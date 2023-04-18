News
Tough as a nail
MASERU-Tough, resolute and unwavering on his principles even in the face of adversity. Advocate Fusi Sehapi says it is the hard times he endured as a child that prepared him for the tough road ahead.
Negative perceptions often follow his publicly stated views. But he stands firm on his beliefs.
Like weathering an avalanche of criticism by fellow lawyers when he challenged the criterion used to bestow individuals with the King’s Counsel title.
Or withstanding denigration when he challenged the blanket approach of Covid-19 immunisation irrespective of one’s religious beliefs.
The 35-year-old started working as a shepherd when he was only five years old and paid his own fees after enrolling himself in a school when he turned nine.
“I would be envious of other children when I saw them going to school while I remained behind looking after livestock,” Advocate Sehapi told thepost in an interview recently.
“When I became nine I had worked enough to pay my school fees,” he said.
His driving ambition was to fight injustice as a lawyer.
“It was at that age when I resolved to be a lawyer,” said Advocate Sehapi, who later studied law at the National University of Lesotho (NUL).
The Mafeteng district-born lawyer said he was raised by a mother who was almost always away from home as she was working in Van Rooyen, South Africa, at a farm and in other places depending on the availability of a job.
“I had to work for other people as a shepherd so that I could pay my fees. At first, I wanted to be a shepherd in the village so that I could be able to eat,” he said.
The resolve to become a professional who could stand and fight for human rights started at that time, recalled Advocate Sehapi.
“I always believed that my rights as a child were being violated and nobody seemed to care.”
When he returned home to reunite with his mother, she began to support him with some necessities needed to further his education, although he continued paying his own fees.
“My performance was good and I always had a unique way of handling my studies,” he said. “I would always argue with my teachers on things I felt should not be done in a way they did but as a child I would let go when they insisted on what they were doing.”
Of his days at NUL, Advocate Sehapi says “My aim of studying law was not just to be a lawyer but to implement law where I find a need to do so.”
When he graduated from law school in 2014, Sehapi practised under Advocate Zwelakhe Mda KC’s law firm based in Mafeteng.
“He took me by the hand and showed me the way,” said Sehapi, adding that his academic performance at school had been affected by a loss of his hearing sense which lowered his confidence levels.
“But since I was already attached to Advocate Mda, he was never disappointed in my studies. In fact he motivated me even more. He told me that what matters is how I make myself a better lawyer,” said Advocate Sehapi.
What was important, he said Advocate Mda told him, was how he would differentiate himself from other lawyers.
“He told me that my uniqueness will always come out in my practice.”
Advocate Sehapi, who was little known before the advent of Covid-19, made headlines when he filed an application in the High Court challenging the Chief Justice’s prerogative to advise the King to bestow the title of King’s Counsel to deserving lawyers.
He also claimed that he qualified for the title.
He argued that he should not wait to complete 15 years of practice to be appointed as the King’s Counsel, saying the current arrangement is “contrary to England and Commonwealth jurisdictions practice on conferring the status of Queen’s Counsel, King’s Counsel or Senior Counsel”.
He lost the case, but says he is proud of the arguments he raised and hopes they ignited debate among lawyers locally and abroad.
Using several mediums, including social media, scores of lawyers criticised Advocate Sehapi, and accused him of overrating himself.
The other case that put Advocate Sehapi on the spotlight is when he led some civil society organisations that were seeking to block a government-imposed mandatory Covid-19 vaccination programme.
The applicants included the Christian Advocates and Ambassadors of Lesotho, Justice and Democratic Ambassadors Association and the Lesotho Public Service Staff Association.
The application sought an order to halt the implementation of the Public Health (Covid-19) Risk Determination and Mitigation Measures (Amendment) (No 4) Regulations of 2021.
He won the case, although the victory came after the government had already relaxed the mandatory vaccination for all people who visited public places, including shops and health centres.
The third case, which is pending in the High Court, is one in which he is challenging the Communications (Subscriber Identity Module Registration) Regulations of 2021, saying the regulations are illegal.
The aim of the regulations is to curtail criminal activities involving the use of mobile devices and SIM cards by anonymous users.
The process of registering SIM cards started in June last year and has to be completed within 12 months.
After June 24, 2023, all unregistered active SIM cards will be deactivated, Lesotho Communications Authority (LCA) has warned.
