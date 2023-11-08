Sports
Rude awakening for ACE Maseru
It has been a tough start to life in the Vodacom Premier League (VPL) for newly-promoted ACE Maseru.
For the two opening weeks of the season the new boys have come up against the league’s giants after facing 2022 champions Matlama on the first day followed by a tough test against defending champions Bantu last Saturday.
Unsurprisingly, ACE Maseru lost both games – 2-0 to Matlama and 3 -1 against ‘A Matšo Matebele’ – and they have served as a rude awakening call to life in the Vodacom Premier League.
However, despite ACE Maseru already looking up the league table, their coach Retšelisitsoe Lephaila said he is proud of their performances over the two games especially against Bantu last weekend where they were able to penetrate their opponents’ defence and create chances.
Lephaila believes ACE Maseru could have gotten something out of the game against Bantu if they converted the chances they crafted.
He said their approach was different and improved from the first game against Matlama when ACE Maseru sat back and absorbed ‘Tse Putsoa’s pressure.
Against Bantu, the new boys were braver; they attacked and tried to play their positive style which got them promoted in the first place.
ACE Maseru eventually scored a goal and it may have been more if they had been more clinical in front of goals.
“We sat back when we were playing with Matlama in our opening game of the season and we gave them respect but in the second game we advised ourselves after we researched and found that Bantu have some challenges at the back we had to capitalise,” Lephaila said as he explained his side’s approach against Bantu.
“Sometimes we had to open the game to show them that we could do something but sometimes we had to stay at the back as well and we really tried to do it, and it worked for us for sometimes,” he added.
Lephaila was not happy with the match officials on the day and felt his team had two legitimate penalty calls that were ignored while the referee was quick to give Bantu a penalty.
Nonetheless, he said he did not want to blame the officials for the defeat.
Instead, he expressed concern about his players’ concentration after they conceded goals immediately after half-time in both games against Matlama and Bantu. He said that is an important phase of the game and they continue to speak with players.
This is ACE Maseru’s first season in the top-flight and it is clear they lack experience; they will have to learn fast in order to survive in this league.
Fortunately, they have a chance to kick-start their season in their next game when they take on CCX who are also yet to get points on board after two games.
CCX, who barely escaped relegation from the Vodacom Premiership last season, lost their opening two games to Linare and Lijabatho, and Lephaila feels his team will go into the encounter against CCX more prepared after playing the league’s big guns.
“We have to reduce the mistakes we made and create opportunities because now we are playing with our mates, even though they have experience,” Lephaila said.
Rorisang Maine, who scored ACE Maseru’s only goal against Bantu, told thepost that he made a lot of mistakes against Matlama and he was not happy with being substituted. He used that anger to fuel him against Bantu especially because his brother, Tumelo Maine, used to play for ‘A Matšo Matebele’.
“My brother used to play for Bantu, so I told myself that I am going to score against my brother’s team, nothing sinister about that. I wanted to score more but failed, but I am really impressed with that goal,” Maine said.
ACE Maseru and CCX are two of six Vodacom Premier League teams yet to register points this season. The other four are another newly-promoted side, Limkokwing University as well as Liphakoe, Naughty Boys and Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) who finished runners-up last season.
Relebohile Tšepe
LDF Ladies begin title defence
Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) Ladies, the country’s football queens, begin their Women’s Super League (WSL) title defence against Rovers Ladies on Sunday at the Airwing Base Ground.
The new WSL season roars into life this weekend with two new clubs – Mphaki High School and Mawese Ladies – joining the elite women’s league
The duo replaces Limkokwing University and Sky Battalion who were relegated at the end of last season.
LDF begin their title defence after a historic 2023/23 campaign in which they went unbeaten last season winning all 18 games and scoring 108 goals in the process.
They beat their weekend’s opponents 11-0 in April and, at the moment, there is nothing that suggests Rovers can stop the champions.
Although, there is always hope that a new team can emerge to challenge LDF, they have retained the majority of their championship winning squad and any team that wishes to compete will have to dig deep.
Kick4Life, one team that has tried many times to stop the champions, have announced eight new players ahead of the new season as they try to compete with LDF. Three of them, Itumeleng Phiri, Mpho Molefe and Tsilelo Mokepe, come from the development team while Lieketseng Molefe and Limakatso Tsaoane are both from Limkokwing University.
