Refereeing changed my life for the better

MASERU – Like any other boy growing up in Qoaling, Lebalang Mokete had a dream of becoming a successful footballer but his dream was cut short by an injury which forced him to retire and shift his focus to refereeing.

Little did Mokete know that becoming a referee would take him to places that he could only dream of, let alone becoming the youngest referee ever to officiate in the Lesotho Premier League.



Mokete, born in Mafeteng, says his passion for the game developed after he moved to Qoaling as a 13-year-old boy.

He said his appetite to become a referee was inspired by living in the same neighbourhood as Mohau Sentšo, who was already a FIFA referee when Mokete’s football career was prematurely ended by injury.

“I was a football player, but I got injured and my mother asked me to leave the sport because it was getting too much for her to always look after me when I was injured,” Mokete said.



“It was not easy for me to leave football totally and I decided to join refereeing as one of its departments and, as they say, the rest is history.”

The now 32-year-old, whose first international assignment was the COSAFA Under-20 Championship in 2017, said being a FIFA referee looks good and glamorous, but comes with a lot of hard work.

“Being a FIFA referee looks good and glamorous with all the traveling, staying at top class hotels and boarding flights every time, but it comes with a lot of hard work,” Mokete said.



“We train a lot; we read the laws of the game and analyse clips. There is also pressure because we do not want to make mistakes especially that change the result of the match. I hate suspensions (from FIFA),” he added.

Mokete, who holds a Bachelor of Education from the National University of Lesotho and is a teacher by profession, revealed that being a referee changed his life a lot.

“Refereeing changed my life a lot. I learned to be disciplined in life,” he said.



“It taught me to respect every person, regardless of their age and it further taught me how to approach and deal with different people and situations,” he added.

“Refereeing nurtured me, I learned patience in this field and, of course, financially, I’m able to provide for my family.”

–LEFA

Sports Reporter