Insight
Town planners and the land revolution
Land reform in Lesotho has always been a turmoil-filled process since independence because the country uses the dualistic legal system, the statutory and customary laws, and of course the shaking of powerful interests that always accompany any reform process. You can just witness the amount of resistance for the current general reform sentiment in the country.
Since 1928, Lesotho has had two guiding legal systems regarding land administration and development.
The “natives” in the countryside were administered through customary law by their traditional leaders while the European settlers and Basotho elites in the urban reserves were administered through the statutes (in the form of colonial proclamations). Planning in the conventional sense was only the preserve of the elite Basotho and European settlers in the urban reserves.
The countryside was developed haphazardly by the natives without the guidance of any resemblance of planning professionals. Land and land planning laws were intertwined and fitted together in the late 1970s and early 1980s albeit with some shortcomings.
The Land Act 1979 and the Town and Country Planning Act 1980 were enacted. These pieces of law worked somehow well together, fit for the 20th century.
Fast forward to the early 2000s, land administration, management, planning, development and security of tenure were found to be wanting. There were now challenges which were not encountered in the previous decades.
Times had changed, the population had grown dramatically and demand for land and ancillary services accompanying population growth was increasing rapidly. The prevailing situation demanded radical changes to be implemented.
People were beginning to view land as something that could be traded, an economic asset that would yield dividends for the landlords and developers. This was what the classical economists had long argued but was just dawning on ordinary Basotho.
With the badly formulated security of tenure, corruption by land officials and unpredictable land transactions procedures, the dream of converting land to an economic asset seemed a distant one.
The solution to all these challenges was the reform of all land related systems in the country. Various land review commissions, research and stakeholder engagements were undertaken to determine if indeed land reform was appropriate. These processes all recommended a thorough land reform process.
In the spirit of land reform, the new Land Bill and Town and Country Planning Bill were drafted in the early 2000s. These two pieces of legislation were meant to be complementary to each other, fit for purpose and resonating with the demands of the 21st century.
As fate would have it, the Land Bill was enacted as law in 2010; Land Act 2010. The Town and Country Planning Bill was never enacted. This left us with the current predicament in the land development environment. On the one hand, one has a progressive, market and investor friendly Land Act.
On the other hand, there is a backward, development hampering, outdated and fossilised military era planning legislation that fails to take demands of the 21st century into consideration.
The Land Act 2010 is progressive, investor friendly and provides security of tenure to the land rights holders. It is the epitome of neo-liberalism even though land still remains nationalised and belongs to all Basotho and held in their trust by the King.
The Act is planning centred. Almost all land related transactions should first be ratified by the planning authority (read Commissioner of Lands).
All land allocations in both urban and rural areas should take place based on approved spatial development plans prepared by competent planners.
All sub-divisions, consolidations, changes of use and regularisations should at some stage be agreed to by the planner. The Land Act put enormous powers in the hands of town planners. It makes developers and regulators to seek some form of planning advice and guidance before major land transactions take place.
It brings shape into moribund planning by commanding adherence to it through heavy penalties for failure of compliance and through nullifying transactions that may take place outside of the Act.
What startles one’s mind is the arrogance and ignorance of the planners of their powers brought by this law. The backside of the current land policy is that the Act is the anti-thesis of the prevailing land planning system. It is rather ironic that progressive planning is advocated through the Land Act not the Planning Act. It brings to mind the proverbial expression of “putting new wine in the old wine skins”.
The consequence of that is the busting of the old wine skins. The Land Act’s neo-liberalism and market friendliness is the new wine while the Town and Country Planning Act is the old wine skin.
Expect more confusion, dysfunctional land markets and economic paralysis because of the failure to harmonise the two principal laws dealing with land administration, management and planning in the country.
With the above situation remaining intact, it is time that planners should take charge. They should demand immediate recognition from the powers that be. They should radically form a movement to take their revolution forward.
They should forcefully demand what is rightfully theirs (if there is such, by the way), taking centre stage in land development processes as espoused by the Land Act 2010. Planners should spearhead the total scrapping of the fossilized Town and Country Planning Act 1980 to be replaced by the revised up-to-date Town and Country Planning Bill 2004.
They should lobby policy makers, politicians, their planning bosses, civil society and the communities to support their call for full implementation of the Land Act 2010 and the enactment of the new Planning Act for the economic development of the country.
They should hypothetically put planning flesh to the land skeleton that is the Land Act.
