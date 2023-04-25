News
The shebeen queens of Maseru
MASERU – THE visit to ’Mapuleng Leoma’s traditional beer house reminds us of Wave Rhyder’s hit, “Tšela bo Tlale”, a satirical depiction of a shebeen queen’s novel brewing skills.
“Tšela bo Tlale”, meaning “fill it to the brim”, shows how word of mouth often drives patrons to a beer house because the skilled brewer serves the tastiest and most potent brew in the village.
This seems to be the case with Leoma’s shebeen in Ha-Thetsane, about 10 kilometres south-west of Maseru city centre. Here, customers visit from as early as 7am.
When thepost visited the shebeen last week, a small gathering of people singing and talking on top of their voices were already partaking the “wise waters” early in the morning.
The song is not well organised. But everyone has somehow managed to insert themselves into the lyrics.
A few steps away lies old, stone built booking rooms. A few more steps from the door, there is a fireplace and a bundle of firewood.
In one of the rooms, which is a point of sale as well as a living room for the shebeen queen, her daughter and four grandchildren, the bedding has been rolled nicely towards the wall to create more space for patrons. There are four stools.
On the other side of the room there are two tables where cooking utensils are packed.
A blue 120-litre plastic bucket has been covered with a clean lace cloth.
The 50-year-old Leoma is holding an empty one-litre bottle.
In her left hand, she holds a jug of Sesotho traditional home brewed beer to fill the empty bottle.
She puts the jug into the barrel and covers it with the cloth before handing the now filled bottle to a waiting customer who stretches his hands in a respectful way.
The man puts the bottle between his stretched legs, sits on the stool and takes a sip.
“This is how I support my entire family,” Leoma says.
Leoma, who has been in the business for a year, says she previously depended on running an informal day care centre until last year when she was outcompeted by a new, formal one.
“After the formal day care centre was established in the village, all the children were taken to the new place. I then had to think on what I could do to survive,” she says.
Realising that many women in the village were in the business of selling traditionally fermented beer, she decided to join the bandwagon.
“I chose to sell Sesotho beer because it is easy and cheap to brew,” Leoma says.
According to an article on traditional fermented foods of Lesotho by Tendekayi Gadaga and fellow academics, traditional alcoholic beverages in Lesotho referred to as joala include hopose, sekumu-kumu and Sesotho sorghum beer.
The latter is referred to just as Sesotho, the one Leoma is brewing.
In preparation of 120 litres of Sesotho beer, Leoma says she mixes 12.5kg of maize meal and 1kg of wheat meal with cold water.
She then adds boiled water and lets the mixture cool.
A traditional liquid starter, tomoso, is added and the container is covered with a blanket to retain warmth.
Leoma says she then adds 5kg of ’mela (malt) before leaving the mixture to ferment for two to three days.
When the mixture is ready, she then filters it out to remove the coarse particles before serving the smooth alcoholic drink to her customers.
Leoma says the business has been doing well.
“There is never a time when I have failed to provide for my family of eight members,” she says.
In the middle of the conversation, a young man in his late 20s enters the room, seemingly in a hurry and eyes darting as if to spot any onlookers.
He takes a 2-litre bottle from a backpack and hands it to Leoma together with M10. He puts the filled bottle back into the bag and leaves hastily.
After a bit of silence, Leoma explains the seemingly dodgy behaviour.
She says the Covid-19 pandemic, coupled with high prices of alcoholic beverages in formal pubs, has forced many people, especially young adults, to resort to traditional beer.
“They don’t stay. They don’t even want to be seen in this kind of place,” she says, laughing.
They use traditional beer as “a starter” due to its affordability and only go to pubs to buy at least one longneck and mingle with friends when they are already drunk.
Everyone who sees them drunk assumes that they were drinking from a formal bar, not knowing that they got high at the shebeen.
“If you pass by the taverns later in the evening, you will find them holding the longnecks,” says Leoma, as one customer loudly complains that Leoma’s beer finishes quickly.
“We sometimes find the barrel empty,” the customer shouts.
Later, Leoma sits on a bench, takes out a plastic bag of vegetables and starts cleaning them as she prepares lunch.
Next to her is her daughter, in her late 20s.
