Sports
Swallows rewards top players
MASERU – After surviving Vodacom Premier League relegation by the skin of their teeth last season, Swallows held a ceremony last Saturday to thank their players and hand out prizes to the standout performers from their miraculous survival campaign.
Swallows were stuck in the relegation zone for the majority of last season but a last-gasp surge saw them escape the axe with Likhopo and Sefotha-fotha instead dropping down to the first division.
Swallows held an informal event in Mazenod at the weekend to celebrate and the club chairman Mosa Seoli said they are working to establish several revenue streams that can generate income for the club.
A lack of finances has long been Swallows’ Achilles heel and has often been the roots of their struggles.
Last season they were forced to play their home games 33 kilometres away from Mazenod in Nyakosoba and Seoli said ‘Maswai-swai’ are fixing their ground so they can play games in Mazenod and generate money from gate-takings.
He added that Swallows will soon hold a conference discussing the club’s future plans and he urged supporters to attend. Swallows have struggled for several seasons, Seoli admitted, and he said the management committee is determined to fix the club’s administration and stabilise the development of players.
Those plans need the support of the Mazenod community, the chairman underlined.
“I want to tell you where we are going. I am asking you supporters to come and help us, please be there at the conference centre in two weeks’ time,” Seoli said.
“We are going to officially give a report on how we worked on everything with regards to administration of the team from two years ago.”
Swallows are one of several clubs in Lesotho’s elite league that do not have a sponsor. They incur heavy costs to get through a season and the money has to come from the pockets of club administrators or well-wishers.
The club’s coffers are not enough to pay player salaries and they are also unable to hold on to their best players when bigger clubs come knocking. Seoli said Swallows need to have more income streams to combat their challenges.
“Even if you are running a Premier League without paying players at all and only giving them transport and food, you still need M300 000. You can imagine where that money came from, it came from you (supporters) in different ways,” he said.
“We need to have different streams of revenue, if we subscribe as supporters that is the first one, if we play our games here at home, that is another one. Unfortunately, we had to play in Nyakosoba (last season) but we are fixing our grounds. We are asking you for help, go there and help,” the Swallows chairman said.
Seoli added that the club is in the process of registering their logo which was designed by a Mazenod native in order to make sure only the club uses it.
Also speaking at the event, Swallows head coach Teele Ntšonyana, who masterminded the club’s top-flight survival after arriving in February, praised the players for their courage but he warned them not to be dragged into a relegation dogfight again next season.
“To me you are like heroes and I want to thank you guys and the management that remembered that it was important to tell you that you are important,” Ntšonyana said.
“But, let me remind you of the big one – we are not here to fight another relegation. Next season I am asking you to show up from the beginning of the season.”
Swallows Awards:
Most Disciplined Player
Refiloe Qhobosheane
Player’s Player of the Year
Refiloe Qhobosheane
Supporter’s Player of the Year
Mohau Khali
Most Improved Player of the Year
Tanki Tsibela
Top Scorer
Mohau Khali
Supporter of the Year
Thabo Moeketse
Presidential Award
Mokone Moshe
Tlalane Phahla
Sports
Letete appointed new Central Bank governor
MASERU – THE government has appointed Dr Maluke Letete as the new governor of the Central Bank of Lesotho (CBL) with effect from June 1. In a statement issued yesterday, the government said it was appointing Lehlomela Mohapi as its first Deputy Governor.
Mohapi has been the acting governor after Dr Retšelisitsoe Matlanyane’s contract expired earlier this year. Dr Letete holds a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Economic Science, Financial Economics, Political Economy and Institutional Economics from the University of Cape Town.
Dr Letete brings significant experience of the CBL’s mandate to his new role, having sat on the Bank’s Board of Directors as a Non-Executive Director for more than five years. He last served as Chief Economic Adviser to the Prime Minister of Lesotho and Head of the Accountability Unit.
Dr Letete has also held senior roles at the National University of Lesotho (NUL). He served as a Senior Lecturer and Head of the Economics Department between 2006 and 2018.
He also served as a lecturer in Macroeconomics at the University of Cape Town and a Consultant for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Southern African Development Community (SADC) and International Development Research Centre (IDRC/HEARD) amongst others.
Mohapi holds an MSc in Economics and Econometrics from the University of Manchester and an MBA from Edinburgh Business School Watt University. Prior to his appointment as Acting Governor, Mohapi was the Chief Economist and Director of Research and Secretary of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank for over nine years.
Mohapi has served as Board Chairman for the Lesotho Revenue Authority and the Fund Executive Secretary for the Lesotho Communications Authority. He has also served as Senior Lecturer and Head of Economics Department for the National University of Lesotho.
Refiloe Mpobole
Sports
The goalkeeper with big hands
MAFETENG – FOOTBALL followers will remember the Bantu Football Club goalkeeper with big hands in the 1990s. This is none other than Letsoha Khetsi, a giant, muscular and tall shot-stopper who stood at 1.98 metres. Khetsi has been associated with Bantu football club from his childhood.
