Tread carefully on annexation: Majara

MASERU – DEPUTY Prime Minister Nthomeng Majara has warned MPs to tread carefully on their motion to push for the return of Lesotho’s territory annexed by South Africa.

Justice Majara, as leader of the House, was responding to the leader of the Basotho Covenant Movement (BCM) Reverend Tšepo Lipholo’s motion that some annexed territories of Lesotho be reclaimed.

His motion, which is already making international news, was seconded by the leader of the All Basotho Convention (ABC) Nkaku Kabi and the leader of the Basotho National Party (BNP) Machesetsa Mofomobe who are both from the opposition.

Parliament agreed to establish an ad hoc committee to work on the matter and the next steps.

The land in question includes the whole of the Free State, parts of the Northern Cape, parts of Mpumalanga, parts of the Eastern Cape, and parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Justice Majara told parliament that she does not have any problem with the motion but the approach.

“My issue is that the matter was part of the reforms, why do we rush and take it from the reforms and pass this matter alone,” said Justice Majara.

She said the matter is “huge and difficult”.

“This is a serious and delicate issue that must be handled with care,” she said.

Majara also said she has a document where in 1998 the matter was tabled in the Senate by the now late Advocate Tankiso Hlaoli.

“Before we declare that land, let us form a committee first because SA is our only neighbour which puts us in a disadvantageous position.”

She complained that the matter has been on the table for many past governments therefore they cannot just wake up and change it.

“We are part of AU and SADC and they have a way of addressing issues, not like this.”

She advised the members not to rush and put the cart before the horse as that would not work.

Majara said the two governments should discuss the matter before it is escalated to regional and international bodies.

She said their responsibility is not only to protect Basotho but to nurture and form concrete relations with other countries.

“The problem is not the issue but the approach.”

“Do we really want to forfeit the good relations? Most of Basotho work in South Africa.”

Reverend Lipholo said he will fight until Lesotho reclaims its territory.

“I am not joking when I say the land should be returned,” Reverend Lipholo said.

He said Lesotho’s total territory makes 240 000 square kilometres excluding the present Lesotho of 30 000 square kilometres.

“We only have 11 000 square kilometres of farming land and it is now largely reduced,” Reverend Lipholo said.

Kabi said Basotho living in South Africa are “being chased away in their own country”.

“South Africa should have eased the movement at the borders as they know that they took our land,” Kabi said.

Kabi said some people think the return of land is impossible.

“The matter is over, it has been judged and the judgement must be implemented,” he said.

He recalled that one president once promised to give Basotho access to the ocean.

Mofomobe said he is privileged to be part of parliament that discusses such an important matter.

“Our names will be in the books of history that the opposition was happy about it and the government side was upset and miserable,” Mofomobe said.

He urged all the members to put aside their political differences and work on the issue.

Advocate Lekhetho Rakuoane suggested that an ad-hoc committee to work on the matter should be formed.

Nkheli Liphoto