Senate Letsie, who shares the same name with one of Kick4Life Academy’s best graduates who is now based in America, joins from FC Stoko which is now known as Lijabatho. Reitumetse Namane and Mahali Sepiriti join from Mapetla High School and Lesotho Mounted Police Service (LMPS) respectively.
Kick4Life’s country director, Motlatsi Nkhahle, urged the players to be an inspiration to others who would like to follow in their path. He said he hopes that playing football can change their lives and those of their opponents as well.
“Show that you love football and play respectfully for Kick4Life. At Kick4Life, we respect football because, to us, it is not just a sport; it is a tool for changing lives,” Nkhahle told Kick4Life’s squad.
“We hope that in playing, you can change your life and the lives of those you are playing with and your opponents as well,” he added.
Kick4Life executive committee member, ‘Maphoka Ramokoatsi, meanwhile, welcomed the new players to the team. She encouraged them to always support one another and work towards maintaining a harmonious space within the team.
“Remember, Kick4Life is here to empower young women in sports, and you are those young women, so make use of your time here to empower yourselves and other women and girls around you,” Ramokoatsi said.
Weekend Fixtures:
Saturday:
Berea Ladies vs. LMPS Ladies
Lijabatho Ladies vs. Kick4Life Ladies
Sunday:
Thaba-Tseka Ladies vs. Bantu Ladies
Mawese Ladies vs. Mphaki High School
LDF Ladies vs. Rovers Ladies
Tlalane Phahla
Mehalalitoe dumped out
Lesotho’s national women’s team, Mehalalitoe, have been dumped out of the 2023 COSAFA Women’s Cup with a game to spare.
Mehalalitoe lost both of their opening two games, against Zimbabwe and Botswana, which meant even a win over Namibia yesterday in the side’s final Group C game would have not been enough to send Lesotho through to the semi-finals.
So far, Mehalalitoe have not even been able to score a goal which is a contrast to last year’s outing where they went back home with three points and three goals, albeit that all Lesotho’s goals were scored by captain Boitumelo Rabale who is missing for this year’s edition.
Her absence has left a huge void which nobody seems capable of filling.
Rabale is not just a leader for Mehalalitoe, she is also the biggest threat the team carries. The Mamelodi Sundowns playmaker is respected by opposition players and her presence alone can be intimidating.
While Mehalalitoe have a valid case about missing their captain, it is worrying that the team is incapable of playing, scoring goals and winning games without her.
Lesotho lost 1-0 to Zimbabwe last Friday before a disappointing 3-0 loss to Botswana on Monday.
Mehalalitoe seem to have become a one-woman team which is perhaps a compliment to Rabale but is also a huge load on her shoulders.
It’s up to the technical team to find ways of getting results without Rabale because even though she is an elite player, she cannot do it all on her own.
Lesotho’s game against Botswana in which Mehalalitoe were beaten in every department proved it. Even if Rabale was there, it is highly doubtful the result would have been different.
Despite the two defeats it hasn’t all been doom and gloom for Lesotho. The defeat against Zimbabwe was very unfortunate. It took Zimbabwe one chance to score and win the game while Mehalalitoe fumbled numerous opportunities, and it was chances that may have turned into goals if they had fallen to Rabale.
Despite being a goal down, Mehalalitoe never stopped running against Zimbabwe.
They left the pitch proud of their performance and felt they were just unlucky against the 2011 champions.
I have no idea where all that disappeared to against Botswana as it seemed Pule Khojane’s side had forgotten how to play. Botswana are a good team but the first goal came from a defensive error and the other two were crosses into the penalty box that went directly into the net.
The coaches have lamented a lack of communication between the players on the pitch and it is almost as if they forget how to communicate with each other, cover for one another and execute the game-plan.
Compared to last year, Mehalalitoe looks to have taken a step back. The only glimmer of hope is that this is a young team that can play together for the next three or four years and grow as a unit.
‘Makhotso Moalosi and Nthabeleng Makhabane, both of whom are 20 years old, are some of the youngest players in the team who came through the national team’s junior ranks, and there are plenty of others who can be better for the national side in the future.
While it is easy to judge Mehalalitoe based on the results, it is worth noting that 95 percent of the players play at home in the Women’s Super League.
