Wounded Matlama off to Cameroon

MASERU – A wounded Matlama will jet off for Cameroon today for the second leg of their CAF Champions League preliminary stage qualifier against Coton Sport de Garoua on Sunday.

The match will be played at the Stade Roumdé Adjia in Garoua and Lesotho’s champions go into the game with a mountain to climb after a 3-0 drubbing at the hands of the Cameroonians in the first leg that was played last Saturday at the Free State Stadium in South Africa.

Although the teams were more or less on level par when the teams met, ‘Tse Putsoa’ were taught a harsh lesson in being clinical in front of goals by Coton Sport who ruthlessly took their chances.

Matlama, on the other hand, were left ruing missed opportunities as they discovered first hand that there is no place for naivety when facing Africa’s top teams.

Now ‘Tse Putsoa’ will head to Cameroon needing to score at least three goals to have any chance of progressing to the next round.

Despite the odds being stacked against them, Matlama coach Molebatsi Mothobi remained upbeat ‘Tse Putsoa’ can pull off a miraculous upset.

Speaking to thepost before the team’s departure, Mothobi said ‘Tse Putsoa’ did their analysis on Coton Sport prior to the sides’ first leg and their analysis was spot on.

He said although Matlama were wasteful in their home encounter, he is confident that goals will come for the Lesotho champions in the return game.

“In the first half we had two good chances that we couldn’t convert, I thought our performance was okay and they were fortunate to score their chances,” he said.

Mothobi does have a point.

Matlama were not necessarily bad or outplayed and many felt they did not deserve to lose. However, it is the visitors who created more chances and forced Matlama goalkeeper Monaheng Ramalefane into making saves and, in football, you get what you deserve.

Mothobi reckons Matlama need to approach Sunday’s game with the same commitment but without frustration. There were moments in last Saturday’s first leg where Matlama appeared frustrated at the chances they were missing as they perhaps wondered where their goals would come from.

“The players are calm (going into the second leg), just as they were during the game. We were looking at going into halftime level and we conceded just before the whistle. It was shocking but I think the goals will come,” Mothobi said.

Because Mothobi does not hold a CAF A-Licence coaching badge, Matlama are being led in the CAF Champions League by former Likuena coach Seephephe Matete who has the certificate.

As part of CAF’s club licencing regulations, head coaches of clubs competing in the CAF Champions League are required to have CAF A or Pro licenses.

Mothobi is registered as Matlama’s assistant coach for the competition.

Tlalane Phahla