A little bit of planners’ protest here, a little bit of planners’ go-slow there would make government[1] realise that planning means business. With planning brought into shape in the Lesotho land development regime, I think that poverty reduction, employment generation and economic growth would result from the planning revolution proposed above.
The potential of Lesotho’s land market is hampered by this anomaly of incoherent laws.
Kelebone Lekunya is a qualified urban planner and writes strictly in his personal capacity.
Insight
The ‘Lion of Zimbabwe’
I am yet to recover from a tumultuous experience I had recently in coming in touch with When Three Sevens Clash, a book-cum-magazine by African Crossroads, brought together and edited by Percy Zvomuya, to highlight the music and life of legendary Zimbabwean musician, Thomas Mapfumo. It was published towards the end of 2022.
From a distance, Thomas Mapfumo appears to be generally intimidating but on the cover of this publication, there is a mug shot of him smiling.
It is as if Thomas is a boy again; looking down at his peers from atop the bus window, just before a trip from the Chihota Communal Lands where he spent part of his boyhood. In the 1950’s, journeys by bus from any place to Salisbury tended to be far apart. These were considered great occasions as one’s folks came to the bus stop to say goodbye. There would be tears of joy and pain, too.
We are fortunate that a group of renowned writers and artists; Farai Mudzingwa, Geraldine Mukumbi, Tony Namate, Tawana Mudzonga, Brooks Marmon, have just given us a cross-sectional gaze at the life and times of Thomas Mapfumo. They delicately marry the music to the environment, explaining and clarifying the many things around Thomas Mapfumo.
The pieces by prominent Zimbabwean fictional authors, Musaemura Zimunya and Brian Chikwava, are particularly most focused on Thomas Mapfumo from the 1950’s to the present day. For me they make the pith of this magazine and should not go without mention.
Zvomuya says the title When Three Sevens Clash comes from Joseph Hill’s “Culture” classic 1977 album Two Sevens Clash. When on 7 July 1977, when actually four sevens clashed; seventh day, seventh month, seventy-seventh year, many in Kingstons did not venture out lest they be caught up in the apocalypse. Thomas Mapfumo, who was born in 1945, turned 77 in July, the seventh month of the year: three sevens clashing once more!
Zvomuya meets Musaemura Zimunya at the funeral of Thomas Mapfumo’s younger brother, Lancelot Mapfumo, at Warren Hills in Harare on October 10, 2022 and it becomes a moment to review the route and roots of Mapfumo and Chimurenga music. A kind of workshop is planned and this book carries such proceedings.
The longest rendition comes from renowned Zimbabwean poet, Musaemura Zimunya, himself a relative and once publicist manager of Mapfumo when Coen and Merz were attempting to do a documentary on Mapfumo in the mid 1980’s. Zimunya writes with care and precision.
Places and people are critical in Zimunya’s narrative. Born and raised in Chihota Communal Lands among his mother’s people, it is indicated that Mapfumo has a Christian background, rather untypical for a man who eventually becomes the icon of Zimbabwean traditional music with mbira at its core.
It is all in order that during his early days in Salisbury, now Harare, Thomas played drums and saxophone in the African Christian Marching Church where he went with his mother. He was imbued in the Christian harmonies and vocal arrangements. But latter you learn that this was an unintended apprenticeship! Suddenly you notice that this is the same route that other Zimbabwean musicians tended to take.
Then there was the dramatic entry of rock and roll into the life of Thomas from the big world out there. Out goes classical jazz, and Thomas is now in Mbare, then Harari. Thomas and his peers are found sporting the rockabilly haircut known as “the Elvis cut” after Elvis Presley of rock music, of course.
Teenage radicalism and the windfall of the 60’s enter and Thomas escapes rather forcefully from the conservative Christian clutches of the family. He finds himself with a band, the Cosmic Four Dots which he forms with his peers. They are doing covers for various rock artistes. Life is sweet. Thomas is good on stage and soon, he sings Presley’s part for the Springfields at an event in Harari and they immediately smuggle him!
Thomas is now very active. He quickly helps compose and record ‘Shungu Dzinondibaya,’ ‘Anopenga Ane waya’ and ‘Conie,’ in chacha style, songs that later became great hits in Shona music. But soon Jimi Hendrix dies, and with him, the hippies. Thomas has to move on musically.
Zimunya’s first encounter with Thomas was is in 1973 when he was sneaking out from a politically turbulent University of Rhodesia. Just about the historic mukwembe demonstration that brought black students on a collision course with Ian Smith’s bully boys.
