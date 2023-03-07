Insight
Statues and monuments as stories
In many countries across the world, statues and monuments are a people’s way of writing public statements of identity. Statues and monuments tell stories that are central to the history of the people in particular places. The Statue of Liberty in the US is an example. It is noticeable and outstanding due to its presence.
The Statue of Liberty is described as “a colossal neoclassical sculpture.” It is situated on Liberty Island in the New York Harbor in the United States. Standing 305 feet (93 metres) high including its pedestal, it represents a woman holding a torch in her raised right hand and a tablet bearing the adoption date of the Declaration of Independence (July 4, 1776) in her left.
It is on record that the Statue of Liberty, designed by Auguste Bartholdi (1834-1904), was a gift from France as a symbol of American freedom, and has watched over the New York Harbor since its dedication on October 28, 1886.
The statue was presented to the US, taken apart, shipped across the Atlantic Ocean in crates, and rebuilt in the US.
Orature says it all started at dinner one night near Paris in 1865. A group of Frenchmen were discussing their dictator-like emperor and the democratic government of the US.
They decided to build a monument to American freedom — and perhaps even strengthen French demands for democracy in their own country. At that dinner was the sculptor Frédéric-Auguste Bartholdi. He imagined a statue of a woman holding a torch burning with the light of freedom.
The tall statue was the tallest structure in the US at that time. A plaque at the pedestal’s entrance is inscribed with a sonnet, “The New Colossus” (1883) by Emma Lazarus. It was written to help raise money for the pedestal, and it reads:
Not like the brazen giant of Greek fame,
With conquering limbs astride from land to land;
Here at our sea-washed, sunset gates shall stand
A mighty woman with a torch, whose flame
Is the imprisoned lightning, and her name
Mother of Exiles. From her beacon-hand
Glows world-wide welcome; her mild eyes command
The air-bridged harbor that twin cities frame.
“Keep, ancient lands, your storied pomp!” cries she
With silent lips. “Give me your tired, your poor,
Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,
The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.
Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me,
I lift my lamp beside the golden door!”
The Statue of Liberty is one of the most instantly recognisable statues in the world, often viewed as a symbol of both New York City and the United States. An elevator carries visitors to the observation deck in the pedestal, which may also be reached by stairway, and a spiral staircase leads to an observation platform in the figure’s crown.
Some of the tallest statues in Africa are the 9 metres-tall bronze statue of the late former South African president and anti-apartheid activist Nelson Mandela at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, the African Renaissance Monument which stands on top of one of the twin hills of Collines des Mamelles outside Dakar, Senegal, the Egyptian Sphinx of Giza or just the Sphinx, is a 20.21 metres-tall limestone statue of a reclining sphinx.
The Colossi of Memnon in Egypt are two massive stone statues of the Pharaoh Amenhotep III and the Moremi Statue of Liberty located in Ile Ife, Osun State, Nigeria.
The 9 metres-tall bronze statue of the late former South African president and anti-apartheid activist Nelson Mandela was erected at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, in recognition of the statesman’s extraordinary life and impact on the world.
The statue was unveiled on the Day of Reconciliation on December 16, 2013 by president Jacob Zuma bringing the official mourning period of ten days to a close, after Mandela died on December 5.
It is made of bronze and weighs approximately 3.5 tonnes. From fingertip to fingertip, it measures 8-metres.
In his speech during the unveiling, Zuma is quoted as saying: “You will notice that in all the statues that have been made of Madiba, he is raising his fist and at times stretching it. That derives from the slogan of the ANC. This one is different from many. He is stretching out his hands. He is embracing the whole nation. You shouldn’t say this is not Madiba because we know him with his one [raised] hand…”
About the statue, someone was to write in December 2021: “Tourists take this monument for granted, as something that has always stood here. However, the Mandela monument has been standing on this place for only nine years. Previously, there was a monument to the hero of the Second Anglo-Boer War, the pre-war Prime Minister of the Union of South Africa Barry Herzog. He was as much a symbolic figure for Afrikaners as Mandela is now for the black majority. Replacing Herzog with Mandela was a symbolic assertion of power….”
