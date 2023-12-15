Connect with us

Rabale set for dream trip to Spain

 Lesotho women’s captain Boitumelo Rabale is one of four the players set for a trip of a lifetime to Spain early next year, courtesy of LaLiga Africa.

The three other players joining Rabale for the experience abroad are South Africa national team players Nthabiseng Majiya, Nompumelelo Nyandeni and Katlego Moletsane, and the quartet’s trip is pencilled for January 29 until February 4.

Rabale plays for South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns and has steadily developed into a vital player for the club since joining in 2021.
In October, the Mehalalitoe skipper won the ‘Best Player of the Tournament’ at the 2023 CAF Women’s Champions League in Ivory Coast after playing an instrumental role in guiding Sundowns to the final.
Rabale went on to score in the final as Sundowns beat Morocco’s SC Casablanca 3-0 and she was named the Player of The Match.
That made it two African titles for Rabale who also won the CAF Women’s Champions League with Sundowns in 2021.
Her sustained excellence has caught the eye and now Rabale finds herself on course for a dream trip to explore Spanish football, the current pinnacle of the women’s game – Spain’s Barcelona are the UEFA Women’s Champions League champions while Spain ran out FIFA Women’s World Cup winners in August.
LaLiga, Spain’s professional football league, first opened its offices in Johannesburg, South Africa in 2015, in what was its first representation on the African continent.
Since then, they have positively impacted the lives of young players across the continent with Lesotho’s own Rabale now set to become one of the players to benefit from the work of LaLiga Africa.
In partnership with the region’s mother body, COSAFA, LaLiga Africa have been able to send over 20 young players from Southern Africa to Spain to experience LaLiga first hand and get exposure to world-class coaching methods from LaLiga clubs.
The experience is meant to help the players grow in their professional football careers and, speaking to thepost on Friday, LaLiga Africa managing director, Tresor Penku, said they have a lot of projects planned in the coming year and Lesotho will benefit from the work LaLiga is doing.
In fact, Penku was scheduled to be in Lesotho last week but had to cancel at the last minute.
“We are very committed to the continent, using the power of football to positively inspire the communities where we are present,” he said.
“We have different delegates all over the continent covering 28 countries. We have delegates in Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon, Angola, Tanzania, Kenya and South Africa also,” Penku added.
Besides academies and football activities, LaLiga Africa is involved off the field in aspects such as business and marketing courses while working with different stakeholders.
By 2022, the LaLiga programme had reached over 600 projects led by 900 LALIGA coaches across nearly 50 countries, benefitting more than 200,000 players.
“The objective is to grow the LaLiga brand, helping in footballing development in countries where we are, and get closer to our fans of which there are millions of them across the continent,” Penku explained.
“We think it was necessary to be close to our fans, to listen to them and get an insight on how we can better the relationship and make it long-term.”
The inaugural LaLiga Camps were first held in South Africa in 2021 and 2022 and attracted over 300 young boys and girls participating alongside 70 coaches. This year, these camps were expanded to accommodate over 200 junior footballers.
This year saw LaLiga introduce their girls teams made up of 18 players from various countries, including Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, Tanzania, Brazil, and Japan. Eight of them were from Africa.
The main objective of LaLiga’s office when it opened in Africa was to position the brand on the continent and approach African fans who follow Spanish football.
Since then, LaLiga have had numerous activations across South Africa and the rest of the continent with the aim of growing the LaLiga brand. Over 600 football activations spearheaded by LaLiga have been held across the continent.
Rabale eyes Champions League glory

Lesotho women’s team captain Boitumelo Rabale has her eyes on winning her second CAF Women’s Champions League with Mamelodi Sundowns as the tournament gets underway this weekend.
The third edition of the prestigious women’s club football is scheduled for Ivory Coast from November 5-19, where eight clubs will battle it out to be crowned Queens of the continent.

“Queen”, as the Lesotho star is commonly known, was part of the Sundowns squad that was crowned champions of the inaugural edition of the tournament held in Egypt two years ago, becoming the first player from the Mountain Kingdom to taste Champions League success.
She has become one of the key players in Jerry Tshabalala’s squad having walked away with the Hollywoodbets Player of the Season in the previous campaign and currently leads the goal-scoring charts with 21 goals.

“It was exciting to win the CAF Women’s Champions League with Sundowns two years ago and in the process becoming the first player from Lesotho to do so,” Rabale said.

“I felt very lucky and honoured to make history. It gave me confidence to continue working hard and strive for more success with the club”
Sundowns head to the tournament as regional champions after clinching the COSAFA qualifiers to qualify for the continental showpiece, where they will kickstart their campaign against Tanzania’s JKT Queens on Sunday.

Rabale admitted that memories of losing the last final to AS FAR still haunts them, but they head to Ivory Coast a better team than in the last tournament.

“We learnt the hard way when we lost in the final to AS FAR and we come back a better team having rectified our mistakes.

“It’s our dream to conquer the continent again and I have no doubt that we have what it takes to get our second star in Ivory Coast.

“It will be very good to add the second CAF Champions League medal to my trophy cabinet,” she said.

