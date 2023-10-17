Comment
Give more power to local councils
AT the time of writing last night, the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) was leading in results that had been announced for last weekend’s local government elections.
What stands out though was the massive voter apathy that saw Basotho largely shunning the elections.
Under normal circumstances, local government elections should trigger massive local interest as the issues directly affect people at the grassroots level.
Sadly, that has not been the case.
What we have seen is general apathy toward the polls with Basotho ignoring the elections altogether. It would appear that most Basotho have very little appreciation of how the local government system works in practice.
That probably explains why there has been very little enthusiasm towards these elections.
Perhaps the biggest cause of the apathy is that most people don’t really understand the critical role of local governments.
The other reason could be the government’s reluctance to devolve more authority and responsibilities to the local government. The talk of devolution has been there for years but with little tangible results.
Without much gravitas councillors have been reduced to mere talking heads with little or no say in the distribution of resources to the people.
This makes people see local government elections as a ‘by the way’ instead of being the cornerstone of both democracy in general and service delivery.
Local government elections have thus been reduced into an expensive money wasting junket meant to satisfy a constitutional obligation rather than electing local leaders to drive the development of communities.
We would suggest harmonising the elections to cut the cost of voter education. Yet that would not address the apathy.
The solution to the people’s aloofness to the local elections is to give more responsibilities to the local councils. The people have to be convinced that local governments matter. And that can only be achieved by dispersing power, authority and resources to the councils.
That push should come from the government and the opposition.
The current results of the elections appear to show that the RFP was running neck and neck to the main opposition Democratic Congress (DC) party.
The other smaller parties appear to have made very little impact in the polls.
What we are likely to see in the long run is a clear contest between the RFP and the DC for supremacy. It would appear that despite some trouble in the RFP cockpit over Matekane’s leadership style, the people on the ground still love their leader and the party.
For Matekane, the honeymoon is still not over. He remains the darling of the rural masses who still see him as a “political Messiah” sent to deliver them from economic penury. They still believe in his vision and political programmes.
While the DC appears to have retained its grassroots supporters, there is still so much work for the party if it is to mount a serious challenge to the RFP’s hegemony in the next elections.
It will need to project itself as a credible alternative voice in parliament if it is to make an impact. That will require that it maintains its stability by speaking with one voice.
Until the government empowers local councils to ensure they have real power to improve the lives of the people at the micro-level, the people will continue to see local government elections as a waste of money.
Beating war drums
Lesotho’s opposition parties appear to be beating war drums as they seek to oust Prime Minister Sam Matekane when parliament re-opens in two weeks’ time.
Last week, the opposition parties threatened to sue the Prime Minister if he does not re-open parliament.
They argue that Matekane was delaying the re-opening of parliament to forestall an impending vote-of-no-confidence in his administration.
Party leaders who spoke to this newspaper last week were all in a buoyant mood predicting Matekane’s fall when parliament is reconvened. They claim they now have the required number of MPs to topple Matekane.
During the same week, a Democratic Congress (DC) activist, Bokang Ramatšella, petitioned the High Court to deregister Matekane’s ruling Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) party.
Ramatšella argues that the RFP was registered unlawfully by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) in May last year.
Tellingly, he has received backing from at least six MPs from the RFP who have provided supporting affidavits confirming that the party was illegally registered.
He wants the RFP barred from contesting tomorrow’s local government elections.
Ramatšella’s court application has only served to vividly illustrate the huge fissures within the ruling RFP.
The RFP is in the midst of a bruising internal battle with three rebel MPs suspended from the party for challenging the party’s national executive committee.
The MPs have not taken their suspension lying down. They have accused Matekane and his national executive committee of undemocratic practices by seeking to stifle free speech.
In seeking Matekane’s ouster, the opposition appears to be reneging on the pledge they made last year that they would give the man the space to govern.
As we have said before, this newspaper holds no brief for any politician. We have no dog in this fight. However, we still think that in seeking to oust Matekane at this point just a year after his election, the opposition might be channeling their energy towards a wrong cause.
This appears to be a narrow battle that has nothing to do with the ordinary Mosotho in the village. The result is that political, judiciary and civil service reforms that have been touted by SADC as the panacea to Lesotho’s constant woes are now on the backburner.
Lesotho’s economy has tanked. The textile industry, the second largest sector after the civil service, is in distress. There is a high chance that the sector could collapse if no urgent measures are taken by the government to save it.
Such a scenario is just too ghastly to contemplate.
Our infrastructure has largely collapsed. Our roads are now filled with potholes.
Hunger is stalking thousands of Basotho both in urban and rural areas. Our rural communities can no longer grow enough to feed themselves and have over the years relied on international relief agencies to survive.
Inflation is on the gallop, putting a huge strain on Basotho who survive on less than one United States dollar a day. The private sector is not growing. Some companies have been forced to send thousands home as they battled to stay afloat.
In all this, we are on our own as Basotho. We should not expect any “white man with a white heart” to come and save us.
These, in our humble opinion, are the issues our politicians must focus on. It would be a mistake for our politicians to channel their energy in seeking Matekane’s ouster when the house is already burning.
If Matekane is to fail, he must fail of his own accord not because he was sabotaged through some shenanigans in parliament.
Don’t kill the private sector
THERE was a tragically familiar story during the Public Accounts Committee (PAC)’s hearings last week. Individuals who rented their vehicles to the government told the committee that most of them had not been paid in more than 10 months.