But rather critically, somebody else writes: “Mandela opens his arms vaguely resembling the statue of Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro. Not by size, by posture. From an artistic point of view, the statue is not of particular interest. Frankly speaking, not a masterpiece… Mandela opens his arms vaguely resembling the statue of Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro. Not by size, by posture. From an artistic point of view, the statue is not of particular interest. Frankly speaking, not a masterpiece…”
The statue was cast in 147 pieces at four different foundries before being assembled in Cape Town, where the engineering work had been done by the Knight brothers at Sculpture Casting Services Foundry.
Mandela statues can be found in over 24 places around the world, if not more from Cape Town to Cuba, Washington to Ramallah in Palestine, South Africa to Brazil, and elsewhere.
The African Renaissance Monument, which stands on top of one of the twin hills of Collines des Mamelles, outside Dakar, Senegal, is said to be the tallest statue in Africa! It stands tall at 49 metres while others say it is actually 52 metres. Completed in 2010, it is the sculpture in which a man, woman and child stands as a symbol of defiance and future prosperity.
Built overlooking the Atlantic Ocean in the Ouakam suburb, the statue was designed by the Senegalese architect Pierre Goudiaby after an idea presented by president Abdoulaye Wade and built by Mansudae Overseas Projects, a company from North Korea.
The project was launched by the then Senegalese president Abdoulaye Wade who considered it part of Senegal’s prestige projects, aimed at providing monuments to herald a new era of African Renaissance. It shows a family drawn up towards the sky, the man carrying a child on his biceps and holding his wife by the waist, described as “an Africa emerging from the bowels of the earth, leaving obscurantism to go towards the light.”
On April 3, 2010 the African Renaissance Monument was unveiled in Dakar in front of 19 African heads of state, including the President of Malawi and the African Union, Bingu wa Mutharika, Jean Ping of the African Union Commission and the Presidents of Benin, Cape Verde, Republic of the Congo, Ivory Coast, The Gambia, Liberia, Mali, Mauritania and Zimbabwe, as well as representatives from North Korea, and Jesse Jackson and musician Akon, both from the United States, all of whom were given a tour.
President Wade said, “It brings to life our common destiny. Africa has arrived in the 21st century standing tall and more ready than ever to take its destiny into its hands”.
President Bingu of Malawi was quoted saying, “This monument does not belong to Senegal. It belongs to the African people wherever we are.”
In Zimbabwe, the Statue of Mbuya Nehanda is a bronze monument of a Zimbabwean Shona spirit medium and heroine of the 1896-1897 First Chimurenga war against British colonists. The monument is erected at the intersection of Samora Machel Avenue and Julias Nyerere Way in Harare’s central business district.
The 3-metre high statue crafting was guided by a photograph of Mbuya Nehanda Charwe Nyakasikana that was supplied by the National Archives of Zimbabwe. It was crafted by David Mutasa, a bronze casting artist at Nyati Gallery; construction of the site was carried out by Zimbabwe CRSG Construction.
Construction began in June 2020 and during construction, portions of Harare CBD roads including Samora Machel Avenue between Leopold Takawira Street and First Street and Julius Nyerere Way between Sam Nujoma Street and Kwame Nkurumah Avenue were temporarily closed.
Construction was scheduled to be completed by August 2020 but took longer than expected. In December 2020, Zimbabwe President, Emmerson Mnangagwa ordered the statue to be re-crafted after public criticism of the statue’s structure, which did not depict how the only known photo of Mbuya Nehanda looked like, after the statue’s images went viral on social media during the president’s visit to Nyati Gallery.
Charwe, in full Nehanda Charwe Nyakasikana, (born 1862?—died April 27, 1898), one of the major spiritual leaders of African resistance to white rule during the late 19th century in what is now Zimbabwe. She was considered to be a medium of Nehanda, a female Shona mhondoro (powerful and revered ancestral spirit).
Charwe was born among the Shona people, one of Zimbabwe’s major ethnic groups. She is believed to have become a Nehanda medium during the 1880s; she acquired the mhondoro’s name as a title and was subsequently known as Nehanda Charwe.