Born and raised as a passionate football fanatic in Ha-Motlere in Mafeteng, Khetsi was bound to find a home at a football club near his home and he ended up as part of ‘A Matšo Matebele’.
His home was just a stone’s throw away from Bantu’s home ground in Mafeteng.
“I was introduced to Bantu at an early age when I was only five years old. It was around 1984 when I would accompany Ntsane Mokhachane, a former Bantu player, to training at the Bantu ground,” he said.
“He made me carry his kit to and from the ground. As I grew older, it became my routine to always attend Bantu’s training sessions.”
Khetsi became a ball boy at Bantu’s training sessions.
“During the team’s shooting practice, I would stand behind the goal posts and dive for stray balls that went behind the posts,” said Khetsi.
His actual engagement as a soccer player began when he moved to secondary school in 1991.
“I never played for the school team when I was at primary level because I was still young then,” he said. “You know at primary, older folks were always chosen to represent the school in sports tournaments. I only got exposed to school sports when I was in ’Masentle High School.”
Khetsi played in the inter Form A soccer tournament at school.
“I volunteered to play as a goalkeeper on the day and I performed exceptionally well. Since then I never looked back and concentrated my efforts on being a professional goalkeeper,” he recalled.
Team mates and supporters described him as a fantastic goalkeeper and were not surprised when he was promoted to the senior school team while doing Form B.
Having enjoyed his spell as the school goalkeeper, Khetsi then decided to join Bantu’s development team. He featured in all the younger age groups by beginning training with the under-17 until he was ultimately promoted to the senior team.
“I knew immediately that this was the team I was going to spend my entire football career at,” he said.
He moved through the team’s age groups until he played for the Under-20 team.
“It was then that I was promoted to the senior team although I did not immediately feature as the regular goalkeeper,” said Khetsi, who is among a few privileged players to have donned the gold and black jersey in the 1990s.
He was among the crop of players who came into the limelight with the likes of Lehlohonolo Seema and the late Poopo Matšoara.
“In essence, once I was promoted to the Bantu senior team it was not easy for me to break into the first team. For three seasons, I was on the bench most of the time learning the ropes,” he said.
“I rigorously took my time to learn until I made into the first 11. It wasn’t that easy as Bantu had always been studded with quality players.”
Khetsi’s training and experience as a goalkeeper has taught him many things as far as goalkeeping is concerned. He said a good goalkeeper must have dedication to duty.
“My experience in life has taught me that talent is inborn, goalkeeping is a talent that one possesses from birth,” he said.
Khetsi says his height had little to do with his reputation as a good goalkeeper, instead pointing to flexibility and timing.
“Goalkeeping needs passion, discipline and concentration.”
Against the assumption that keepers only have a busy day when they are persistently bombarded with shots, Khetsi stated that good goalkeeping entails giving instructions to fellow players during the entire game.
“As a goalkeeper, you must not only concentrate when the ball is around your 18 area. You must concentrate while it is still in the opponent’s half. This comes in handy to be able to organise your defence,” he said. “A seasoned goalkeeper must stay alert from kick-off to the end of the game.”
Like any other footballer, Khetsi had highs and lows during his playing career.
“I have had wonderful experiences as a soccer player but the most memorable game I played was against Bloemfontein Celtic which we hosted at Bantu’s stadium in Mafeteng and Lehlononolo Seema was chosen to play for them,” he said.
“It was a great game as all players came to the party and I was on top of my game on the day. But I had sleepless nights on the days when my team did not perform well,” said Khetsi, describing himself as “the kind of person who doesn’t easily come to terms with failure”.
He recalled a game they played against LDF in which Bantu dominated in all aspects of the game “but lady luck was not on our side that day as we lost”.
“It felt so awful.”
Many soccer followers glee at the different stunts performed by goalkeepers but Khetsi is best remembered by many soccer fans as a goalkeeper who would not use gloves but only use his bare hands even during professional premier league games.
Some fans believed that his big palms and fingers did not fit standard gloves. Khetsi denies this.
“I preferred goalkeeping with my raw hands. I wanted to have a feel of the ball so I didn’t bother to use the gloves,” he said.
“I used to own pairs of gloves but my hands never felt comfortable in them. Yes, sometimes it would have been a question of size, but they would always fit,” he said.
Among his achievements in soccer, Khetsi won several domestic cups with Bantu and also national call ups in the junior level. As a soccer legend, Khetsi has been observing the changes and development of the beautiful game in the country. He attributed the stagnant growth of the sport to lack of funding.
“If you compare players from Lesotho with those from other countries, you would realise we equal them or even surpass them as far as skill is concerned,” he said.
“The reason that our players seem not to be living up to expectation is because they lack motivation in the form of financial support.”
Khetsi complained that many teams are paying their players peanuts.
“Even when the players are on national duty they earn peanuts. That is unlikely to motivate them to produce good results. They are simply demoralised as compared to their counterparts from other countries.”
He said the premier league in Lesotho is now dominated by teams from the lowlands as opposed to those from the highlands. Khetsi said this has been caused by the failure of teams from the highlands to transform and evolve, particularly when it comes to the selection of players.