After sharing a sip with a man sitting next to her, the daughter helps Leoma clean the vegetables.
“I always come here whenever I get a chance even if I don’t have money to buy beer,” the young lady says.
Leoma says she is usually busy since the establishment of the business due to an influx of customers.
“They sometimes wake me very early in the morning,” she says, adding that she normally closes at 9pm.
Leoma says she is able to continue with her house chores and babysitting her grandchildren while serving clients at the same time.
However, she says the challenge of using her own place is that they all have to get up early in the morning to bathe before customers start flowing in.
“It becomes more challenging for younger children to bathe when it’s cold. We also have to wait until 9 pm for everyone to go so that we can sleep,” she says.
From morning till night, the place is a hive of activity. Towards midday, the tone of patrons starts changing as patrons speak on top of their voices.
Morake Monare, who is in his late 60s, explains that he has been drinking Sesotho since 1973.
He says Sesotho beer is cheaper than other alcoholic beverages sold in formal bars, which helps him to save money for other house necessities.
“I only spent M7 on this beer while with other alcohol types I have to spend M30 for one bottle. Sesotho beer not only saves money, it is also healthy,” says Monare.
Monare says after being diagnosed with high blood pressure and asthma in 2010, one of the specialists advised him to drink Sesotho beer over other alcohol types.
He says although Sesotho beer is not a remedy to his sickness, he is able to drink the beer without affecting his health.
According to an article posted by Barley Beaver on Health Benefits of Homebrew, aside from containing high amounts of flavonoids, antioxidants, and Vitamin B, “naturally fermented beer also contains high amounts of probiotics that can improve the number of good bacteria in the stomach”.
The article claims that homebrews have anti-cancer properties.
Monare says it is safer to drink at the shebeen than taverns.
He says Leoma, the shebeen queen, always calls violent people to order.
“We work together with her to get rid of violent people. The level of safety is better than at a tavern. Even if you forget or misplace your wallet, you will get it back because patrons all know each other,” he says.
“If I get hungry, I know she will provide me with food,” he says, pointing to the vegetables which are still in preparation.
Around midday, David Montši, a patron, enters the house holding a building metrestick.
He folds his knees lying against the wall.
He pays close attention to the ensuing discussion and tries to force himself into the conversation.
“You are now denying me the chance to speak,” he shouts, before stating that he has decided to come to the shebeen for Sesotho beer due to family problems that are taking a toll on him. “This is my life partner,” he says, pointing at the bottle full of beer.
Montši, who is on his way to work, says he takes to the traditional brew each time he feels miserable.
“To start my day and boost my mood, I normally start with Sesotho beer,” he says.
thepost moves from Leoma’s business to another but in the same building. It belongs to ’Malebele Bulara, and another kind of traditional beer is brewed there.
Bulara sells hopose.
The hopose shebeen queen says she had to find ways of surviving after she lost her job in the textile companies. Her daughter also lost her job.
“I then ventured into traditionally fermented beer,” says Bulara, who supports her family of 10 members, including her grandchildren from the business.
With her severance pay, she bought two 120-litre barrels which cost M800 each.
“I then bought a stock of 5kg flour, 5kg sugar, 4kg malt and two packets of hops,” says Bulara, adding that she decided to ferment hopose because it takes fewer hours to prepare.
She says she manages to sell one full barrel, which generates an average of M500, in two weeks.
Bulara says the business is profitable, adding that her clients are usually “mature people”.
“This kind of beer is mostly consumed by older people. They are mostly responsible people and easy to manage,” she says, citing rising prices of ingredients as a major challenge.
According to the Consumer Price Index of February issued by the Lesotho Bureau of Statistics, the price of bread and cereals increased by 7.4 percent between February 2022 and February 2023.
It further shows that the price of sugar, jam, honey, chocolate and confectionery increased by 8.3 percent during the same period.
Before the price hikes, Bulara says she used M180 to ferment 120 litres of beer, but now needs more than M250 for the same quantity of beer.
Although this sometimes tempts her to increase prices, tough competition means she can’t do that without losing customers.
“This has affected our profits. I wish we had an association which would help us regulate the prices,” she says, urging the government to subsidise the prices of their ingredients.