A defining characteristic of the Chimurenga was its great reliance on African religion, with mhondoro playing a critical role. Nehanda Charwe, along with the mediums of two other mhondoro—Mukwati in Matabeleland but especially Kagubi in western Mashonaland—found herself organizing and directing her people’s resistance to foreign assaults.
Statues have been produced in many cultures from pre-history to the present; the oldest-known statue dating to about 30,000 years ago. Statues represent many different people and animals, real and mythical. Many statues are placed in public places as public art.
It is claimed that the world’s tallest statue, Statue of Unity, is 182 metres (597 ft) tall and is located near the Narmada Dam in Gujarat, India. It is often considered that monuments have a spiritual character and iconic value, in the sense that they offer a space for the formation or discovery of meaning.
However, statues have received a fair share of criticism from certain sectors. They are often seen as a waste of resources as their enactment usually involves huge sums of money and consume a lot of time and attention.
They are often seen as objects that demonstrate the domineering nature of those in power at any given time.
Some African societies also view statues as outside their culture, approaching idolatry.
Regardless, statues still represent the enduring founding values of the people who take time to make and erect them in public places.
Memory Chirere
Budget unfair towards civil servants
First things first, we have a reason to celebrate this week. I have good news that we need to celebrate. But before we do that, this issue of being referred to as Ankele (uncle) makes me sick.
I tell you, every time I’m in the gym there’s this guy that always comes over to greet me and says, “Sure Ankele.” Ankele! Imagine a cool guy like me being called Ankele.
But Malomes (Malome) takes the cup. “Sure-da Malomes.” And I stand there thinking, am I that old?
Yes, are the champagne glasses ready? Firstly, I’ve just had a conversation with my property team at Shoprite and they have confirmed that Checkers is finally being rolled out in Lesotho. Yes! The first store will be opened at Maseru Mall in September this year. Cheers!
I’m lobbying hard for the next Checkers to be opened at the LNDC Centre. For the existing Shoprite to be converted to a Checkers. Wouldn’t that be refreshing?
You know, the LNDC centre breaks my heart. It looks like a shopping centre found in a place called Marabastad. It’s not reflective of a shopping centre found in a capital city.
Anyway, more good news! At long last, a new 20-storey tower building way taller than the Lesotho Bank Tower is about to be developed in Maseru City. Yes, at long last, the record will be broken after 40 years. Guys! After 40 years. 40! Cheers!
Thirdly, now this is a big one and wait for it. My father told me that his doctor (Doctor Roos) has told him that he knows Elon Musk at a personal level. Now, if you want a connection to Elon
Musk, I’m the go to guy. I suggest, we rename Kofi Annan Road to Elon Musk Highway. Yes, cheers!
You know, I wish the budget-speech would have been full of good news as well. But what the Minister of Finance proposed as salary increase/increment for the public servants just broke my heart.
No man, 2.5 percent is just not on!
You see, as much as we go on and on about how bad public servants are, a vast majority of them are hard working and dedicated people that want to do their work with diligence. However, these hard-working people are often undermined by corrupt public servants that are simply unpatriotic.
I mean bad people contaminate clean water. That’s a sad situation. But that does not justify giving people an increase of 2.5 percent. This is just a spit in their faces.
Why do I say that? Inflation! Inflation has caused a nightmare to the working class. The cost of living is unbearable. Look, I recently took a taxi from Mazenod to the City Centre and was shocked to find out that it costs a staggering M15 for a one-way trip. 15!
So, imagine a scenario where a mother that happens to be a public servant and heads a household made up of two high-school students. I don’t even want to complete this story because we can already see that things don’t add up.
That is why public servants are pushed into corruption as a means of survival. No, seriously, I don’t condone corruption but corruption ends up becoming a means to an end.
Public servant salaries are already shocking low. Shockingly low! The Minister of Finance, Dr Matlanyane further elaborated that inflation will average 5.4 percent in 2023 and I disagree. It will be way higher than that.
Check the price of fuel over a 12-month period. What about the price of food? Check how much a loaf of bread costs nowadays, as compared to a year ago.
