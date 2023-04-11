News
Tšenoli’s road to music stardom
MASERU – GROWING up, John Tšenoli was more interested in sports, particularly rugby. But the influence of his maternal grandfather Thabang Matsoso got the better of him, forcing him to turn to music.
Matsoso was an Archbishop in the St John’s Apostolic Church.
His music, being skewed towards the soft American Rhythm and Blues (RnB), one may wonder how the Afro-diatonic church hymns that characterises clapping and tapping with drums influenced Tšenoli.
The kind of music his grandfather’s church is known for is the African Zionist kind, something totally different from RnB.
“To start with, I was never a church singer. My childhood passion was sports,” says the 24-year old.
The Lekokoaneng-born muso says his late grandfather, a prophet and church leader of note throughout Lesotho and South Africa, was also a good singer.
Although Matsoso never recorded any of the church songs he sang he was known among his congregants as not only a preacher with a strong voice, but as a singer too.
“I believe I have taken after my grandfather,” Tšenoli tells thepost in an interview.
He says it was difficult deciding a career path, and initially thought rugby was his calling.
“The need for being masculine and the energy I had made me fall for rugby,” he says.
He only made a switch when he was in Johannesburg attending school when his friends noticed his singing talent.
“There was no school choir but we would sing to cheer up football players during school sports competitions and that was when my music talent was recognised,” he says.
He adds: “A female friend later asked me if I was still singing when we met after a long time and she told me about auditions that were being held in Johannesburg.”
Tšenoli, who was now attending school in another province in South Africa says he did not pass the auditions but he was spotted for a good singing voice.
He says he also got a chance to audition in Pietermaritzburg with a friend.
“We lost the votes but won people’s hearts.”
Born to Perform, a United States-originated international organisation giving a platform of transformation and inspiration to young people to express themselves through arts sponsored his music training.
“I thought it was nothing serious but it changed my life because I then decided to explore something I believe I was born to do.”
He says he would always get little hints on his music steps.
He recalls his mother telling him that one day he would be a great singer.
“I bet I took this music thing after my grandfather from my mother’s side who was a church leader,” he says with a smile.
The young muso who is in love with different music genres also likes to read because he says “a great book has the ability to take one to an imaginary world”.
Influenced by actual experiences, perspective and theories to write his songs, Tšenoli says he is also influenced by different sounds he listens to.
“I love RnB but I still want to explore more sounds,” he says.
“I hope I will dance and sing on the highest level. I want to live my music life to the fullest because that is what fulfils me,” he adds.
Mpolai Makhetha
Matekane faces big fight
MASERU-PRIME Minister Sam Matekane faces his first real test as anger swells over the government’s proposed minimum wage for the private sector.
Trade unions this week angrily rejected the six percent increase proposed by the government’s Wages Advisory Board.
The proposed wages, published in the government gazette on Tuesday, will only be official after being signed off by the Minister of Labour.
The board is now waiting for stakeholders’ representations on the recommendations before submitting them to the minister.
But unions say they will not accept the “pittances” and are bracing for a fight.
They say they told the board that they will not accept anything less than 20 percent.
Trade unions will meet today to discuss how they will react to the proposed wages.
“We are meeting on Thursday as a coalition of trade unions to discuss the way forward because we are not happy with the government’s decision to increase wages by only six percent,” said Sam Mokhele, the secretary general of the National Clothing, Textile and Allied Workers’ Union (NACTWU).
Matekane had made huge promises to workers during his election campaign last year.
Workers were therefore expecting a 20 percent bump on their salaries as a start before he delivers on other promises.
But as the economy stutters and companies struggle to survive, the government has found itself unable to wring a decent wage increase from employers.
The Wages Advisory Board has to strike a balance between the interests of the workers and those of the employers. With two parties to appease, the board often takes the middle road. That delicate balancing act has angered unions.
“We are not just angry with the government but are also disappointed,” Mokhele said.
“What impact will the six percent increment make on these poor people who have nothing?”
Mokhele said during their several meetings with the government and the Wages Advisory Board, they made it clear that the inflation rate has risen “therefore the salaries should be raised by 20 percent and not less”.
“The government has not even called us to a meeting to explain this disgraceful minimum wage. It has been imposed on us,” he said.
He said during his campaign, Matekane promised factory workers a minimum wage of M4 000, new houses, schools close to their residences and free transport to work.
“He failed to deliver all those promises, he failed us dismally,” Mokhele said.
He said many workers left their political parties to vote for Matekane as they hoped he would change their lives.
“This minimum wage is going to worsen the situation.”
Mokhele said many workers stay on the outskirts of Maseru and have to pay hefty prices for transport every month.”
“I think (the government does) not think about the workers.”
The Independent Democratic Union of Lesotho (IDUL)’s deputy general secretary, May Rathakane, said they are now consulting workers on the way forward.
“So far the workers are not happy,” Rathakane said.
“Prime Minister Sam Matekane is not delivering what he has promised. We need a living wage.”
Nkheli Liphoto
Matekane attacked
MASERU-OPPOSITION parties this week took a swipe at Prime Minister Sam Matekane who they accused of failing to live up to his new government’s 100-day action plan.
The opposition spoke in reaction to Matekane’s speech earlier this week where he spoke glowingly of what he said were his government’s big achievements.
They said Matekane spoke about things he never promised, leaving behind issues he had promised to tackle during his inauguration speech last October.
The parties complained that Matekane had delayed delivering the 100-days’ speech because he had nothing to say.
They accused him of lacking clear programmes to drive the government.
The Basotho National Party (BNP) leader, Machesetsa Mofomobe, accused the Prime Minister of being “weak and incompetent”.
