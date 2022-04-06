Olympic runner bags M200 000 sponsorship deal

MASERU – Lesotho Olympian Khoarahlane Seutloali has scored a M200 000 sponsorship from Storm Mountain Diamonds.

The deal was signed on Monday and it will take care of Seutloali’s preparations for July’s 2022 Commonwealth Games where Seutloali will be bidding to become Lesotho’s first athletics medallist at the championships since Thabiso Moqhali won the 1998 marathon in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Storm Mountain Diamonds owns Kao Mining in Butha-Buthe.



It will handle Seutloali’s transport, diet, accommodation, injury rehabilitation and any other expenses he may incur while he prepares for the Commonwealth Games set to take place in Birmingham, England from July 28 to August 8.

The deal is a breakthrough for Seutlaoli who has been one of Lesotho’s most consistent athletes over the last few years, culminating in his maiden appearance at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan last year.

“I don’t really have much to say, I am lucky to have received this sponsorship, and I will work hard in training in order to do well in competitions,” a delighted Seutloali said.



The cash injection is also a major boost as the 29-year-old aims to compete more regularly on the international stage. Last year he was one of only two Lesotho athletes to make it to the Olympic Games along with his wife, ‘Neheng Khatala.

The marathon power couple has enjoyed a good start to this year as well. Khatala has already won two races in South Africa and earlier this month scored a major deal of her own when the secured an Olympic Solidarity Scholarship from the International Olympic Committee to prepare for the 2024 Games in Paris, France.



“We travel a lot going to races and it is expensive, so this money will help towards paying for tickets, food, and all things we need,” Seutloali told thepost.

It will fuel his main goal of reaching another Olympic Games, Seutloali added. World Athletics is yet to announce what the 2024 Olympic qualifying standards will be but Seutloali said wants to be in top shape already.



“My main focus is to qualify for the Olympics, I am working on (qualifying). I may go to the Commonwealth Games, but I would like to come back and continue preparing for the (Olympic) qualifiers,” Seutloali said.

The Storm Mountain Diamonds sponsorship will allow him to compete in South Africa and prepare better than he otherwise would have. Getting to the Commonwealth Games and Olympics is one thing but being prepared is another ball-game altogether. Although people may think Olympians lead a glamourous life, that is not the case for many athletes.



In addition to their gruelling physical training, the costs of coaches, training, equipment, travelling add up quickly.

And, with no direct support from government, the costs for Lesotho’s athletes can be even more daunting.

“At the moment I am trying to qualify by running tracks, but I have the Cape Town marathon coming up which I will be taking part in and I will be running in other races between now and the time for the Commonwealth Games,” Seutloali said.



His sponsorship from Storm Mountain Diamonds came about after the Lesotho National Olympic Committee (LNOC) approached the company last year asking it to help Seutloali and Khatala when they were preparing for the Tokyo Olympics.

Mohale Ralikariki, the chief executive officer of Storm Mountain Diamonds, said the company helped the duo until they left but it now wants to make an “investment” into their talent.

Ralikariki said the company was aiming to cover both athletes but because Khatala has since received an Olympic Scholarship, she is not part of this partnership.



Seutloali finished 67th in the men’s marathon at last year’s Olympics while Khatala finished 20th in the women’s race.

“They did well given their preparations at the time, and we realised they could have done even better if they had support on time,” Ralikariki said.

“When they came back a lot of companies came together to show support for them and we were part of that. I think the fact that so many companies showed support showed there is will from private companies to help in sports. It just depends what those leading the organisations are doing to prepare for that.”



Ralikariki said this M200 000 deal is just the beginning and they will see where it takes them. Storm Mountain Diamonds aims to help Seutloali begin his preparations for the Paris 2024 Olympics right away.

“We spoke with them. We believe what we are doing is an investment, the same way we do in the mines to give us returns. We invest in Seutloali and the only returns he has to give this country is to perform well, that’s all we are expecting,” Ralikariki said.

“If he goes to bed wondering what he is going to eat, how do we expect him to perform well?” he added.

“It’s an investment. We believe this will help unleash his potential, (and) nourish and nurture his talent because he’s got talent.”