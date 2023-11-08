Rude awakening for ACE Maseru

It has been a tough start to life in the Vodacom Premier League (VPL) for newly-promoted ACE Maseru.

For the two opening weeks of the season the new boys have come up against the league’s giants after facing 2022 champions Matlama on the first day followed by a tough test against defending champions Bantu last Saturday.

Unsurprisingly, ACE Maseru lost both games – 2-0 to Matlama and 3 -1 against ‘A Matšo Matebele’ – and they have served as a rude awakening call to life in the Vodacom Premier League.

However, despite ACE Maseru already looking up the league table, their coach Retšelisitsoe Lephaila said he is proud of their performances over the two games especially against Bantu last weekend where they were able to penetrate their opponents’ defence and create chances.

Lephaila believes ACE Maseru could have gotten something out of the game against Bantu if they converted the chances they crafted.

He said their approach was different and improved from the first game against Matlama when ACE Maseru sat back and absorbed ‘Tse Putsoa’s pressure.

Against Bantu, the new boys were braver; they attacked and tried to play their positive style which got them promoted in the first place.

ACE Maseru eventually scored a goal and it may have been more if they had been more clinical in front of goals.

“We sat back when we were playing with Matlama in our opening game of the season and we gave them respect but in the second game we advised ourselves after we researched and found that Bantu have some challenges at the back we had to capitalise,” Lephaila said as he explained his side’s approach against Bantu.

“Sometimes we had to open the game to show them that we could do something but sometimes we had to stay at the back as well and we really tried to do it, and it worked for us for sometimes,” he added.

Lephaila was not happy with the match officials on the day and felt his team had two legitimate penalty calls that were ignored while the referee was quick to give Bantu a penalty.

Nonetheless, he said he did not want to blame the officials for the defeat.

Instead, he expressed concern about his players’ concentration after they conceded goals immediately after half-time in both games against Matlama and Bantu. He said that is an important phase of the game and they continue to speak with players.

This is ACE Maseru’s first season in the top-flight and it is clear they lack experience; they will have to learn fast in order to survive in this league.

Fortunately, they have a chance to kick-start their season in their next game when they take on CCX who are also yet to get points on board after two games.

CCX, who barely escaped relegation from the Vodacom Premiership last season, lost their opening two games to Linare and Lijabatho, and Lephaila feels his team will go into the encounter against CCX more prepared after playing the league’s big guns.

“We have to reduce the mistakes we made and create opportunities because now we are playing with our mates, even though they have experience,” Lephaila said.

Rorisang Maine, who scored ACE Maseru’s only goal against Bantu, told thepost that he made a lot of mistakes against Matlama and he was not happy with being substituted. He used that anger to fuel him against Bantu especially because his brother, Tumelo Maine, used to play for ‘A Matšo Matebele’.

“My brother used to play for Bantu, so I told myself that I am going to score against my brother’s team, nothing sinister about that. I wanted to score more but failed, but I am really impressed with that goal,” Maine said.

ACE Maseru and CCX are two of six Vodacom Premier League teams yet to register points this season. The other four are another newly-promoted side, Limkokwing University as well as Liphakoe, Naughty Boys and Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) who finished runners-up last season.

Relebohile Tšepe