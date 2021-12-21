Swallows bite dust again

MASERU – Lijabatho condemned Swallows to another defeat in the Vodacom Premier League on Sunday and the Mazenod side remain stuck in the league’s bottom two, still at huge risk of being relegated.

Swallows are 15th in the 16-team premiership, three points behind Lifofane who occupy safety in 14th place.



With the defeat to Lijabatho, Swallows missed the opportunity to get their season going and they are next scheduled to face an even tougher opponent in Lesotho Correctional Service (LCS).

Swallows started well enough against Lijabatho and, when they took the lead in the first two minutes of the game, it was the perfect start they wanted. However, the hosts failed to build on their lead and allowed Lijabatho back into the game.



The visitors duly obliged when they scored the equaliser just before halftime through a goalkeeper mistake.

In the second half Lijabatho came back a better team and added two more goals to walk away with three points. Lijabatho head coach Charles Manda said he hoped some of his players who were struggling with muscle injuries will be able to recover and return stronger in January.



“We didn’t play well in the first half but after speaking with the guys at halftime then we started playing our flowing game and that’s when we got those two important goals,” Manda said.

“I think on our side we were a bit rusty; we didn’t know what to do on and off the ball and we were stuck at 1-1,” he added.



“It’s the long layoff, we have not been playing for months without football and, yes, we have been training but you should be training with positions so that you can value yourself where you are. But so far, so good, we have won the game,” Manda said.



During the lengthy pandemic-forced break, Manda said he kept himself busy by watching European football and reading football related matters on the internet, learning. The former Matlama coach said that learning will continue during the Christmas break.



“(I was on the) internet, watching games, South African football, the Premier League in England, Italy and Spain,” Manda said.

“(I was) Googling just to keep myself busy, reading football related matters so that when we come (back to football) like this, we should try to address the players with new ideas of football.”

Tlalane Phahla