Muckraker
Forced love
It was only a matter of time before the ABC started lashing out. Muckraker knew Montoeli Masoetsa, the spokesperson, was just about to get his mouth burnt when he blamed Uncle Tom and Mr Softie for the party’s embarrassing defeat in the election.
A loose cannon, he has mastered the art of waffling his way into trouble.
He was however right on who was to blame for the defeat. His only mistake was to omit to mention that he too was to blame for the defeat.
The All Basotho Confusion did not light the fire on his mouth then because it was too busy bandaging its wounds. But it wasn’t long before Masoetsa’s mouth chaperoned him into hot water again.
This time he sent out an audio clip with more vulgar info than the usual nonsense.
Muckraker has not had the pleasure of listening to the clip but can bet her last penny that he mentioned some body parts. Kabi, the ABC’s stepfather, later said the clip was so ‘heavy on the tongue” that it could not be tolerated from an age-wise person like Masoetsa.
At that moment Muckraker knew that Kabi had been afflicted with a disease common in the ABC. It’s a fatal combination of selective amnesia and hypocrisy.
That explains why he conveniently forgot to mention that in the ABC age doesn’t come with wisdom alone. You don’t need to go back far in history to know that Uncle Tom, whose age pulled the middle figure on wisdom in the early 2000s, was the master of vulgarity and insults.
He was the headmaster of name-calling yet no one suggested showing him the door.
His wife, the Feselasy, was the queen of insults and Kung-Fu but she remained the party’s mother and was even allowed to embarrass herself by getting 190 votes.
Her hobby of beating and insulting people was not even enough for her to be reprimanded.
That precedence of ignoring thuggish and unruly behaviour would have saved Masoetsa.
The only problem is that he didn’t found the party and was not sharing a bed with the founder. This is to say he misbehaved in a house he didn’t build and some privileges are sexually transmitted.
Masoetsa also mistimed his expletive rant. He misspoke when the party’s wounds were still bleeding. Nerves were still raw.
The party wanted to show that it had broken with its rogue past and Masoetsa delivered himself to be used as an example. He now says he rejects his suspension because he was never given a hearing. He insists he will remain the party’s spokesperson even if Kabi and his leadership strip to their state of nature and bumjive in the bus stop area.
That sounds macho but delusional. No one will listen to him if he insists on masquerading as the party’s spokesperson. He will only be speaking to himself and for himself.
Some things are just obvious but then commonsense stopped being common decades ago.
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!
muckraker.post@gmail.com
The flowing tears
It’s now as naked as a goat’s behind that it will take years for the Democratic Confusion (DC) to heal from its election defeat.
Just when you think the party has recovered from the epic spanking you hear its leaders and supporters screaming and moaning in pain. Their noises are now disturbing our peace.
Right when you are about to catch some sleep you hear ‘M’e oee! Ichuuuuuuu! Ouch. Jonna oee! Everyone else has moved on but the DC is still grieving. Someone pass those crybabies a fatuku before they drown in their tears.
We have long accepted that makoenya are not a clever way of winning elections but the DC just won’t let us enjoy those balls of fried flour in peace because of their screams.
They still believe those balls, proudly distributed by their leader, should have won them votes.
Phew! And they are not even the scrumptious ones from Mamas. A few of them are pretending to be fine and strong but are hurting inside.
The rest have gone mental. There is a collective scratching of bums. The kind we felt for hours after our mothers unleashed peach tree twigs on our rears.
Size Two joined the weeping ceremony at the party’s elective conference last week.
He was the chief mourner. He told the sullen, long faced and tearing supporters that he too was still struggling to understand why the party lost.
He confessed that he, like other criers, was licking his wounds. Even his Camels in Qacha could not console him (he didn’t say that but it’s obvious)
Not even the Sesotho proverbs that he is known for spitting out could fast-track his healing.
It was a sad sight watching a group of adults singing songs of sorrow after an unexpected defeat. Sadly, their grieving is not accompanied by some soul-searching.
They keep wondering why they lost instead of wondering how they will come back.
Muckraker has already told them why they lost. Four words: outthought, out-campaigned, outmanoeuvred and outsmarted.
Even donkeys in Qaqatu have long known that rallies are no longer a useful campaign tool.
This business of driving around villages in a truck loaded with speakers bellowing monotonous political songs is so 1990.
The DC lost because it overrated itself and underestimated its opponents. Arrogance and pride have a way of biting those who possess them in abundance.
The DC should have figured that out by now but it continues to be in denial, pretending that it lost because of some chicanery perpetrated by the RFP.
Muckraker suspects some superstitious souls in the party are even blaming some thokolosi for slithering into the ballots and transferring the “X” from the DC to the RFP.
Others are probably accusing balimo of forsaking the party.
Some goats may have been slaughtered and swallowed in rituals to cleanse the party of bad omens. All of these are fine but will not change the reality that the DC is out of power and should be finding ways to get back.
But given their pain and confusion, Muckraker suspects it will be a long and winding road back to power. The RFP has to have a calamitous disaster for the DC to win back hearts and minds.
What is clear is that there will be no comeback if their leader insists on having that Rastafarian who eats meat for an adviser. Any party whose leader is advised by someone who calls himself ‘Sebonomoea’ is in trouble. We are talking social media and data analytics here, not radio farts.
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!
muckraker.post@gmail.com
‘Back to school’ nonsense
Whoever started this ‘Back to School’ ritual will not see heaven.
It is one pointless shindig. You have breasted women looking silly after forcing their huge frames into tiny uniforms.
You have bearded men harassing small shorts and their bushy legs molesting grey stocks.
