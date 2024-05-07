Insight
Africa is Not a Country: Part Three
In my multi-part review of Dipo Faloyin’s Africa is Not a Country: Breaking Stereotypes of Modern Africa, I have reached the point where the author begins to discuss colonial history and its part in forming or mal-forming the Africa of today. Before I review that part of the book, however, I want to discuss Faloyin’s research and his grasp of detail.
An incredible amount of reading-up underlies in Faloyin’s book; there are over 300 endnotes detailing the author’s sources (most of these are newspaper and magazine articles and opinion pieces rather than scholarly accounts). Faloyin is not only witty and eloquent, he is very well-informed. There are some factual errors, which I shan’t go into here, as this review is not for an academic journal.
(I do, however, have a contact address for Faloyin, so I shall list the errors for him, in the hope that his book will run to a second edition—it certainly should do, as it should be widely translated and placed on the tertiary curriculum all over the world).
One error I shall pick up here, however, as it relates to a stormy argument I once got into at the NUL staff club (an argument I won, I hasten to add) and it has an interesting application to Lesotho.
Hausa is one of West Africa’s major languages, the first language of tens of millions of people in northern Nigeria and in other countries as geographically distant from each other as Ghana and Cameroon.
Elementary Hausa is also spoken by yours truly, as I lived for five years in that part of the world. Faloyin, however, describes Hausa not as a language but as a “dialect”. Later in the book he also describes Swahili—the most widely spoken language in East Africa—as a dialect.
Now the word “dialect” has an old, illegitimate usage, having been employed by colonialists and those who wrote up their exploits, to denote African languages, with the implication that—unlike English or French or Portuguese—these were not proper and fully-fledged languages, they were just native babble.
The word does, though, have a legitimate usage in modern linguistics, to denote a variety of a language, usually one spoken in a geographically remote part of a language territory. There are lots of dialects in the United Kingdom, for example, Scouse, spoken in Liverpool, and Geordie, spoken in Newcastle. There are also countless dialects of English worldwide, for example, Oz (from Australia).
Now for the local (Lesotho) application, Sesotho and Setswana, despite their very close kinship, are classified by UNESCO as distinct languages (this probably has much to do with their status as the national languages of Lesotho and Botswana respectively).
What, I wonder, about Sephuthi? Can that be regarded as a distinct language, or as a dialect of Sesotho, in the way that Serolong-Tswana (spoken around Bloemfontein) is a dialect of Setswana? I turn that question over to my readers.
Let me encourage one or a group of you to expand on and update the work Tom Lynn and Celinah Leboela did on the language map of Lesotho.
To be concluded
Chris Dunton
Insight
Africa is Not a Country: Part Two
AS I move towards reviewing Dipo Faloyin’s exceptionally fine book, I want to indulge in a personal anecdote, one that reflects the book’s subtitle “Breaking Stereotypes of Modern Africa.”
When I was around nine or 10 years-old I got into the habit of helping an elderly female neighbour with tasks such as dusting her tiny house, weeding the garden, shopping, and so on.
As I grew older and our conversation became more adult, I withdrew, as I discovered she was a rabid anti-Semite and racist.
She was a gifted amateur painter and one day she showed me her most recent canvas, inspired by a recent visit of hers to Kew Gardens, London, where tropical plants are grown in a huge greenhouse. In her painting she had portrayed a black family—husband, wife and child—gazing nostalgically at a large group of tropical trees.
“They’re dreaming of home,” she said, and then, because of course she was anti-immigration: “They should go back to where they belong.”
The point is, she had portrayed “home” as the jungle. She would never have thought of showing Africans standing in front of a multi-storey office block, or an oil refinery, or the entrance to a university.
Racists depend on stereotypes, and stereotyping — whether by racists or by the ill-informed — is what Faloyin is arguing against.
This makes his book sound pretty severe. But while its purpose is deeply serious, it is also a book that will make you smile and giggle all the way through, even if the smile is superimposed on a grimace because of the deep seriousness of the issues the book addresses.
The Author’s Note states “I am not generically African. I am Nigerian. This book reflects my viewpoint as such.”
Then in place of the usual epigraph or seminal quotation comes this: “Insert generic African proverb here. Ideally an allegory about a wise monkey and his interaction with a tree . . . “
So we know we’re in for a funny and biting read.
The Preface is titled “Identities” and, following on from the author’s self-identification as Nigerian, he begins: “I delight in discussion because I am forged from my family’s most consistent ritual:
gathering too many people in a confined space and arguing about nothing—each person giving their opinion on each person’s opinion.”
