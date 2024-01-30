Comment
A disaster for Lesotho
Lesotho’s defeat in its court battle against Frazer Solar is a monumental disaster.
The judgment by the High Court of South Africa is a near-fatal blow to Lesotho’s development agenda. Unless something dramatic happens by way of a soft settlement or an improbable victory in the apex court, Lesotho will have to pay nearly M1.2 billion to Frazer Solar.
We are disgusted.
The judge methodically dismissed the entire premise of Lesotho’s application for rescission, poking holes into Lesotho’s attempts to get the court to nullify the arbitration award that left Lesotho in the lurch.
He dismissed the claim that former minister Temeki Tšolo lacked the authority to sign the supply agreement with Frazer Solar.
The arbitrator and the South African High Court had jurisdiction over the matter, he ruled. The claim that Lesotho was not properly served to appear for the arbitration and in the initial case for the enforcement of the award is frivolous, he said.
So was former Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro’s argument that he was unaware of the agreement, the arbitration and the initial ruling when he was still finance minister.
The judge said former Prime Minister Thomas Thabane backed the agreement and assured Frazer Solar of the government‘s commitment to its implementation.
Therefore, Tšolo was not an overzealous minister cutting deals with foreign companies but had the prime minister’s blessings. Majoro was not an innocent bystander.
Indeed, nothing Lesotho can say will justify ignoring the arbitration process and not fighting Frazer Solar’s case to enforce the order.
Not even the Lesotho High Court’s judgment nullifying the supply agreement will help. It doesn’t appear that Lesotho stands a chance on appeal.
People slept on the job by not defending Lesotho during the arbitration process and initial court case.
Any punishment against those who dropped the ball or were complicit in this matter pales in comparison to the consequences we have to suffer.
The least Tšolo, Thabane, and Majoro can do is accept their mistakes and apologise.
Sadly, Tšolo persists with the absurd defence that his signature was forged, Majoro clumsily disperses blame and Thabane is visibly silent.
Still, they will be remembered as the men who inflicted a devastating blow on Lesotho’s fiscus and economy by their actions or inaction.
Our generation and the next will pay a huge price for their sins.
As we scrounge for resources to pay the debts, government projects will have to be suspended. We are already broke even without the crushing burden of this debt.
There will be no new roads, clinics and schools. The little infrastructure will not be maintained. Fewer people will be sponsored into universities and colleges.
There will be little left for safety nets for the poor. Retrenchments in government and defaulting on other debts are a real possibility. We could be in a fix from which we might not escape for years.
Be very, very afraid!
It is understandable why there is collective anguish across the country. From government to the private sector, from the poor to the rich, from the old to the young and the yet-to-be-born.
The lessons from this debacle are clear. Never put incompetent people in positions of authority. When we hire the so-called experts we should be sure of their commitment to diligently protect our national interests.
We must have strong systems to protect our national interests against opportunistic foreign companies as well as unscrupulous and inept political leaders.
While enduring the pain of a debt we never wanted, we should say “Never again!” and vigorously pursue those who got us into this mess to deter others from taking us down the same treacherous path.
Comment
Time to walk the talk
AN ambitious programme to vaccinate thousands of babies in Lesotho is headed for a spectacular failure after the government allegedly failed to procure enough syringes for the programme.
The Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccine is critical to ensure all children are vaccinated against tuberculosis and other mycobacterial infections.
We understand that the vaccine is usually given to babies soon after birth and about up to six months.
Without the vaccine, thousands of children will be at risk of developing tuberculosis or other mycobacterial infections.
As reported elsewhere in this issue, the vaccination programme has basically been stopped due to a lack of syringes.
Yes, you read that well: a lack of syringes.
If that position is correct, then we find it completely unacceptable.
Selibe Mochoboroane, who is in charge of the Health Minister, has over the years painstakingly built a reputation as an energetic man with a forceful personality. He has projected himself as a man who gets things done.
His visits to health centres countrywide were in line with that well-manicured perception that he wants to jerk up an anaemic health delivery system that had for years fallen into decay.
Mochoboroane’s visits, while good for the public relations cameras and his own image as a man who delivers the goods, are simply not enough. He needs to ensure that health centres have the basic equipment to get things done.
Lesotho cannot afford to continue relying on donors to get things done. Over 50 years after independence, it is time it weans itself off donors if the country is to be self-sufficient.
Our health delivery system has over decades relied on international partners to provide critical services to Basotho. We use clinics and hospitals built by the Americans and the Chinese. Our medications to combat HIV and AIDS and other illnesses are handouts from the United States and other key partners.
While we are grateful for these handouts and donations, it is critical that we as a people begin a gradual process to wean ourselves from these international partners.
That is what sovereignty should mean for us as a people.
We find the explanation that the syringes were “supposed to come from a donor” totally untenable and unacceptable. In fact, such an excuse would suggest we now have a pathetic sense of entitlement as a people. That would be tragic.
It is a mindset that the bureaucrats within the government must quickly get rid off.
Lesotho must begin a process to wean itself off donors. That means the government allocating more resources to the Ministry of Health so that it can take care of its own people.
But the problem might not just about a low budgetary allocation. It could be a clear case of sheer mismanagement within the ministry with precious resources being squandered.
Reports by the Public Accounts Committee have over the years highlighted the rampant cases of mismanagement and looting of public funds by civil servants. Very little has been done to plug the holes.
Those that have been implicated in the plundering of resources have been allowed to go scot-free. We are still to see criminals who looted state coffers being prosecuted to finality.
