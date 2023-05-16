News
The long wait continues
QACHA’S NEK – WHEN Mokhethi Ralinono died in 2009, just two years after being released from work due to illness, he left a message to his wife: She should expect some money.
Speaking from his deathbed, the man knew that he had signed papers through which his family would receive money from the Employment Bureau of Africa Limited (TEBA), a recruitment agency for South African mines.
However, like many illiterate or semi-literate mineworkers that for decades have been part of a labour reserve for mining companies in South Africa, the dying man did not have details of the money he directed his family to claim.
His widow ’Masebina Ralinono, 67, says she only received a small severance package and other equally trivial amounts from TEBA.
Ralinono’s husband had worked at a gold mining companies in South Africa for over 30 years until 2007 when he returned back home. He was sick and told his family that he would no longer go back to work.
“My husband ended up coming home and he stopped working,” she told thepost in a recent interview.
“He was very sick and he told me that he had some money that his children and I would have to get from TEBA offices when he died. It was back in 2007 and he died in 2009,” she says.
Ralinono went to TEBA offices in her Qacha’s Nek district to enquire about the money that her husband talked about. She didn’t receive a satisfactory answer.
“My children had to go to school and I had no money to pay for their fees,” she says.
The few little terminal benefits her husband brought from the mines had quickly run out when she was taking him to different doctors, she says.
Ralinono was elated two weeks ago when she was called at TEBA where she was told that her husband’s money was finally out and she should bring his employment information.
She was one of dozens of claimants at the TEBA offices where former mineworkers who were in the mines between 1965 and 2019 brought their employment documents.
Some, like Ralinono, were widows while others were children of the departed former mineworkers.
They are hoping that the matter will be finally settled whether the mineworkers caught tuberculosis or silicosis that the mines need to pay for as compensation.
“I still hope that I will get the money my husband promised me,” Ralinono, who was 53-years-old when she became a widow says.
“I cannot explain the joy I will have if I get the money,” she says.
“My children grew up in poverty. If I can get the money all the tears of hunger and the memories of my children sleeping without food will be erased from my mind.”
If it is confirmed that her husband indeed died of TB or silicosis, she will be a beneficiary together with about 11 316 current as well as former mine workers after Tshiamiso Trust began disbursing the first billion Maloti to affected former and current workers.
The payment comes two years after Tshiamiso Trust began processing claims for the historical M5 billion settlement agreement between mineworkers and six gold mines in South Africa.
Earlier this year, the Trust’s CEO, Lusanda Jiya, said the Trust is limited both in terms of both the time in which they can operate and the extent to which they can assist those seeking compensation.
Broadly speaking, the eligibility criteria states that a mineworker must have worked at one of the qualifying gold mines between March 12, 1965 and December 10, 2019.
Secondly, living mineworkers must have permanent lung damage from silicosis or TB and deceased mine workers’ representatives must have evidence that proves that they (the deceased) died from TB or Silicosis.
Tshiamiso Trust has a lifespan of 12 years, ending in February 2031.
Over 111 000 claims have been received to date through offices in South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, eSwatini and Mozambique.
The Trust is working with stakeholders from these countries and others to mobilise its efforts and expand operations.
The history of silicosis in South Africa goes back to the late 1880’s when the first gold mines began operations.
The gold was stored and locked in quartz, a special rock that contains large amounts of silica.
Crystallised silica particles can cause serious respiratory damage if inhaled.
In the earlier days of gold mining, dust control, health and safety standards and the use of PPE (personal protective equipment) were not as advanced as they are today.
Tshiamiso Trust was established in 2020 to give effect to a settlement agreement reached between six mining companies.
The companies are African Rainbow Minerals, Anglo American South Africa, AngloGold Ashanti, Harmony Gold, Sibanye Stillwater and Gold Fields.
The settlement agreement was reached after a ruling by the Johannesburg High Court following a historic class action by former and current mineworkers against the six gold mines.
Justice for Miners is a coalition of interested parties in the mining sector launched by the Nelson Mandela Foundation in Johannesburg in 2020.
The Johannesburg High Court approved the setting up of Tshiamiso Trust to facilitate payment by the companies to affected miners.
The Trust says mineworkers who did risky work at qualifying gold mines, or if deceased, their dependants are potentially eligible for compensation.
Risk work is work where an employee may have been exposed to dust that could have caused silicosis or TB.
It says if a mineworker worked on any of these mines for more than five years then they are entitled to a free medical benefit examination to determine whether they have silicosis or TB as defined in the trust deed.
The amount of compensation depends on the nature of the eligible claimant’s illness.
The Trust says the amount will be reduced to a pro rata status for any time that they worked at a non-qualifying mine, or at a qualifying mine during a non-qualifying period.
