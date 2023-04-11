News
The end of Moleleki
MASERU – HE packed his bags and left. No goodbyes. No farewell speech. No parting words of wisdom. Just bitterness. A feeling of betrayal.
This was not the dishonourable ending Monyane Moleleki envisaged for his political career of more than three decades. He wanted to leave on his terms.
To take the podium as a leader passing the baton to a successor of either his direct choice or liking. To be the venerated father figure who would remain relevant even after letting go of the levers of power.
Perhaps a repository of political wisdom to whom the new leader returned for advice.
But politics is a brutal game fought with sharp elbows. Moleleki left the Alliance of Democrats (AD), a party he formed, with a black eye delivered by a protégée.
The shrewd political schemer had been beaten clean at his own game. Outmanoeuvred and outsmarted. The verdict of the combustive elective conference last Saturday was as emphatic as it was the finale.
The AD members he had charmed with his irresistible charisma for years had fallen out of love with him.
For them, Moleleki was way past his sell-by date. He represented the past they desperately wanted to leave behind. For them, the future lay with Ntoi Rapapa, the man whose career Moleleki had nurtured and chaperoned.
The student had dramatically outwitted the master. Moleleki might call him a backstabbing political novice who absconded his apprenticeship but Rapapa marches on. There will probably be a time for rapprochement but for now, the wounds are still raw and Moleleki is still licking his.
If the party dies Moleleki might have the last laugh and say “I told you so”.
But if it thrives his words would look like the fear-mongering of a man who wanted to hang on to power against the people’s wishes.
A magnanimous Rapapa preached peace and unity in his victory speech, apologising to anyone he might have wronged during the campaign.
“Elections are not war, it is just a difference of opinions on who should lead for only five years,” Rapapa said.
“We are not enemies, I am a leader to all of the members and not only to those who elected me”.
Only time will tell if that message was heeded.
For now, it appears Moleleki’s political career has reached a dead end and he leaves a deeply fractured party in the hands of an untested but ambitious politician.
Even he might have been surprised by such a dramatic and ignoble ending.
Although the writing had been on the wall for the past three months Moleleki had put on a brave face and fought on. A few days before the conference he hastily called a press conference to refute a rumour that he was about to leave for a diplomatic post in India.
The rumour, he said, was a malicious lie by internal enemies who wanted to confuse his supporters ahead of the conference.
He alleged that people with deep pockets had infiltrated the party to stir problems.
“I see government vehicles going up and down with people telling lies to the members that I am going to India,” Moleleki said, as a small crowd outside the party’s offices waved placards touting Rapapa for leadership.
“These created confusions are planned to confuse our members so that they vote for other people, not me as their leader.”
A few weeks earlier he had failed to persuade the national executive committee to insulate him from Rapapa’s challenge. His warning that the conference would lead to factions in the party also fell on deaf ears.
He was speaking too late because the horse had already bolted.
The factions had been fighting for more than half a year, maybe even longer, and were just waiting for the final battle at the elective conference. His faction was already on the back foot after
Rapapa and his team garnered the majority of nominations from the constituencies.
But even if Moleleki had nursed some hope of performing a Houdini Act, his hostile reception at the conference told a different story. He sat next to Rapapa as he watched the conference almost descend into chaos.
His opening speech was punctuated with jeers. His supporters tried to drown out the aggressive boos but it was obvious that they were outnumbered.
That much would become clear in the results: Moleleki 526, Rapapa 1 191. The other results showed a similar pattern: the contestants from Rapapa’s camp outpolled those in Moleleki’s team two to one.
For the first time in his career Moleleki found himself cornered but with no trump card to bail himself out.
This was rare.
Finding ways out of political problems has never been a problem for Moleleki. He could bounce back or prevail even when it looked like he was down and out. Setbacks didn’t last for long.
His career had been one of always finding new roads to manoeuvre his way to the next destination. Sometimes he would take smooth-sailing highways.
At times he would take dirty and treacherous roads in which he had to cross raging rivers and trudge up steep mountains. He faced jam-packed town roads teeming with mad drivers.