Thomas was at home busy learning to play the saxophone. His reason was that Jimi Hendrix and the guitar had been too mainstreamed in the community and that there was need to move on and create other sounds and other images.
In their young men’s conversations, Zimunya works out that Thomas imagined starting on African rock in which the brass would play a central role almost in the mould of Osibisa, the Ghanaian British outfit of the times. More and more, the big black world was becoming radicalised.
In the US, the great American civil rights leader, Martin Luther King Jr, had been assassinated in 1968. In Rhodesia itself, there was a growing political crisis that saw the detention of nationalist leaders like Ndabaningi Sithole, Joshua Nkomo and many others. Accordingly, the sociopolitical space naturally spawned new expressions, thrusts and genres.
Soon the emergence of the Hallelujah Chicken Run band at the Mangula Mine west of Salisbury created space to experiment with traditional Shona rhythms.
At the centre of this project were trumpeter Daram Karanga and bassist Robert Nkati and they needed a vibrant young vocalist and in came Thomas Mapfumo on vocals and drums. There would be guitarists, Elisha Jossam and Joshua Hlomayi Dube. The journey from rock and roll and pop music to African-based sounds and rhythms was set.
There came the singles ‘Hoyo Murembo’ and ‘Torido Mutoridodo.’ The experiments were quite rich and soon Thomas Mapfumo the vocalist and frontman of this band had an opportunity to reenact the Shona svikiro medium during the shows.
In one picture of this magazine, Thomas is shirtless, holding in one hand a microphone and in the other, a gano, the traditional ceremonial axe and a spear. Below that Thomas is wrapped in retso, the spiritual cloth. At this moment, Thomas had crossed the threshold. In Highfield in 1965, Zimunya says Mapfumo mesmerised the urban revelers with his trance-like performance of the revolutionary traditional song, Hoyo murembo.
Mapfumo and his musical peers, Zexie Manatsa, Oliver Mtukudzi and others, become typical characters in typical circumstances. They started to forge music “that told of the cunning brutality of the settlers, their seizure of land and the suffering of Africans through forced labour, political detention and imprisonment.”
A revolutionary spirit had seized them. Music is being actively directed by the events on the ground. Often they clash with the powers that be but the audiences across the country urge them on.
Musaemura’s critical view is that, by fusing the traditional Shona sounds of mbira and modern pop sounds such as Afro rock, Thomas helped to reconfigure Zimbabwean music and that “in the five short years it took him to rise to superstar status, he dragged a brainwashed and reluctant people out of their confusion and defeatism.”
No wonder his music became known as Chimurenga music. Murenga is the term for the radical and warlike great Shona ancestor.
This article also traces the key figures in Zimbabwean music who have worked closely with Mapfumo as his Chimurenga music developed. These are many watershed characters in Zimbabwean music.
There is the guitar maestro, Jonah Sithole, a co-founder of the Chimurenga music because Chimurenga is said to be based on his mbira guitar. In his moments of anger, he loudly reiterates this fact to Thomas Mapfumo himself.
There is also Charles Makokowa who was also good at adapting well known popular songs and sounds from the Shona folk tradition. There is Chartwell Dutiro, who could play the tenor saxophone, the mbira, ngoma, hosho and provide backing vocals.
There is trumpeter, Ernest Ncube and trombonist, Cannan Kamoyo. There is the inimitable keyboard player, Lancelot Mapfumo, and the heavily disciplined bassist, Washington Kavhayi. For a musical form to develop there must always be consistent instrumentalists.
Thomas Mapfumo produced great hits that have become part of the Zimbabwean folklore like ‘Pfumvu paruzevha,’ ‘Dangurangu,’ ‘Wakura,’ ‘Bhutsu Mutandarika,’ ‘Kariba,’ ‘Corruption,’ ‘Hanzvadzi,’ ‘Chipo change,’ ‘Pemberai’ and many others.
Zimunya is acutely aware of the ups and downs in the life and music of Thomas Mapfumo and his tendency to openly lampoon whether the country is under Ian smith or Mugabe or Mnangagwa. This is his most consistent feature.
Mapfumo’s fallout with the ruling style of Robert Mugabe, whom he previously supported, is well known. Subsequently, Mapfumo goes into self-imposed exile but exile appears to be the downsize as it coincides with the coming of age of the great artist.
Zimunya’s article dovetails principally with that of Brian Chikwava, a distant admirer of Thomas Mapfumo from a different generation and now living in the UK. He is the author of the prizewinning novel, Harare North.
