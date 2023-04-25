News
Taking the fight to the gangs!
MASERU – When Thabo* (not his real name) split with his wife, he was devastated and fell into a major depression.
To cope with his depression, Thabo thought he should drown his sorrows in alcohol. He also began taking drugs such as marijuana.
From that moment on, his life went downhill.
“I had a private car, a Noah vehicle, in which I kept all sorts of beers and wines because I wanted to be drunk,” he told thepost this week.
He however later sold the car and a 4+1 taxi after his drunkenness plunged him into serious debts.
“Now I am left with nothing,” he says.
Having had his fingers burnt, Thabo says he wants to share his story so that he can help youths who are struggling with alcoholism.
He was speaking at the launch of Hape-Le-Hape Progressive Movement, a social initiative that seeks to help youths avoid drug and alcohol abuse in Khubetsoana.
Thabo, who has since stopped drinking with the help of medical doctors after he seriously fell sick last year, says he hopes his story will inspire other youths to quit heavy drinking and the abuse of drugs.
“I urge people to stop abusing drugs, I know that we have different problems but alcohol is not the solution and they should try to talk to people about their problems,” he says.
The Khubetsoana community had for some time expressed serious concerns that the village is sinking into lawlessness as the youths are in illicit drugs and are crawling in drunkenness every day.
The Hape-le-Hape Progressive Movement is meant to fight crime, poverty and help stranded people to recover.
Motloheloa Phakela, who is driving the Hape-le-Hape Progressive Movement, says Khubetsoana “is a village well-known for youths who abuse drugs, corruption is high and we as the villagers want to change that”.
“This is not only for the Khubetsoana community, any community is allowed to join if they love what we are doing and we will be more than pleased to help other communities,” Phakela says.
He adds that they want Manomoro, a notorious gang identified by a number, to come forth and tell them their worries so that they can find help for them.
“A hungry stomach has no ear, it might happen that these people joined the gangs because of hunger and being poverty stricken,” he says.
He says they are willing to get help from any NGOs, companies, the Mohlomi Mental Hospital and others.
“We want oneness in the village and want the community that can express itself and have no fear of telling anyone anything,” he says.
“We are not going to judge anyone and therefore we want to help the community to be better.”
The launch of the Hape-le-Hape Progressive Movement comes at a time when the Lesotho Defence Force commander, Lieutenant General Mojalefa Letsoela, has called for a new approach to tackle the problem of gangsterism in Lesotho.
The Manomoro gang has terrorized the people of Khubetsoana in the last two years. They are notoriously known for burglaries, robberies, theft, housebreaking, rape, assault, and murder.
Lt Gen Letsoela, addressing youngsters at the army trained at a boot camp held at the Makoanyane Barracks recently, said he was worried with the escalating gangsterism in Khubetsoana.
The army took the initiative to train the youths on patriotism and quelling peer pressure to join gangs after a public outcry in Khubetsoana, Koalabata, Sekamaneng, Ha-Mabote, Motimposo, Ha-
Tšosane, Tšenola, Ha-Thamae, and Qoaling.
At least nine people have been killed as a direct consequence of gangsterism in Maseru since 2021.
Despite the army’s intervention, the problem continues.
“There are some kids who threaten others into joining them in their bad behaviour,” Lt Gen Letsoela said.
“They should be reprimanded and if they (do not heed the reprimand) something will happen,” he warned.
Alice Samuel
RFP faces MPs’ revolt
MASERU – THE Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) faces a revolt from some of its disgruntled MPs opposed to the party’s decision to bring the electoral bill to parliament without first discussing it in their caucus.
A group of MPs is said to have openly told the party leadership that they will not support the National Assembly Electoral (Amendment) Bill when it’s brought to parliament on Friday.
Their concern, sources said, is that the party has been making decisions without discussing them in the party’s caucus.
The Bill, which is part of the national reforms, was not discussed by the caucus. Instead, most MPs knew about the Bill being brought to parliament through social media.
A source said when they asked the leadership about it they were told it was not true. Their fears were however confirmed on Monday this week when the Bill was discussed at a joint caucus. The source said that is when matters came to a head.
“We are sick and tired of being side-lined as RFP MPs. We cannot be called to a joint caucus to discuss matters we have not first discussed as the RFP caucus,” an RFP MP said last night.
He said although MPs are not opposed to the Bill’s contents and motive they want to block it to make a statement against the party’s leadership whom they accuse of undermining them to work with coalition partners instead.
“How this Bill has been brought to parliament is just a continuation of that trend we have been seeing and complaining about. We are not a rubber stamp,” said another MP.
“We represent the members of the MPs and are therefore one of the most important stakeholders in the party.”