Yet no matter what road Moleleki took, whether by choice or forced by harsh conditions, you could always bet on him finding himself at the top.
If he didn’t get right to the summit he would always seek accommodation among the leading pack. He was there when the Basotholand Congress Party (BCP) romped to victory in the 1993 election that brought Lesotho back to democracy.
He wasn’t the one to wave the victory flag but he was among the victors. He was in the thick of things when the Lesotho Congress for Democracy (LCD) rose from the ashes of the BCP in 1998. Moleleki might not have led the way but he was in the team that conquered.
He combined with LCD comrades to fend off a threat from Kelebone Maope’s Lesotho People’s Congress in 2002. And they steered the LCD ship through the storm triggered by Tom Thabane’s All Basotho Convention (ABC) in 2006.
When internal fights started wrecking the LCD Moleleki formed the Democratic Congress (DC) with Pakalitha Mosisili, his political mentor of sorts. Although the DC didn’t make it into the government it appeared that Moleleki had made the correct call once again.
The party was out of power but had more support than the LCD and a better chance of bouncing back. And so it did in 2015 after the collapse of the ABC coalition that the LCD had joined.
Moleleki appeared to be cruising again but another obstacle was just around the corner. His fallout with Mosisili would force him to form the Alliance of Democrats (AD) in 2016. Although it looked like a miscalculation at that time, Moleleki used his party’s few seats to scheme his way into the 2017 coalition.
Suddenly, he was the master of his own political party and a heartbeat away from being prime minister, a position he had long coveted. Moleleki had won again.
Even when it looked like he and his party were down and out after the dismal performance in the 2022 election, Moleleki manoeuvred his party into the new coalition government.
The single ministerial position might have looked like a political crumb but what mattered was that the party was part of those in power.
Once again it appeared Moleleki had used his political dexterity to be part of the winning team or at least share some spoils. He had made something out of even a dismal defeat. Moleleki had found a way, as he always does.
That winning streak ended last Saturday with a defeat from which he is unlikely to recover. Moleleki could now be asking himself some introspective questions.
How did it all come to this? How did Rapapa mop up the majority of the nominations? Did I misread the mood? Did I underestimate Rapapa?
All are critical questions whose answers are unlikely to change his circumstances.
Perhaps some of the answers could be found in his opening speech at the conference. Moleleki blamed the party’s defeat in 2022 and its mismanagement on his executive committee.
“Because of the NEC problems, we came out with five seats and one minister in the previous general elections. We have lost dismally because everyone is fighting for seats and benefits,” he said.
In an apparent break with tradition, he named those he thought had become tired and neglected their duties and stopped attending meetings.
“The first member who got tired is the party coordinator Kotiti Liholo,” he said, adding that the deputy chairman of rallies, Kose Makoa, was more interested in attending the Pan African parliament’s sessions than organising rallies.
“I started suspecting that the per diem made Makoa have more interest in the Pan African parliament than the party’s NEC”.
The deputy party coordinator Tsukutlane Au also bunked meetings, he said.
“I have been in service for more than 30 years and it is my first time to see a committee like this one”.
Moleleki said the NEC was left weak after secretary general Mahali Phamotse, deputy secretary Batlokoa Makong, treasurer Tlohelang Aumane, and other high-ranking members defected to the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP).
The crux of his speech was that he and the party were failed members of the executive committee. If it wasn’t the indolent members it was those who defected to the RFP. Conspicuously missing from his speech was any admission of culpability from Moleleki.
But that did not matter much because the results showed that the people blamed him for the party‘s failure and they had shown it with their votes.
Nkheli Liphoto
News
Matekane faces big fight
MASERU-PRIME Minister Sam Matekane faces his first real test as anger swells over the government’s proposed minimum wage for the private sector.
Trade unions this week angrily rejected the six percent increase proposed by the government’s Wages Advisory Board.
The proposed wages, published in the government gazette on Tuesday, will only be official after being signed off by the Minister of Labour.
The board is now waiting for stakeholders’ representations on the recommendations before submitting them to the minister.
But unions say they will not accept the “pittances” and are bracing for a fight.
They say they told the board that they will not accept anything less than 20 percent.