Brian Chikwava has very interesting observations. One of them is that Thomas Mapfumo, just like Robert Mugabe, is a proud and headstrong man, especially when sticking to principles is concerned. In Chikwava’s view, the two men are each other’s shadow! Two men with a rural and Christian background who find themselves supporting the same cause albeit from different angles and eventually clashing.
Chikwava writes that Mapfumo could not be short-changed because, for example, he knew his real worth. Chikwava recalls one moment when Thomas arrives at the Harare Agriculture show with his band to play and asks the organisers, “So how much are we getting paid?”
The organisers mentioned a number and emphasized that that it is what everyone was getting. “Saka mungatienzanise nana Pengaudzoke?” (How can you equate us with the little band Pengaudzoke?). Mapfumo then asked his band to pack and leave immediately.
Using the iconic song ‘Zuvaguru’ as the quintessence Thomas Mapfumo music, Chikwava says that song is “the soundtrack of my childhood post-independence Zimbabwe.” Zuvaguru was that song which Chikwava’s father invariably put on the gramophone when they had visitors.
It is a song about the great day when what has been hidden in the bushes will come out. On the flipside is ‘Motobika doro’ in which Mapfumo goes deep into the roots of the new nation, Zimbabwe, into the customs and traditions out of which Chimurenga music emanates.
Brian Chikwava wonders why this record is never found among any of Mapfumo’s music on cd or vinyl, or to download or stream.
“I have only the vinyl copy that once belonged to my father,” he says.
About Mapfumo’s project of bringing mbira to the people through electric guitars in modern venues with Dube and Sithole, Chikwava has this to say, “(this is) the luminous discharge of energy that manifest when Africans brought their sensibility to bear on a space previously assumed not be theirs.
At these crossroads, new identities are forged, there is an awakening, and we see new horizons beyond which the song persists, even after the physical object has varnished.”
When Three Sevens Clash is a critical read for those connoisseurs who wish to get accurate details on the development of Thomas Mapfumo as a musician in order to fill in the gaps. The other articles in this book dwell on musical venues of the times, the cultural set-up from which Mapfumo derived his music and many other exciting things.
Memory Chirere
Insight
Lesotho and the Land Question
“Sir George Grey, restore to me all the land that was in my possession before the arrival of the Afrikaaners” – Morena Moshoeshoe I – 31st July, 1858.
Land is a fundamental asset for sustainable economic development. Moreover, land restitution is critical for self-determination, sovereignty and total independence. In international law and relations, ownership of territory is significant because sovereignty over land defines what constitutes a state.
And it is based on this assertion that, without the restitution of its stolen territories, Lesotho isn’t totally independent and its sovereignty remains largely affected. Available evidence suggests that a land incorporates in it, renewable and non-renewable resources that are key in addressing socioeconomic ills detrimental to short, medium and long-term political and economic development.
Therefore the loss of land either through degradation and/or depletion or conquest unquestionably leads to increased food insecurity.
The land question in Lesotho, specifically the stolen Basotho territories found in certain parts of what is today the Northern Cape, Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal provinces, and the entire Free State province has often been ignored by many if not all governments of Lesotho post-1994.
Mostly with political movements and people who advocated for its return facing internal and external sabotage to either delay or thwart advocacy for the return of these territories entirely. This issue is periodically only mooted in the context of “land” being a ‘political campaign ticket’ lacking sufficient ideology, patriotism and political will.
However, the land question generally, but the stolen Basotho territories specifically is not a mere politicking ticket but rather a more serious issue of national sovereignty. Lesotho (i.e. with Basotho being an agricultural society) can never fully alleviate poverty or address the challenges confronting food security in the absence of these territories.
As a landlocked state, Lesotho’s economic security remains fragile.
Reclaiming the stolen territories a necessary political-legal agenda vis-à-vis culture. The cessation of Basotho territories will address Lesotho’s very limited resource base and decades-long extreme underdevelopment.
The issue of national identity, self-determination and total independence is inextricably linked to the return of its stolen territories.
What seems to be lacking specifically with regards to the land question in Lesotho among the masses is the necessary knowledge about the importance of these stolen territories that is essential in enhancing the brittle patriotism in the land discourse.
Because not acknowledging the positive outcomes that would come with the return of the Free State to Lesotho and the fact that Lesotho is not independent until retrocession and restitution of the Free State to Lesotho is final, it is not only detrimental to the knowledge and history of Lesotho and its nation respectively, but also to a determined restitution cause.
