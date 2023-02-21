Uncategorized
Deal with underlying causes of GBV
When I was in high school, I liked two subjects, English Language and Literature English. We read this one book as a course requirement, a complication of short stories. Of the short stories, one stands out to me, “Life in the Machine.”
The author predicted that by the year 2030, everything will be operated by machines. There was an example of women no longer needing to use their hands to knead dough for bread, since there would be a machine that would do that. This seemed so far-fetched that one day we will be “Living in the Machine.”
I am reminded of that short story based on a video that has been circulated on social media this past week. A reminder that regardless of where one is in the world, news will travel to them as per predicted by “Life in the Machine,” all those years ago. The video is about an altercation between a male security guard and a female (referenced as a patron) of one of the establishments in town.
This article is neither about that man nor the disgruntled young female in the video. It is about one of the most misunderstood challenges in our society: gender-based violence.
For this article I did something unconventional to me, I consulted a dictionary. Let it be a topic for upcoming features why I have a bit of an issue with soliciting definitions from the English dictionary. Anyway, the dictionary definition is that GBV refers to any act of violence that is directed at an individual based on their gender or perceived gender.
This can include physical, sexual, emotional, and economic abuse. It can take place in a variety of settings, including the home, the workplace, and public spaces. Now, in the context of the said video, there is physical abuse from the male to the female, and emotional (specifically verbal abuse) towards the male.
Both are forms of abuse and should be cautioned against. I often hear this in my line of work, “Ke mo roakile hore ke mo siee moo ke mo lebetseng eaba ena osa mphahamisetsa letsoho.” It would seem that when threatened, a woman’s survival instinct lies in their words, whereas for the men it lies in their masculine strength to overpower and attack.
Gender-based violence is not black and white. It requires us to approach it carefully. There is no denying the data and research that exists, that GBV is more prevalent in women than in men. Some of the most heinous crimes against humanity are those perpetuated by males against females.
My perspective maybe somewhat biased because I get to work with women faced with GBV and Intimate Partner Violence (IPV).
In like manner, I work with men faced with GBV and IPV. Both are wrong, period! Which brings us to IPV and its dictionary definition. Intimate Partner Violence refers to any behaviour within an intimate relationship that causes physical, psychological, or sexual harm to one or both partners. IPV can take various forms, including physical violence, sexual violence, emotional abuse, and control over financial resources.
A clear understanding of GBV and IPV can inform preventative measures.
To mitigate GBV in settings where it manifests, it is important to take a comprehensive approach that addresses the underlying causes of violence. These include social and cultural norms that perpetuate gender inequality and support violence against women and other marginalised groups.
That is to say, to mitigate why girls and women are being taken out of school in Afghanistan, let us factor in the cultural norms. To stand against senseless killings of women in Iran, what is it that we need to understand about Iranian culture as this might be where solutions lie?
If we want to combat killings of women that identify as gay in South Africa, what is important for us to know about gender identity in this specific context?
Some ways to combat GBV include education and awareness-raising, legal and policy interventions, support services for survivors as well as working with perpetrators.
The same goes for IPV; prevention efforts, screening and assessment to provide appropriate interventions and referrals as needed, support services like emergency shelter, counselling, and legal assistance. If in contexts like Lesotho we continue to equate gender-based violence with women-based violence, we exclude men, “re hamela letanteng.”
During my studies abroad, I learned of the Duluth model. The developers found that when different members of the community coordinated their efforts to protect survivors and hold perpetrators accountable, these efforts were more successful.
I have found it helpful to adopt a working mindset that in empowering women against GBV and IPV, it is equally beneficial to teach men the part that they play in it. Therefore, they can be part of the solution.
This is a comprehensive and coordinated approach that is needed to combat GBV and IPV in Lesotho. I saw this on LinkedIn the other day, “Focus on women is essential, primary, mandatory even.
But these young women and girls live in societies that they share with men and young boys. An inclusive model can be helpful. Sidelining the boy child [and men] is perpetuating the very problems we want to ameliorate.”