After the joint caucus on Monday RFP MPs took to their WhatsApp group to voice their concerns about being side-lined by the party.
In that WhatsApp group, some MPs said they would not participate in the vote on the Bill on Friday. Evidence that the mood against the party had soured was also apparent at the MPs’ workshop on Tuesday, with MPs lobbying each other to scuttle the Bill.
“The leadership now knows that most MPs will not be supporting the Bill on Friday. They know the MPs will not compromise until the party starts respecting them,” said another MP.
So strong is the opposition to the Bill that the RFP has now called an emergency caucus to pacify the enraged MPs and cajole them to support the Bill.
There was however some speculation last night that some MPs will not budge on their plan to sabotage the Bill. Another source said about 30 of the RFP’s 56 MPs might vote against the Bill.
“Unless something gives they might decide to withdraw the Bill on Friday to avoid the embarrassment of it being opposed by their own MPs,” said the source.
“They did this again with the budget but this time we will not tolerate it.”
The Bill needs a simple majority to pass but the government is not confident that it has the numbers to reach that minimum threshold.
Prime Minister Sam Matekane urgently needs to pass the electoral bill to consolidate his power and insulate his government against growing manoeuvres from the opposition that is said to be plotting against him with some of his MPs.
The electoral Bill proposes to limit floor-crossing and the chances of a vote of no-confidence against the government.
The Bill says MPs can only cross the floor during a 15-day window period declared by the Speaker of Parliament after three years.
It states that MPs who cross the floor before or after that window will vacate their seat and face a fresh election.
The Bill also says a vote of no confidence can only be moved once during the parliament’s five-year tenure. It also limits the powers of proportional representation MPs to vote against their party’s position in parliament.
The Bill is thus seen as Matekane’s insurance cover.
It’s the shield he urgently needs as faces insurrection from some of his MPs.
The opposition is also beating war drums as they sense an opportunity to work with some of those disgruntled MPs to topple the government in parliament.
This explains why the opposition has accused the government of pushing the electoral Bill ahead of other laws that are part of the reforms.
The opposition has already told the government that they will oppose any attempt to pass the reform laws piecemeal.
Last night Democratic Congress (DC)’s leader Mathibeli Mokhothu, accused Matekane of cherry-picking parts of the reforms that protect his government.
“It’s a sinister move and we will not support it. They are going back on their promise to push the reforms as a package that benefits the country,” Mokhothu said.
“That was never the spirit of the reforms. That is not what they promised during the elections.”
Meanwhile, the RFP leadership continues to push back against party members demanding a conference to elect a new national executive committee.
Deputy leader Justice Nthomeng Majara was in a fiery mood at the party’s victory celebration in Qoaling constituency on Sunday.
Justice Majara threatened that if the members did not stop their demands for an elective conference the leadership would leave the party.
“The leader is included in those who will leave. Nothing will stop us,” Justice Majara said.
“This party will not last its five-year term and it will die like other parties.”
Nkheli Liphoto
PS’ fight termination of contracts
MASERU – TEN principal secretaries who were sent on forced leave pending termination of their contracts say the move by the Sam Matekane-led government is illegal and irregular as it undermines the rule of law.
Last Friday, the government wrote dismissal letters to the PSs despite that there is an application pending in the High Court challenging their dismissal.
The PSs, in a letter addressed to the government’s appointed lawyers Webber Newdigate on Tuesday, said their “replacement is an unlawful and illegal set-up which is clearly intended to siphon the resources of the state under false pretences”.
“This is unlawful to the extent of undermining the rule of law, we cannot tolerate this cloak-and-dagger approach meant to defeat the ends of justice,” their lawyer Advocate Lephuthing said in the letter.
He pleaded with the government to withdraw its restriction of access to the offices occupied by his clients in terms of the constitution within 24 hours pursuant to the principles of a responsible government.
“Our clients remain chief accounting officers and no one must assume their constitutional functions until their contracts expire,” Advocate Lephuthing said.
“If we do not get a response within 24 hours we will proceed to interdict the steps taken to place our clients on forced leave of absence,” he said.
“We will apply for costs on an attorney and own client scale.”
Advocate Lephuthing urged Webber Newdigate to join hands with him to assist the PSs “to avoid implacable hostility that is brewing because of irresponsible decisions of the government which will result in another deadlock”.
Advocate Lephuthing said he is aware that the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is sponsoring an initiative to recruit new PSs before the national reforms are completed.
The UNDP, he said, is also sponsoring the national reforms agenda intended to ensure that the government hires PSs that are apolitical.
He said this “appears likely to compromise the integrity of the UNDP and prolonging the crisis around the ability of the Prime Minister to appoint the PSs”.