The total retrocession and restitution of these territories especially the Free State would mean an increase in arable land (which currently stands at 10%) for a population of 2.1 million agricultural people, especially if one considers the fact that most of Lesotho’s arable land was destroyed by dam constructions at the behest of and only to unevenly benefit South Africa.
In addition, the Free State is rich in a number of renewable and non-renewable resources vis-à-vis their quality. These resources include gold found in Allanridge, Welkom and Virginia; coal in Sasolburg; and, diamonds found in Jagasfontein and Theunissen.
Furthermore, the Free State falls under what is commonly referred to as “The Maize Triangle” possessing the best maize. This maize triangle stretches from Lichtenburg (North West Province), Hobhouse (Free State Province) to Ermelo (Mpumalanga Province) thus forming a triangle.
Furthermore, the same region (i.e. the High Veld in the Free State) is recognised, among four other parts of the world (i.e. the Prairies in Canada, the Pampas in Argentina, the Steppes in Ukraine, and the Downs in Australia), as possessing rich soil able to sustain agricultural life.
In addition to this is the recent discovery of large helium deposits. Currently, helium is produced by fewer than 10 countries in the world, and the Free State helium reserves could be the richest and cleanest in the world. Despite trade routes, Lesotho remains dependent on South Africa simply because it lacks resources (found in the Free State) essential for the development of a competitive economy and a prosperous social and political life.
Therefore, the restoration of these territories is viewed in the sense that they are essential to the improvement of Lesotho’s economic viability, and to fully secure its independence. As such, Basotho’s concern over issues of economic wellbeing should mean a concern over the restoration of these territories.
Without these territories, Lesotho is intentionally made to exist within the context of a virtual ‘bantustan’ or ‘high commission territory’ with a certain degree of political administration while achieving less economic success with subsequent dependence on South Africa.
Therefore, to ensure economic independence in Lesotho, the stolen territories must be returned.
The restitution of these territories can be addressed and/or resolved in a number of ways.
These include diplomatic negotiations, regional inter-governmental organisations (i.e. the Southern African Development Community (SADC)), continental forums (i.e. African Union, through the African Union Border Programme (AUBP) which serves as a mechanism for the settlement of border delimitation and demarcation especially in the case where natural resources are at play), and international courts (i.e. International Court of Justice (ICJ)) approached as a court of last resort.
However, the immediate reality of South Africa agreeing to cede these territories to Lesotho remains unlikely given the fear that this might create a domino effect in that, besides the Basotho territories, South Africa will virtually lose some parts of its territories to its neighbouring countries which would eventually follow suit in claiming their territories.
Moreover, there is a general fear of the domino effect territorial restitution will cause within South Africa with regards to respective ethnic groups. In addition to its nascent rejectionist attitude is South Africa’s attitude with the rest of Africa that is reminiscent of the apartheid regime. Point of reference is the Afrophobia prevalent in South Africa, and the 1998 Operation Boleas in Lesotho among others.
The expectation from the post-1994 South African government is to continue maintaining, like its predecessors, that Lesotho has no claim in international law having lost these territories by conquest and cession.
This is an easy and commonly expected position given what is often seen as the democratic government’s longstanding pleasure in the inheritance of the attitude, history and developments of the former apartheid regime. Would it therefore prove inadequate to place the leaders of democratic South Africa (i.e. from Mandela to Ramaphosa) in the same category as those who refused the restitution of Lesotho territories pre-1994 (i.e. from Sir George Grey to Louis Botha, Verwoerd, PW Botha and de Klerk)?
In consideration of historical-colonial events and contemporary political factors, what is South Africa’s moral justification to flourish on a colonial legacy of African bloodshed on the one hand while it claims to promote decolonisation and champion democratic principles? This will mark one of many flaws and contradictions to the National Democratic Revolution (NDR) principles that an ANC-led government asserts to be advancing.
The reality is, Lesotho’s moral claim is simply based on a crime committed to its people on the one hand, while on the other hand South Africa is deliberately inheriting a crime, and further committing the crime itself by the continued possession and developments of these territories.
In line with a Pan-Africanist doctrine, that is the Nyerere doctrine of State Succession, “new African states cannot enter into inheritance agreements, and apply the pre-independence treaties concluded by the colonial powers on their behalf”.
Approaching the ICJ won’t be a new phenomenon on issues of territorial restitution and the settlement of territorial disputes, which are commonplace before the ICJ. From just Africa alone, there are approximately 13 contentious cases concerning territorial or boundary disputes between states submitted to the ICJ. This is largely due to the inability of regional (i.e. SADC and the Namibia vs.