And then, in a characteristic shift from the light-hearted (though never shallow) to the dead serious, comes this: “Throughout history, individuals and entire communities have been systematically stripped of their personhood and idiosyncrasies, often to make them easier to demand, denigrate and subjugate—and, in some cases, eradicate.”
A further dimension to the book—its critique of colonialism and discourses about colonialism—is signalled in the following alert: “Each chapter of this book will bring the context that is often missing in discussions about Africa to the fore. You will discover how each country was formed by people [primarily the colonialists] with poor maps and even poorer morals.”
The emphasis on discourse is especially pertinent for readers in the global north—certainly in the UK—where schools’ syllabi do everything they can to avoid mention of colonialism. (We don’t, after all, want to encourage a poor opinion of ourselves).
The first of the book’s eight parts is titled “Lagos” and although it is the shortest section, at just eight pages, I’ll spend some time on it since, as regular readers of this column know all too well, that city is very important to me.
Faloyin avoids delving deep into the “Lagos as hell-hole” mode of accounting for the place. But as an aside and doing just that I can’t resist quoting here what must be the ultimate Nigerian newspaper headline and one so redolent of Lagos, from The Punch of April 14th this year: “Vandalism worsens grid collapse as gas shortage slashes power supply.”
Focusing on Lagosians’ boisterous self-confidence, maintained against all odds, Faloyin quips: “the world’s most perfectly seasoned chaos . . . Lagos is the punch line to a joke that could start: ‘21 million people unburdened by self-doubt walk into a bar . . . ‘”
And a little later, in a passage that demonstrates how bright and beautiful Faloyin’s writing is, he comments: “The city’s unknown physics are not poetic, but a consequence of nobody taking the time to design it with intent . . . Lagos has everything it could ever need to be THE great city. Lagos has no idea what it wants to be when it grows up.”
The second, much weightier, part of the book is on colonial history and its fall-out, but for that, esteemed readers, you will have to remain on tenterhooks until next week.
To be continued
Chris Dunton is a former Professor of English and Dean of Humanities at the National University of Lesotho.
Insight
Africa is Not a Country: Part One
This week I’m going to move towards reviewing a 2022 book by Dipo Faloyin; “move towards”, because I’ll begin with a meander, and because Africa is Not a Country is a long book (350 pages) in very small print which will take me quite a time to get under my already too-tight belt.
The author is a youngish Nigerian journalist, born in Chicago, raised in Lagos, and now living in London—in other words he is, to use a much-contested term, an Afropolitan. To quote the note on the author that prefaces his book, he is “a senior editor and writer at VICE, where his work has a specific focus on culture, race and identity across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.”
I confess I had to look VICE up on Google — turns out it’s a Canadian / American magazine focussing on lifestyle, arts, culture and news / politics. It describes itself as “the definitive guide to enlightening information” (at which point I thought: “hey! VICE is confusing itself with me!”)
The sub-title of Dipo Faloyin’s book is “Breaking Stereotypes of Modern Africa.” Because my readers are an intelligent bunch (and patient, too, as they put up with my rambling backwards and forwards), I’m sure they know what a stereotype is.
In the case of Africa, it’s the assumption that Africa is not, as Faloyin points out, a continent made up of 54 countries, 2000 languages and 1.4 billion people, but simply, crassly, just all one thing, and a bloody horrible thing at that: the home of starvation, mosquitoes and military coups.
One of the most appalling speeches made by the despicable Donald Trump when he was President of the USA began with a reference to “shit countries like Haiti and Africa”, exposing his ignorance of the size and (in so many respects) diversity of the continent of Africa.
As an aside (or an aside within an aside) we should all be quaking in our shoes at the possibility that later this year we may find Trump not in prison, where he belongs, but back in the Oval Office, in charge of the most powerful country in the world. With one of the other super-powers, Russia, still run by the mass murderer Putin, Trump’s snuggle-buddy, this is a terrifying prospect.
But back to Faloyin. Or not quite. When his book arrived through the post, I was a little startled, as I thought I’d ordered a different book, namely, You’re Not a Country, Africa by Pius Adesanmi. My mistake—I had been out of focus. But hence, before getting down to reviewing the book that’s actually on my desk, the one by Faloyin, I’ll talk about Adesanmi for a bit.
