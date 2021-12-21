Youth Games: a mixed legacy

MASERU – On Sunday at the closing ceremony of the African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region 5 Youth Games, much of the talk from the speakers was about how historic the games were.

In fact, the Minister of Sports, Likeleli Tampane, went as far as to say that after these games, Maseru will never be the same again.



According to the minister, the two-week long event has left a ‘unique’ legacy for generations to come and the footprints left at Ha Rapokolana, Lesotho College of Education (LCE), National University of Lesotho (NUL) and other sporting facilities including Setsoto Stadium will never be erased.

But what exactly has been the legacy of these games and what will their impact on our sports fraternity be? And when it comes to infrastructure, are we better than we were before December 3?



The answer would be a big no.

For starters, the Setsoto still does not meet the required standards to host international football matches.

The stadium is still blacklisted by Africa’s governing body, CAF, and the artificial football pitch is worn out.



Promises were made before the AUSC games that a new artificial turf was going to be installed. Instead, when it became impossible to do that because of time constraints, the line we were fed was how the pitch was still in good condition because these are youth games.

The installation of the athletics track, meanwhile, was done just a week before the games started and, a few weeks before that, contractors were drying up the surface with a hoover in order to fast track the process because time was not on their side.



When our athletes stepped onto the track at the regional games, it was their first time on the surface like everyone else.

Being the host of a championship should give you the advantage of testing the facilities and getting used to them before visiting athletes but Lesotho’s youngsters were denied that basic privilege.



Setsoto still leaks. Yes, there is fresh painting and new monitors at the stadium, but when the Under-17 football team, Bahlabani, hosted Eswatini two weeks ago the game was called off because the pitch was water-logged.

I nearly drowned in a pool of water that was leaking from the roof when I tried to access the toilets. It was as if the rain was coming from the roof. I am not saying a new ceiling will not be installed afterwards, but these things were meant to be done before the games.



Speaking of Bahlabani, the team went into both their tournament games against Zambia and Eswatini with no kit.

The Under-17 only looked like a team because they played with kit supplied by the Lesotho Football Association (LEFA) who were happy to broadcast their disappointment at how the team was treated by organisers of the games.



What is the legacy that has been left for football, netball, volleyball and other sports? The indoor flooring the volleyball and basketball teams played on at Lehakoe was hired from South Africa.



The legacy should have been a brand-new multipurpose sports facility for basketball, netball and tennis, and a new football stadium. Taekwondo, gymnastics, boxing and judo should have had new facilities rather than putting lipstick on already worn-out facilities and wheeling them out as new toys. When the dust settles, the associations will go back to hiring premises to host their events.



Just a look at South Africa, the legacy of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is 10 state-of-the-art stadiums to start with. Yes, we cannot compare ourselves to South Africa financially, but these games have not made us a better sporting country.



While the impact of the corona-virus cannot be ignored, it should be remembered that government knew about the AUSC games for over five years. Preparations should have started long ago.

Instead, promises were made over the years, and never fulfilled.

The main thing the games have done is to renew Lesotho’s young athletes’ love for their sports and reward them for their hard work despite the embarrassing pre-games preparations they had to endure and the humiliating treatment they were subjected to when the championship got underway.



When the games started, for example, athletes had to sleep at ‘Manthabiseng Convention Centre because they had no lodgings and when match officials were stuck at their hotels with no transport, one of them described the Maseru showpiece as “one from hell.”



Reaching the venues was a bigger task than finding a needle in a haystack due to lack of transport and, the less said about the food, the better.

For taekwondo, which came back with the most medals in what was their debut at the games, confidence is bubbling up within the association and many believe they are on their way up. One Lesotho Taekwondo Association (LTA) official, however, expressed caution that while they celebrate the achievements from the AUSC games, it will count for nothing if things go back to how they were and that preparations can’t always be the main talking point before every tournament.



Gymnastics came back with medals as well, and for people that were training on the grass before the championships they should be applauded.

You would hope that the 52 medals Team Lesotho won, which is the most the country has won at these games, would be the beginning of unlimited investment from the government.

However, it will not be surprising to see these kids’ sweat and blood being used for political campaigning with the general elections coming up next year.



After all, the theme for Sunday’s closing ceremony was ‘we did it’.

Critics are not pessimists and the lack of self-awareness within the country’s administrators is bewildering. Their love for praise and hate for criticism, even where it is deserved, is astounding.

One speaker on Sunday described Maseru as one of the best cities in the world; don’t they hear themselves when they speak?

Maseru will never be the same, they said.

The big question is: what has changed?

Tlalane Phahla