Botswana dispute over the Okavango river basin) and continental organisations to address and take responsibility for territorial disputes emerging within their jurisdiction.
Firstly, Lesotho can approach the ICJ on the basis of self-determination, among others, for the settlement of these disputed territories. In modern international law, the right to self-determination is significant. According to the ICJ, the idea of self-determination has developed into a legal norm rather than merely a political premise.
Self-determination has evolved into customary international law in the wake of post-World War II secessionist movements, the decolonisation process, and several UN resolutions.
Self-determination has evolved towards a more participatory ideal that encompasses participatory rights.
Two modalities of self-determination can be distinguished, that are, internal (i.e. aspiring towards outcomes internal to the state such as the establishment and/or access to democratic sociopolitical rights) and external self-determination (i.e. aspiring towards outcomes that are external to the state such as independence and/or irredentism or restitution).
Within the context of these two modalities of self-determination and given the status that the idea of self-determination holds in international law, Lesotho has achieved and advanced the former and now seeks the realisation of the latter.
Secondly, Lesotho can rely on a number of factors (i.e. Treaty law, economy, culture, history, elitism and ideology) in justifying legal claims to its territory before the ICJ. This is consistent with the nine justifications used to assess whether a specific rationale is dispositive or, at the very least, highly determinative in the decisions of land border cases decided by the ICJ.
As compared to other basis for territorial claims, the treaty justification is more legal and less emotionally persuasive in nature. The treaties serve as evidence of other states’ consent—or lack thereof—to certain boundary changes.
The court may employ treaties as factual evidence of how the borders stood at a particular time. One important issue moves the ‘conquered’ territory notion to the ‘stolen’ territory belief.
In 1854, when the British authority reached a decision through the Bloemfontein declaration, Basotho were not consulted on this matter with the final outcome and decision being subsequently being imposed on them. For instance, that convention (i.e. the Bloemfontein convention) made no mention of Moshoeshoe I. This constitutes a stealing, and not a conquering of territory.
Economic justifications for territorial claims assert that the territory in question is “necessary to the viability or development of the state.” For example, the territory may be necessary to exploit raw materials, to cultivate land, and the like. Cultural claims to land are sometimes compared to claims based on the self-determination.
Ideally, self-determinative actions would result in a more culturally homogenous state. Historical claims to territory are based on historical priority (first possession) or duration (length of possession).
Although effective control (possession) presents the strongest claim under property law, historical claims create an underlying entitlement to territory, regardless of whether a state has actual or constructive possession of the land at the time of the claim. Historical claims often relate to cultural claims, because the greater the cultural importance of the territory, the stronger the historical claim to it.
Because this “includes both priority and duration and expresses the ultimate case of man-land symbiosis,” historical claims are more persuasive when the territory in question is the claimant group’s homeland.
The nation’s identity is “fleshed out, revealed as a community of fate, and given genetic legitimacy” by the history of the people and their homeland. It may be based either on real-life occurrences or on intentionally made up myths. The identities of the land and its people support one another.
Elitist claims take on a more contemporary and visible form based on (superior) technological skill.
A specific group asserts sovereignty over a territory by virtue of possessing the ability to utilize the land’s potential to the fullest. Such assertions are in line with the labour theory of property law, which accords property rights to the individual (or entity) who works to make the land productively and invests in it.
Lesotho is now able to invest in and use land productively either through mining, farming etc. Ideological justifications for territorial claims refer to the anticolonial ideological justification, which argues that colonial borders are per se inappropriate delimiters of territory for moral and/or legal reasons.
However, it is essential to note that international law is universal and not partial in its application, especially with regards to the socioeconomic and political activities of the Global North vis-à-vis the Global South.
For as long as the Basotho nation exists, and within an independent Lesotho, the call to reclaim the stolen territories will continue to advance and prosper. In essence, ‘the land should return’ aspiration can never simply die while a Basotho nation exists.
To a large extent, it can be acknowledged that Lesotho’s persistent political instability, poor institutional memory, lack of patriotism, lack of national consciousness and ideology among other things has led to the inability of any government of the day to heed a call of reclaiming these territories, and subsequently take advantage of international law and resolutions.
Moreover, one main concern confronting the land reclamation issue is a lack of patriotism and political will. While the governing structures seem to lack a clear mandate or ideology relating to the land question, there is also an uncomfortable and unessential silence by Lesotho’s monarch over an issue that is less political but largely characteristic of Basotho national identity, sovereignty and self-determination.
