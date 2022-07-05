Ramalefane dropped

MASERU – Matlama goalkeeper Monaheng Ramalefane has been dropped from Lesotho’s squad for next month’s COSAFA Cup in a surprise omission by Likuena coach Veselin Jelusic.

Likuena will leave for the regional showpiece on Saturday and Jelusic announced the final 23-man squad he is taking to Durban, South Africa.

Ramalefane, who starred for Matlama in their recent league title triumph and for Likuena in previous COSAFA Cup tournaments, will not be part of the trip.

Jelusic said he called the player to Likuena’s preparation training sessions but Ramalefane never showed up and the association wrote letters to his club trying to understand what happened.

LEFA technical director Leslie Notši said he bumped into Ramalefane last Friday during the Vodacom Premier League awards and informally asked him why he had skipped training.

He said the player responded he was not feeling well, but it is surprising because his illness was not communicated in writing to LEFA and the national team doctors were not given an opportunity to assess him.

It is unclear whether Ramalefane will ever regain his Likuena place but Jelusic has handed Kopano Silas his first call-up as a replacement. Silas alongside Tankiso Chaba will back-up the presumptive number one, Sekhoane Moerane, next week.

Jelusic held his press conference previewing the tournament yesterday and said he is satisfied with the preparations Likuena have had although he insisted there is always room for improvement. Lesotho has been pitted against Malawi, Mauritius and Eswatini in Group B.

Likuena will start their campaign against Malawi next Wednesday. Jelusic has included 11 new players who will be making their debuts for the national team including Lemohang Lintša from Limkokwing University. However, the core of the team is experienced players who have campaigned in Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and World Cup qualifiers for Lesotho.

Jelusic said Likuena head into the tournament with a clean bill of health and they are expecting good performances and results.

“I am satisfied with the time and support we got from the association to prepare our players.

“We are happy with all conditions we had to work and prepare for this tournament. Regarding fitness, of course there is certain improvement but we should understand that general fitness and preparation of players is not two or three months of work,” Jelusic said.

“We tried to improve as much as we can but still there is a big space for future improvement,” he added.

Likuena will be playing three games in six days in a bid to reach the quarterfinals to face Senegal. Jelusic said squad management will be important to avoid fatigue and injuries.

“They are very demanding games because we are going to play three games in six days and it requires a lot of energy from players and, of course, it can happen sometimes that fatigue even some injuries that we don’t want,” he said.

“We must think during the first game about the third game we are going to play as well, we must balance our approach tactically so that more players can play and still have enough fresh players for the last game which could be decisive for the competition,” Jelusic said.

Likuena squad:

Goalkeepers

Sekhoane Moerane, Tankiso Chaba, Kopano Silas

Defenders

Lehlohonolo Lenka, Thabang Malane, Basia Makepe, Motlomelo Mkwanazi, Kopano Tseka, Tsiame Ramabele, Rethabile Rasethuntša, Rethabile Senkoto.

Midfielders

Thabo Mafatle,Tšepo Toloane, Lisema Lebokollane, Lehlohonolo Matsau, Rethabile Mokokoane, Jane Thabantšo, Retšelisitsoe Mopeli, Tumelo Makha, Lehlohonolo Fothoane.

Attackers

Katleho Makateng, Motebang Sera, Lemohang Lintša

Tlalane Phahla