The 27-year-old has been prolific for Sundowns this campaign having scored nine goals in her last five matches to take her tally for this campaign to 21 goals.
Sundowns are in Group A alongside tournament hosts, Athletico Abidjan, Sporting Casablanca of Morocco, as well as Tanzania’s JKT Queen.

Since joining Sundowns in 2021, Rabale has won the Hollywoodbets Super League twice, the COSAFA Zonal qualifiers twice as well as the CAF Women’s Champions League and is the reigning Hollywoodbets Player of the season.

Red Skins fail to raise funds for championship

Lesotho volleyball giants Red Skins have failed to raise funds for the 2023 Zone 6 Senior Indoor Volleyball Club Championship they are set to host in December.

Red Skins will host the competition together with four other local volleyball clubs – Lesotho Defence Force (LDF), Lesotho Mounted Police Station (LMPS) and Rivers – and the tournament is expected to start on December 7 and end 10 days later.

Without any funds or sponsors coming in, Red Skins will have to foot the bill from their pockets for the tournament which will see teams from 10 countries converge on Maseru.

Among the participating nations, Botswana is expected to bring the biggest contingent with 12 teams, with Zambia following closely behind with nine teams while Zimbabwe is set to be represented by six teams.

Two weeks ago, Red Skins participated in the Elite Cup in Gauteng, South Africa, which was hosted by Aqua Darshan Volleyball.
Red Skins hoped to win the tournament and return home with a hefty jackpot but they only collected M5 000 which was won by the men’s team.

A gala dinner that Red Skins hosted last weekend also failed to generate income due to low attendance and speaking to thepost on Tuesday, the club’s vice-captain, Moleboheng Mofolo, said they will have to push on with what they have to host the tournament.
Mofolo said they no longer have time to come up with other means to raise funds.

“Tournaments will require us to find sponsorships and we do not have time now, we have to focus and train well,” Mofolo said.

“Our coach already told us to camp from this week but rain is our biggest challenge because we cannot continue with the training,” she added.

Mofolo said Red Skins are fortunate that participating teams are going to take care of their accommodation and catering. She said if Red Skins had to provide those services, they would not have been able to manage.

She pleaded with individuals, organisations and companies to help the team, whether it is by offering accommodation, food, or whatever little they may have.

Giants avoid each other in Top 4 clash

Women Super League (WSL) giants Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) Ladies and Kick4Life Ladies have avoided each other in the WSL Top 4 knockout competition.
The two-day showpiece takes centre stage this weekend at Bambatha Tšita Sports Arena and it will see last season’s top four finishers in the league – LDF, Kick4Life, Lijabatho and Lesotho Mounted Police Service (LMPS) Ladies – go head-to-head for bragging rights.

The draw for the competition took place last Friday and the semi-finals will see LDF go up against Lijabatho while Kick4Life will take on LMPS Ladies.
Both semi-finals will be played on Saturday with the tournament culminating the following day.

Sunday’s proceedings will kick-off with a third-place playoff game to determine who walks away with the bronze medals before the final later in the day.
All four games over the two days will be streamed on the FIFA+ website and the WSL Top 4 will usher in a new sponsor this year.

In the past, the Lesotho Football Association (LEFA) fully bankrolled the competition, however, Computer Business Solutions (CBS) has come on board with a sponsorship for the first time.

The competition’s prize monies have not been revealed because they are still being finalised, but, speaking at last Friday’s draw, LEFA’s associations secretary general, Mokhosi Mohapi, said the relationship with CBS is one that sport should engage in.
Mohapi added his hopes that the relationship will be a long-term one.

“While others are busy at their thing, we should really grow ours so that when their distraction finally ends, they find us as united as we can be as the football community,” Mohapi said.
“(We should be) united by the efforts and inputs that emanate from the business community, especially when it is a truly Lesotho business entity because other (foreign entities) are here to take money,” he said.

Addressing CBS as the tournament’s sponsor, Mohapi said: “We are thankful as LEFA for your initiative; (we) hope you will be in this marriage quite long. We know we are just testing the waters but we have a lot that can entice you to stay longer, not only my command but the instruments that we have.”

Mohapi said LEFA’s dream is that in two years’ time all league matches will be streaming on the FIFA+ platform which was launched last April by football’s world governing body to increase exposure of men and women’s football around the globe.

Currently, only three grounds in the country have the structures for broadcasting; Bambatha as well as the grounds at LDF and Lesotho Correctional Service grounds, and all are in Maseru.
LEFA plans to add more grounds to the list with the DIFA facilities in Maputsoe and Mohale’s Hoek set to be the first to follow suit.

“All our women’s competitions, cup competitions and (Vodacom) Premier League matches that will be played in those stadia that have our infrastructure – we will be able to stream those games internationally,” Mohapi said.

“We have extended our footprint,” he added.

“We are now doing LDF – we have already put up the structure – then we are moving to Maputsoe and, hopefully, Mohale’s Hoek. It is our desire that in two years’ time we will hopefully cover all the matches and put them on the FIFA+ streaming platform.”

WSL Top 4 fixtures:
Semi-finals:
Saturday (Bambatha)
Lijabatho Ladies vs. LDF Ladies
LMPS Ladies vs. Kick4Life Ladies