Advocate Sehapi argues that the regulations violate ordinary people’s rights to privacy, also warning that they leave room for communication companies to misuse people’s personal information.
He says he does things differently from other lawyers.
“I recall Justice Molefi Makara telling me that I have a problem as I do not want to do things the normal way. He was so mad at me but fortunately he is now the one who is impressed with my work,” he said.
Advocate Sehapi says he believes “it’s not over until it’s over”.
He says he is at a point where he is seeking to develop a law that will mandate the government to respond to the social problems of the people.
The government, he says, should not be allowed to do things at will but should follow the law.
“I want to use law as a tool for social development,” he says.
He argues that under the current system, the law allows the government to fold its arms instead of acting when people are suffering from lack of services.
For example, he says he cannot sue the government for failing to bring health services closer to the people.
There is no law that forces the government to act, he says.
He cites a case in which an organisation representing street vendors, Khathang Tema Baitšokoli, lost a bid to stop the Maseru City Council from removing them from locations where they could easily sell their goods.
“They lost the case because the judgment indicated that the court cannot make a judgement that has a financial implication to the state,” says Advocate Sehapi.
Advocate Sehapi referred to this case when he was arguing on behalf of doctors who complained that the law does not protect them and yet they were working under unhealthy conditions.
“The court agreed with me, saying the law should be developed. At first the court did not agree with me but eventually Covid-19 came and that was when the court agreed with me,” he says.
He says a person should be able to claim the right to health because “violation of that right automatically impacts on the right to life”.
“You can’t separate the right to life from the right to good health because if a person is unhealthy gradually he is dying.”
Another of his cases is the right of the Ha-Tšosane community to claim good health by pushing for the removal of a hazardous rubbish dumpsite.
The case is pending in the High Court.
He says the doctors’ working environment case helped him develop the law, then followed by the Covid-19 case which he believed was “a spiritual case” to him.
“There was no case of this kind worldwide. I can’t take credit for it, rather I give credit to God,” he says.
’Malimpho Majoro
News
Phamotse in hot water
MASERU – THE Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) leadership is furious at Dr Mahali Phamotse for inviting opposition leaders and MPs to her victory celebration in Matlakeng constituency.
The leadership saw Dr Phamotse hobnobbing with opposition leaders over the weekend as a sign that she could be plotting against the party and Prime Minister Sam Matekane.
The indaba which coincided with the RFP’s first anniversary has spooked the leadership amid fears that there could be some political manoeuvring brewing behind the scenes.
The party is already in the throes of bitter internal wrangling and a court battle triggered by vociferous demands for an elective conference.
The feast in Matlakeng reminded some in the RFP leadership that Dr Phamotse was one of the more than a dozen of candidates who forced their way to parliament against Matekane’s will.
Although Dr Phamotse insisted that this was an innocent get-together, she could find herself in hot water because the RFP leadership is not buying her explanation.
RFP chairman Teboho Kobeli told thepost last night that the leadership is shocked by Dr Phamotse’s decision to make merry with opposition leaders and MPs. He said the leadership was not informed about the celebration, adding that Matekane was out of the country.
“It was a surprise because we were never made aware of that decision,” Kobeli said.
He said while there is nothing wrong with MPs celebrating their victories it is unusual for them to invite leaders of other parties.
Describing the decision as a “deliberate act of ill-discipline”, Kobeli said the party will take stern measures against Dr Phamotse.
“The leadership is not happy and will meet soon to decide what to do”.
Last night, Dr Phamotse pleaded innocence and insisted that there was no ulterior motive to her event.
“It usually happens in the RFP that even when I’m just sitting there silent, people say I’m up to mischief,” Dr Phamotse said.
She said it was never her intention to invite the opposition to the event.
“All I did was to invite all the MPs through the Chief Whip and they attended. It just happens that the MPs would be from different parties and some of them would be party leaders from the opposition.”
“I had no other purpose except celebrating the win in my constituency with my people.”
The celebration was attended by leaders of the All Basotho Convention (ABC), the Democratic Congress (DC), the Basotho National Party (BNP), the Basotho Patriotic Party (BPP), the Basotho
Action Party (BAP) and the Socialist Revolutionaries (SR).
Dr Phamotse’s explanation is however unlikely to allay fears within the RFP that she could be plotting against the party.