What about the cost of transportation? Taxi fare? This is way above 10 percent. Then how does the 2.5% then make sense?
Okay, let me put it this way. The problem with low salaries is that they breed all sorts of social ills. Well, the first problem is that you end up with a terribly low output due to a very low staff-morale.
Let me tell you one interesting story. About five years ago, there was a gentleman called Tlelima that used to work at my mothers ‘Chicken Farm’. Chicken what what! You get my point.
So at one point, the chickens were just not laying eggs but consuming a lot of chicken feed. This was a problem. We needed the eggs in order to buy more feed but the formula was just not working.
The chickens kept on eating but not laying any eggs.
Being an expert on almost anything you can think of, I asked Tlelima whether he was feeding the chickens adequately and he said, “You see Ntate ‘Mako, my nature is to save. I believe in saving so
I rotate the chicken feed.” (Well, not in English of course) And I discovered where the problem was. Yes, the chickens we eating, but not enough to lay the eggs.
So I said to Tlelima, “pump up the chickens with more food and let’s see what happens.” The answer was no. Tlelima believed in saving the animal feed. Then I took matters into my own hands and started feeding the chickens every morning at 6am and really filled the feeding tray and guess what happened?
The chickens starting laying eggs. Not only that, but they started laying very large eggs and I asked Tlelima to come and see the results. I had won the argument and he had egg on his face. Voila!
But here is the gist of this analogy. Salaries are already painfully low. I mean teachers are paid peanuts. Check how much lecturers get paid at the National University of Lesotho and you’ll cry.
What about our policemen? How do they support their families?
Low salaries are catalysts for low-productivity and corruption. Then what would be the solution if I were Minister of Finance? I would increase salaries of public servants by 50 percent. Yes, by 50 percent. Yes, I’ve done my calculations.
This would mean adding about M3.5 billion to the annual wage bill of M11 billion. Yes, the IMF would get angry but it would be necessary. Yes, there would be fear of exacerbated inflation but my theory is that people need to catch-up with inflation.
But can you imagine how much that additional M3.5 billion can do if it were to be pumped into the economy?
Man, let me tell you, the economy would be abuzz. There would be life. Productivity would shoot up. Patriotism would increase. Crime would go down because money would exchange hands at a very rapid pace and this would cause a very high multiplier effect.
I mean this M3.5 billion would end up gaining value to as high as M21 billion (factoring the value multiplies by six). That will happen provided we plug all the leakages.
I tell you, tax revenue would shoot up because VAT would be up from all the trading. Priorities would shift because people would have more disposable income and I believe more and more people would start going into agriculture.
But the good thing is that even though the bulk of this increase would go into consumption spending, this would help shopping malls like Maseru Mall to gain more shoppers. Families would start eating out. Yes! Churches would have more collections and my priest, Father KK, would jump for joy.
Yes, this would be a true revolution for prosperity. But you see, if the government wants to plug the leakages and prevent money from leaving the economy, it should then set up funds. For instance, why not create a medical aid fund/scheme for public servants and deduct a percentage of the money from the increased salaries?
Do you realise that it would then create a totally new industry? We would start seeing proper private hospitals such as Medi-Clinic and Life Health Care mushrooming all over.
Lastly, why not float some shares on the Maseru Securities/Stock Exchange (MSE) exclusively for government employees? I am even surprised that Dr Matlanyane made no mention of the MSE yet it’s her baby. The MSE has potential to revolutionise our economy if used effectively. But we need to invest our government employee pensions in the MSE.
You see, you then deduct a percentage from the increase and finance a portion of the shares. This would work both ways because it would increase liquidity in our entities (Lesotho Post Bank) and give our public servants a chance to earn dividends.
You see. Then, we all become rich. This would also decrease the level of witchcraft (ma-flying-squad and ma-fly-by-night) in our country, hoba hee Basotho baa loea. Baa thagatha! Ebile ba mona.
Ebile ba khopo.
So, to conclude, this is a very bad budget. It is a repetition of what we have seen over the past ten years because it offers nothing new. It does not bring any revolutionary thinking.