Trade unions will meet today to discuss how they will react to the proposed wages.
“We are meeting on Thursday as a coalition of trade unions to discuss the way forward because we are not happy with the government’s decision to increase wages by only six percent,” said Sam Mokhele, the secretary general of the National Clothing, Textile and Allied Workers’ Union (NACTWU).
Matekane had made huge promises to workers during his election campaign last year.
Workers were therefore expecting a 20 percent bump on their salaries as a start before he delivers on other promises.
But as the economy stutters and companies struggle to survive, the government has found itself unable to wring a decent wage increase from employers.
The Wages Advisory Board has to strike a balance between the interests of the workers and those of the employers. With two parties to appease, the board often takes the middle road. That delicate balancing act has angered unions.
“We are not just angry with the government but are also disappointed,” Mokhele said.
“What impact will the six percent increment make on these poor people who have nothing?”
Mokhele said during their several meetings with the government and the Wages Advisory Board, they made it clear that the inflation rate has risen “therefore the salaries should be raised by 20 percent and not less”.
“The government has not even called us to a meeting to explain this disgraceful minimum wage. It has been imposed on us,” he said.
He said during his campaign, Matekane promised factory workers a minimum wage of M4 000, new houses, schools close to their residences and free transport to work.
“He failed to deliver all those promises, he failed us dismally,” Mokhele said.
He said many workers left their political parties to vote for Matekane as they hoped he would change their lives.
“This minimum wage is going to worsen the situation.”
Mokhele said many workers stay on the outskirts of Maseru and have to pay hefty prices for transport every month.”
“I think (the government does) not think about the workers.”
The Independent Democratic Union of Lesotho (IDUL)’s deputy general secretary, May Rathakane, said they are now consulting workers on the way forward.
“So far the workers are not happy,” Rathakane said.
“Prime Minister Sam Matekane is not delivering what he has promised. We need a living wage.”
Nkheli Liphoto
News
Matekane attacked
MASERU-OPPOSITION parties this week took a swipe at Prime Minister Sam Matekane who they accused of failing to live up to his new government’s 100-day action plan.
The opposition spoke in reaction to Matekane’s speech earlier this week where he spoke glowingly of what he said were his government’s big achievements.
They said Matekane spoke about things he never promised, leaving behind issues he had promised to tackle during his inauguration speech last October.
The parties complained that Matekane had delayed delivering the 100-days’ speech because he had nothing to say.
They accused him of lacking clear programmes to drive the government.
The Basotho National Party (BNP) leader, Machesetsa Mofomobe, accused the Prime Minister of being “weak and incompetent”.
“His speech on Tuesday did not answer anything,” Mofomobe said, adding that “he (Matekane) is incapable of leading because he does not have the confidence to even stand in front of the camera”.
Mofomobe said Matekane’s speech was “embarrassing because it was pre-recorded”.
He said Matekane had promised to establish a performance contract within 10 days of taking over as Prime Minister but that was never done.
“Where is that contract?” Mofomobe said.
The All Basotho Convention (ABC) leader, Nkaku Kabi, said Matekane had promised to deliver a plan to cut government expenditure.
“They promised a transparent recruitment where there would be no nepotism,” Kabi said.
He said Matekane also promised to pay all social workers and to investigate the whereabouts of all the government properties including vehicles and machinery.
He said they were expecting him to implement performance contracts that he promised so that workers do not sit on social media all day.
The Democratic Congress (DC) deputy leader, Motlalentoa Letsosa, said he was “shocked to hear Matekane not talking about his promises”.
He said Matekane promised to get back the missing M6.1 billion but he did not talk about it in his speech.
“He talked about changing damaged electricity lights, painting airports and planting flowers and launching trackers,” Letsosa said.
He said all of these were not in his 100-day action plan.
The Basotho Action Party (BAP) secretary-general, Lebohang Thotanyana, said the speech did not match promises he had made.
“His speech is now a mixed bag,” Thotanyana said.
Thotanyana said Matekane did not make good progress because they never focused on a clear programme to follow.
