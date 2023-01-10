Sports
Ramasimong’s second coming
MASERU – Bantu fan favourite Maloisane Ramasimong is itching to get his career back on track after making a return to Lesotho to re-join A Matšo Matebele in the Vodacom Premier League.
However, his second debut for the Mafeteng based outfit had to be put on hold until the current January transfer window as his club failed to secure his international transfer clearance (ITC) to register him for the first round.
The 32-year-old dribbling wizard is back in the country after a four-year stint in his home country playing for Bloemfontein Celtic and Chippa United respectively in the DSTV Premiership.
Ramasimong initially came to Lesotho in 2016 through the recommendation of former Bantu coach, James Madidilane, who had worked with the player during his time with the youth teams at Celtic.
The South Africa-born attacking midfielder won two league titles as well as several cup competitions during his first spell with Bantu and is looking to add more this season.
“Well, yes, since I had no offer in the PSL, I decided to come back to Bantu though I still have unfinished busines in South Africa,” Ramasimong said.
“I think I still have two or more seasons in the PSL before I can think of retiring.”
The talented winger stated that his focus in on making a return to the field of play and helping the Vodacom Premier League pacesetters rediscover their dominance in the Kingdom.
“I would love to help the club win trophies again and reclaim their dominance in Lesotho. I won the league twice and other cup competitions during my first spell with the club,” he said.
“So, yes, the club and Lesotho football in general is very close to my heart because it played a big role in me securing a move to play in the South African Premiership.”
Ramasimong had previously spoken of his wish to switch national allegiance to play for Likuena, but feels time is no longer on his side.
“I would have loved to play for Likuena, but looking at my age now, I think it will no longer be possible,” he said.
Ramasimong, who recently completed the Player Transition Programme at the Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS) in Johannesburg, stated that he has no intention of remaining in the game beyond his playing days.
He graduated along with the likes of Kaizer Chiefs captain, Itumeleng Khune, former Orlando Pirates captain, Happy Jele, and current captain, Innocent Maela, just to mention a few.
The course was designed by the South African Premier League in partnership with Multichoice and GIBS to empower and equip DSTV Premiership and Motsepe Foundation Championship players with the necessary knowledge and skills to retire in a better position to find careers after their playing days.
“I won’t be involved in football after retiring, I want to pursue a career as a businessman because that’s what I studied,” he said.
“Missing out on the first-round matches was a blessing in disguise for me because I was able to complete my studies.”
Speaking about his time playing in the PSL, Ramasimong said, he will cherish his stints with both Phunya Sele Sele and the Chilli Boys.
“I think I had a great time getting into two Nedbank Cup finals with both Celtic and Chippa though I lost on the two occasions. I badly wanted to get gold, but I managed to get gold when I arrived at Celtic playing in the MultiChoice Diski tournament for their reserve team,” he said.
Mikia Kalati
Sports
Tough fitness test for referees
MASERU – The country’s elite referees and match officials will undergo a rigorous fitness test on Sunday in preparation for the resumption of the Vodacom Premier League matches next week.
The fitness test is taken twice every season, first at the beginning of the league campaign and then before the second round of the season starts.
The test is for all Lesotho Football Association (LEFA) accredited officials which includes all central and assistant referees, both male and female.
LEFA said the fitness test will be overseen by the LEFA Referees Coordinator, Mohau Sentšo, who will be working alongside a team of referees’ instructors.
The physical fitness test is made up of two tests including the repeated sprint ability test which measures the referees’ ability to perform repeated sprints over 40 metres.
All officials who officiate in the Vodacom Premier League and lower divisions will be tested to determine if they are fit enough to take charge of league matches.
Meanwhile, the Premier League Management Committee (PLMC) has released the full set of fixtures for the second round of the season and, according to the list, the season will end on April 29.
The first the set of catch-up games that were carried over from the first round will be played next Wednesday, just three days after the referees’ fitness test.
The four games, which include an intriguing tie between third-placed Linare and surprise package Lijabatho who are fourth, are matches that were not played last month due to unplayable grounds after heavy rains.
The PLMC said the Vodacom Premier League’s second round schedule is also subject to change caused by adverse weather conditions or other unforeseen circumstances.
Catch-up games:
Wednesday, January 11
Liphakoe vs. LDF (LDF Ground)
Lijabatho vs. Linare (Morija)
Machokha vs. Swallows (PTC)
Lifofane vs. CCX (Butha-Buthe)
Fixtures:
Saturday, January 14
Galaxy vs. Lijabatho (DIFA Leribe)
Lifofane vs. Liphakoe (Butha-Buthe)
Manonyane vs. Bantu (Nyakosoba)
LCS vs. LMPS (LCS Ground)
Sunday, January 15
Naughty Boys vs. Machokha (Leshoboro stadium)
Lioli vs. Linare (Teyateyaneng)
Matlama vs. Swallows (LCS Ground)
LDF vs. CCX (LDF Ground)
Catch-up game:
Wednesday, January 18
LDF vs. Machokha (LDF Ground)
Tlalane Phahla
Sports
Mahlaha pleads for patience
MASERU – Matlama interim head coach Halemakale Mahlaha has pleaded with the club’s supporters to be patient with the team as they work to turn their season around.
