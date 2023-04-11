Tšenoli’s road to music stardom

MASERU – GROWING up, John Tšenoli was more interested in sports, particularly rugby. But the influence of his maternal grandfather Thabang Matsoso got the better of him, forcing him to turn to music.

Matsoso was an Archbishop in the St John’s Apostolic Church.

His music, being skewed towards the soft American Rhythm and Blues (RnB), one may wonder how the Afro-diatonic church hymns that characterises clapping and tapping with drums influenced Tšenoli.

The kind of music his grandfather’s church is known for is the African Zionist kind, something totally different from RnB.

“To start with, I was never a church singer. My childhood passion was sports,” says the 24-year old.

The Lekokoaneng-born muso says his late grandfather, a prophet and church leader of note throughout Lesotho and South Africa, was also a good singer.

Although Matsoso never recorded any of the church songs he sang he was known among his congregants as not only a preacher with a strong voice, but as a singer too.

“I believe I have taken after my grandfather,” Tšenoli tells thepost in an interview.

He says it was difficult deciding a career path, and initially thought rugby was his calling.

“The need for being masculine and the energy I had made me fall for rugby,” he says.

He only made a switch when he was in Johannesburg attending school when his friends noticed his singing talent.

“There was no school choir but we would sing to cheer up football players during school sports competitions and that was when my music talent was recognised,” he says.

He adds: “A female friend later asked me if I was still singing when we met after a long time and she told me about auditions that were being held in Johannesburg.”

Tšenoli, who was now attending school in another province in South Africa says he did not pass the auditions but he was spotted for a good singing voice.

He says he also got a chance to audition in Pietermaritzburg with a friend.

“We lost the votes but won people’s hearts.”

Born to Perform, a United States-originated international organisation giving a platform of transformation and inspiration to young people to express themselves through arts sponsored his music training.

“I thought it was nothing serious but it changed my life because I then decided to explore something I believe I was born to do.”

He says he would always get little hints on his music steps.

He recalls his mother telling him that one day he would be a great singer.

“I bet I took this music thing after my grandfather from my mother’s side who was a church leader,” he says with a smile.

The young muso who is in love with different music genres also likes to read because he says “a great book has the ability to take one to an imaginary world”.

Influenced by actual experiences, perspective and theories to write his songs, Tšenoli says he is also influenced by different sounds he listens to.

“I love RnB but I still want to explore more sounds,” he says.

“I hope I will dance and sing on the highest level. I want to live my music life to the fullest because that is what fulfils me,” he adds.

Mpolai Makhetha