Refiloe Mpobole & Relebohile Tšepe
News
RFP faces MPs’ revolt
MASERU – THE Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) faces a revolt from some of its disgruntled MPs opposed to the party’s decision to bring the electoral bill to parliament without first discussing it in their caucus.
A group of MPs is said to have openly told the party leadership that they will not support the National Assembly Electoral (Amendment) Bill when it’s brought to parliament on Friday.
Their concern, sources said, is that the party has been making decisions without discussing them in the party’s caucus.
The Bill, which is part of the national reforms, was not discussed by the caucus. Instead, most MPs knew about the Bill being brought to parliament through social media.
A source said when they asked the leadership about it they were told it was not true. Their fears were however confirmed on Monday this week when the Bill was discussed at a joint caucus. The source said that is when matters came to a head.
“We are sick and tired of being side-lined as RFP MPs. We cannot be called to a joint caucus to discuss matters we have not first discussed as the RFP caucus,” an RFP MP said last night.
He said although MPs are not opposed to the Bill’s contents and motive they want to block it to make a statement against the party’s leadership whom they accuse of undermining them to work with coalition partners instead.
“How this Bill has been brought to parliament is just a continuation of that trend we have been seeing and complaining about. We are not a rubber stamp,” said another MP.
“We represent the members of the MPs and are therefore one of the most important stakeholders in the party.”
After the joint caucus on Monday RFP MPs took to their WhatsApp group to voice their concerns about being side-lined by the party.
In that WhatsApp group, some MPs said they would not participate in the vote on the Bill on Friday. Evidence that the mood against the party had soured was also apparent at the MPs’ workshop on Tuesday, with MPs lobbying each other to scuttle the Bill.
“The leadership now knows that most MPs will not be supporting the Bill on Friday. They know the MPs will not compromise until the party starts respecting them,” said another MP.
So strong is the opposition to the Bill that the RFP has now called an emergency caucus to pacify the enraged MPs and cajole them to support the Bill.
There was however some speculation last night that some MPs will not budge on their plan to sabotage the Bill. Another source said about 30 of the RFP’s 56 MPs might vote against the Bill.
“Unless something gives they might decide to withdraw the Bill on Friday to avoid the embarrassment of it being opposed by their own MPs,” said the source.
“They did this again with the budget but this time we will not tolerate it.”
The Bill needs a simple majority to pass but the government is not confident that it has the numbers to reach that minimum threshold.
Prime Minister Sam Matekane urgently needs to pass the electoral bill to consolidate his power and insulate his government against growing manoeuvres from the opposition that is said to be plotting against him with some of his MPs.
The electoral Bill proposes to limit floor-crossing and the chances of a vote of no-confidence against the government.
The Bill says MPs can only cross the floor during a 15-day window period declared by the Speaker of Parliament after three years.
It states that MPs who cross the floor before or after that window will vacate their seat and face a fresh election.
The Bill also says a vote of no confidence can only be moved once during the parliament’s five-year tenure. It also limits the powers of proportional representation MPs to vote against their party’s position in parliament.
The Bill is thus seen as Matekane’s insurance cover.
It’s the shield he urgently needs as faces insurrection from some of his MPs.
The opposition is also beating war drums as they sense an opportunity to work with some of those disgruntled MPs to topple the government in parliament.
This explains why the opposition has accused the government of pushing the electoral Bill ahead of other laws that are part of the reforms.
The opposition has already told the government that they will oppose any attempt to pass the reform laws piecemeal.
Last night Democratic Congress (DC)’s leader Mathibeli Mokhothu, accused Matekane of cherry-picking parts of the reforms that protect his government.
“It’s a sinister move and we will not support it. They are going back on their promise to push the reforms as a package that benefits the country,” Mokhothu said.
“That was never the spirit of the reforms. That is not what they promised during the elections.”
Meanwhile, the RFP leadership continues to push back against party members demanding a conference to elect a new national executive committee.
Deputy leader Justice Nthomeng Majara was in a fiery mood at the party’s victory celebration in Qoaling constituency on Sunday.
Justice Majara threatened that if the members did not stop their demands for an elective conference the leadership would leave the party.
“The leader is included in those who will leave. Nothing will stop us,” Justice Majara said.
“This party will not last its five-year term and it will die like other parties.”