Their leg hairs are peeping through the socks. Tummies at war with undersized white or sky blue shirts. The blazers are under stress.
By afternoon the adult ‘students’, still in their overwhelmed uniforms, are gulping beer and smoking weed.
None is yet to explain the real motive behind the charade.
Muckraker’s mini-survey among the uniformed bellies yielded nothing substantial to explain why some adults find pleasure in such nonsense.
Some said it’s meant to inspire young ones by showing that those now working were once students. Which is to say the young ones should work hard to get to where the old ones are. Phew!
Yet that point is quickly invalidated when the adults in uniform behave like rascals and drink themselves senseless.
If the point is to inspire then companies that want to have useful “Back to school” events should insist on graduation gowns, not Peka High School or Methodist High School uniforms.
Change the level from secondary school to tertiary and the excitement will evaporate.
And if adults are nostalgic about their high school days, maybe, just maybe, they should write LGCSE Mathematics exams. How about simple Sesotho compositions?
Muckraker will volunteer to be an invigilator.
Yet even that too will not do much to inspire the young ones who know that most of the old ones are simply failures merely getting by. The truth is that most of the old ones don’t inspire any confidence or ambition.
Few can claim to be ideal role models. There is very little to like or admire about their lives.
Most adults need to go back to school, real school, to relearn basic manners.
Many have spent years giving education a bad name by being functionally illiterate and bungling simple tasks for which they receive wages.
There is very little evidence that some of those who join the ‘Back to School’ boloney have ever been to school.
If you think Muckraker is being malicious just look at your colleagues. Turn your head slowly.
Oh yes, that dimwit pretending to be busy in the corner is watching porn.
And that one…yes that one. She likes talking about Muvhango during work hours.
That one in a floral dress takes days to finish a simple task.
That one in the white shirt cannot spell his name under pressure.
Yes, that one in the blue skirt still hasn’t finished that report she was supposed to submit in January 2019.
That short one is on a final warning after he brought a fake sick note for the fourth time in three months.
That chatterbox drunk in the other corner doesn’t like paying his daughter’s school fees. He goes missing for five days after getting paid. He still thinks he is smart though because no one tells him that he is an unmitigated moron.
And the tall chap from the corner office is a pervert who likes giving female colleagues indecent hugs. He talks too much but his only certificate to get the job was a political party membership card.
And that yellowbone from accounts spends more time gossiping instead of accounting for petty cash. That chubby fellow who is always snoring on his desk only comes alive when it’s time to discuss office parties.
He once had a bout of depression after losing the election for the company’s entertainment committee.
The management had to persuade him to withdraw his urgent High Court application to challenge the election results.
He has been chairman of the entertainment committee for the past five years because no one dares to challenge him. Everyone knows what that position means to him.
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!
muckraker.post@gmail.com
Just drive it!
Muckraker was 13 when she discovered a perfect way to fix phapharing blabbermouths who are clever by half.
The learning tool was a 16-year-old cousin who had come with his parents to Mafube for Christmas.
Nearly every uncle, aunt, nephew and cousin were at Muckraker’s grandmother’s house.
The yard was packed with cars.
Somewhere between drinking Oros and munching some drumsticks, Muckraker decided she didn’t like the cousin.
He was a big-headed fella who frowned upon the rural folks like Muckraker. He would not shut up about things Muckraker and her kind had never seen or received in their ears.
Nyoe, nyoe, Santa Barbra. Blah, blah VCR.
Nyoe, nyoe Michael Jackson.
Nyoe, nyoe Kingsway and Apollo lights.
His bragging was going fine until, out of the blue, he claimed to be a driver. Bingo!
That was the moment Muckraker had prayed for the whole week.
There it was… a chance to kick the bragging empty head off his high horse. And so the trap was set.
Muck: You are lying, you cannot drive anything!
Cousin: I can! I even drove my father’s Mercedes Benz on the way here.
Muck: You mean this Benz parked here now?
Cousin: Yes.
Muck: Prove it! Go take the keys from your father and come drive the car a little bit.
So cousin hurries to his father and tricks him into handing over his keys.
He comes back with a spring in his step, jumps in and starts the car.
It’s not long before Muckraker’s wish comes true.
Cousin raves the engine and rams into an aunt’s car. Boom!
He reverses into our granny’s kitchen and then turns into another uncle’s Cressida as he fights the steering wheel. Boom!
Now he is shocked by his incompetence as if he didn’t know he is incompetent. He turns right and smashes into the nearby tree. Boom!
He battles the steering wheel until he parks the car on top of the VIP toilet. Booooooom!
Her wishes granted, Muckraker sprints to tell the father of his son’s epic disaster. The car is a total wreck.
The furious father drags the shocked and teary cousin through the window and gives him a thorough beating.
The cousin was no driver but just a fast-talking charlatan who could not drive even a wheelbarrow.
Muckraker had proven that by merely daring the impostor to act on his lie. He was a problem to be fixed and Muckraker had fixed him.
Never argue with people who claim to be good at something.
Instead, just give them a chance to prove themselves.
Everyone deserves a chance to make a fool of themselves. That is what they mean when they talk about ‘equal opportunity’.
So where is Muckraker going with this?
Well, Uncle Sam and his RFP claimed they could drive this country to prosperity faster than you can say ‘Khotso, Pula, Nala’.
And what has that got to do with Muckraker’s cousin who claimed to be an expert driver. If you know you know.
If you don’t get the drift you need prayers.
Soon they will be blaming the previous gang for giving them an engineless car.
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!
muckraker.post@gmail.com