What the RFP administration needs to be aware of is that, there are thousands of public servants that just go to work to simply ‘show up’. Yes, they are there physically, but their hearts and minds are elsewhere and this is costing the economy dearly. This is also chocking the private sector.
Yes, people show up at work on a daily basis but nothing get’s done on the ground. I say this out of experience because I have pending proposals on construction projects dating as back as 2020.
Nothing is moving on the ground.
So, expect more corruption, more absenteeism, low productivity and no commitment from the public servants in the year 2023-2024.
Last word, Dr Matlanyane would make an excellent Minister of Foreign Affairs.
‘Mako Bohloa
Understanding depression- Part 1
I think something happens when you are exposed to a field of study, and you are practising in it. I don’t know if this is good or bad or both. Talk to a lab scientist about using a high infinity anolytes method and they will ask about the kind of sample and molecules you are working with.
Take your car to a mechanic about a weird sound you hear when you press the brakes and they’ll ask you what kind of sound it is. Is it high pitched or low pitched?
If you are to talk to me as a mental health provider about depression, I will have curious questions because “It is not just depression.”
The reasons for this are varied. It can be because depression has become more of a buzzword in recent years, or because I apply my clinical training (this is the part that I still do not know if it is good, bad, or both).
For this one I am going to adopt a more technical approach, bear with me because it will make sense in the end. So, to better understand depression, let us start with depressive disorders.
Depressive disorders are characterised by sadness severe enough or persistent enough to interfere with function and often by decreased interest or pleasure in activities.
They are mood disorders and to date, the exact cause is unknown but probably involves heredity, changes in neurotransmitter levels, altered neuroendocrine function, and psychosocial factors. Diagnosis is based on history.
The part about diagnosis being based on history is particularly important. According to the DSM-5tr, “What differs among them [depressive disorders] are issues of duration, timing, or presumed etiology. Now, this is where it becomes blurry when I interact with people. I tend to ask, have you been formally diagnosed, how long have you been living with depression, which kind, what treatment are you on (if any), is there a history of depression in the family, what are some of the symptoms you have been experiencing, etc. These questions are intimidating I know, but yet so important in trying to help someone battling with depression.
You know when you have blood sugar concerns? In order to get help, it is paramount to know which type of blood sugar it is, high blood or low blood sugar.
As we may very well know, management and treatment for both is different. In like manner, the term depression is often used to refer to any of the several depressive disorders.
If one were to develop a metaphor out of it, saying one has depression is similar to knowing that you have blood sugar issues, but lacking specifics of the kind of blood sugar problems you have.
How then can you begin to manage and treat it? You might cut out sugar from your diet, while having hypoglycemia (low blood sugar), and be making the situation worse. Right?
Most people are aware of depression; that much we can safely agree on.
However, it is deeper than this (if we are clinically speaking). For example, major depressive disorder (often called major depression or MDD), persistent depressive disorder (dysthymia), and other specified or unspecified depressive disorders are usually classified by specific symptoms.
On the other hand, premenstrual dysphoric disorder, depressive disorder due to another medical condition, substance/medication-induced depressive disorder tend to be classified by etiology (the cause of origin of disease).
To better explain this, premenstrual dysphoric disorder happens at the onset of menstruation or in adulthood for some women. In a way, we would not expect a non-menstruating individual to have a history of PDD when they started experiencing symptoms of mood swings when they have their menses.
Some medications cause disruptions in mood, it would be important to know the history of change in mood (etiology) – when someone started taking this or that medication.
This would potentially be substance/medication-induced depressive disorder. Last example, in peripartum-onset depression, symptoms develop during pregnancy or within four weeks after delivery (postpartum depression).
To make informed clinical decisions for positive clinical outcomes, all this information is necessary. If you have depressive symptoms that wane, but come back it can be major depressive disorder or persistent depressive disorder, recurrent or single episode, mild, moderate, severe, in partial or full remission.
The lack of pause there should be a clue to how critical symptomatology is. There is a whole issue altogether about the duration of the symptoms as this is also information that informs clinical decisions.
Why do these fine details matter, you ask? Because they guide treatment and management strategies. For example, other depressive disorders are a result of imbalances in chemical hormones.
