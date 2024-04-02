Sports
Triumphant Mahlaha dreams big
Matlama coach Halemakale Mahlaha says ‘Tse Putsoa’s People’s Cup triumph can be a life-changing moment in his players’ lives.
Matlama had a weekend to remember as they came out a whopping R650 000 richer after a stirring win over Lesotho Mounted Police Service (LMPS) in last Saturday’s People’s Cup final in Mantšonyane.
The thriller capped a highly competitive day of football that was contested by four premiership juggernauts – Matlama, LMPS, Linare and Bantu – in front of a raucous crowd at the Bocheletsane Stadium.
All four teams arrived ready to fight for the big prize and Matlama had to battle and scrap for every centimetre, eventually winning both their semi-final against Linare and the final after the lottery of a penalty shootout.
A jubilant Mahlaha couldn’t hide his emotions after Matlama goalkeeper Monaheng Ramalefane converted the winning penalty past his LMPS counterpart goalkeeper, Nthebe Majoro, to secure ‘Tse Putsoa’ the bag of over half a million maloti.
Mahlaha immediately broke down into tears of joy when the ball hit the back of the net.
“It happens that someone can be emotional, especially for a new cup in the team with the biggest prize money,” Mahlaha said.
“The prize money will help us change our approach towards the Vodacom Premier League. It is going to work as a reminder to us that we also need that trophy,” he added of Matlama’s league title challenge where they sit top of the table.
“At the same time, I believe the prize will also change the lifestyle of the players because my bosses might give the players something that will motivate them so that when they come back to the league after a two weeks break, the players will be at their level best and fight more,” Mahlaha said.
Besides motivating players in the league, the Matlama mentor said the money would help the players with any financial needs they might encounter.
Talking about their matches on the day, Mahlaha said all the teams were prepared to the fullest.
He said their first game against Linare was the most challenging one because both sets of players were fresh and ready to fight.
Linare scored first which piled the pressure on ‘Tse Putsoa’ and Mahlaha, but he said he told his players to keep on fighting and the supporters also kept on motivating them.
“Even in our weakest moments, we were getting support from our supporters,” he said.
Mahlaha said Matlama had enough time to rest for the final later in the day while LMPS did not have the same amount of rest time because they had just played in the second semi-final against Bantu.
He said LMPS seemed to be tired and ‘Simunye’ decided the best course of action was to sit back and counter.
It was a game of few opportunities.
Matlama used the chance they got to score, however, seconds after celebrating their goal, LMPS also fashioned an opportunity and they did not waste it. After a 1-1 stalemate, Matlama held their nerve to win the shootout 4-3.
Mahlaha was recognised as the coach of the tournament walking away with M5 000 while Rethabile Mokokoane was voted man-of-the-match in the final against LMPS for which he was showered with M3 000.
LMPS striker Roboama Koloti was the weekend’s biggest individual winner.
He walked away with a grand total of M16 000 for winning the player of the tournament award, the top goalscorer and a man-of-the-match award in LMPS’s semi-final win over Bantu.
The People’s Cup, however, belonged to Matlama and their adoring fans.
Mahlaha and Mokokoane said they appreciated their personal awards.
Both said they were thankful to Matlama’s players and fans because it was through them and their efforts that they were able to secure their personal accolades.
People’s Cup tournament awards:
Assistant referee of the tournament:
Thabelo Ntaote (M2000)
Referee of the tournament:
Retšelisitsoe Molise (M3000)
Goalkeeper of the tournament:
Nthebe Majoro (LMPS) – R5000
Coach of the tournament:
Halemakale Mahlaha (Matlama) – M5000
Top goalscorer of the tournament:
Roboama Koloti, 2 goals (LMPS) – M6000.00
Player of the tournament:
Roboama Koloti (LMPS) – M7000
Man of the match awards (M3000 prize money):
Linare FC v Matlama FC – Lisema Lebokollane (Linare)
LMPS FC v Bantu FC – Roboama Koloti (LMPS)
Matlama FC v LMPS FC – Rethabile Mokokoane (Matlama)
Relebohile Tšepe
Alliance Insurance rallies behind clubs
Alliance Insurance continued their 30 years anniversary celebrations this week by giving football kits to four Vodacom premier League clubs sponsored by the insurance company.
The four clubs in Alliance’s stable are Matlama, Lioli, Linare and Lesotho Correctional Service (LCS) and the handover came hot on the heels of Matlama’s memorable People’s Cup victory last weekend.