A Nigerian scholar, poet and satirist, Pius Adesanmi died at the age of 39 in the Ethiopian Airlines plane crash of 2019. I want to point out that the crash was not the fault of the airline, which has an excellent reliability record, but of the plane manufacturer Boeing, who were subsequently accused of skipping safety checks on new engines and have still not been held to account for this.
That’s unbridled capitalism for you—the sort that Trump thrives on.
As an aside within an aside within an aside (at which point my long-suffering editor pops another headache pill) I’ll talk a bit about my years of collaboration with Pius—one of the most privileged experiences of my life.
After an initial meeting in Joburg, where we conducted a roundtable discussion on African literature with the author Stephen Gray, Pius and I got to know each other well, as we co-edited two volumes of essays on modern Nigerian literature and became good buddies in the process.
Pius’s poetry collection, The Wayfarer, is terrific, and he authored two collections of satirical pieces, one in Pidgin (Naija No Dey Carry Last) and one in English, the afore-mentioned You’re Not a Country, Africa).
To fill you in a bit more, I’ll quote a memorial tribute I wrote when he passed:
“Pius came as a visiting professor to my base at the time, the NUL, and I paid a return visit to his base then, the State University of Pennsylvania. We struck up an immediate friendship, staying in each others’ houses, teasing each other without inhibition, and trying, without much success, to limit our wine consumption. Pius proved to be a very fine cook, taught by his mother, which enabled me to treat my friends to feasts of jollof rice. Somehow amidst all of this we did get our editorial work done.”
So there we have it. First off, next week, I’ll get around to reviewing Dipo Faloyin’s book—unless, that is, more asides occur to me (I can hear my long-suffering editor groaning “please let them not.”)
To be continued
Chris Dunton is a former Professor of English and Dean of Humanities at the National University of Lesotho.
Insight
Writing to inform
Have you ever wanted to convey information which would capture some concrete details, give directions or paint in detail a particular event or phenomena? In this installment we will focus on informative writing. You have to learn to inform your readers about places, events or other important details. Let’s start with an example.
Dear Thabo,
I spent yesterday afternoon at the Exposition. Rose went out to see an engineer at the Southern Pacific exhibit to get some facts for her railroad story and as Thando had the day off we both went along and wandered around while she was talking with him.
We saw the kangaroos and the wallabies at the Australian exhibit. One kangaroo was taking his afternoon nap in a bed he had scooped out in the sand. The sun was shining brightly and very hot on his bed in the centre of the wire yard and he lay flat on his back with his legs all sticking straight up and slept. A lady kangaroo was making herself a bed in the sand and another was eating mud. A wallaby was hopping around. It looks like the kangaroos, only smaller, and its fur was gray instead of yellowish-brown. The kangaroos looked just like pictures of them, only more so. Their front parts are so much smaller and out of proportion to their hind parts that they look ugly and then seem awkward as they hop around.”
What a mellow, descriptive and informative writing. Have you seen the skill or craft of informative writing at play as the narrative unfolded? The writer is very alive to detail as he paints the events of the day. She is very attentive to particular facts and events; she captures the place, the animals and the general mood. She furnishes to us some facts about the kangaroos and the wallabies. She describes to us in informative detail how the wallaby looks like a kangaroo although is rather smaller. Let’s try another informative piece. As you read the extract, try to discern the craft way in which the writer captures informative detail.
“Dear Mr Moroka,
In school we joined a programme called Tree Amigos. Amigos means friends in Spanish. And being a friend to trees is what the programme is all about. Kids who join Tree Amigos do lots of good projects to help trees. For example, the kids in my school are recycling paper and raising money to save the rain forests. We are also planting lots of tree seedlings around the school property. We’re making our own forest!
Muzi”
What an informative and environmentally sensitive piece! The writer informs her audience about the conservation projects they are undertaking which projects aimed at conserving nature, trees in particular. The extract above is practical as well as informative; it is also inspiring. Have you seen how we have learnt the Spanish term for friends, ‘amigos?’
I think thus far we have discerned that the art of writing informative pieces begins by being alive to detail and being attentive to what is going on. If you want to write in an informative manner you have to be careful, observant, creative and attentive to detail. Decide in your mind the exact details you want to express. See clearly in your mind how your audience is going to respond to the information you want to convey.
Carefully reflect on that which you want to put across. The skill of being crisp and informative can be learnt, mastered and perfected. Be patient as you go, keep a positive mind. So here we are, let’s meet again next week for another installment.
Vuso Mhlanga