Kobeli said the party was surprised by Dr Phamotse’s timing because the party is already dealing with “some problems with some people who are demanding an elective conference”.
“Such events should be well-coordinated and the leadership should know.”
Although Kobeli was measured in his characterisation of the event, other senior members of the RFP saw it as an open rebellion and a sign that the plot against the government has thickened.
Isaac Malebaleba, the Thaba-Bosiu MP, was blistering in his interview with a local radio station adding that the event was part of a pattern of insurrection that started some time back.
Malebaleba said “the issue of forming another government did not start now but a long time ago”.
Malebaleba said the fact that some MPs “could form their group to leave us to make a pact with other parties cannot be taken lightly”.
He said some RFP MPs “no longer sing the same song as others because they recently dragged the party to the courts”.
“This shows that we no longer sing the same song anymore.”
Malebaleba said they are aware that some MPs want to form a coalition with other parties and have been offered “big prizes”.
“Such prizes include portfolios of Deputy Prime Minister while others are promised high-ranking positions,” he said.
The Mafeteng MP Motšoane Moeketsi, another Matekane loyalist, vented against the celebration in an audio clip. He said the organisers of the event “have humiliated our leader this past weekend”.
Moeketsi said it was not acceptable for RFP members to feast with opposition leaders who insult Matekane.
“We have shown no respect to Matekane. We have humiliated him with people who insult him day by day,” Moeketsi said.
“Those who did not see what was happening will never see.”
He said some people who have been pretending to be with the leader showed their side over the weekend.
The backlash against Dr Phamotse has served as a warning to her colleague Thabo Maretlane, from the Thaba-Phatšoa constituency, who has hastily withdrawn the invitation he had sent out to opposition politicians to attend his celebration this weekend.
Maretlane was already facing brickbats from some of his supporters who were against him inviting opposition leaders and MPs.
“I have told all the people I had invited that I withdrew the invitations,” Maretlane said in a Thaba-Phatšoa WhatsApp group where some people were already furious at him.
“I decided to buy peace,” he said.
Alice Samuel & Nkheli Liphoto
News
NGOs fight over EU funding
MASERU – A women’s rights organisation, She-Hive, says it is on the verge of collapse after it failed to access part of its funding from donors.
Its founder, ’Mamakhethe Phomane, told a press conference yesterday that the organisation can no longer afford to pay its office rent and salaries.
“We are indebted to our employees and the landlord for more than 12 months,” Phomane said.
“We have already been instructed by the office of the Labour Commissioner to pay the employees,” she said.
Phomane said their landlord had now served her organisation with a notice of eviction adding that they could also lose their equipment.
She said their current challenges came after they fell out with Sesotho Media and Development, their partner in a M17 million project funded by the European Union.
In 2021 the two organisations agreed to work together, Sesotho Media becoming the lead applicant while She-Hive Association assumed the role of co-applicant.
Under the deal, the two organisation pledged to focus on the promotion and respect for human rights by the Lesotho police.
The European Union was the contracting authority.
However, relations between the two organisations turned sour after they quarrelled over a project vehicle that Phomane said would be registered as an asset in the books of She-Hive Association.
Phomane said Sesotho Media was not happy with that proposal and refused to hand over the vehicle only offering the vehicle when they wanted to use it.
“To this day, this matter remains unresolved,” she said.
She said Sesotho Media wrote an email to She-Hive instructing it to dismiss one of the employees, giving them an ultimatum that if she was not dismissed the next disbursement would not include her salary.
She said the European Union cautioned Sesotho Media against interference in labour-related matters during a meeting.
She said Sesotho Media refused to release funds to She-Hive.
She said in 2021, only two disbursements were done with an explanation that “we were not implementing any project activities”.
“This non-disbursement of funds remains part of our disputes until this day,” she said.
She said Sesotho Media superimposed a document titled “Compliance Agreement,” where they told She-Hive that if the document was not signed, they would not disburse any funds.
She said the compliance agreement was signed under duress “yet still no funds were disbursed for the period in question”.
She-Hive then approached the Lesotho Council of Non-Governmental Organizations (LCN) to mediate in the dispute but Sesotho Media refused to agree to any of the terms.
The two were later invited by the European Union for talks. She said Sesotho Media was again cautioned about violating labour matters.
She said in January they were informed by the EU that Sesotho Media was being appointed as the sole implementer of the project.