The position of King Letsie III as head of state that is symbolic of a sovereign Basotho nation, and his international standing as witnessed in many international high-level panels and gatherings can help immensely in elevating this issue on the international political agenda.
The land question is an ‘all Basotho’ effort, with no one exempted from this determined attempt. The needed patriotism cannot take place in the absence of knowledge. Moreover, the much needed patriotism and political will to see the return of these territories a reality will remain highly affected by poor commitment to this cause by relevant stakeholders.
In the short and medium-term address of Lesotho’s legitimate moral claim South Africa must, within the context of Basotho’s self-determination, award participatory rights to Basotho in these territories that are currently awarded each and every South African citizen.
That is, the guarantee of land (i.e. farming, mining etc.), access to employment and education (i.e. especially in the case of university, Basotho should not be required work and study permits among other things), and guarantee the ownership of property (i.e. commercial and residential).
The truth is not measured through mass appeal. As small in population numbers to this notion as there could be, however, the truth will remain that these territories are stile and rightfully belong to Lesotho.
Dr Mahlakeng Khosi Mahlakeng
Insight
Unemployment and mental health
How long can you be unemployed before it looks bad? What happens if an unemployed person gives up looking for a job? What happens if you are unemployed for too long?
These are questions I came across when I was preparing to write this piece. I was looking for current data of employment/unemployment rates in Lesotho. I traded that for a more personal take on unemployment.
Therefore, this one will be written from a lived experience perspective. I have been public about my personal struggles with formal employment after I graduated from my undergrad studies. This is not a type of ‘look at me now’, it is an invitation to others to reflect and choose to have takeaways if any of this will resonate.
More so because we tend to make unemployment personal, most if not all times, it is systemic. Also, let us be brutally honest, Unemployment in Africa is an actuality, a reality that we are forced to live with.
Ideally, we were taught to plan on securing employment after completion of our studies. Hold on a minute before breaking a sweat, even if you personally do not subscribe to employment, we are taught to plan on it. Let us go ahead and tease ourselves with this one. At a level of family life and upbringing, a typical Mosotho mother is telling their child that they want them to be a doctor, an engineer, a lawyer, a nurse.
A farmer, a hairdresser, a tailor, a mechanic are a definite no-no! I envision a Mosotho parent holding their chest as they feel for a chair to sit, because, “Lerato u batla ho mpolaea ka pelo ka litoro tsena tsa hao tsaho loha batho meriri.”
For my non-Sesotho speaking readers, this means the parent will be alluding to an early death brought about by their daughter Lerato’s ambitionless dreams of being a hairdresser. Yes, our parents are that extreme in their remarks. Or they are that emotionally vested in seeing their children prosper. With African parents, it can be either-or.
So, we can see that at a family level there are already subtle encouragers of what the African child can and cannot do for work as they grow older. You have a grade 12 student completing their high school with 7A’s, and the subtle encourager is that they need to enroll for medicine because what else can you do with 7A’s, I wonder?
The expectation that families have of their children can lead to negative effects on mental health.
How many of us have sworn to a life where we break generational curses by committing to get our families out the hood? Intention, motivation, long hours reading, graduate top of your class, check-check and check!
Employment opportunities, uhm maybe check later! The point here is that with all that encouraging from parents & preparation for the job market, some get appointed for roles, others do not. Those that do not get appointed end up having one or two things to navigate through, including making sure their mental health does not check-out.
At an academic level, it is a curriculum issue whereby a typical African school-goer is not oriented on how to make/produce. Vocational schools tend to be looked down on because they do not guarantee a suit and tie job. The ones that are taught vocational skills, otherwise known as “mesebetsi ea matsoho” are restricted in terms of where to sell their products.
Imagine the frustration of a tailor with piles of plain t-shirts sewn with the hope of selling to companies that specialise in branded merchandise. Think about a self-made farmer with fields of potatoes, but no food store in sight to buy.
At this level, unemployment becomes an actuality beyond what the skillful farmer or tailor can control. Mind you, with the use of social media, individuals are able to market and promote their products now more than ever. What this does is guaranteed “like, care and love” emojis from friends and connections, but no sales whatsoever.
At this point I am hoping the reader realises that unemployment is not a personal problem, at least not in how it occurs in Lesotho’s context.
Fast forward to national efforts to increase employment rates by this or that number, in however many years.
While I think it works, I sometimes grow curious about the number of youths that are absorbed in innovation funding programmes, in investment capital projects, or even the traditional employment of 9-5.