PROMISES MADE DURING INAUGURATION
1. Develop a plan for improving aid and donor coordination and organise a meeting with donors within 10 days.
2. Meet with districts administrators and council chairpersons within 10 days.
3. Meet the media and civil society within 15 days.
4. Take action on the unaccounted M6.1 and make it public within 15 days.
5. Develop, publish and implement a crime control programme within 15 days.
6. Performance contract for PM and ministers and publicise it within 30 days.
7. Performance contracts for principal secretaries and publicise it within 30 days.
8. Establish and publicise corruption, theft and embezzlement amnesty program within 30 days.
9. Prepare a report on all companies that government has shares in within 30 days.
10. Prepare a list of people that the government owes money and make recommendations within 30 days.
11. Report on budget monitoring for all ongoing capital projects indicate which projects to close within 30 days.
12. Develop a reporting plan for all state owned enterprises and publicise it within 30 days.
13. Identify areas of public financial wastage and make recommendations within 60 days.
14. Develop tools to standardize performance reporting and reflection for the entire government within 100 days.
15. Develop citizen monitoring and reporting on performance of public sector within 100 days.
16. Take stock of government fleet, rationalise it, and provide each local authority with at least 1 vehicle within 100 days.
17. Pay outstanding allowances of village health workers within 100 days.
18. Deploy relevant public officials to the authority of DA’s and councils within 100 days.
19. Develop and implement a plan to unnecessary government spending through fleet management within 100 days.
WHAT WAS PRESENTED AFTER 100 DAYS
1. There will be a citizen engagement on service delivery and accountability.
2. Reduced the cabinet from 37 to 15.
3. Paid owed service providers 460 million.
4. Repaired roads and bridges.
5. Made sure that the streets lights in Maseru are fully working.
6. Renovating the Moshoeshoe 1 international airport.
7. Established long lasting unity and collaboration between the security institutions.
8. Launched a microchip to track stolen animals.
9. Recruitment of new DCEO experienced employees to tackle corruption.
10. The government will meet all the reforms process stakeholders to discuss the way forward.
11. Ending nepotism in the government ministries.
12. Visited the Lesotho Defense Force contingent in Mozambique.
Nkheli Liphoto
News
Businessman shot dead
MASERU-CLEMENT Makhethe, the Qoaling businessman gunned down at his gate last Friday, had been stalked by crime since 2018.
His widow, ’Maitumeleng Makhethe, told thepost yesterday that his death could have been avoided if the police had solved the previous crimes perpetrated against the couple, their family and businesses.
Makhethe said none of the previous seven cases they reported to the police since 2018 had been solved.
The couple ran two bars in Lesia and Tsoapo-le-Bolila in Maseru. Makhethe was shot dead at his gate and his car was stolen.
Makhethe said she was worried that even her husband’s murder might not be solved.
“I have given a statement to the police but I already know that they will say they will investigate this crime and it will only end there,” Makhethe said.
She has RCI numbers of all the unsolved cases they reported to the police.
The first case was reported on April 14, 2018, after armed robbers stormed their home demanding money and blankets.
“I had to give them because my husband was at the shop so I was alone and had no choice,” she said.
The family decided to put burglar bars but the contractor did not finish the door leading to the house from the garage.
In early June 2018, thieves broke in and stole M50 000.
On June 24, 2018, their bar at Lesia was robbed.
A month later thieves ambushed the couple on their way from town and beat the husband. The thieves, she said, then tried to grab her handbag but some passersby intervened and they ran away.
There were burglaries at their business in October 2018, September 2019 as well as November and December 2020.
Makhethe said none of those cases has been solved.
She said around midnight on Friday she saw her husband’s car, through a CCTV camera, approaching their gate. She saw him get out of the car to open the gate.
“I immediately heard gunshots and I saw the car leaving the gate,” she said.
Makhethe said she called her husband’s phone but it was off.
“After midnight people gathered here and they told me that my husband was shot and left at the gate while I thought they shot him and took him somewhere.”
Police spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli, said he is not officially aware of Makhethe’s murder but had seen the news on social media.
He promised that the police will explain what happened to the other cases that the Makhethes have reported since 2018.
Relebohile Tšepe
