Triumphant Mahlaha dreams big

Matlama coach Halemakale Mahlaha says ‘Tse Putsoa’s People’s Cup triumph can be a life-changing moment in his players’ lives.

Matlama had a weekend to remember as they came out a whopping R650 000 richer after a stirring win over Lesotho Mounted Police Service (LMPS) in last Saturday’s People’s Cup final in Mantšonyane.

The thriller capped a highly competitive day of football that was contested by four premiership juggernauts – Matlama, LMPS, Linare and Bantu – in front of a raucous crowd at the Bocheletsane Stadium.

All four teams arrived ready to fight for the big prize and Matlama had to battle and scrap for every centimetre, eventually winning both their semi-final against Linare and the final after the lottery of a penalty shootout.

A jubilant Mahlaha couldn’t hide his emotions after Matlama goalkeeper Monaheng Ramalefane converted the winning penalty past his LMPS counterpart goalkeeper, Nthebe Majoro, to secure ‘Tse Putsoa’ the bag of over half a million maloti.

Mahlaha immediately broke down into tears of joy when the ball hit the back of the net.

“It happens that someone can be emotional, especially for a new cup in the team with the biggest prize money,” Mahlaha said.

“The prize money will help us change our approach towards the Vodacom Premier League. It is going to work as a reminder to us that we also need that trophy,” he added of Matlama’s league title challenge where they sit top of the table.

“At the same time, I believe the prize will also change the lifestyle of the players because my bosses might give the players something that will motivate them so that when they come back to the league after a two weeks break, the players will be at their level best and fight more,” Mahlaha said.

Besides motivating players in the league, the Matlama mentor said the money would help the players with any financial needs they might encounter.

Talking about their matches on the day, Mahlaha said all the teams were prepared to the fullest.

He said their first game against Linare was the most challenging one because both sets of players were fresh and ready to fight.

Linare scored first which piled the pressure on ‘Tse Putsoa’ and Mahlaha, but he said he told his players to keep on fighting and the supporters also kept on motivating them.

“Even in our weakest moments, we were getting support from our supporters,” he said.

Mahlaha said Matlama had enough time to rest for the final later in the day while LMPS did not have the same amount of rest time because they had just played in the second semi-final against Bantu.

He said LMPS seemed to be tired and ‘Simunye’ decided the best course of action was to sit back and counter.

It was a game of few opportunities.

Matlama used the chance they got to score, however, seconds after celebrating their goal, LMPS also fashioned an opportunity and they did not waste it. After a 1-1 stalemate, Matlama held their nerve to win the shootout 4-3.

Mahlaha was recognised as the coach of the tournament walking away with M5 000 while Rethabile Mokokoane was voted man-of-the-match in the final against LMPS for which he was showered with M3 000.

LMPS striker Roboama Koloti was the weekend’s biggest individual winner.

He walked away with a grand total of M16 000 for winning the player of the tournament award, the top goalscorer and a man-of-the-match award in LMPS’s semi-final win over Bantu.

The People’s Cup, however, belonged to Matlama and their adoring fans.

Mahlaha and Mokokoane said they appreciated their personal awards.

Both said they were thankful to Matlama’s players and fans because it was through them and their efforts that they were able to secure their personal accolades.

People’s Cup tournament awards:

Assistant referee of the tournament:

Thabelo Ntaote (M2000)

Referee of the tournament:

Retšelisitsoe Molise (M3000)

Goalkeeper of the tournament:

Nthebe Majoro (LMPS) – R5000

Coach of the tournament:

Halemakale Mahlaha (Matlama) – M5000

Top goalscorer of the tournament:

Roboama Koloti, 2 goals (LMPS) – M6000.00

Player of the tournament:

Roboama Koloti (LMPS) – M7000

Man of the match awards (M3000 prize money):

Linare FC v Matlama FC – Lisema Lebokollane (Linare)

LMPS FC v Bantu FC – Roboama Koloti (LMPS)

Matlama FC v LMPS FC – Rethabile Mokokoane (Matlama)

Relebohile Tšepe