My takeaway from the video in question is that it displayed how gender-based violence is experienced by men and women alike.
Until next time!
The author works as a Psychotherapist. She holds a Master’s in Counseling Psychology. She has certifications in Global Health Delivery, Policy Development & Advocacy in Global Health, Leadership & Management in Health, as well as Fundamentals in Implementation Science. Her views are independent and not representative of her professional roles. She is ambitious about equitable health delivery, health policy and decolonised mental health approaches.
‘Makamohelo Malimabe
Muckraker
Forced love
It was only a matter of time before the ABC started lashing out. Muckraker knew Montoeli Masoetsa, the spokesperson, was just about to get his mouth burnt when he blamed Uncle Tom and Mr Softie for the party’s embarrassing defeat in the election.
A loose cannon, he has mastered the art of waffling his way into trouble.
He was however right on who was to blame for the defeat. His only mistake was to omit to mention that he too was to blame for the defeat.
The All Basotho Confusion did not light the fire on his mouth then because it was too busy bandaging its wounds. But it wasn’t long before Masoetsa’s mouth chaperoned him into hot water again.
This time he sent out an audio clip with more vulgar info than the usual nonsense.
Muckraker has not had the pleasure of listening to the clip but can bet her last penny that he mentioned some body parts. Kabi, the ABC’s stepfather, later said the clip was so ‘heavy on the tongue” that it could not be tolerated from an age-wise person like Masoetsa.
At that moment Muckraker knew that Kabi had been afflicted with a disease common in the ABC. It’s a fatal combination of selective amnesia and hypocrisy.
That explains why he conveniently forgot to mention that in the ABC age doesn’t come with wisdom alone. You don’t need to go back far in history to know that Uncle Tom, whose age pulled the middle figure on wisdom in the early 2000s, was the master of vulgarity and insults.
He was the headmaster of name-calling yet no one suggested showing him the door.
His wife, the Feselasy, was the queen of insults and Kung-Fu but she remained the party’s mother and was even allowed to embarrass herself by getting 190 votes.
Her hobby of beating and insulting people was not even enough for her to be reprimanded.
That precedence of ignoring thuggish and unruly behaviour would have saved Masoetsa.
The only problem is that he didn’t found the party and was not sharing a bed with the founder. This is to say he misbehaved in a house he didn’t build and some privileges are sexually transmitted.
Masoetsa also mistimed his expletive rant. He misspoke when the party’s wounds were still bleeding. Nerves were still raw.
The party wanted to show that it had broken with its rogue past and Masoetsa delivered himself to be used as an example. He now says he rejects his suspension because he was never given a hearing. He insists he will remain the party’s spokesperson even if Kabi and his leadership strip to their state of nature and bumjive in the bus stop area.
That sounds macho but delusional. No one will listen to him if he insists on masquerading as the party’s spokesperson. He will only be speaking to himself and for himself.
Some things are just obvious but then commonsense stopped being common decades ago.
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!
muckraker.post@gmail.com
Unpacking mental health stigma
Have you ever wondered why mental health is so complex to understand and to work with? I can think of a ton of reasons, specifically language used and attitudes towards mental illness.
I went on a word search for this week’s column. I enlisted the help of friends from various parts of the world. The intention was to establish whether it is a Lesotho specific challenge or if Language used for mental health has a negative connotation in other countries.
Lehlanya in Sesotho, Lewany in Pashto, Khon-Bah in Thai, Batard’’ (Tu es con ou quio?) French, Maluco/Maluca in Portuguese, Louco in Spanish, Were in Yoruba, Kichaa in Swahili, etc.
The sense I got when talking to my friends is that if you go around addressing people with these terms, you are likely to get a beating based on the negative connotation that they carry. This poses a big question of whether individuals can willingly declare their mental illness without being at risk of the stigma it comes with.
I regard the stigma to be rooted in that which people do not understand, not the mental illness itself.