Nkheli Liphoto
News
PS’ fight termination of contracts
MASERU – TEN principal secretaries who were sent on forced leave pending termination of their contracts say the move by the Sam Matekane-led government is illegal and irregular as it undermines the rule of law.
Last Friday, the government wrote dismissal letters to the PSs despite that there is an application pending in the High Court challenging their dismissal.
The PSs, in a letter addressed to the government’s appointed lawyers Webber Newdigate on Tuesday, said their “replacement is an unlawful and illegal set-up which is clearly intended to siphon the resources of the state under false pretences”.
“This is unlawful to the extent of undermining the rule of law, we cannot tolerate this cloak-and-dagger approach meant to defeat the ends of justice,” their lawyer Advocate Lephuthing said in the letter.
He pleaded with the government to withdraw its restriction of access to the offices occupied by his clients in terms of the constitution within 24 hours pursuant to the principles of a responsible government.
“Our clients remain chief accounting officers and no one must assume their constitutional functions until their contracts expire,” Advocate Lephuthing said.
“If we do not get a response within 24 hours we will proceed to interdict the steps taken to place our clients on forced leave of absence,” he said.
“We will apply for costs on an attorney and own client scale.”
Advocate Lephuthing urged Webber Newdigate to join hands with him to assist the PSs “to avoid implacable hostility that is brewing because of irresponsible decisions of the government which will result in another deadlock”.
Advocate Lephuthing said he is aware that the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is sponsoring an initiative to recruit new PSs before the national reforms are completed.
The UNDP, he said, is also sponsoring the national reforms agenda intended to ensure that the government hires PSs that are apolitical.
He said this “appears likely to compromise the integrity of the UNDP and prolonging the crisis around the ability of the Prime Minister to appoint the PSs”.
“You must assist your clients to avoid the risk of such occurring in the Kingdom of Lesotho,” he told Webber Newdigate.
Advocate Lephuthing reminded Webber Newdigate that the suggestion to place the PSs on forced leave until their High Court case is finalised was abandoned on March 29, preferring to await the judgement.
“Our clients continued to be in office until Friday when the government usurped the function of the court and placed them on forced leave,” he said.
He said this was a coordinated breach of the constitutional principle of the separation of powers.
“This is unlawful to the extent of undermining the rule of law,” he said.
“We cannot tolerate this cloak and dagger approach meant to defeat the ends of justice.”
Labour Minister Richards Ramoeletsi told a local radio station last month that the government had decided to terminate the employment contracts of 25 principal secretaries despite their resistance.
He said the government would soon publish vacancies in the offices of all PSs.
The minister said the current government had reduced ministers from 27 to 14.
He said the second step will be to reduce the number of PS’s from 27 to 14.
“The government laid out different ways to succeed in reducing the number,” he said.
Ramoeletsi said the methods included contesting for the job, changing jobs and maintaining the same salary, and taking the worker for retirement “or the principal secretaries should be re-interviewed for the jobs”.
Ten PS’s who are fighting their dismissal in court are Thabo Motoko, Tlhopheho Sefali, Kamoho Matlama, Dira Khama, Bereng Makotoko, Retšelisitsoe Mohale, Lira Moeti, ’Mamonyane Bohloko and ’Masekhobe Moholobela.
The Prime Minister and the Attorney General are the respondents.
These PS’s argue that the government is terminating their contracts prematurely and that “the subsequent decision by the Prime Minister to pay them cash in lieu of notice equivalent to three months is a serious matter that must be addressed urgently.
They argue that the government is moving away from the contracts signed with the previous administration “in a manner that constitutes an anticipatory breach, giving rise on the part of the applicants to an immediate entitlement to exercise their remedies in law”.
They said they are unhappy that they have been directed to proceed to take their remaining leave days on speculation that they have been booted out of their jobs.
“The applicants maintain that the practical consequences of forced leave days may turn out to be invalid,” the court papers read.
Democratic Congress (DC) leader Mathibeli Mokhothu said the government is wrong in seeking to boot out the PSs.
“They are going to pay two people for one position, that is frivolous,” Mokhothu said.
He said the reforms have stipulated that the way principal secretaries are hired is not right.
