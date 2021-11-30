Premier League roars into life

MASERU – The Vodacom Premier League is back this weekend after a three-month hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic and it returns with spectators finally allowed back into the grounds.

For this weekend’s first batch of action the Premier League has re-fixtured the matches that were not played back in June because of the national team’s involvement in the COSAFA Cup.



It means this weekend will only see two league games with Linare hosting Lesotho Mounted Police Service (LMPS) in Maputsoe and Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) welcoming Liphakoe to Ratjomose.

Both matches will be played on Saturday and are pivotal to all sides involved.

LDF probably have the most to gain.



‘Sohle-Sohle’ sit in fifth place in the Vodacom Premiership but the army side have played the fewest games in the league with 12 matches to their ledger, four matches less than leaders Matlama.

As a result, LDF go into Saturday’s game against Liphakoe knowing that winning their games in hand may all of a sudden make them title contenders.



LDF have 24 points while leaders Matlama have 38.

However, after such a long layoff it is difficult to tell where the players and the teams are in terms of readiness and fitness.

LDF do go into the game in good form though. In their last five games LDF have won two, lost one and drawn two which is a better run than Saturday’s opponents from Quthing who have only won once in five games.

LMPS are another title pretender hoping to become a contender. The police side sit in 12th place in the Vodacom Premier League and are away to Linare in Maputsoe.



It will not be an easy game for the star-studded but underachieving LMPS.

Linare are in seventh place and were starting to pick up momentum before football was cut short in July. ‘Tse Tala’ will be looking to pick up where they left off as they seek a coveted top four spot.



LMPS are in 12th place with 18 points but have played 13 games. Like LDF, they know a good run of form could propel them up the table.

At the moment, leaders Matlama and champions Bantu appear to be the two clear contenders for the league title but, depending on results over the coming weeks, other teams with games in hand may force their way into the conversation.



All players and officials must be fully vaccinated to be allowed to play or get into the grounds and the same goes for the fans. No one will be allowed to attend league games without a vaccination card.

The A-Division has already started and some teams have had to play without some of their players who were not vaccinated.



Meanwhile, the Lesotho Football Association (LEFA) has previously stated that it intends to have the season played to a finish in order to produce a winner, as well as teams that will be relegated and promoted.



The 2020/21 league season, which was halted in July, returns following months of uncertainty after Premier League clubs previously voted to abort the season while the A-Division clubs expressed their desire to continue. LEFA has already dispensed money to help the clubs prepare for the season’s resumption and help with their expenses.

Weekend fixtures:

Saturday (15:00)

Linare vs. LMPS (Maputsoe DIFA Ground)

LDF vs. Liphakoe (LDF Ground)

Tlalane Phahla