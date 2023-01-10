Ramasimong’s second coming

MASERU – Bantu fan favourite Maloisane Ramasimong is itching to get his career back on track after making a return to Lesotho to re-join A Matšo Matebele in the Vodacom Premier League.

However, his second debut for the Mafeteng based outfit had to be put on hold until the current January transfer window as his club failed to secure his international transfer clearance (ITC) to register him for the first round.

The 32-year-old dribbling wizard is back in the country after a four-year stint in his home country playing for Bloemfontein Celtic and Chippa United respectively in the DSTV Premiership.

Ramasimong initially came to Lesotho in 2016 through the recommendation of former Bantu coach, James Madidilane, who had worked with the player during his time with the youth teams at Celtic.

The South Africa-born attacking midfielder won two league titles as well as several cup competitions during his first spell with Bantu and is looking to add more this season.

“Well, yes, since I had no offer in the PSL, I decided to come back to Bantu though I still have unfinished busines in South Africa,” Ramasimong said.

“I think I still have two or more seasons in the PSL before I can think of retiring.”

The talented winger stated that his focus in on making a return to the field of play and helping the Vodacom Premier League pacesetters rediscover their dominance in the Kingdom.

“I would love to help the club win trophies again and reclaim their dominance in Lesotho. I won the league twice and other cup competitions during my first spell with the club,” he said.

“So, yes, the club and Lesotho football in general is very close to my heart because it played a big role in me securing a move to play in the South African Premiership.”

Ramasimong had previously spoken of his wish to switch national allegiance to play for Likuena, but feels time is no longer on his side.

“I would have loved to play for Likuena, but looking at my age now, I think it will no longer be possible,” he said.

Ramasimong, who recently completed the Player Transition Programme at the Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS) in Johannesburg, stated that he has no intention of remaining in the game beyond his playing days.

He graduated along with the likes of Kaizer Chiefs captain, Itumeleng Khune, former Orlando Pirates captain, Happy Jele, and current captain, Innocent Maela, just to mention a few.

The course was designed by the South African Premier League in partnership with Multichoice and GIBS to empower and equip DSTV Premiership and Motsepe Foundation Championship players with the necessary knowledge and skills to retire in a better position to find careers after their playing days.

“I won’t be involved in football after retiring, I want to pursue a career as a businessman because that’s what I studied,” he said.

“Missing out on the first-round matches was a blessing in disguise for me because I was able to complete my studies.”

Speaking about his time playing in the PSL, Ramasimong said, he will cherish his stints with both Phunya Sele Sele and the Chilli Boys.

“I think I had a great time getting into two Nedbank Cup finals with both Celtic and Chippa though I lost on the two occasions. I badly wanted to get gold, but I managed to get gold when I arrived at Celtic playing in the MultiChoice Diski tournament for their reserve team,” he said.

Mikia Kalati