Until this is done, rotten individuals within the civil service will continue to plunder state coffers knowing full well that they are likely to get away with it. Only when the government begins to plug the holes, will key resources begin to be channeled towards the Ministry of Health to procure basics such syringes and medicines for the betterment of Basotho.
Comment
Inculcate spirit of respect for human rights
THE brutal assault of nine soldiers at the Maseru Central Correctional Facility last week is yet another sad reminder of the centrality of violence in our society.
We are a people who tend to respond disproportionately at the slightest whiff of provocation.
We mete out violence to settle disagreements, disagreements that we could have easily resolved with better communication and better conflict management skills.
We are therefore not surprised by what happened at the Maseru Central Correctional Facility last week. It was bound to happen.
What transpired is just a mirror reflection of our flawed society and who we are as a people – that we are a people who believe in the use of violence to settle disputes.
We find it extremely upsetting that soldiers, who must be among some of the most guarded inmates at the Maseru Central Correctional Facility, given their international profile, would be assaulted to that extent.
Even though the soldiers stand accused of horrific crimes like murder, they still deserve to be treated humanely and with respect. There would be an international outcry were something to happen to the soldiers in prison.
It is on that basis that we strongly feel that as guests of the state the soldiers must be given full protection of the law.
It is therefore in the government’s interest to ensure that the soldiers enjoy the full protection of the law and that their basic rights while in prison are fully protected.
Of course, we still do not know what triggered the assaults. Whatever it was, it could and should not have justified the egregious violence that the LCS officers meted on the soldiers.
The staggering levels of brutality on show were simply not acceptable. This was a clear violation of the prisoners’ basic rights.
By subjecting the soldiers to such brutal beatings, the LCS officers injured the soldiers’ dignity and posed a serious threat to their very lives.
It is on this basis that the Law Society of Lesotho has now demanded the resignation of LCS Commissioner Mating Nkakala. It said Nkakala must resign or they will go to court to push him out.
The Society argues that the “severity of the security breaches and the reported acts of violence demand a change in leadership to restore public trust and uphold the principles of justice”.
“The principles of justice, fairness, and respect for human dignity must prevail even in the most challenging circumstances,” it said.
We agree.
We are also not surprised that the Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) Commander Lieutenant General Mojalefa Letsoela has reacted angrily to the shocking acts of violence perpetrated by the LCS officers.
Lt Gen Letsoela has demanded an explanation from Nkakala over the assaults or there will be blood on the floor.
While the assault of the soldiers is bad news, there is only one positive that we could spin from this sad episode. The assault has succeeded in shining light on some of the despicable acts that happen behind prison walls.
For many years, journalists have channelled their energy on yet another rotten institution of the state – the police – for their brazen acts of torture against suspects.
Despite numerous stories highlighting these rights violations, very little has changed.
What is clear is that the use of violence is an institutional issue that is spread across all security agencies. This must now be addressed so that we inculcate a spirit of respect for people’s basic rights and freedoms.
Comment
Brace for a very bumpy year ahead
There is something eerily sombre about this festive season. You see it in the unusually short queues in grocery and clothing shops around the country.
Businesses, formal and informal, are reporting that this is probably the worst festive season in recent memory. Customers say they are struggling to buy things they could afford during previous holidays.
It’s either they don’t have money at all or the little they have cannot go far.
The reasons are many and varied but three stand out.
The first is inflation which has triggered an unrelenting spike in prices this year. The surge in prices started during the Covid-19 crisis and has not stopped. Much of our inflation has been imported from across the Mohokare River.
The second could be the contagion effect from South Africa’s economic woes. As South Africa’s economy boils so does ours because of the strong links between the two.
The third is the job carnage that has ravaged the textile sector, the biggest private sector employer.
By some estimates, more than 10 000 people have lost their jobs this year. Add the thousands laid off at the peak of the Covid crisis and the figure easily adds to around 20 000. That is half of the sector’s jobs in the past three years. The depressing news has been assiduous.
In the past three weeks, 3000 more were left stranded after their employer surreptitiously closed their two factories and disappeared without paying severance packages.
Many companies across the country have quietly closed. Those remaining are barely surviving, living from day to day while hoping for a change in their fortunes.
Sadly, next year doesn’t look promising either. Barring some dramatic and robust intervention from the government, the textile sector is likely to continue hurtling down the precipice.
We could be witnessing the end of Lesotho’s textile sector as we have known it for the past forty years. The few companies that have been struggling to remain afloat could soon drown.
The looming drought will make the situation worse. Droughts tend to fuel inflation, stretching safety nets like the old age pension and food grants.
Salaries in both the private and public sectors will continue to trail the inflation gnawing at the little buying power that remains.
In other times, we could hazard that things will get better but we don’t see any signs of respite this time. All we can say is brace yourself for more misery.
This is not fear-mongering or fatalistic but a view informed by the unfolding reality.
We don’t see the government doing much to stimulate the economy. The textile factories that closed are dead and buried together with the jobs.
There is no mob of investors clamouring to set up shop in Lesotho. South Africa’s economy is far from finding the road to recovery.
Basotho like to think of themselves as hardworking, resilient and independent people. That is true. But this time many have hit rock bottom and need their government to step up to the plate.
We call on the government to help revive the textiles sector.
Struggling companies should be assisted to get back on their feet. The informal sector needs urgent help. Young entrepreneurs should be supported. The government should remove the regulatory hurdles that impede business.
The economy should be diversified and weaned off its dependence on South Africa. The government should do more for the economy.
They owe it to the people after they came to power on the strength of their business credentials and private sector experience.
They said they know what ails Lesotho’s economy, and now they should fix it.