But if they worked at one or more qualifying mines during qualifying periods for 30 years or more then they will be paid the full amount of compensation due for the relevant class of silicosis or TB as defined in the trust deed.
Mineworkers who worked for less than five years at qualifying mines are also potentially eligible for compensation. But if they want to claim the money they must have a benefit medical examination at their own expense, which will be reimbursed if it turns out that they have silicosis or TB.
The registration of potential claimants was done in Qacha’s Nek two weeks ago in the presence of Health Minister Selibe Mochoboroane.
“We want to see the lives of Basotho improving, for that matter helping Basotho to get what they have worked for will also improve their lives and help them live a better life,” Mochoboroane said.
One of the ex-miners, a 78-year-old Sello Maama of Ha-Tšepiso from Thaba-Chitja area, said he worked for one of the mines in South Africa from his youth until he retired as a frail and elderly man.
“I was promised that my money will follow me,” Maama said, adding that he was ill and he was going to check if he was suffering from TB.
“I have been waiting for the money all these years,” he said.
“The sad part is that we have been called several times that we should go and register with TEBA but we got no money.”
Maama already has plans for the money.
He wants to build himself a big house because his house has lost value and he also has a big family comprising several grandchildren.
“Some of my daughters are not married yet they have children. This means we need more rooms for all of them.”
He also said he would buy a span of oxen for ploughing to cut the costs of hiring a tractor.
But Maama lost his livestock to thieves shortly after retiring from the mines.
“If the government of Lesotho could help us get our money I would even forget about how the thieves stole my cattle and how the mines did not fulfil their promises of giving me my money.”
Another ex-miner, Likopo Sehlooho, 79, from Tsoelike Likhohloaneng, said he worked in the South African mines from the time he was in his early 20s until he was 60-years.
Upon retirement, Sehlooho says he signed some papers which showed that he would get some of his money from TEBA.
“I was happy as I signed those papers because I imagined millions that I would have in my bank.”
But Sehlooho says after many years had passed he went to TEBA on several occasions and returned empty-handed.
“The painful part of this is that other people we were working with managed to get their money. I know that I signed the necessary papers but I cannot get my money,” Sehlooho said.
However, the problem with Maama and Sehlooho might be that they retired from the mines healthy and they continued living healthy lives even years after their retirement.
Only doctors can tell if they got infected and if their infections are related to their mine work, which can qualify them for the compensation.
Qacha’s Nek started screening ex-mineworkers for TB and silicosis at the Machabeng Hospital earlier this year after Tshiamiso Trust and the Ministry of Health announced that compensations were on the way.
Thooe Ramolibeli
[BREAKING NEWS] Lebona sets curfew
MASERU– In an effort to curb the rampant increase of homicides in Lesotho, the Minister of Police Lebona Lephema has announced a 10:00pm-4:00am curfew, effective Tuesday May 16, 2023. Failure to comply with the curfew attracts a 2 years imprisonment or a fine.
Staff Reporter
News
Two nurses deleted for misconduct
MASERU – A Kolonyama midwife, ’Mamalibeng Ralenkoane, who allegedly neglected a woman during labour has been deleted from the nurses’ register for the next six months.
The woman went on to deliver her baby by herself without professional assistance.
In another case the secretary-general of the Lesotho Nursing Council (LNC), ’Mamonica Makhoswonke Mokhesi, has also been deleted for violating a patient’s privacy.
The LNC’s disciplinary chairman, Advocate Rapapa Sepiriti, said Ralenkoane had committed an act of serious misconduct and deserved severe punishment.
Advocate Sepiriti ruled that Ralenkoane “should not be seen anywhere attending (to) patients”.
Ralenkoane was working as a midwife at the Little Flower Health Centre in Kolonyama, Leribe, when ’Mateboho Letlala was admitted there for labour in August 2020.
Letlala told the panel that Ralenkoane took her to the examination room and later left her despite that there were signs that she could give birth anytime.
“At 19:00 pm Ralenkoane examined the patient but left her unattended and the patient had to deliver on her own,” Advocate Sepiriti said in his verdict.
“Clearly the blame has to be put at the door of Ralenkoane,” he said.
Adv. Sepiriti ruled that she should be deleted with immediate effect for 12 months, half of which was suspended.
“During these six months period, Ralenkoane is prohibited in any way from attending patients and this judgment should be delivered at her place of work,” he said.
Letlala in her testimony said by the time Ralenkoane arrived, she was already having severe labour pains and was told to go to the labour ward for assessment.
She said when she stepped down the labour bed Ralenkoane said to her: “Ua seke ua tatela ho hema empa molomo oa popelo o buleile ka 3cm’ (meaning she seemed to be in a hurry yet the cervix had opened by 3cm only).