One might benefit from a high dose of serotonin. This neurotransmitter is best known for its ability to boost your mood, but it also plays an important role in digestion and the immune system.
Similarly, we tend to lean towards increased levels of dopamine, the pleasure neurotransmitter that is responsible for making you feel good.
This is the one that is usually a burst of joy after you’ve had sex or eaten a good meal—or done any other activity that activates the reward system in your brain. It also helps you pay attention and learn new information.
Clearly, when someone hits the gym and works out, this might do wonders to their dopamine levels, the pleasure part. Do you see how this alone does not boost your mood or aid with digestion and improved immune system?
Sometimes no amount of walking in the sun is sufficient to get the serotonin to where we want it to be, hence the need for multiple treatment methods. I see a lot of people adhere to a strict work-out lifestyle, but still report feeling a low mood, sad, depressed, etc. Now with this information at the back of your mind, ask yourself why this is?
In part 2 of the series of depression, we will explore coping strategies for depressive disorders.
In the book titled The Mindful Way through Depression, the authors highlight, “Depression hurts. It’s the ‘Black Dog’ of the night that robs you of joy, the unquiet mind that keeps you awake. It’s a noonday demon that only you can see, the darkness only visible to you.”
I ask again, do you have depression – the feeling of ‘being in the dumps,’ OR are you faced with a depressive disorder? Do you have anxiety (non-clinical feeling of nervousness) or are you experiencing a persistent feeling of anxiety or dread, which can interfere with your daily life? Answers to these questions determine how you get helped.
Until Next Time!!!
The author works as a Psychotherapist. She holds a Master’s in Counseling Psychology. She has certifications in Global Health Delivery, Policy Development & Advocacy in Global Health, Leadership & Management in Health. Her views are independent and not representative of her professional roles. She is ambitious about equitable health delivery, health policy and decolonised mental health approaches.
‘Makamohelo Malimabe
Post-minority rule literature
You could think that the end of apartheid or minority rule and colonialism would ordinarily cause an immediate outburst of celebration among poets and writers.
As demonstrated by the two examples below, several writers welcomed democracy and black majority rule in their respective countries from various angles.
As Stephane Serge Ibinga would point out, South African texts published after the first democratic elections in 1994 are torn between celebrating the new era or outright insistence on the need to be careful since the structures of apartheid are still painfully visible.
The old system was still visible within the new. There was still need to build a new political system in South Africa based on respect for democratic values and human rights.
In his poems of 1999, just after democratisation in 1994, South African poet, Lesego Rampolokeng, a South African poet is already warning the reader about how easy it is to get drunk on power.
He appears to suggest that the excessive use of power of the apartheid era needs to be condemned as a useful warning to the leaders of the new era.
His poem, “Lines for Vincent” is a horrific piece, dwelling on the violence still prevalent in the township:
“they pulled out his teeth
with a pair of pliers before he died
wrenched out his nails
‘cos they wanted his manhood denied
they cut off his genitals
with a butcher-knife
while he bled they skinned him
& let the blood flow with the wind
i got the full blow of the message
in the red rage of a storm
whipping hard at the back of my neck of shame
& still the shack of memory rattles its bones…”
As a reader, you sit back, alarmed at this gory sight. The poet writes that Vincent was killed by what he calls “a nation’s homicidal glory” meaning that what the nation is going through is not real glory.
The new forms of subjugation in post-apartheid South Africa continue to inspire the poet. These include but not limited to the displacement of the poor, housing problems, crime, poor living standards.
They are a sad left-over from the oppressive culture of apartheid. Lesego Rampolokeng continues on a sad path as you also see in the other grim poem called “habari gani Africa”
There is still blood in the streets. Reconciliation is botched. Everywhere there are mangled bodies as the world out there is concerned with news of the fear of a nuclear war. The poet writes lines that are as mangled and as unreadable as the new post-apartheid system which he is describing.
