Women’s volleyball team to take on Namibia

MASERU – Lesotho’s women’s volleyball team are set to take on Namibia today in the semi-finals of the African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region 5 Youth Games.

The clash will take place at Lehakoe Recreational Centre and there is confidence in the team heading into the match.

Although Lesotho lost 2-1 to Botswana on Tuesday, the side had already done the job in the first game against Zimbabwe where they won 2-1 and got three points on the board.



Lesotho were on their way to winning their second match as well as they claimed the first set 25-20, but Botswana roared back to win the second and third sets to seal a 2-1 victory.

Lesotho’s women’s team head coach, Pekosela Nthako, said he was satisfied with how his team played and they gave him what he wanted, even though it was a difficult game against a tough team. Like all other coaches, Nthako lamented poor preparations and the amount of time coaches had with the players prior to the Region 5 Youth Games.



“I can’t even hide the fact that we didn’t prepare well, we were only getting kids on the weekends and during the week they were unavailable,” Nthako said.

“As you can imagine, you cannot monitor a player during the week (and) you don’t know what they are doing,” he added.

“You will give them the (training) program but, when you meet them, you realise that they did nothing. I think we have had them for four weekends, they weren’t good; it was a big challenge.”



Nthako added: “The first game we won 2-1 against Zimbabwe, then Botswana beat us 2-1 (but) we are going to the semi-final. We are camped at Roma. We do get a chance to train and we are using that. We have to prepare, even though we are not at the level required, we are training.”

The boys’ team is also playing for a place in the semi-finals against

Botswana. Lesotho was paired in a group with Botswana, Zimbabwe and South Africa. With South Africa having withdrawn from the games, Lesotho’s path has been made easier.

Like the girls’ team, they have won one and lost one and are second on the log.

Tlalane Phahla