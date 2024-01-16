Sports
Sutu speaks on Moerane, Rabale
Lesotho football legend Thabane Sutu added his voice to the ongoing debate on Likuena goalkeeper Sekhoane Moerane’s potential move to South Africa as well as Boitumelo ‘Queen’ Rabale’s successes on the continent with Mamelodi Sundowns.
Sutu is one of the most decorated football players having been signed by Egyptian giants Al Ahly, in the early 1990s after impressing the club while playing for now defunct Arsenal in the CAF Inter club competitions.
Sports
Stories that made the headlines
It has been an eventful year in sports in Lesotho that has seen ups and downs for federations, athletes and supporters. As the year nears its end, we look back on the stories that made the headlines in 2023.
January
The football fraternity started the year on a sour note as attacks on match officials took root and became the order of the day. The attacks on referees, which have continued into the 2023/24 campaign, first started when three Mokhotlong LMPS players assaulted a referee after losing to Black Five in a B Division league match.
The players were reportedly infuriated by the referee’s on-field decisions and pounced when he was on his way home. In a senseless act, the trio ganged up on the helpless referee and beat him to a pulp.
February
For the first time ever, the Lesotho Football Association (LEFA) announced that the Vodacom Premier League, Women’s Super League as well as the A Division would be streamed around the world. The ground-breaking development for local football came after the association partnered with football’s world governing body, FIFA, to broadcast live matches on its new digital platform, FIFA+.
March
The Lesotho Sport and Recreation Commission (LSRC) angered the Lesotho Boxing Association (LEBA) by denying the boxing federation’s request to access a training hall at Setsoto Stadium. The LSRC refused to grant LEBA permission to use the facility because they had turned the hall into a storage space and that meant the national team could not train.
April
Perhaps one of the most interesting stories of the year came in April when Mazenod outfit Swallows picked a fight with the Premier League and sponsors Econet over the voting results for Econet’s inaugural People’s Cup. The tournament featured four clubs that garnered the most votes from a public SMS vote.
After finishing fifth in voting behind Linare and missing out on a spot in the top four slots by just 50 votes, Swallows furiously accused Econet and the league of lacking fairness and transparency.
However, the case eventually evaporated into thin air after Econet insisted the votes were correct.
May
Tennis legend Roger Federer made a memorable three-day trip to Lesotho to see how far the schools his foundation, the Roger Federer Foundation, is helping have come. Regarded as one of the greatest tennis players and athletes of his generation, Federer was making his first-ever trip to the Mountain Kingdom.
While in the country, he checked on his School Readiness Initiative implemented by the Roger Federer Foundation in 2019 in partnership with the Network for Child Development in Lesotho (NECDOL).
June
In a move that surprised no one in football, LEFA sacked Veselin Jelusic as Lesotho coach after a 1-0 defeat to Comoros in a 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.
The Serbian born Jelusic was fired after just 16 months in charge of Likuena during which time he was only able to register three wins in 10 official games. Leslie Notši was roped in to lead Likuena on an interim basis, a title he has held for the rest of the year.
July
July was the highlight of the year for the national team as Likuena made it to the final of the COSAFA Cup for the first time in 20 years. Likuena fought valiantly in the final in Durban, South Africa before falling 1-0 to Zambia thanks to a 78th minute winner by Moyela Libamba.
However, we could have been talking differently had Motebang Sera’s goal not been incorrectly disallowed for offside when the score was still tied at 0-0.
August
In September, Lesotho captain Basia Makepe announced his retirement from international football after leading the national team to the COSAFA Cup final. Makepe is now exclusively focused on club football for Lesotho Mounted Police Service (LMPS) in the Vodacom Premier League.
Also in August, Former Likuena star Bokang ‘Lefty’ Mothoana announced his retirement from the game after a 20-year glittering career, which started in the dusty streets of Sea Point.
September
Who can forget when Linare players rebelled against the club’s management and refused to train for a few days because of money disputes?
The players were aggrieved that management deducted M200 from their monthly wages without any prior notice or explanation.