He cannot move because there is no movement. There is risk that the poet is says that 1994 did not take place. His poems are almost not readable, with no structure and clear direction:
“bloodstains on morguesheet sweat of impotence
born to die lie dead in the street the lie of omnipotence
scarstripes on the soul sign of demention/delusion
look of drugged minds hidden behind illusion
& outside the grenade-reality-cracked window the botched moment
licemen of the west bearing gifts rearing rifts of torment
come to perform reconciliation a land’s abortion operation
nuclear wasted to the world’s acceptance/assimilation
a disembowelment your creation cursed a braindeathblow
manchildwomananimal NOWHERE left/right/middle/O…
sixfeetdownbelow
glow longknifenightsessionsplashed blooddroplets in the sewers
fleshpieces from crossed Xs/axes of man-made-wood hewers.”
As also seen in his other longish poem, “Notes from a dream,” this community cannot heal. There is hysteria. The leaders of the new South Africa do not know where to start.
They sit in the new cabinet like zombies. He even playfully mocks the powerful and iconic phrase “no easy walk to freedom”:
“the long walk wanted to be a march …
it just had ingrown toes
with the shout FORWARD!
came the realization : our knee-caps have been peeled backward.”
Considered a dissident artist, Lesego Rampolokeng, is a South African poet, playwright and novelist who came to prominence in the 1990s due to his blunt and unflinching examination of social degradation and oppression in his society through his works.
He has written several poetry collections: Horns for Hondo (1990), Talking Rain (1993) and The Bavino Sermons (1999), which have won him an African Kwanzaa Award. He has also written End-beginnings (1998), Blue V’s (1998), The Second Chapter (2003) and most recently Head on Fire (2012).
His play “Fanon’s Children” was performed at Cape Town’s Baxter Theater in 2002 (Poetry Foundation, Lesego Rampolokeng). He has also written two novels Blackheart: Epilogue to Insanity (2004), and Whiteheart: Prologue to Hysteria (2005).
Meanwhile, Stanley Nyamfukudza’s 1983 collection of short-stories, Aftermaths, explores various emotions, expectations and some anxieties of a freshly independent people of Zimbabwe in 1980. This collection contains the poems that he writes soon after his return to independent Zimbabwe which used to be a minority ruled Rhodesia. Nyamfukudza had been imprisoned for questioning Rhodesian policies and on his release he had gone into exile in Britain.
In the title story “Aftermaths” a “returnee” goes down his boy-hood street in the location trying to reconnect. He takes a mental register and inventory of the township houses and folk. The signature of time is plastered on the walls of the township and although there is an air of carefree, a sense of tension is discernible.
The “return of the native” is generally a fascinating theme in literature. Ngugi employs it in his short-stories about the end of the Kenyan Mau-Mau war of resistance. Often the returnee has no home to return to. His wife is already married to some other man.
Often, as in Chekhov, he asks after people who are long dead and lie buried in the local cemetery.
Maybe Nyamfukudza’s most dense and poetic story of the new 1980’s era is “Settlers.” It is based on the earliest Zimbabwe resettlement programme. A young man and his pregnant wife find themselves clearing up dense bush to set up home and field.
“Settlers” is a story that follows the great Ernest Hemingway’s “theory” of short-story writing: “Easy writing makes hard reading. Hard writing makes easy reading.” Hemingway’s images are like objects of nature themselves; evoking sights, sounds and smell that assault the reader’s senses with their freshness and immediacy.
“Settlers” describes the young husband intensely and sees the bush, the wife, earth and sky from his point of view. Looking at his own circumstances, the man is overwhelmed by the sense of plenty and virginity of his new environment.
The Zimbabwe revolution had delivered a first, offering virgin land to the formerly dispossessed peasants:
“Sometimes, in the morning, standing there with
his pick, shovel and axe on his shoulders, it
seemed pointless, mad even. How could one
man and woman fight against all this thick
forest, sustained only by the dream that if
they kept at it, they would in the end claim
some room…”
One cannot escape from the “garden of Eden” feeling evoked by this story. The whole metaphor extends to the new nation state of Zimbabwe. There are references to the heavy rains of the first Independence summer season and the subsequent bumper harvest.
