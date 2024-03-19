Notši oils ‘war machine’

Lesotho interim coach Leslie Notši has announced a 23-man squad to face Ethiopia in a pair of international friendly games next week.

The matches will be played next week Thursday and Sunday in Ethiopia and they will serve as Lesotho’s preparation for June’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Rwanda.

Likuena started their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign last year with a 1-1 draw against Nigeria and a goalless stalemate against Benin in Group C.

Lesotho are fourth in the six-team group where only the top team will qualify for the 2026 World Cup to be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

In total, there are nine qualifying groups and the winner of each will qualify for the World Cup while the four best group runners-up will go to a play-off round to determine which team will advance to the inter-confederation play-offs.

Likuena started preparing for June’s crucial qualifiers on February 5 with weekly sessions involving locally based players until Notši announced a 23-man squad this week.

The selection will assemble on Sunday at Bambatha Tšita Sports Arena and leave for Ethiopia next week Tuesday.

The squad includes nine players based in South Africa, two in Botswana and twelve locally based players.

Notši said the players have been selected on the merit of their performances at club level.

The Likuena squad has one new face in Majara Relebetsoe who plays for Tubatse FC in South Africa’s ABC Motsepe league.

Three players – Motlomelo Mkwanazi, Neo Mokhachane and Katleho Makateng – will join up with the team in South Africa next Tuesday before the squad jets off to Ethiopia.

Notši said training has gone well and Likuena had been assembling twice a week, on Monday and Tuesday, until he made this week’s selection.

“I am very grateful to the (Vodacom Premier League) teams for allowing the players to be in the preparations,” he said.

Notši said playing Ethiopia away from home would benefit Likuena.

Ethiopia are ranked 42nd in Africa and 145th in the world while Likuena are 44th continentally and 148th globally. The two teams have recent history and last met in 2022.

“It is true that our local players may have a desire to play their friendly games in their country but the conditions of our grounds do not allow us,” Notši said.

“I can say for now, that playing away from home has helped my players with their mental strength and they are gaining international exposure, so we are growing,” he said.

Notši said next week’s double ties against Ethiopia will also give Likuena an opportunity to gauge their standards for the COSAFA Cup which should be held in July.

Likuena squad for Ethiopia:

Goalkeepers:

Sekhoane Moerane – Orbit FC (SA)

Teboho Ratibisi – LDF FC

Mosoeu Seahlolo – LCS FC

Defenders:

Motlomelo Mkwanazi – BDF Fc (Botswana)

Rethabile Rasethuntša – Linare FC

Fusi Matlabe – Mpheni Defenders (SA)

Thato Sefoli – Upington City (SA)

Majara Relebetsoe – Tubatse FC (SA)

Thabo Matšoele – Bantu FC

Ntsane Mojalefa – Celtics (SA)

Midfielders:

Lisema Lebokollane – Linare FC

Lehlohonolo Matsau – LDF FC

Thabo Lesaoana – Bantu FC

Tlotliso Phatsisi – Black Leopards (SA)

Tšoarelo Bereng – Orbit FC (SA)

Tšepo Toloane – LDF FC

Lehlohonolo Fothoane – Bantu FC

Neo Mokhachane – VTM (Botswana)

Tumelo Khutlang – Lioli FC

Tsepang Sefali – Linare FC

Strikers:

Jane Thabantšo – Matlama FC

Sera Motebang – Royal AM (SA)

Katleho Makateng – Richards Bay (SA)

Relebohile Tšepe