Management said the deduction was because of towels that allegedly went missing at a hotel where Linare were staying when the club travelled to Botswana in August for a pre-season tournament.
October
Mehalalitoe captain Boitumelo Rabale was voted the ‘Best Player of the Tournament’ at the 2023 CAF Women’s Champions League in Ivory Coast after playing an instrumental role in guiding her South African club, Mamelodi Sundowns, to the final.
Rabale went on to score in the final as Sundowns beat Morocco’s SC Casablanca 3-0 and she was named the ‘Player of The Match’.
November
In November, the football fraternity was left mourning the death of Lioli vice-president and LEFA national executive committee (NEC) member Mothoalo Mothoalo. Mothoalo had a long battle with illness and died in hospital in Bloemfontein.
December
For the first time in seven years, Lioli are set to end the calendar year at the top of the Premier League table.
It has been a remarkable revival for ‘Tse Nala’ under Motheo Mohapi who took over as coach in September. His first four months in charge could not have gone any better. Lioli are unbeaten and in contention to win their first league title since 2016.
Sports
Volleyball clubs impress at Zone 6 senior championship
Lesotho Volleyball Association (LVA) spokesperson Thabelang Leokaoke says they are happy with the performances of the local teams in the 2023 Zone 6 Senior Volleyball Club Championship. Although none of the local teams appear in the top three, he lauded the tournament as success.
About 46 clubs including those from outside the country, he said they faced lot of challenges in preparations for the game. The main one was a court case that was brought by Lesotho National Wool & Mohair Growers Association (LNWMGA) who claimed the association was using their property in Thaba-Bosiu without permission.
The High Court eventually ruled the case as not urgent and the games were able to proceed.
He continued that Lesotho was the first country to reach the maximum quota and this was the first record in Zone 6 tournaments recorded by Lesotho. He said it is unfortunate that the government does not support sports and that they had to collaborate with other companies to prepare for the games.
“The improvements that were supposed to be made by the government like supporting us financially and renovating the place, they did not but other companies partnered with us to get water, electricity and toilets. It was a success even though it was a challenge to us,” he said.
He said as much as the local teams prepared for the competition they did not start their games well and only won their last games. However, he said they are happy with the positions they finished at. LOC girls finished higher than all the clubs at seven, followed by Red Skins men’s team who were at 11th position.
LOC were knocked out in the quarter finals and speaking on behalf of the team Relebohile Phamotse, Lepereng said they were nervous at the beginning but realised as the games went by that they could actually make it.
“We came here to learn and we saw where we need to improve. We were the only team that qualified for quarterfinals and we are number seven out of 22 teams, our team is now at the top in our country and we are so thankful for the outcome,” she said.
LOC head coach Khotso Mahloko and Red Skins coach Phetheho Ntlamelle said they were glad that they managed to host the tournament even though they realised that they did not do enough. They said that exposure and experience they received this year will help them do better in the next tournaments.
Green Buffalos of Zambia and UPM from Mozambique were crowned the 2023 Zone 6 Champions in men and women’s categories respectively. They walked away with gold medals, trophy and prize monies.
Relebohile Tšepe
Sports
Bantu lick wounds after Lioli mauling
Defending champions Vodacom Premier League champions Bantu are still licking their wounds from a humbling 3-1 defeat to Lioli on Sunday.
The loss left Bantu seven points behind leaders Lioli and ‘A Matšo Matebele’ have to quickly shift their focus to another nemesis this weekend in the form of Matlama.
Like Bantu, Matlama go into Sunday’s clash on the back of a disappointing result of their own after they were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by newly promoted Limkokwing University last weekend.
Both Bantu and Matlama are at risk of losing ground to Lioli who are on fire with nine wins and no defeats in their opening 11 games.
It makes Sunday’s game even more important because three points will keep the winner in touch with ‘Tse Nala’ while the loser will see their title aspirations take a massive blow.
Bantu’s defeat to Lioli this past Sunday was not particularly shocking to many people because despite Lioli’s troubles in recent years, Bantu twice struggled to beat them last season.