Mental illness is hard to describe, its symptomatology is not physical like it is the case with communicable diseases. Imagine going to a doctor and saying “There is something not right in my head.”
This can be interpreted in so many ways. There is no blood work that can be done, whereby the results indicate a high level of Schizophrenia that requires a change in diet or adopting a healthy lifestyle.
Mental illness is as complex as the neural network that communicates messages to and from the brain. We have excused ourselves from trying to understand factors at play by casting out those that live with mental disorders, a scapegoat that has worked for many years.
You ask yourself, not everyone that lives with a mental disorder faces stigma. Some are supported in their mental health journey. You would be absolutely correct in thinking this way.
Interestingly, stigma is multidimensional. It can also be self-imposed because the person living with the mental illness struggles to deal with the difference in personality, behaviour, physical appearance, illness, and overall functioning. Also, the stigma can come in the form of how other people react towards the person battling a mental illness.
They are faced with stereotypes and prejudice that result from misconceptions about mental illness. On one hand, they struggle with the symptoms and disabilities that result from the disorder. Mental health stigma can be a barrier to treatment. Mental health stigma operates in society.
It is internalised by individuals and is attributed by health professionals.
Here is a double edged sword of how stigma can look like. Thandi is married to Thomas (pseudonyms).
They have been together for ten years and are blessed with two children. Thomas gets a tat bit angry every now and then and as a result he “Lays his hands on Thandi” multiple times in one week. Thandi starts wearing excess make-up to hide the bruises and discoloured skin. This continues for approximately seven years until Thandi starts stonewalling, acting like being assaulted is a norm.
She does not cry anymore. She just sits there and takes her beatings in a true “Mosali o ngalla motseo” style. Thomas finds more aggressive ways to enforce the abuse, to get a reaction out of his wife. Unfortunately, a beating coupled with strangulation sends Thandi to the hospital after she stops breathing.
Thankfully, she survives and is discharged after four days. She goes back home to a sorrowful Thomas who promises to change his ways. However, this is short-lived which results in Thandi’s head getting banged against a wall, resulting in a stroke, impairment of speech, and low functioning.
This is an example of a woman who cannot seek help since it will portray her as a victim of abuse.
This is someone that struggles to seek mental healthcare because “ase lehlanya.” The word lehlanya is too narrow to showcase the unique presentations of how mental illness looks like from one person to the next.
Thandi’s experiences with violence can bring about TBI, PTSD, depression, GAD, etc. How would we determine this? Through creating a safe space for her to talk about the trauma she has experienced while using language that does not continue to victimise her.
It would also require a non-judgmental attitude, one that does not ask why she did not leave. It would require attitudes that are uplifting and empowering.
Ask yourself this, if you were to seek services for your mental health; what would you say when you arrive at a provider’s office? In other parts of the world, it is everyday language to be “on the Spectrum or have ADHD.”
As long as there is stigma attached to mental illnesses as well as negative attitudes towards those that are living with mental illnesses, ours is a journey without a destination.
Contrary to widely held beliefs, homeless people do not all have mental disorders. Not every homeless person has Schizophrenia. Not every homeless person is lehlanya as we tend to loosely use the word.
If we only focus on this group, we risk missing men in suits and ties, students faced with modern day challenges. We risk missing women in tight pencil skirts and six inched heels. We risk missing the grannies in the villages experiencing dementia and rapid decline in their cognitive abilities.
It is not always boloi as we tend to conclude.
Why does it look like mental health is characterised by hesitancy to openly talk about the things that stress us and affect functioning? The hesitancy is seemingly brought about by fear of being judged, treated poorly, as well as negative attitudes from others.
Language is important, it can produce desirable behavioural change if it is used resourcefully. One of my former Professors once said, “Understanding how to influence behaviour requires a better understanding of the social context.”
Until Next Time!