Yet the government expects them to continue servicing their vehicles and pay their debts with banks. From their evidence, it is difficult to understand why the government is not paying them.
But we can surmise that they are yet another victim of the government’s notorious culture of not meeting its obligations to suppliers. This culture has been engrained over the years.
Doing business with the Lesotho government is an extreme sport that can leave you bankrupt and in serious debt. Most businesspeople know that supplying goods or services to the government is a death trap. You have to wait for months and even years before getting paid.
Meanwhile, your creditors like banks, contractors and suppliers will be hounding you for their money. In most cases, such businesses are caught between a rock and a hard place.
They cannot stop providing goods and services to the government because it is the main customer. The government controls just over 40 percent of the economy. So companies that rely on the government for business become reluctant creditors, damned if they stop and damned if they continue.
They are caught up in a patently abusive business relationship with the government. The consequences of this culture are far-reaching for businesses, the economy and the government itself.
Many companies have either closed, retrenched, downsized or sunk in debt. This has a calamitous ripple effect on the entire economy.
Those owed by the government cannot pay their suppliers, creditors and employees. Once in financial crises, the companies cannot meet their tax obligations to the government which then turns around to blame businesses for what is essentially self-inflicted misery.
The reality is that by delaying payments the government is complicit in the downfall of many businesses. It’s shooting itself in the foot because the delays are hitting its tax revenues.
Apart from struggling to get their payment and keep afloat, the businesses have to contend with the demands to settle their tax obligations. In other words, the very government that is not paying its debts is incessantly knocking on doors for tax.
Those who fail to pay their taxes are saddled with punitive penalties that only worsen their situations. Because the penalties don’t stop until the debt is paid, businesses end up chasing an ever-moving target.
The government doesn’t pay you but punishes you with harsh penalties when you don’t pay its taxes.
Most of these businesses are not trying to dodge tax but are just victims of cash-flow crises inflicted by the government. Unless this culture changes we are likely to see more businesses closing.
That will be tragic, precisely because this is a government that was swept into power on the strength of promises to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.
We are still to see any major movement on that promise.
Instead, we have witnessed a massive deterioration in the business environment as more companies close. The complaints by people who rented their vehicles to the government is testimony that the administration is yet to make good on its promises to expedite payments to the private sector.
The private sector is not demanding handouts, subsidies or tax concessions. It simply wants the government to pay companies on time and remove red tape that hobbles their operations.
That is not too much to ask of a government that claims to be business-friendly and is dominated by people from the private sector.
Walk the talk, Mr Commissioner
Police Commissioner Holomo Molibeli appears to have caught a habit of talking tough but doing little to stop the scourge of crime that has gripped Lesotho for much of his tenure.
He was at it again last week when he told a Justice Sector Coordination Forum that the famo music gangs, blamed for much of the murders and other violent crimes, have become a “national security threat”. He described the gangs as ‘domestic terrorists’, a significant step up from “violent criminals”.
He promised fire and thunder against the gangs wreaking havoc in communities across the country. Police officers who are gang members or supplying guns to them will face the full wrath of the law, he said.
If this was the first time Molibeli had used such strong words and threatened to act, we would be cheering him on.
Sadly, we have heard those forceful words before but with very little action and results.
If anything, the gangs have continued to kill with impunity and maim with near impunity. They have left a trail of hundreds of orphaned families. Their killing sprees, especially in the Mafeteng district, have driven hundreds of families from their homes. Commissioner Molibeli told the forum that some gang members have become hitmen, with some charging as little as M500 for a hit.
The commissioner faces three main stumbling blocks in his fight against the famo gangs.
The first is that his police officers lack the skills and resources to investigate the gangs and break them.
The second is that he doesn’t have the necessary political will to launch an all-out war against the gangs.
The third, which is even more pernicious and embarrassing, is that some of his officers are gang members. These rogue police officers are supplying arms to the gangs, protecting suspects, leaking intelligence to gang leaders and sabotaging investigations.
The first two might not be within the commissioner’s powers but he still has to speak truth to power and compel them to do the needful.
He should tell the prime minister that he is failing dismally because he is sending officers armed with batons and outdated investigation skills to battles with sophisticated, heavily armed and well-moneyed gangs.
The third problem is, however, the commissioner’s baby because he is in charge.
That his officers are recruited by gangs is a serious indictment of his leadership.
So is the fact that officers are robbing the police armouries to arm the gangs.
The buck storms with him.
The indiscipline might not have started under his tenure but he has to deal with it now. Instilling and enforcing discipline among the rank and file should be his starting point in the fight against the gangs. Only after he has cleaned up his house can he compel politicians to play their part.
Imploring the government to adequately fund the police in the current rotten state would be as good as throwing money into a bottomless pit.
The commission should also correctly diagnose the problem. While money is important for the police, it is not the core issue.
Many of the problems don’t require money.
He can tweak the training curriculum to shore up the police skills. Retraining officers will not cost much either.
The recruitment should be thorough to weed out rotten apples at the gate. That requires a clear strategy and systems, not money.
Discipline requires leadership, not money.
The commissioner should start walking the talk and also have a serious self-introspection. Until then, Basotho remain at the mercy of famo music gangsters that are not only rich and well-armed but also control elements of the police.