‘Tse Nala’ are recharged and motivated under Motheo Mohapi this season and last weekend was probably not a good time for Bantu to face their rivals.
If Bantu lose to Matlama this weekend, however, they risk falling 10 points behind Lioli, which will further complicate their ambitions of defending their title.
In order for Bantu to get anything against second-placed ‘Tse Putsoa’ this weekend, several things will have to change.
The first is Bantu’s head-to-head record against Lioli.
Since December 2015, the two teams have met 12 times in the Premier League and the champions have managed to win only three games, with Matlama winning six and the other three ending in a draw.
The last time the two sides met was in March this year and Matlama beat Bantu 2-1 to throw a spanner in the title race although Bantu did manage to hold on to their championship lead.
While Bantu are looking to get back to winning ways and mount a serious title defence, another game that many are looking forward to this weekend is the clash between Linare and Lioli. Whenever these two clubs meet, sparks fly and this weekend is unlikely to be any different.
Sixth-placed Linare did not start the season well and after 11 games, they have only managed to collect 18 points.
The poor start even forced the club to release a statement to calm rumblings among Linare supporters who have voiced their unhappiness with the side’s technical team.
The club has backed Leslie Notši and his team but results have not improved.
A defeat to Lioli on Saturday would be a third in a row for Linare after 1-0 and 3-0 defeats to Liphakoe and Lijabatho respectively.
Weekend Fixtures:
Saturday
LMPS vs CCX (PTC)
Naughty vs LDF (Leshoboro stadium)
Machokha vs Liphakoe (LCS Ground)
Linare vs Lioli (DIFA Leribe)
Sunday
Lifofane vs LCS (Butha-Buthe)
Lijabatho vs LU FC (Morija)
Bantu vs Matlama (Mohale’a Hoek)
Manonyane vs ACE Maseru (Nyakosoba)
Tlalane Phahla
Teaching financial literacy to youths
Christmas cheer for orphanage
Drama as Enrich property is auctioned
Brace for a very bumpy year ahead
Absent husband beats wife for sex
Gaza: anirresolvable crisis?
Rekindling the flames of hope
Army spying on me, says Mokhothu
Vodacom gives smartphones to promising athletes
Sutu speaks on Moerane, Rabale
Stories that made the headlines
Volleyball clubs impress at Zone 6 senior championship
Investigator suspended
Siblings’ fight over land turns nasty
PS’ appointment challenged
Weekly Police Report
Reforms: time to change hearts and minds
Professionalising education
The middle class have failed us
No peace plan, no economic recovery
Coalition politics are bad for development
Academic leadership, curriculum and pedagogy
We have lost our moral indignation
Mokeki’s road to stardom
DCEO raids PS’
Literature and reality
The ABC blew its chance
Bringing the spark back to schools
I made Matekane rich: Moleleki
Musician dumps ABC
Bofuma, boimana li nts’a bana likolong
BNP infighting
Mahao o seboko ka ho phahama hoa litheko
Contract Farming Launch
7,5 Million Dollars For Needy Children
Ba ahileng lipuleng ba falle ha nakoana
Ba ahileng lipuleng ba falle ha nakoana
Weekly Police Report
Mahao o re masholu a e ts’oareloe
‘Our Members Voted RFP’ Says Metsing
SENATE OPENS
Matekane’s 100 Days Plan
High Profile Cases in Limbo
130 Law Students Graduate From NUL
Metsing and Mochoboroane Case Postponed
ADVERTISEMENT
Trending
-
Business4 weeks ago
Big cheer for Limkokwing job creators
-
News4 weeks ago
53 dead pensioners paid for four years
-
News4 weeks ago
Uproar over DCEO recruits
-
News4 weeks ago
Bid to block naturalised Basotho from key posts
-
News4 weeks ago
New party courts Phamotse
-
News4 weeks ago
Robbery suspect dies in police cells
-
Business4 weeks ago
Information structures to mend relations
-
Business2 months ago
Joang locked in rentals row with tenants