Alliance’s head of public relations, communications and sponsorships, Limakatso Mokobocho, said the company is excited to continue supporting its community and carry on what the company is known for.
As Alliance celebrated 30 years in existence, the company looked back at how far they had come and they noted that their success is all because of Basotho and their support of the brand.
Alliance decided to celebrate with Basotho and roll out initiatives to show their appreciation of the nation. The company first started by looking at the country’s most vulnerable people and at how the rate of malnutrition is increasing day-by-day.
Alliance went into partnership with the Baylor Foundation Lesotho which works with clinics across districts helping vulnerable kids with disabilities and some ailments.
Alliance bought supplements for kids in those clinics.
Mokobocho said the company also built two classrooms in Ha Kelebone, Quthing, after realising that the school is at risk of not having enough classrooms.
“As we were celebrating and donating to those kids, we did not forget the families that we always heard of when it comes to their suffering. We did not leave them behind,” she said.
Speaking on behalf of Linare’s committee, Themba Sopeng, said he would like to “proudly congratulate” Alliance for the milestone it has reached and for its growth over the past 30 years.
He said Alliance is working very hard to meet the needs of Basotho but, for now, Sopeng said he would like to specifically talk about malnutrition because King Letsie III is the champion of nutrition in African Union countries.
“It is a very good thing that Alliance is promoting the hard work that our King does,” Sopeng said.
“As the teams sponsored by Alliance, from the bottom of our hearts, we are very grateful for this,” he added.
Sopeng said he wishes Alliance keeps up the good work and do more great things for their teams and Basotho in general.
Matlama president Moeketsi Khojane said his heart is filled with joy and added that he is grateful for this moment.
After their exhilarating People’s Cup success, Khojane said this year is Matlama’s year to shine and enjoy the fruits of being winners. He promised Alliance that Matlama would keep their position of being at the top.
“The fact that the People’s Cup is won by one of the four teams that are sponsored by Alliance made me very happy,” Khojane said.
“As Matlama Football Club, we fulfilled our promise to Alliance by being winners of the People’s Cup and this has made us very proud as a team.”
Moipone Makhoalinyane
Likuena face Ethiopia test
The Lesotho national team, Likuena, will tonight go head-to head with Ethiopia in an international friendly match that forms part of the two countries’ preparations for the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.
Likuena coach Leslie Notši has kept faith in the majority of the players that took on Nigeria and Benin in their two Group C opening matches but have also handed call ups to new faces such as Mojalefa Ntsane and Majara Relebeletsoe who ply their trade in South Africa.
Ethiopia on the other hand is in Group A that boasts continental powerhouses Egypt and Burkina Faso, which Notši feels make them a good opponent ahead of their June fixtures against Zimbabwe and Rwanda.
“We have had a few sessions with all the players which included our players that play their football outside the country. The matches against Ethiopia are very important hence, we are utilising this FIFA break to prepare our team,” Notši said.
“This could probably be the only international match we will get to play using all our players before the big World Cup matches in June and we will treat it with all the respect it deserves.”
Notši said his side has made major strides in recent months after reaching the final of the COSAFA Cup and giving powerhouses like Ivory Coast and Nigeria a run for their money in their last fixtures.
“The matches against Ethiopia will give us a picture of how far we have gone and what the players we have selected can give us in the build-up to matches against Zimbabwe and Rwanda,” he said.
“The team has seen a lot of grown in recent months attracting attention from other teams as well as Basotho in general, who all want to see more growth from the team and is our goal as well as the technical team.
“We are happy with the new faces of Basotho players in the diaspora as they already play their football in countries like South Africa and they are bringing more competition to the team,” he said.
The last three meetings between the two countries have ended in a one-all stalemate with the last being played in May 2022, in Adama, while Likuena were still under the mentorship of Serbian Veselin Jelusic.
“Ethiopia have proved to be a very tough side having caused upsets against some of the continent’s giants in their previous matches and they will surely give us a good test as they also have important matches coming up soon,” Notši said.
The Ethiopian Football Federation last year reappointed experienced Gebremedhin Haile as their coach and his squad boasts the likes of Abubeker Nassir, who plays for Mamelodi Sundowns as well as the likes of Shimelis Bekele, who has played for several clubs on the continent.
He admitted that playing an East African country could prove helpful as they play Rwanda, who are a closed book to Likuena whom they have never played against in the past.