“You must assist your clients to avoid the risk of such occurring in the Kingdom of Lesotho,” he told Webber Newdigate.
Advocate Lephuthing reminded Webber Newdigate that the suggestion to place the PSs on forced leave until their High Court case is finalised was abandoned on March 29, preferring to await the judgement.
“Our clients continued to be in office until Friday when the government usurped the function of the court and placed them on forced leave,” he said.
He said this was a coordinated breach of the constitutional principle of the separation of powers.
“This is unlawful to the extent of undermining the rule of law,” he said.
“We cannot tolerate this cloak and dagger approach meant to defeat the ends of justice.”
Labour Minister Richards Ramoeletsi told a local radio station last month that the government had decided to terminate the employment contracts of 25 principal secretaries despite their resistance.
He said the government would soon publish vacancies in the offices of all PSs.
The minister said the current government had reduced ministers from 27 to 14.
He said the second step will be to reduce the number of PS’s from 27 to 14.
“The government laid out different ways to succeed in reducing the number,” he said.
Ramoeletsi said the methods included contesting for the job, changing jobs and maintaining the same salary, and taking the worker for retirement “or the principal secretaries should be re-interviewed for the jobs”.
Ten PS’s who are fighting their dismissal in court are Thabo Motoko, Tlhopheho Sefali, Kamoho Matlama, Dira Khama, Bereng Makotoko, Retšelisitsoe Mohale, Lira Moeti, ’Mamonyane Bohloko and ’Masekhobe Moholobela.
The Prime Minister and the Attorney General are the respondents.
These PS’s argue that the government is terminating their contracts prematurely and that “the subsequent decision by the Prime Minister to pay them cash in lieu of notice equivalent to three months is a serious matter that must be addressed urgently.
They argue that the government is moving away from the contracts signed with the previous administration “in a manner that constitutes an anticipatory breach, giving rise on the part of the applicants to an immediate entitlement to exercise their remedies in law”.
They said they are unhappy that they have been directed to proceed to take their remaining leave days on speculation that they have been booted out of their jobs.
“The applicants maintain that the practical consequences of forced leave days may turn out to be invalid,” the court papers read.
Democratic Congress (DC) leader Mathibeli Mokhothu said the government is wrong in seeking to boot out the PSs.
“They are going to pay two people for one position, that is frivolous,” Mokhothu said.
He said the reforms have stipulated that the way principal secretaries are hired is not right.
“They should have passed those laws instead of rushing to stop floor crossing,” Mokhothu said.
He said hiring new people to act as PSs is going to make the government lose a lot of money as those officials will need fuel allowances, phone allowances and others to do their job.
Nkheli Liphoto and Alice Samuel
SR to finally hold elective conference
MASERU – THE Socialists Revolutionaries (SR) will finally hold its elective conference next weekend after a month-long delay due to internal squabbles.
Party leader Teboho Mojapela had to postpone the conference after incessant fights with the party’s spokesman, Thabo Shao, who has since resigned.
Shao resigned last month.
In a circular dated April 15, the party said the conference will be held at Methodist High School next Friday and Saturday.
The elections come after the party suspended some members including two constituency committee members for opposing some of the nominations.
Registration of delegates will begin at 3.30pm with the party leader officially opening the conference thereafter according to a circular.
The circular says the constituencies had nominated Teboho Mojapela to continue in his position as party leader with Tlohelang Aumane who defected from the AD late last year coming in as deputy leader.
Aumane, who is a former Development Planning Minister who infamously crossed the floor immediately after being sworn-in as an MP in 2017 and joined the AD from the Democratic Congress (DC), is vying for the SR deputy leader’s position.
Tjoetsane Seoka who is a former principal secretary for the Ministry of Sports, said members from several constituencies had nominated him to stand for the secretary general’s position.
This however has infuriated some party stalwarts who argue that the two do not meet the constitutional threshold to contest for the NEC posts.
The nomination of both Aumane and Seoka has enraged the party elites and has caused conflicts in the party as some members believe that they do not meet the criteria stipulated by their party constitution.
’Matšepe Lefela has been nominated for the treasurer position while the current party secretary-general, ’Mapali Molula has been nominated for the chairmanship.
Nthabeleng Mochotoane has been nominated for the deputy secretary-general’s office and Retšelisitsoe Mosito as deputy chairman.
Phakiso Moleko has been nominated for the spokesman’s position deputised by Relebohile Mosisili.
Moremi Matobako has been nominated to be the manager of publications deputised by Khotso Mohau while both ’Masello Moleleki and Lerato Kamela were nominated to be members.
Nkheli Liphoto