“His speech on Tuesday did not answer anything,” Mofomobe said, adding that “he (Matekane) is incapable of leading because he does not have the confidence to even stand in front of the camera”.
Mofomobe said Matekane’s speech was “embarrassing because it was pre-recorded”.
He said Matekane had promised to establish a performance contract within 10 days of taking over as Prime Minister but that was never done.
“Where is that contract?” Mofomobe said.
The All Basotho Convention (ABC) leader, Nkaku Kabi, said Matekane had promised to deliver a plan to cut government expenditure.
“They promised a transparent recruitment where there would be no nepotism,” Kabi said.
He said Matekane also promised to pay all social workers and to investigate the whereabouts of all the government properties including vehicles and machinery.
He said they were expecting him to implement performance contracts that he promised so that workers do not sit on social media all day.
The Democratic Congress (DC) deputy leader, Motlalentoa Letsosa, said he was “shocked to hear Matekane not talking about his promises”.
He said Matekane promised to get back the missing M6.1 billion but he did not talk about it in his speech.
“He talked about changing damaged electricity lights, painting airports and planting flowers and launching trackers,” Letsosa said.
He said all of these were not in his 100-day action plan.
The Basotho Action Party (BAP) secretary-general, Lebohang Thotanyana, said the speech did not match promises he had made.
“His speech is now a mixed bag,” Thotanyana said.
Thotanyana said Matekane did not make good progress because they never focused on a clear programme to follow.
PROMISES MADE DURING INAUGURATION
1. Develop a plan for improving aid and donor coordination and organise a meeting with donors within 10 days.
2. Meet with districts administrators and council chairpersons within 10 days.
3. Meet the media and civil society within 15 days.
4. Take action on the unaccounted M6.1 and make it public within 15 days.
5. Develop, publish and implement a crime control programme within 15 days.
6. Performance contract for PM and ministers and publicise it within 30 days.
7. Performance contracts for principal secretaries and publicise it within 30 days.
8. Establish and publicise corruption, theft and embezzlement amnesty program within 30 days.
9. Prepare a report on all companies that government has shares in within 30 days.
10. Prepare a list of people that the government owes money and make recommendations within 30 days.
11. Report on budget monitoring for all ongoing capital projects indicate which projects to close within 30 days.
12. Develop a reporting plan for all state owned enterprises and publicise it within 30 days.
13. Identify areas of public financial wastage and make recommendations within 60 days.
14. Develop tools to standardize performance reporting and reflection for the entire government within 100 days.
15. Develop citizen monitoring and reporting on performance of public sector within 100 days.
16. Take stock of government fleet, rationalise it, and provide each local authority with at least 1 vehicle within 100 days.
17. Pay outstanding allowances of village health workers within 100 days.
18. Deploy relevant public officials to the authority of DA’s and councils within 100 days.
19. Develop and implement a plan to unnecessary government spending through fleet management within 100 days.
WHAT WAS PRESENTED AFTER 100 DAYS
1. There will be a citizen engagement on service delivery and accountability.
2. Reduced the cabinet from 37 to 15.
3. Paid owed service providers 460 million.
4. Repaired roads and bridges.
5. Made sure that the streets lights in Maseru are fully working.
6. Renovating the Moshoeshoe 1 international airport.
7. Established long lasting unity and collaboration between the security institutions.
8. Launched a microchip to track stolen animals.
9. Recruitment of new DCEO experienced employees to tackle corruption.
10. The government will meet all the reforms process stakeholders to discuss the way forward.
11. Ending nepotism in the government ministries.
12. Visited the Lesotho Defense Force contingent in Mozambique.
Nkheli Liphoto
Businessman shot dead
MASERU-CLEMENT Makhethe, the Qoaling businessman gunned down at his gate last Friday, had been stalked by crime since 2018.
His widow, ’Maitumeleng Makhethe, told thepost yesterday that his death could have been avoided if the police had solved the previous crimes perpetrated against the couple, their family and businesses.
Makhethe said none of the previous seven cases they reported to the police since 2018 had been solved.
The couple ran two bars in Lesia and Tsoapo-le-Bolila in Maseru. Makhethe was shot dead at his gate and his car was stolen.
Makhethe said she was worried that even her husband’s murder might not be solved.
“I have given a statement to the police but I already know that they will say they will investigate this crime and it will only end there,” Makhethe said.
She has RCI numbers of all the unsolved cases they reported to the police.
The first case was reported on April 14, 2018, after armed robbers stormed their home demanding money and blankets.
“I had to give them because my husband was at the shop so I was alone and had no choice,” she said.
The family decided to put burglar bars but the contractor did not finish the door leading to the house from the garage.
In early June 2018, thieves broke in and stole M50 000.
On June 24, 2018, their bar at Lesia was robbed.
A month later thieves ambushed the couple on their way from town and beat the husband. The thieves, she said, then tried to grab her handbag but some passersby intervened and they ran away.
There were burglaries at their business in October 2018, September 2019 as well as November and December 2020.
Makhethe said none of those cases has been solved.
She said around midnight on Friday she saw her husband’s car, through a CCTV camera, approaching their gate. She saw him get out of the car to open the gate.
“I immediately heard gunshots and I saw the car leaving the gate,” she said.
Makhethe said she called her husband’s phone but it was off.
“After midnight people gathered here and they told me that my husband was shot and left at the gate while I thought they shot him and took him somewhere.”
Police spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli, said he is not officially aware of Makhethe’s murder but had seen the news on social media.
He promised that the police will explain what happened to the other cases that the Makhethes have reported since 2018.
Relebohile Tšepe