“We have a match coming up against Rwanda who are a closed book to us as we have never played against them but playing against their east African rivals Ethiopia can give us a taste of what to expert in June,” he said.
Rwanda and Lesotho have thus far been the surprise packages of Group C with the East African side having beaten South Africa 2-0 and collected a point in a goalless stalemate against Zimbabwe while Likuena held Nigeria to a one-all draw in Uyo which was followed by a goalless draw against Benin.
Rwanda are at the summit of Group C with four points while Likuena occupy fourth spot ahead of Zimbabwe and Benin with two points.
Mikia Kalati
LMPS storm into People’s Cup
Vodacom Premier League outfit Lesotho Mounted Police Services (LMPS) are lauding their supporters for voting the club into the coveted People’s Cup where the winner will walk away R650,000 richer.
Four top-flight teams – Bantu, Linare, Matlama and LMPS – will compete at the Bochebeletsane Stadium in Mantšonyane on Saturday to capture the second edition of Lesotho’s richest cup competition.
The competitors were voted into the People’s Cup via a month-long SMS voting competition that closed last Friday and LMPS finished fourth with 231 001 to give them a surprise shot at the jackpot alongside traditional powerhouses Linare, Matlama and Bantu.
Their fans’ efforts mean LMPS will be making their debut in the tournament sponsored by Econet Telecom Lesotho and the Sam Matekane Foundation (SMF) in partnership with Molefi Global Agencies (MGA).
It is a life-changing opportunity for ‘Simunye’ and LMPS’s supporters’ chairperson, Tlali Monyaka, applauded the team’s fans and revealed the club have organised transport to carry the fans on the roughly 121 kilometres trip to Mantšonyane.
Each fan will pay M50 to LMPS’s communication and marketing manager (CMM), Mosiuoa Lekhooana, and club official Itumeleng Phasumane via eco-cash and their payment will book a spot on the ‘Simunye’ supporters’ bus leaving on Saturday morning at 6am.
Monyaka said the fans’ efforts should not end with just voting the team into the People’s Cup.
He encouraged LMPS supporters to “finish what they started” by accompanying the team to Bochebeletsane and “boosting the strength of the players and their spirit to win the cup.”
“Early bird catches the worm,” Monyaka added.
“It is wise for the supporters to start paying for that transport now. There will be no cash that the CMM and Phasumane will receive on (Saturday) at the door (of the bus), so for them not to stay behind, they should pay now so that we can all go and give support to our team that we trust in.”
“We are not strict with the attire,” Monyaka continued.
“Everyone can wear anything that has the LMPS colours: yellow, white or blue, or (they can wear) old shirts that have the LMPS logo, we will not mind.”
Last year the competitors in the inaugural People’s Cup were Linare, Lioli, Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) and eventual champions, Bantu.
LMPS legend Mofammere Molefe said the fact that LMPS are making their debut and have a chance at the coveted cash bonanza is evidence that the team is growing.
“This is a first for the team,” Molefe said. “We are very thankful that the team is growing. The club should know that we are behind them and supporting them in whatever they do.”
For his part, LMPS vice-president Ezekiel Senti said the LMPS family is excited and ready to fight on Saturday.
‘Simunye’ play in the day’s second semi-final against defending champions Bantu at 11am with the winner advancing to face Linare or Matlama in the final later in the day.
Even if LMPS don’t win the grand prize, at worst they will pocket M200,000 for one day’s work in Matšonyane.
2024 People’s Cup Prize money:
Winners: R650,000
Runners up: R300,000
Third place: R200,000
Fourth place: R200,000
Premier League Prizes:
1. M 650,000
2. M 330,000
3. M 210,000
4. M 155,000
5. M 145,000
6. M 115,000
7. M 100,000
8. M 95,000
9. M 90,000
10. M 85,000
11. M 80,000
12. M 75,000
13. M 70,000
14. M 65,000
15. M 60,000
16. M 55,000
For context, a team would have to finish third over the course of the Premier League season to pocket a similar amount. LMPS are fifth in the league and are on course to receive M145,000 at the end of the campaign for their efforts.
“The prize money in the (People’s Cup) competition is very motivating,” Senti said.
“We highly appreciate the supporters for finding it really important for us to compete for these prizes within the premier league season. We are not going to disappoint our supporters.”
People’s Cup fixtures:
Saturday, 16 March
Linare v Matlama at 9:00am
LMPS v Bantu at 11:00am
Final at 3:00pm