Improvement in the league will translate to the national team and this is something that head coach Pule Khojane spoke about with reporters last Friday.
“For so many years, women’s football was not recognised in the country as it is now and it is fast improving. Our league is not one of the best in our region but each and every year we are improving,” Khojane said.
“We used to have one team (Lesotho Defence Force) playing in the national team but at least for this year we are trying to neutralise that, teams are improving and obviously it will help the country going forward,” he added.
“Seeing other players go outside the country to play for bigger teams – like we have a player at Mamelodi Sundowns, we have two players at Royal AM (in South Africa’s elite league) – it means a lot to the younger players. They also want to play at the highest level and I think in no time things will change (in Lesotho women’s football),” Khojane underlined.
Indeed, Mehalalitoe used to be dominated by LDF players and while they still make up the majority of the squad, it’s unlike in previous years when Lesotho’s starting team would be just LDF players barring one or two names.
Tlalane Phahla
Premier league explodes into action
THE Vodacom Premier League (VPL) is back, and the opening weekend saw 16 goals scored across all the games with exception of Lifofane and Liphakoe which was postponed to midweek.
Lijabatho beat CCX 1-0 and it was the only game that produced one goal as the rest of the opening weekend slate saw two or more goals scored.
The Premier League new boys Limkokwing University and ACE Maseru had the toughest games facing the defending champions Bantu and Matlama, and both lost 2-1 and 2-0 respectively.
It’s a long journey to May and both teams still have time to learn and turn their seasons around. Last season’s runners-up, Linare, were away at Naughty Boys and recorded a comfortable 3-0 victory thanks to a brace from Junior Sephooana and Norman Kumatse to wrap up a perfect outing for Leslie Notši.
Speaking to reporters after the game, Notši said it was important for Linare to start the season on a positive note. He said the performance and result will give the players confidence going into the next game against CCX. Despite the victory, Notši was not happy with the state of the Leshoboro Stadium which he said is not in condition to host Vodacom Premier League games.
“The ground is not in good condition to hold Premier League games, not only for Linare but even for other teams, Leshoboro Stadium does not give players the freedom to express themselves,” he said.
It is meant to be the season Lioli turn things around and start competing against the likes of Bantu, Matlama, and Linare, however, it seems their struggles are continuing even under the new head coach Motheo Mohapi. Mohapi left Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) at the end of last season but only joined the Teyateyaneng based side a week ago. Lioli were held to a 1-1 draw by Machokha away from home.
Motheo is working with the previous technical team of Motebang Makhetha, Shetsane Ramoseeka and Motlalepula Mofolo. Lioli went into their season opener after beating Bantu in the Berea Charity tournament held over the Independence Day holidays.
Tumelo Khutlang, who returned to the club in the off-season, opened the scoring in the first half to give ‘Tse Nala’ a lead going into halftime. However, unfancied Machokha equalised in the 52nd minute of second half, and that was enough to earn them a valuable point.
Speaking with thepost on Tuesday, Mohapi said this is a new team and will mesh together as time goes on. He said although everything is still new, Lioli are still frustrated with the result mainly because they had a lot of opportunities to win.
“The team is on the right track, everything is still new but things cannot work as fast as we wish. Yes, I am a bit frustrated with the result looking at the opportunities we failed to convert but, on the other hand, I am happy with the progress the team is making,” he said.
Mohapi was not on the bench for the opening weekend but said he hopes to sit on the bench this weekend when ‘Tse Nala’ host his former team LDF in Teyateyaneng.
“Hopefully in the upcoming game the situation will not be the same. I was not with the team when pre-season commenced, I joined the team a week before the league started, so it is not easy but players know what to do,” he said.
Weekend fixtures:
Saturday (15:00)
Manonyane vs. Naughty boys (Nyakosoba)
LU FC vs. Machokha (LDF Ground 13:00)
ACE Maseru vs. Bantu (LDF Ground 15:00)
CCX vs. Linare (LAC)
Sunday
Liphakoe vs. LMPS (LCS Ground 13:00)
Lioli vs. LDF (TY)
LCS vs. Lijabatho (LCS Ground 15:00)
Matlama vs. Lifofane (Bambatha)
Relebohile Tšepe