The phrase “Zimbabwe the bread basket of Africa” stuck as people flocked from “tired” territories in Masvingo, Madziva, Chiweshe, Gwai… to open up heavy virgin tracts of fields in Muzarabani, Sanyati, Gokwe… Indeed “swords turned into plough-shears.” All of a sudden people wanted to settle, to dig a hole in the earth and rest like some kind of a veldt birds.
As the title “Settlers” suggests, one got lost in one’s new forest. Sleeping, working or walking, the husband and wife “felt they were intruders, fenced in by a forest which just stood there, as if watching and waiting…” Colonialism, as Fanon would point out, defamiliarises and raptures spiritual connection between man and his heritage.
But the fecundity overflows into the human world in this subtle short story. The man likes to sit by the fire-side “watching her (wife’s) by now faintly swollen belly as she moved about in the small, smoke filled kitchen, preparing the evening meal.” The young wife’s pregnancy creates a sense of continuity and celebration which typifies 1980.
Physically and spiritually this is a place that leaves the individual with a feeling that he has been here before. Only one does not know exactly when and why. As the husband wanders in the bush he finds it “strange” that “even in an isolated area such as this, you still found footpaths, sometimes already turned into shallow gullies…”
Also “now and again he thought he heard voices passing by, but he had seen no one.” The connection between the present and the past, physically and spiritually, is central to this short-story. You feel that Nyamfukudza is teasing the mind for failing to see that colonialism is only recent. The paths and voices of our ancestors are still in these forests, asking us to reclaim them.
Nyamufukudza also dwells on the other part of the miracle of 1980: the massive journey back to school. After the war old schools reopened and new uncountable ones sprouted. They were called ‘Upper-tops.’
Old tobacco barns became schools. Old churches became adult literacy spots. Under the big Baobab tree, a black board was erected, a teacher was hastily identified and a school was founded! Someone thought the old Rhodesian camp could be put to some good use and yet another school was founded.
Men with beards and women with protruding breasts put aside the war memories and went back to school! Minister Mutumbuka travelled the length and breadth of the country preaching, coercing and opening schools.
In “A fresh start” there is captured a small school in the middle of a rural community that is emerging out of war. Everything about the school is small, makeshift and experimental.
One classroom block, three teachers who stay in thatched houses and pupil who wore neither shoes nor school uniforms.
Everything has the magical touch of “a fresh start.” The major character in the story is a teacher from the urban areas who happens to have a soft spot for the rural and the pastoral. For him “the lack of amenities, basic books even, seemed hardly important.”
The scene, typical of the rural Zimbabwe 1980, is set for adventure. After the war, communities tended to be inward looking. The basics first, seemed to be the dictum. People had to have at least several shops, a bar and a grinding mill at the “growth point.”
Then people needed a deep tank and a small school for a start. The teacher in “A fresh start” is part of the spirit of educating the nation. His pupils are his family. They keep a respectable distance as he shares with them his knowledge and sometimes his own food.
They respect and revere him and he knows it. The parents fraternize with him, always using the word “teacher” before his name.
But part of the fresh start here is that the teacher stumbles into a very beautiful woman who has sadly been maimed mentally during contact in the just ended war. As the new teacher takes in the wonder and the beauty of the river, one day, the demented beauty strays onto his hideout and he cannot believe there could be such a beauty out here.
The teacher goes through a restless panic. The ugly side of the just ended war is typified by this very beautiful young woman who will neither have her mind again nor be able to speak. The message that the war was a give and take and not romance gradually descends on the teacher.
In that reawakening, he is first “sad and thoughtful” and later settles on the seemingly personal but national project.
“The school children looked up at him expectantly. He cleared his throat…”
Nyamfukudza captures the feelings of time with a touch that is very personal and eternal. However underneath his gaze is a whole national agenda unfolding into a drama of peace and promise.
Aftermaths is a natural sequel to Nyamfukudza’s war-time novel, The Non-Believer’s Journey. He has a certain sympathy for people that does not allow him to easily paint them right or wrong.
Nyamfukudza leaves you feeling that individuals in their private endeavours represent the scattered conflicting sensibilities that make a nation.
Memory Chirere
