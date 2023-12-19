Connect with us

Seema speaks on new venture

Published

9 hours ago

on

Former Lesotho international player Lehlohonolo Seema has broken his silence on his recent change of coaching jobs after he quit Polokwane City to take over at Sekhukhune United in the South African DSTV Premiership.

Speaking with this publication in an exclusive interview, Seema admitted that it was not an easy decision to leave City who have had an impressive start to their return to topflight football in South Africa for a Sekhukhune side that has been struggling.

Seema guided City to sixth position from 12 games played thus far and collecting 17 points, where they are ahead of giants like Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.
Sekhukhune on the other hand is lying on 12th position and have only four teams below them at the wrong side of the DSTV Premiership league table.
The former Likuena captain said he is excited with his new project after replacing Brandon Truter at Babina Noko, as Sekhukhune is affectionately known.
“I’m very excited with the new project, it’s going to be a very challenging one as the club is playing in the CAF Confederations Cup,” Seema said.
“That will be another experience I will get as it will be my first time being in a team that will play in a continental competition as a coach and my first match will be in Morocco.”
Seema said the focus will be to improve Sekhukhune’s position in the league but would also be happy to do well in the CAF Confederations Cup.
“Yes, the focus will be on the league where we are in position 12 but we want to improve our position before going for the Africa Cup of Nations break,” he said.
“It won’t be easy but with the technical team that we have and support of our management, we are going to work very hard to improve.
“With the kind of players that are here, we are capable of achieving all that and make sure that Babina Noko are in a respectable position in the league,” he said.
Seema, who has already coached the likes of Bloemfontein Celtic and Chippa United, confessed that ditching City for Sekhukhune was a tough decision to make.
“It wasn’t an easy decision to leave City like you rightfully put, we had a good start. It wasn’t easy at all, I think it came as a shock to everyone at the club, Seema added.
“There are times when one has to take tough decisions in life for the wellbeing of the family, but it was definitely not easy,” he said.
Seema’s first match in charge of Sekhukhune will be the CAF Confederations Cup match against Morocco’s RSB Berkane on November 26.
Mikia Kalati

Sports

Likuena dare to dream

Published

9 hours ago

on

December 19, 2023

By

Lesotho has made its best start to a FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign since the turn of the century.
Likuena are unbeaten in their two Group C games so far, the highlight of which was a 1-1 draw with Nigeria in their opening game last week Thursday in Uyo.

Likuena followed that historic result with a goalless stalemate in the side’s ‘home’ game against Benin on Tuesday, which was played at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, South Africa, because of Setsoto Stadium’s ongoing international ban from hosting matches.

The results against the Super Eagles and Benin are a substantial improvement on the last two campaigns in which Likuena were knocked out in the preliminary stage.
The only other occasions Likuena have been in the group stages was for the 2010 and 2014 World Cup qualifiers, and both times the national side suffered heavy defeats in their opening matches.
The results mean Likuena return home with two points in the bag and they might feel they should have more.
Against Nigeria, Lesotho scored first in the 56th minute through Motlomelo Mkhwanazi and they created chances to add to their surprise lead before a lapse in concentration allowed the hosts to equalize in the 67th minute.
Tuesday’s encounter against Benin posed a similar challenge against another physical opponent.
Speaking after the game, Likuena coach Leslie Notši said his team was slow to adjust to the tempo of the game in the opening 20 minutes, which allowed Benin to dominate possession and attack.
However, Notši felt his charges grew into the game in the second half and were unfortunate not to score from the goal-scoring chances they created.
“We are playing top teams in our continent and the expectation was in the first 15 minutes of the (first) half they would come (at us) strong to get an early goal, and it really happened that way in the manner that we thought they would,” Notši said.
“(Benin) utilized their height upfront and I think our boys were a little bit slow in adjusting (to the tempo of the game) probably because of the anxiety level within our team set up, but I think as the game progressed we were able to adjust and play,” he continued.
Notši was satisfied with the changes Likuena made to try to win by using their speedy players to run at Benin’s defence.
Notši said Likuena wanted to win but were happy with their performance.
“By halftime I think we were able to sit down and try to rectify the challenges that were there within the game,” he explained.
“We were now able to try as much as we can to create goal-scoring opportunities and we made some changes by trying to utilize the speed we have and combination play in the attacking third. I think we are quite satisfied with the manner the boys played,” the Likuena boss said.
Lesotho’s improvement under Notši over the past six months is exemplified by the fact Likuena were walloped 3-0 the last time they travelled to Nigeria to face the West African powerhouse.
That was in 2021 in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier and last week’s result, if nothing else, gives Lesotho hope of making some noise on the road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.
Likuena’s next assignments in the qualifiers will be next year when they face Zimbabwe and Rwanda before the campaign wraps up in 2025.
The nine winners of the respective qualifying groups will qualify directly to the World Cup, while the four best group runners-up will participate in play-offs to determine which team will advance to the inter-confederation play-offs.

Upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifying matches:

03/06/24 Zimbabwe vs Lesotho
10/06/24 Lesotho vs Rwanda

Group C standings:

MP W D L F A D Pts
1 Rwanda 2 1 1 0 2 0 +2 4
2 South Africa 2 1 0 1 2 3 -1 3
3 Nigeria 2 0 2 0 2 2 +0 2
4 Lesotho 2 0 2 0 1 1 +0 2
5 Zimbabwe 2 0 2 0 1 1 +0 2
6 Benin 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1 1

Lesotho’s opening games in FIFA World Cup qualifying since 2000:

2002

Date: Result:
09/04/00 Lesotho 0 – 2 South Africa
22/04/00 South Africa 1 – 0 Lesotho

–         Knocked out in preliminary stage

2006

Date: Result:
11/10/03 Botswana 4 – 1 Lesotho
16/11/03 Lesotho 0 – 0 Botswana

–         Knocked out in preliminary stage

2010

Date: Result:
08/06/08 Lesotho 2 – 3 Ghana
15/06/08 Lesotho 0 – 1 Libya
20/06/08 Libya 4 – 0 Lesotho
28/06/08 Gabon 2 – 0 Lesotho

2014

Date: Result:
10/06/12 Ghana 7 – 0 Lesotho
10/06/12 Lesotho 0 – 0 Sudan
24/03/13 Lesotho 1 – 1 Zambia

2018

Date: Result:
07/10/15 Comoros 0 – 0 Lesotho
13/10/15 Lesotho 1 – 1 Sudan

–         Knocked out in preliminary stage

2022

Date: Result:
04/09/19 Ethiopia 0 – 0 Lesotho
08/09/19 Lesotho 1 – 1 Ethiopia

–         Knocked out in preliminary stage

Tlalane Phahla

Sports

African legends sing Likuena praises

Published

9 hours ago

on

December 19, 2023

By

Cameroon legend Patrick Mboma was full of praises for Lesotho after Likuena frustrated Nigeria in the opening fixture of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.

The result ended Nigeria’s four-match winning streak against Likuena, who took the lead through Motlomelo Mkhwanazi on the 56th minute.

Semi Ajayi’s late equaliser rescued a point for the Super Eagles as the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Mboma, who won the Africa Cup of Nations with Cameroon in 2000 and 2000 admitted that he was surprised with the performance of Lesotho on the day.

“I did not know that much about the Lesotho team, but I was really surprised by how they rose to the occasion against a star-studded Nigeria team,” Mboma said.

“I was really impressed because we all thought it was going to be a walk in the park for Nigeria but Lesotho stood tall in the field of play to get a point.”

His sentiments were echoed by Nigeria legend Siasia who was a star of the Super Eagles in the 1990s and coached several clubs in Nigeria after retiring.

The 1994 Africa Cup of Nations winner said Lesotho came to the match with a good plan, which worked out for them on the day.

“I think Lesotho had a very good plan for the match and they perfected it in the field of play to frustrate Nigeria,” Siasia said.

“If they did not get it right, we would be talking a different story with Nigeria winning the match by a big score-line, but Lesotho came with a good plan for the match and it worked out for them,” he said.

Lesotho has been on the rise since the Lesotho Football Association made big changes to their technical team bringing in Leslie Notsi and Bob Mafoso as the head and assistant coaches respectively.

Their assignment began with the COSAFA Cup where Lesotho reached the final for the first time in 23 years, settling for silver after a narrow 1-0 loss to Zambia’s Chipolopolo.

They followed that with an impressive display against star studded Ivory Coast, who had to dig deep to clinch a 1-0 win at the newly opened Stade Laurent Pokou in San Pedro.

Lesotho will now face Benin in their second match of Group C at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Tuesday at 15h00. A win over Benin can take Likuena to the top of the group after Zimbabwe and Nigeria played-out to a one-all draw in their second match on Sunday.

Mikia Kalati

Sports

Brown excited to return to Likuena fold

Published

12 hours ago

on

December 19, 2023

By

China-based Thabiso Brown is adamant his experience will prove handy for Likuena as they take on Nigeria and Benin in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The Leslie Notši-coached side take on the Super Eagles of Nigeria in Uyo on Thursday evening in the opening match of the World Cup qualifiers and will be followed by a home tie against Benin on November 21st at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

For the two matches, Notši has recalled the 28-year-old forward who recently moved to the Chinese League one year after playing in South America.
Brown and defender, Bokang Sello, who now plays his football in Botswana are the two players who make a return to the Likuena set-up after a long absence.

The rest of the squad is made up of players that reached the final of the COSAFA Cup earlier this year, where Lesotho had to settle for silver after losing 1-0 to Zambia.
Brown featured in 25 games in all competitions in his first season with Dondong Tengyue in the Chinese League and managed to find the back of the net seven times.

“First of all, I’m excited and humbled to have been given this opportunity to return to the national team set-up,” Brown said.

“It’s a chance to show what I have learnt in different countries that I have played in and I’m bringing my A game to Likuena.”

Brown understands he must be on top of his game if he is to be trusted to lead the Likuena attacking line that already boasts experienced campaigners such as Motebang Sera, Jane Thabantšo and Katleho Makateng.

“I will do my best and hope God does the rest. Playing in China has taught me a lot and I have learnt a lot also,” he said.

“I’m bringing everything that I have learnt in China to the team and I’m confident it can help us succeed in our upcoming two matches against Nigeria and Benin.

“It’s a good feeling to be back at home and reunite with the rest of the players with the ambition to help our country compete against the best teams in our continent,” he said.

Brown admitted that they have a mammoth task against the Super Eagles of Nigeria, who are a continental powerhouse, but believes Likuena have grown in leaps and bounds as proved against the likes of Ivory Coast in recent matches.

“We are in a very tough group with the likes of Nigeria, Benin, South Africa and Zimbabwe, but we have proved in recent years that we have what it takes to challenge some of the best teams in the continent,” he said.

“I have no doubt that we can give any team a run for their money in the field of play as we speak because we also have players playing in different leagues across the continent.”

Tlalane Phahla