On March 27, Sesotho Media then informed She-Hive that it was terminating the contract.
“This letter makes no mention of the grounds of termination,” she said.
“We find the passive stance by the EU-Delegation very disappointing, the EU as the contracting authority has looked away in the face of flagrant abuse of power and violation of human rights in a project funded by the EU,” she said.
The EU could not be reached for comment last night while Sesotho Media had not responded to questions at the time of going to print.
She-Hive helps victims of gender-based violence while Sesotho Media and Development uses film to address social and health issues at the community level.
Tholoana Lesenya
News
Lawyers push for vaccine compensation
MASERU – TWO local lawyers have pleaded with parliament to draft a law that would ensure that all those who suffered harm or death after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine will be compensated.
Advocates Fusi Sehapi and R Jane also want such a law to order the reinstatement of workers who lost their jobs after they refused to be vaccinated against Covid-19.
Through their law firm, Goldman Mustard Litigation Group, the lawyers told parliament that they represent the Christian Advocates and Ambassadors Association in a constitutional case against the Ministry of Health.
They want a law that will direct the government to subsidise the necessities of life for the protection of health and life.
“Otherwise we shall have no alternative, but to launch a public interest litigation to ward off the ever throbbing high cost of living for the ordinary man,” the lawyers said.
They wrote that the governments of the world had intentionally or negligently deceived their citizens by assuring them that Covid-19 vaccines were effective and safe for health and life.
“They further forced all their citizens to involuntarily take Covid-19 jabs in the name of public safety and public health,” the letter, sent to the National Assembly and the Senate yesterday said.
They added that in response to their Supreme Court judgements nullifying Covid-19 regulations, the responsible governments of the world like the United States had proposed bills which will solidify into laws that compensate those who suffered harm or death as a result of forced Covid-19 vaccines.
“They also proposed bills for reinstatement or compensation for those who were illegally expelled from work for refusal to accept unwanted Covid-19 vaccination,” the letter reads.
The lawyers said the Covid-19 regulations discriminately gave those who cannot vaccinate on medical grounds a superior treatment to those who cannot vaccinate on religious and philosophical rights access to shops, public places, schools, workplaces and other places.
“The government of Lesotho had violated its constitutional duty endowed in section 118 (3) of the constitution, namely to accord the courts the necessary support and assistance to protect their independence, dignity and effectiveness in the judicial operations,” the letter reads.
They said the government of Lesotho “is guilty of dereliction of its constitutional duty by rendering this all-important court judgement a brutum fulmen (an ineffectual legal judgment) via doing nothing to undo its mess declared by the court”.
The lawyers said it is their legal and logical expectation that the government must regularise its disarray resulting directly from its blind implementation of Covid-19 mandates.
“As a result, we humbly demand parliament and the senate to promulgate laws on the compensation of the victims of Covid-19 and their reinstatement to their respective workplaces.”
They also said the parliament must take notice of the unpleasant effects of the Ukraine war on the people’s daily costs of living, supply chain disruptions, unprecedented high levels of crimes, high-interest rates and inflation.
“We noted with dismay that these man-made crises have identifiable beneficiaries.”
The lawyers said the research by financial data provider, Definite for the Guardian, London’s four banks have paid out bonuses totalling more than 4 billion Euros in 2022.
“Food and agribusinesses monopolies reportedly raised their collective wealth by 42 percent in the last two years.”
They added that according to the international energy agency the net income for the world’s oil and natural gas producers has doubled in 2022 from 2021 to a new height of US$84 trillion (about M1 549.8 trillion).
They said the three successful pharmaceutical companies, Pfizer, BioNtech and Mordena made a pre-tax profit of US$34 billion (about M627.3 trillion) in 2021.
“All these companies have subsidiaries in Lesotho or do business with the government of Lesotho,” the letter reads.
They urged the government to use taxation to subsidise the economy by significantly reducing VAT and sales tax, to adjust tax brackets upwards for income tax to relieve low-income earners.
“Countries like Portugal levy 33 percent tax on excess profit on energy and food firms that made big profits by raising prices, UK taxes excess profits of energy firms,” they said.
They pleaded with the government to subsidize the necessities of life for the protection of health and life.
“Otherwise we shall have no alternative, but to launch a public interest litigation to ward off the ever throbbing high cost of living for ordinary men.”
Nkheli Liphoto