“I was so surprised because I could feel I was very close to delivering because this was my second child and I could say I have experience,” she said.
She said she told the nurse that she needed to use the toilet but was instructed to use a pan instead.
“As she left me on the bed pan I could not stand from the pan as the pains were severe. I called for help but to no avail,” she said.
She said the moment she got energy to stand from the bed pan she saw blood, she called her but there was no response.
“Ralenkoane promised to come after two hours but there were no instructions on what to do in case I needed help prior to two hours,” she said.
“I wheeled myself to the bed and sat on it, still calling to no avail.”
She said while still alone, her membranes raptured and the time of birth came and the baby was delivered.
“The child did not fall as I was able to hold him,” she said.
She phoned her aunt who told her to find s scissor to cut the umbilical cord.
She said she bled a lot and ran out of energy, then Ralenkoane arrived at around midnight.
“When she came in she asked where the baby was and I pointed to where I had put him where he clamped the cord,” she said.
She said it was then that she got assistance.
The investigator for Professional Conduct Committee (PCC), one Nteso, told Advocate Sepiriti that his findings were that “the mother’s life was in danger as she was found having bled heavily and tired and the baby’s life was also in danger from prolonged exposure which could lead to hypothermia and brain damage”.
“Ralenkoane was not there for the mother until she delivered in the absence of the midwife, this is a case of negligence,” he said.
However, in mitigation Ralenkoane said this was her first time to appear before the panel and has been a nurse for more than nine years.
She said she has two children to support and she has already been punished by the clinic as she was dismissed and that she has policies and loans.
She pleaded with the panel to have mercy on her.
In another case Mokhesi who was the Secretary General of LNC was also deleted from the register for two years after she was found guilty of sharing a patient’s picture on social media without their consent.
She was accused of defamation of character and violating the patient’s privacy by posting pictures of the injuries he had incurred.
’Malimpho Majoro
News
Nurses back at work
MASERU -NURSES who have been on strike since Monday are set to resume work this morning after the government started paying their salaries.
The nurses went on a go-slow last week but escalated to a full-fledged strike on Monday after the government delayed their salaries. Some nurses claimed they had not been paid since March.
Morephe Santi, the secretary general of the Lesotho Nurses’ Association (LNA), said they have started telling members to go back to work after the government said the salaries will start reflecting in their accounts last night.
The strike has inflicted huge reputational damage on Prime Minister Sam Matekane’s government which came to power on promises of efficiency.
Minister of Public Service Richard Ramoeletsi blamed the Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS) and the Human Resource Management System (HRMS) for the delay in April salaries.
Ramoeletsi told parliament last week that the two financial management systems were unable to reconcile, leading to delays in salaries.
But that explanation was little consolation for patients who bore the brunt of the strike.
At least 20 expectant mothers at Machabeng Hospital in Qacha’s Nek were told to go home because nurses could not help them.
Some of the women were later admitted at Tebellong Hospital, a facility under the Christian Health Association of Lesotho (CHAL).
“We were staying at the hospital’s roundavel awaiting our time to go to labour but on Thursday afternoon (last week we were called by the nurses and they told us to go to other hospitals or go back home,” said Maretlotliloe Mpeli, who is heavily pregnant.
She said the nurses told them that they could not work on empty stomachs.
’Matlotla Poling, 19, from Ha-Rankakala said she had to call her parents because she did not have any money to either go back home or to Tebellong Hospital.
The Machabeng Hospital management declined to comment, referring thepost to the ministry’s headquarters in Maseru.
Ministry of Health spokesperson, ’Mateboho Mosebekoa, said Machabeng Hospital “did not expel the expecting mothers but merely sent them back home”.
“Due to the ongoing strike by doctors countrywide …they decided to take those women to the places where they would get help,” Mosebekoa said.
There was similar anguish at Queen ’Mamohato Memorial Hospital.
“The strike has affected all the departments including the kitchen, maternity, and emergencies, but the managers are on duty,” said ’Makananelo Sepipi, the hospital’s spokesperson.
Sepipi said managers were forced to hold the forte “because some sections cannot be left unattended utterly due to their importance”.
“The operations are happening in the emergency section, even though they do not operate in a normal way.”
She said patients whose operations were scheduled for this week were sent back home.
Santi, the LNA’s secretary general, blamed the government for the chaos caused by the strike.
Santi said as much as the government likes to call them an essential service they do not prioritise their ministry.
“They do not appreciate us, it is like they do not see the importance of our job,” Santi said.
“The government turns a blind eye to the fact that our working environment alone can put us at risk of contracting diseases.”
“Now we are not able to buy food and other necessities.”
Nkheli Liphoto & Thooe Ramolibeli