There are observable efforts at national level to respond to the need of eradicating poverty and promoting sustained, inclusive sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment, and decent work (SDGs 1 & 8). Unfortunately, the results are not immediate for everyone. Which continues to make unemployment in the country a structural and systemic problem.
Now, for those that are faced with unemployment it becomes murky to know how to overcome what sometimes feels like a permanent personal problem. You worry about not doing enough. You worry about being lazy.
You worry about the next door neighbor doing things to block your success. You worry about whether it is your destiny that you are not generating an income when your friend just purchased a brand new SUV.
Me and my background in mental health want to bet that these worries will eat away at your peace, and they will negatively impact your ability to enjoy a normal life. More so when it feels personal that you are not doing enough.
We tell new graduates to keep applying for jobs, but we do not follow it up with how they should process the rejection because it is inevitable. There is an employment pool but not big enough for all of us.
I am someone that knows a thing or two about mental health. I have zero knowledge of how we can respond to unemployment in Lesotho. I also know that someone can seek counselling to talk about their challenges with being unemployed, but how can they even afford to pay for their sessions, I wonder!
We talk of cognitive restructuring in the field of psychology, we invite you to change the way you think about the situation, substitute negative thoughts with positive thoughts.
We ask you to unlearn unhelpful thinking styles in forms of “all or nothing thinking.” When you come to me and express emotional exhaustion of having sent out so many application letters, I will encourage you to keep applying, but what else can be the alternative to not applying?
“Re loana ntoa e thata” when it comes to unemployment. We are at a disadvantage where dynamics of whether we get absorbed in the pool or not is largely dependent on selection criteria. Sometimes we meet criteria, other times we do not. If you are a Mosotho young adult facing this challenge, keep on keeping on! Personally, I have adopted a non-victim approach to unemployment, it has heightened my creativity to think of what else I can do in lieu of employment. Cole Sprouse said, “I am not a victim of my circumstances…we trade trauma for wisdom, that’s what we do.”
Until Next Time!!!
’Makamohelo Malimabe works as a Psychotherapist. She holds a Master’s in Counseling Psychology. She has certifications in Global Health Delivery, Policy Development & Advocacy in Global Health, Leadership & Management in Health, as well as Fundamentals in Implementation Science. Her views are independent and not representative of her professional roles. She is ambitious about equitable health delivery, health policy and decolonized mental health approaches.
RFP faces MPs’ revolt
PS’ fight termination of contracts
SR to finally hold elective conference
Mofomobe consolidates grip on BNP
“Divine music” in a bar
The shebeen queens of Maseru
Taking the fight to the gangs!
Town planners and the land revolution
Bank launches infrastructure & construction forum
Lesotho’s first tractor assembly plant
Mafoso opens up on ‘love affair’ with Bantu
ACE Maseru, Limkokwing square off in Nedbank tie
Provisional squad for Rugby Africa qualifiers
Swallows unhappy with People’s Cup votes
Battle for People’s Cup explodes
Weekly Police Report
DCEO raids PS’
Professionalising education
The middle class have failed us
I made Matekane rich: Moleleki
No peace plan, no economic recovery
Reforms: time to change hearts and minds
We have lost our moral indignation
Musician dumps ABC
Coalition politics are bad for development
MP dumps party, joins Matekane
Mokeki’s road to stardom
Academic leadership, curriculum and pedagogy
Literature and reality
The ABC blew its chance
Bofuma, boimana li nts’a bana likolong
BNP infighting
Mahao o seboko ka ho phahama hoa litheko
Contract Farming Launch
7,5 Million Dollars For Needy Children
Ba ahileng lipuleng ba falle ha nakoana
Ba ahileng lipuleng ba falle ha nakoana
Weekly Police Report
Mahao o re masholu a e ts’oareloe
‘Our Members Voted RFP’ Says Metsing
SENATE OPENS
Matekane’s 100 Days Plan
High Profile Cases in Limbo
130 Law Students Graduate From NUL
Metsing and Mochoboroane Case Postponed
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Mokeki’s road to stardom
-
Business2 months ago
Farmers cry over cost of livestock feed
-
Business2 months ago
Pumped with love!
-
News1 month ago
The beauty queen of Lesotho
-
News2 months ago
Naledi hitmen paid M50k
-
Business1 month ago
LEC to switch off households over debts
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Premier League unveils People’s Cup tourney
-
News1 month ago
Moleleki challenged