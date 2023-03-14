Muckraker
The RFP’s thokolosi
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!
How to make a water crisis
They had another conversation a few hours after the power had been switched off and the country was running dry.
And only then did the minister realise that he too didn’t have water.
Sister Phiri’s reckless pen
While Tšolo was being spanked for his Frazer Solar scandal, Sister Phiri, the former education minister, was quietly plotting her moment of shame.
You could say she meticulously studied the Tšolo stinker and decided she could do a much better job. Call it an undeclared contest of clowns.
Sister Phiri signed a medical school deal with some Mickey Mouse university from Malaysia. Like Tšolo, she vigorously added her signature to the contract without Cabinet approval. When the Attorney General told her to tread carefully, Sister Phiri pretended not to hear. She didn’t say u re’ng?
Similar warnings from the ministry’s legal director landed on her hair to be blown away before it could find its way to her ears. She suddenly had a hearing problem. Not even Mr Softie’s suggestive questions in an email could stop her from scribbling her name on the contract.
But she didn’t end there. She went on to give the bare bone college space from which to run their school. Only the elections abruptly stopped her on her track to the total shame of having to announce the sham deal.
But unlike Tšolo, Sister Phiri is not pretending that she didn’t sign the contract. She is not claiming her signature was forged either.
Yet that doesn’t mean she is not trying to be clever by half.
She told a radio station that she didn’t start the deal but only signed it. More like she found the wood there and she only lit the match.
And there you have it, a whole former minister is hiding behind a finger.
Her raincoat in this storm is made of tissue paper. She thinks merely saying “it wasn’t me” will suffice and she must be allowed to enjoy her forced retirement in peace.
You don’t have to look far to know what those who sign these dubious deals with our dunderheads of politicians think of us.
Professor Amiya Bhaumik, the president of Lincoln University College of Malaysia, pretended Basotho had lost out when his contract with Phiri was terminated.
“Basotho people are losing very much because they are the ones who need medical professionals,” he said.
He then invented the idea that Lesotho’s loss is Nigeria’s gain because he has since taken the project there.
First, Basotho didn’t lose anything because this was an illegal contract packed with a load of rubbish clauses to fleece Lesotho.
Second, Nigeria and that university deserve each other.
Third, he did not invent medical schools. Starting one is not rocket science.
You just have to send the likes of Tšolo and Phiri to buy makoenya while you discuss the issues. And fourth, he can go wipe himself with his contract. We are neither his cousins nor in-laws. Our ancestors don’t owe him anything.
We will not be eaten with our eyes open like small fish.
The cake however goes to his parting shot.
He said Basotho are “in petty politics instead of prioritising on things that are of importance to them”. He may be right but that is none of his business.
He must mourn his lost contract instead of lecturing Basotho about what to prioritise with their money.
Muckraker has heard similar condescending BS from the Frazer Solar rascals and other foreign charlatans who would have been blocked from cutting corrupt deals that empty Lesotho’s pockets in exchange for either trinkets or some vastly inferior products and services. Nonsonso!
muckraker.post@gmail.com
A government of spinning
IT has been months of embarrassing climb-downs from Uncle Sammy’s government. First, they reversed the decision to kick out all principal secretaries and pay them off. While some principal secretaries were busy packing their Ha re eeng Thaba-Tsekas after the circular from the Public Service Minister another missive came.
This time the government secretary was telling them to unpack their bags and relax.
What triggered the initial decision to send them packing is not clear.
It is however doubtful that the minister could have jumped the gun or misunderstood the orders.
But whatever the reason, the about-turn was the first sign of either overwhelming confusion or the results of a group of people clamouring for a job beyond their expertise.
Muckraker was never under any illusion that this was no fluke but the beginning of the trial-and-error caused by lack of experience in state matters.
It didn’t take long for her to be proven right. Last week a government circular said the Ministry of Health’s workers will not be paid because there are some ghosts among them.
Muckraker started counting hours before another clumsy backflip.
5, 4, 3, 2, 1 and boom! The government said the workers would be paid. And just like that, all was well.
It would have been a perfect somersault if the government had not landed on its head and sprained its neck.
Case closed and the government is massaging its neck for the next somersault.
“Give them a chance,” screams an irritated diehard knee-dip in the Ha-Tsosane dumpsite looking for excuses for the clumsiness.
“They are being sabotaged by the vile and bitter remnants of the old regime,” says another zealot struggling to suppress their frustration.
Amen!
The civil servants who they said were hopelessly incompetent and fantastically corrupt have folded their arms to watch as they trip themselves.
This is the government, not some tender or SMME. It has over 40 000 employees, tens of protocols and dozens of regulations.
They will watch as you get lost in the maze of regulations and laws if you show them contempt. They have the stubbornness of a tired donkey.
If you tell them to jump they don’t ask how high like those in the private sector. They ask “but for the why?”
If you insist they hit you with the “Molao o re…” refrain.
Block them from hiding under the molao rock and they will drag you by the eyebrows to court. Interdict, interdict, order, order and order. Checkmate! Back to square one. Aluta continua!
While you hang your head they are walking with a spring in their step.
It’s a war of attrition. By the time you think you have figured them out, the IEC is registering voters, Motlotlehi is announcing an election date, the silly season of campaign is in full swing and you are looking for new lies to whisper to voters.
Uncle Sammy’s government has been slow to learn that being new is not a qualification and lack of experience is not an advantage.
Just because you are new at something doesn’t mean you can do it better. Muckraker has always known that this reality will humble them because their claim of being better administrators was not based on experience but on observation from a distance. Most ran small things anyway.
They were big fish in small ponds. The government is a big pond with big fish. Jonah might be swallowed.
Watch now as they fumble like football fans who were excoriating players but have now been asked to enter the field of play.
Your brain didn’t have to be larger than the punctuation mark at the end of this sentence to see the fallacy in the campaign claim that good business managers automatically make great government managers.
There is no evidence to support such prattle. Those who believed it know zilch about the complexities of the bureaucracy that chokes the government.
Those driving Uncle Sammy’s government should learn the craft, calm down and think through every decision because their haste is now comical. Next time the neck will break.