- The writer works as a psychotherapist. She holds a Master’s in Counseling Psychology. She has certifications in Global Health Delivery, Policy Development & Advocacy in Global Health, Leadership & Management in Health, as well as Fundamentals in Implementation Science.
Chief axes brother from junior post
MASERU – THE Principal Chief of Likhoele, Lerotholi Seeiso, has booted out his own brother, Chief Majara Seeiso, from the chieftaincy for alleged insubordination.
Chief Seeiso has replaced his brother with his own wife, Chieftainess ’Maletšabisa Seeiso.
Chief Majara Seeiso presided over 12 villages that formed part of Mafeteng urban and was directly reporting to his elder brother, Chief Seeiso.
“My wife is the one taking my orders hence I installed her as the chief of Mafeteng because these ones are rebelling against me,” Chief Seeiso told thepost on Tuesday.
The decision to axe his own brother has however not sat down well with some of his subjects. Some of the villagers on Monday marched to the office of the Mafeteng District Administrator Motinyane Motinyane requesting him to reverse Chief Seeiso’s decision.
The villagers want DA Motinyane to intervene.
What irked the villagers was a decision by Chief Seeiso to seize a stamp from the town chief after he told him that he was no longer the junior chief.
The villagers told the DA to respond to their grievance within the next 12 days.
They said they no longer have anyone to offer them services when they need them. The area chief’s duties include confirming ownership of livestock, allocation of sites and inherited properties.
He needs a stamp to validate some of the transactions.
In an exclusive interview with thepost, a defiant Chief Seeiso said he had axed his brother because he was refusing to carry out his orders.
“It is my responsibility as the chief to stop crimes when they happen,” Chief Seeiso said.
“I hear that people say I do not help them. I am only responsible to help Likhoele people and nothing more,” he said.
He said his brother had been acting as the urban chief since 1989. He said he had removing him because he was no longer cooperating with him.
“If you are a criminal or a thief, I remove you; what should I wait for?”
Chief Seeiso said his elder son died some years ago and now he has no one to take the office of the Mafeteng chief, “leaving me with no other option but to choose my wife”.
“I am not supposed to request chiefs under me to do things. I just give orders,” he said, adding that his subordinate chiefs “refused (to follow orders) yet I am the one who installed them as chiefs”.
He said he had installed his own wife because she listens to him and would not defy his orders.
Asked how he is to answer to the DA’s call, Chief Seeiso said he does not take orders from the DA therefore the community is just wasting its time by reporting him to the DA.
“My decision is final and is not subject to debate,” he said.
“I only account to the King (Letsie III) in Matsieng.”
He said he is number two amongst the experienced chiefs in the country, adding that he assumed the reins of the chieftainship way back in 1989.
“They should do whatever they want to do. The DA is just a coordinator and not our senior,” Chief Seeiso said.
He said the removal of an acting chief is not something new. It has happened before, he said.
He recalled that Chief Masupha Seeiso once acted on behalf of Prince Mohato Seeiso, now King Letsie III, when he was the Principal Chief of Matsieng.
“I put a spoon in their mouth but today they are defying my orders,” he said.
Chief Seeiso however declined to reveal how Chief Majara had been defiant and the instructions that he failed to carry out.
He said he is not a politician and was never installed by the DA to be the principal chief of Likhoele.
“Even the ministers, we do not account to them,” he said.
Chief Seeiso said the DA’s job is to coordinate between the chiefs and the central government not to lord over chiefs.
He said the aggrieved community could even take their fight against him to the Local Government Minister “so that the minister calls me for tea”.
Motinyane confirmed that he had received the letter of grievances on Monday from the community demanding the return of their chief in office.
He said the community stated in their letter that he should address their grievances within the next two weeks.
“They have threatened to take legal action if their grievances are not addressed,” Motinyane said.
He said the community argued that their chief was unlawfully removed because they were never consulted.
He said the community had insisted that their chief was always there for them and helped them.
Chief Majara could not be reached for comment at the time of going to print.
Nkheli Liphoto