“It would have been fantastic if teams from all the 10 districts of the country took part in the premier league. This would bolster competition in the league,” he said.
He claimed that teams from the highlands are still preoccupied with the premise that only players from their locality can feature in their teams.
“The result is that such teams keep on underperforming. “
“Look at Melele FC, for instance, they couldn’t maintain their status in the premier league simply because they couldn’t field players who were not from Tsoelike or Letloepe,” he said.
As a card carrying member of Bantu FC, Khetsi is not happy with the state of the club after Bantu failed to defend their Vodacom premiership title which has since been won by Matlama.
“I want to congratulate Matlama FC for being Lesotho VPL champions of the 2021/2022 season,” he said.
“They have shown character and determination. As for Bantu, I can tell all is not well at the club but it is vital for all the stakeholders to go back to the drawing board and make amendments where necessary,” he said.
Calvin Motekase
Sports
Bantu vice-president steps down
MASERU – Long-time Bantu vice-president Molefi Lengosane will step down from his role this weekend.
Lengosane has been the right-hand man to Bantu president John Leuta since 2010 and the Mafeteng club have enjoyed the most successful period in their 95-year history during the pair’s time in office.
Lengosane, however, will not stand when ‘A Matšo Matebele’ go for executive elections on Sunday at Golden Hotel in Mafeteng which will bring down the curtain on his storied stay at the club.
During his time in the management committee, Bantu have won all four of the league titles in the club’s existence and competed continentally in CAF competitions.
In 2018, Bantu made history by becoming the first Lesotho club to win a CAF Champions League tie since Lesotho Defence Force in 2002 when they defeated Botswana’s Township Rollers on aggregate.
Lengosane said he looks back at his time in Bantu’s leadership with pride and is delighted to have seen the club grow into a dominant force but he can no longer focus on the club fully because of other commitments. He wished Bantu well and said he will always be available to help ‘A Matšo Matebele’ when he can.
“Bantu needs attention, you need to be close to it all the time and I have a project I am going to be busy with therefore I cannot be fully active with the club,” Lengosane said.
“I will not even be able to attend the meetings so I decided to step aside but I will still support the team financially and physically when I can.”
Lengosane said Bantu have always been driven by a desire to be the best.
However, even though they have had much to celebrate over the past decade, he admitted that the Covid-19 pandemic was difficult to navigate and severely affected the club, not only financially but the team’s performances on the field too.
Lengosane said the club’s expenses are higher than the money they make and it is a big challenge clubs are facing. In recent weeks Vodacom Premier League sides Kick4Life and Lifofane have been put up for sale because of financial woes.
“It costs us a lot to run a football club and, in the end, you get M500 000 prize money,” Lengosane said.
Nonetheless, Lengosane said Bantu’s achievements bring a smile to his face. Bantu’s dream was to be a club that pays its players and brings in top coaches which is what they have done, he said. He also lauded the club’s memorable outings in the CAF Champions League and Bantu’s continuing efforts to professionalise the club.
“We have had so much success locally and we felt we needed to compete in CAF games and to be a professional club,” Lengosane said.
“I look back and I am proud of the work we have done at the club.”
Tlalane Phahla
They got it wrong
The night hides with a knife: Conclusion
Reinforcing a harmful stereotype
How to stop sea level rise
The rhetoric of belonging
Sekhamane being schooled
Bra Sam’s jokes
Socialist riff-raff
Swallows rewards top players
Terene members in shoot-out with police
Only M15m disbursed under Covid relief fund
Letete appointed new Central Bank governor
The goalkeeper with big hands
Bantu vice-president steps down
Fiery test for Likuena
South Africa won’t tolerate illegal immigrants
I made Matekane rich: Moleleki
Musician dumps ABC
MP dumps party, joins Matekane
Kamoli threatened
Nthane acquitted of murder charges
MP charged with stock-theft
Babolai ba Ha-Tsolo baa ahloloa
Lesotho ease travelling restrictions
A maize threshing machine
Row over army secrets
King Letsie III donates three ambulances
Stampede to represent RFP in elections
A very clever bullet
End of the road for Letsatsi
I will Not Abdicate My Powers, Says Chief Justice
Prof. Alemu-Best scientist in Lesotho
Thabane in court: trial set for July
‘Muso o lefa bahlanka
Litaba tsa Sesotho
English News- Tuesday April 26, 2022
Litaba tsa Sesotho
South Africa won’t tolerate illegal immigrants
South Afrika e hana likarete tsa Lesotho
Six Billion Maloti needed to maintain roads
Nthane acquitted of murder charges
King Letsie III donates three ambulances
Babolai ba Ha-Tsolo baa ahloloa
Lesotho ease travelling restrictions
Trending
-
Videos2 months ago
South Africa won’t tolerate illegal immigrants
-
News2 months ago
I made Matekane rich: Moleleki
-
News2 months ago
Musician dumps ABC
-
News2 months ago
Kamoli threatened
-
News2 months ago
MP charged with stock-theft
-
Innovation1 month ago
A maize threshing machine
-
News2 weeks ago
Row over army secrets
-
Muckracker2 months ago
A very clever bullet