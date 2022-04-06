Sweet victory for Jelusic

MASERU – Lesotho coach Veselin Jelusic says Likuena must improve after beating Seychelles 3-1 on Sunday to book a spot in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) group stage qualifiers.

The victory was the Serbian’s second match in charge of the national team after his hiring last month on a two-year contract.

His first game was last Wednesday’s first leg between the sides in Mauritius which ended in a goalless draw.



Sunday’s return tie was played at the Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto, South Africa, because Setsoto Stadium does not meet the requirements that have been set for hosting international matches by the African governing body, CAF.

Despite the absence of home fans, Likuena claimed a 3-1 aggregate win over Seychelles to spark celebrations at home and ensure Lesotho’s chances of making it to Ivory Coast next year stay alive.

Jelusic was not entirely happy, however.



Speaking to reporters afterwards, Jelusic said Likuena played better in Mauritius where Lesotho missed a penalty. He insisted the team must improve.

“I should be honest, I am satisfied with (a) little part of the game, especially the first 15 minutes of the game where we scored two goals and we had creativity and good chances, but I have a feeling we dropped energy a little bit later on,” Jelusic said.



“I believe that we should play like we played in bigger parts in Mauritius, to have creativity, domination and possession of the ball, creating chances. We must improve,” he added.

Likuena’s goals on Sunday came from Rethabile Makateng, who scored a brace, and Motebang Sera as Likuena claimed a first international win since last July when they beat Zambia 2-1 at the COSAFA Cup.

“It was not an easy game for us, it was tough, you should put a big effort into the game, even in two games,” Jelusic said.



“The first game in Mauritius we played well regarding number of chances (created). We were even better than we played today (Sunday). It’s just that the results are better, in Mauritius we didn’t convert the chances, we had even the penalty, today (Sunday) we had chances and fortunately for us we scored three goals,” he added.

Likuena and the five other preliminary round winners – Botswana, São Tomé and Príncipe, South Sudan, Eswatini and Gambia – have joined the 42 highest ranked teams in the group stage draw of the AFCON qualifiers.



The draw date and start of the group stage have yet to be announced. The 48 teams will be drawn into 12 groups of four teams (from Group A to Group L). Lesotho will be in pot 4 with Tanzania, Sudan, Rwanda, Liberia, Eswatini, Botswana, Ethiopia, Burundi, South Sudan, São Tomé and Príncipe, and Gambia.

The 2023 AFCON will be held in Ivory Coast in June and July next year.

It is highly likely Likuena will be forced to continue playing their home games of the qualifiers in South Africa unless Setsoto Stadium is renovated.

For now, it looks unlikely Basotho will be able to watch their team in their own backyard.