2026 World Cup qualifiers

MASERU
POLICE Sergeant ’Mankata Mananabela who works at the Radio Room at the Police Headquarters appeared in court on Tuesday charged with housebreaking.
She was granted a bail of M800 that she managed to pay.
Sgt Mananabela was also supposed to appear in court yesterday to face a charge of defeating ends of justice.
But that could not happen because there were many cases in the magistrate courts.
Police Spokesperson Senior Superintendent Kabelo Halahala said Sgt Mananabela will appear in court next week Thursday to be charged with defeating the ends of justice.
S/Supt Halahala said the accused had a boyfriend who is now dead, who committed crime in Ha-Seoli by stealing air time and tinned stuff at a shop.
He said the late boyfriend also tried to rob a bar around the same area where he exchanged fire with the guards on duty.
Unfortunately, he was shot and injured by the guards.
S/Supt Halahala said an accomplice of the deceased who is still at large informed Sgt Mananabela that her boyfriend has been injured.
Then she rushed to the scene to pick him up, bringing him to their home.
However, she did not take him to a hospital and tried to nurse him at home.
“But he later died in the hands of the accused,” S/Supt Halahala said.
Police nabbed Sgt Mananabela on Sunday.
Africa is Not a Country: Part Three
In my multi-part review of Dipo Faloyin’s Africa is Not a Country: Breaking Stereotypes of Modern Africa, I have reached the point where the author begins to discuss colonial history and its part in forming or mal-forming the Africa of today. Before I review that part of the book, however, I want to discuss Faloyin’s research and his grasp of detail.
An incredible amount of reading-up underlies in Faloyin’s book; there are over 300 endnotes detailing the author’s sources (most of these are newspaper and magazine articles and opinion pieces rather than scholarly accounts). Faloyin is not only witty and eloquent, he is very well-informed. There are some factual errors, which I shan’t go into here, as this review is not for an academic journal.
(I do, however, have a contact address for Faloyin, so I shall list the errors for him, in the hope that his book will run to a second edition—it certainly should do, as it should be widely translated and placed on the tertiary curriculum all over the world).
One error I shall pick up here, however, as it relates to a stormy argument I once got into at the NUL staff club (an argument I won, I hasten to add) and it has an interesting application to Lesotho.
Hausa is one of West Africa’s major languages, the first language of tens of millions of people in northern Nigeria and in other countries as geographically distant from each other as Ghana and Cameroon.
Elementary Hausa is also spoken by yours truly, as I lived for five years in that part of the world. Faloyin, however, describes Hausa not as a language but as a “dialect”. Later in the book he also describes Swahili—the most widely spoken language in East Africa—as a dialect.
Now the word “dialect” has an old, illegitimate usage, having been employed by colonialists and those who wrote up their exploits, to denote African languages, with the implication that—unlike English or French or Portuguese—these were not proper and fully-fledged languages, they were just native babble.
The word does, though, have a legitimate usage in modern linguistics, to denote a variety of a language, usually one spoken in a geographically remote part of a language territory. There are lots of dialects in the United Kingdom, for example, Scouse, spoken in Liverpool, and Geordie, spoken in Newcastle. There are also countless dialects of English worldwide, for example, Oz (from Australia).
Now for the local (Lesotho) application, Sesotho and Setswana, despite their very close kinship, are classified by UNESCO as distinct languages (this probably has much to do with their status as the national languages of Lesotho and Botswana respectively).
What, I wonder, about Sephuthi? Can that be regarded as a distinct language, or as a dialect of Sesotho, in the way that Serolong-Tswana (spoken around Bloemfontein) is a dialect of Setswana? I turn that question over to my readers.
Let me encourage one or a group of you to expand on and update the work Tom Lynn and Celinah Leboela did on the language map of Lesotho.
To be concluded
Chris Dunton
BAP fills executive positions
THE Basotho Action Party (BAP) says it has filled vacancies that were created by the mass resignations that rocked the party in the past two months.
The new appointees are Ralitapole Letsoela, Teboho Lehloenya, Mothea Mpharoane, Makoala Marake and Mothepu Monku who are now members of the party’s working committee.
Lepolesa Makutoane, who has been acting as both the party’s spokesman and secretary general, has now been appointed the party’s new secretary general.
The BAP was hit by two major resignations two weeks ago as party leader Professor Nqosa Mahao was involved in a fierce tug-of-war with Energy Ministry principal secretary, Tankiso Phapano.
MP Tello Kibane, the party’s chairman, and Tlhabeli Mojapela who was the youth league’s spokesman, also resigned accusing Professor Mahao of tyranny.
Earlier the party’s secretary general, Lebohang Thotanyane, who had been suspended, also resigned.
Two other members of the national executive committee through the women’s league, ’Mamotheo ’Molaoa and Penkula Moheeane, were fired for leaking an audio clip on why Professor Mahao had made a sharp U-turn to join the coalition government after months of publicly criticising it.
The replacements were done in a bid to stabilise the party committees, Makutoane told thepost.
Makutoane said all the vacant positions have been filled “except the chairperson’s seat that we are negotiating with Tello Kibane so that he can return”.
He said the reason they cannot fill Kibane’s position is that his resignation would not be in the best interests of the party as he stated in his resignation letter.
“We still need his presence, which is why we have entered into talks with him,” Makutoane said.
He said the committee has appointed Lehloenya to occupy the director of communications’ position that has been vacant since Thotanyana’s resignation.
“I was then moved from my communications position to secretary general after Thotanyana resigned, and the position has been vacant since then,” he said.
A party circular seen by thepost said the BAP’s national executive committee had resolved to appoint Lerato Khaka and Teboho Lehloenya to the committee.
Lehloenya is now the director of communications, media and marketing.
The circular has also rejected a call by constituencies from Leribe district for a special meeting that would elect a new chairman after Kibane tendered his resignation.
Nkheli Liphoto
