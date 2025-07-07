Zimbabwe to host athletics championships

MASERU – The National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe (NAAZ) says all systems are in place for the upcoming Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) Southern Region Senior Championships, scheduled for July 26 to 27 at the University of Zimbabwe Athletics Track in Harare.

With just weeks to go, Zimbabwe is finalising preparations to welcome elite athletes from across Southern Africa to what is one of the most anticipated athletics events on the regional calendar.

So far, 10 countries—including the hosts—have confirmed their participation: Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Zambia, Malawi, Seychelles, Angola, Mozambique, Mauritius and Eswatini. Organisers say they are expecting additional confirmations from other member federations in the coming days.

NAAZ President Tendai Tagara expressed confidence that Zimbabwe will deliver a successful event.

“Zimbabwe is ready. As SADC Chair and host, we are proud to open our doors to the region,” Tagara said. “Every detail—from logistics to competition—is being finalised. The nation stands behind our athletes, and we look forward to hosting a successful and inspiring championship.”

The Championships will not only highlight elite athletic talent but also foster regional unity and collaboration through sport.

The official slogan for the event, “One Track. One Region. One Dream”, captures the shared aspirations of the Southern African athletics community, event organisers said.

NAAZ’s Secretary General, Cynthia Phiri, said the event will also celebrate the spirit and potential of young people in the SADC region.

“This event is about regional excellence, collaboration, and celebrating the spirit of SADC youth. Harare 2025 will be a proud moment for African athletics and a milestone for our hosting legacy,” Phiri said.

For Lesotho’s athletes, the Harare championships carry added significance as they represent the final opportunity to qualify for the 2025 World Athletics Championships set to take place in September in Tokyo, Japan.

CAA Southern Region Member Countries:

1. Angola (Confirmed)

2. Botswana

3. Comoros

4. Eswatini (Confirmed)

5. Lesotho (Confirmed)

6. Madagascar

7. Malawi (Confirmed)

8. Mauritius (Confirmed)

9. Mozambique (Confirmed)

10.Namibia

11.Seychelles (Confirmed)

12.South Africa

13.Zambia (Confirmed)

14.Zimbabwe (Confirmed and host)

Tlalane Phahla