Matlama’s fans are notoriously impatient and the defending champions are languishing in sixth place on the Vodacom Premier League table with 23 points from 15 games.
‘Tse Putsoa’ are a full 13 points behind leaders Bantu as the season enters its second round which is a far cry from the champions’ expectations when the season started in September.
Back then Matlama kicked off the season with four wins in a row and were top of the table at the beginning of October, but their train suddenly spiralled out of control and league-winning coach
Mothobi Molebatsi resigned at the end of October after being attacked by a Matlama fan in Morija following a league defeat to Lijabatho.
That is when Mahlaha took over but things have hardly improved at Pitso Ground as Matlama have won just twice in their last 11 games under his guidance.
Matlama’s last game before the Christmas break was a 2-1 defeat to Lifofane which only served to anger their fans even more but Mahlaha said he hopes ‘Tse Putsoa’ can turn a new leaf in the new year and he urged supporters to stick with the team.
“I want to say to the fans: have patience and give us a chance to work. We understand that, as the face of Matlama, we need results, but I am pleading with them to be patient especially with players,” Mahlaha said.
“They can talk to us but one thing I learned is that the fans are not happy with some of the players. I am asking for patience; let’s work together as management, supporters and players because we all want the same thing, to be happy,” he said.
A former Lesotho Under-17 national coach, Mahlaha is in his second stint as Matlama coach and the club were hoping his wealth of experience which includes coaching the likes Lioli and Likhopo would revitalise the club’s on-field performances.
However, Mahlaha said he found deeper lying problems when he arrived – the attitude of players was unhelpful, their self-esteem was low and the coaching was immediately under pressure because the league had already started.
A deeper clean-up was needed and, before the Christmas break, the champions terminated the contracts of 10 players citing ill-discipline and a lack of game-time.
The club said the decision was made in agreement with the technical team and the players offloaded included Lesotho international midfielder Lisema Lebokollane who was a key player in Matlama’s 2022 league triumph.
Mahlaha said they made changes believing they would help the team in the long run and he insisted they were already seeing changes even before letting the players go.
He said he saw a continuation of positive signs when Matlama resumed training on Monday after the Christmas break. ‘Tse Putsoa’ have two weeks to gel before they resume their season next weekend against Swallows.
“All in all, I see people trying to improve from where they were, we have hope that this time around during these two weeks, even though there is rain, there is a positive attitude we are seeing,” Mahlaha told thepost.
“We made some changes within the team that we think will help us and that the (players) left will recover quickly,” he added.
“It is encouraging that the first day back after the break you find regular players available, almost all the players arrived, they were over 20 players at training.”
Mahlaha said Matlama will try to strengthen the team during this January transfer window and the plan is to mix young players with experienced ones in the hopes of building a better long-term future for the club.
In a bid to build team morale and recover in time for the league’s restart, the club is also planning to host team-building activities on Saturday.
The champions host 14th-placed Swallows next weekend at Lesotho Correctional Service (LCS) Ground which would seem to be a good opportunity to turn their season around.
“We tried to mix young talent with experienced ones,” he added.
“We think it will help long-term and then not let go but just continue from there. As much as we will be trying to compete, we must have a long-term plan. The owners of the team, which are the supporters, want results. So, we need to balance (those expectations) so that we finish second round in a good position.”
Vodacom Premier League table:
|
|
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GF
|
GA
|
GD
|
PTS
|
1
|
Bantu
|
15
|
11
|
3
|
1
|
28
|
4
|
24
|
36
|
2
|
LCS
|
15
|
8
|
5
|
2
|
34
|
10
|
24
|
29
|
3
|
Linare
|
14
|
8
|
4
|
2
|
16
|
6
|
10
|
28
|
4
|
Lijabatho
|
14
|
7
|
4
|
3
|
17
|
7
|
10
|
25
|
5
|
LDF
|
13
|
7
|
4
|
2
|
16
|
8
|
8
|
25
|
6
|
Matlama
|
15
|
6
|
5
|
4
|
20
|
13
|
7
|
23
|
7
|
LMPS
|
15
|
5
|
7
|
3
|
14
|
6
|
8
|
22
|
8
|
Lioli
|
15
|
5
|
6
|
4
|
10
|
8
|
2
|
21
|
9
|
Liphakoe
|
14
|
5
|
4
|
5
|
16
|
17
|
-1
|
19
|
10
|
Machokha
|
13
|
5
|
4
|
4
|
13
|
16
|
-3
|
19
|
11
|
Manonyane
|
15
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
13
|
13
|
0
|
17
|
12
|
Lifofane
|
14
|
1
|
8
|
5
|
6
|
12
|
-6
|
11
|
13
|
Galaxy
|
15
|
2
|
4
|
9
|
11
|
23
|
-12
|
10
|
14
|
Swallows
|
14
|
2
|
4
|
8
|
7
|
26
|
-19
|
10
|
15
|
Naughty Boys
|
15
|
3
|
1
|
11
|
12
|
42
|
-30
|
10
|
16
|
CCX
|
14
|
0
|
4
|
10
|
5
|
27
|
-22
|
4
Tlalane Phahla
Tlalane Phahla