“They should have passed those laws instead of rushing to stop floor crossing,” Mokhothu said.
He said hiring new people to act as PSs is going to make the government lose a lot of money as those officials will need fuel allowances, phone allowances and others to do their job.
Nkheli Liphoto and Alice Samuel
News
SR to finally hold elective conference
MASERU – THE Socialists Revolutionaries (SR) will finally hold its elective conference next weekend after a month-long delay due to internal squabbles.
Party leader Teboho Mojapela had to postpone the conference after incessant fights with the party’s spokesman, Thabo Shao, who has since resigned.
Shao resigned last month.
In a circular dated April 15, the party said the conference will be held at Methodist High School next Friday and Saturday.
The elections come after the party suspended some members including two constituency committee members for opposing some of the nominations.
Registration of delegates will begin at 3.30pm with the party leader officially opening the conference thereafter according to a circular.
The circular says the constituencies had nominated Teboho Mojapela to continue in his position as party leader with Tlohelang Aumane who defected from the AD late last year coming in as deputy leader.
Aumane, who is a former Development Planning Minister who infamously crossed the floor immediately after being sworn-in as an MP in 2017 and joined the AD from the Democratic Congress (DC), is vying for the SR deputy leader’s position.
Tjoetsane Seoka who is a former principal secretary for the Ministry of Sports, said members from several constituencies had nominated him to stand for the secretary general’s position.
This however has infuriated some party stalwarts who argue that the two do not meet the constitutional threshold to contest for the NEC posts.
The nomination of both Aumane and Seoka has enraged the party elites and has caused conflicts in the party as some members believe that they do not meet the criteria stipulated by their party constitution.
’Matšepe Lefela has been nominated for the treasurer position while the current party secretary-general, ’Mapali Molula has been nominated for the chairmanship.
Nthabeleng Mochotoane has been nominated for the deputy secretary-general’s office and Retšelisitsoe Mosito as deputy chairman.
Phakiso Moleko has been nominated for the spokesman’s position deputised by Relebohile Mosisili.
Moremi Matobako has been nominated to be the manager of publications deputised by Khotso Mohau while both ’Masello Moleleki and Lerato Kamela were nominated to be members.
Nkheli Liphoto
RFP faces MPs’ revolt
PS’ fight termination of contracts
SR to finally hold elective conference
Mofomobe consolidates grip on BNP
“Divine music” in a bar
The shebeen queens of Maseru
Taking the fight to the gangs!
Town planners and the land revolution
Bank launches infrastructure & construction forum
Lesotho’s first tractor assembly plant
Mafoso opens up on ‘love affair’ with Bantu
ACE Maseru, Limkokwing square off in Nedbank tie
Provisional squad for Rugby Africa qualifiers
Swallows unhappy with People’s Cup votes
Battle for People’s Cup explodes
Weekly Police Report
DCEO raids PS’
Professionalising education
The middle class have failed us
I made Matekane rich: Moleleki
No peace plan, no economic recovery
Reforms: time to change hearts and minds
We have lost our moral indignation
Musician dumps ABC
Coalition politics are bad for development
MP dumps party, joins Matekane
Mokeki’s road to stardom
Academic leadership, curriculum and pedagogy
Literature and reality
The ABC blew its chance
Bofuma, boimana li nts’a bana likolong
BNP infighting
Mahao o seboko ka ho phahama hoa litheko
Contract Farming Launch
7,5 Million Dollars For Needy Children
Ba ahileng lipuleng ba falle ha nakoana
Ba ahileng lipuleng ba falle ha nakoana
Weekly Police Report
Mahao o re masholu a e ts’oareloe
‘Our Members Voted RFP’ Says Metsing
SENATE OPENS
Matekane’s 100 Days Plan
High Profile Cases in Limbo
130 Law Students Graduate From NUL
Metsing and Mochoboroane Case Postponed
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Mokeki’s road to stardom
-
Business2 months ago
Farmers cry over cost of livestock feed
-
Business2 months ago
Pumped with love!
-
News1 month ago
The beauty queen of Lesotho
-
News2 months ago
Naledi hitmen paid M50k
-
Business1 month ago
LEC to switch off households over debts
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Premier League unveils People’s Cup tourney
-
News1 month ago
Moleleki challenged