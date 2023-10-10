Lebina breaks silence on LCS departure

Last season’s Premier League joint top goal-scorer Hlomelang Lebina has broken his silence on his bold decision to leave boyhood club LCS and join their Vodacom Premier League rivals Matlama.

The 21-year-old’s move from the Correctional Service side he joined as a 15-year-old raised eyebrows in the football fraternity based on his exploits at the club last season, where he was the joint top goal-scorer in the league with 15-goals.

His impressive campaign saw the striker earn a call-up to the national team and was named in the Leslie Notši’s final squad that won silver at the 2023 COSAFA Cup tournament that was held in Durban in July.

The striker has downplayed reports that his move from Masheshena to Matlama was motivated by the departure of coach Shale Lehohla, who gave the young forward his big breakthrough last season.

The Ha-Mantšebo born striker has hit the ground running at Tse Putsoa scoring a goal in the semi-finals of the Alliance Winter Challenge and bagging the Player of the Tournament award two weeks ago.

Matlama were crowned winners of the tournament after beating Lioli in the semi-final and Linare in the final as Lebina got a taste of silverware at his new club.

“I have always loved Matlama since I was a young boy and I thought it was an opportunity to play for the club after my contract with LCS expired,” Lebina said.

“I also wanted to play for a club that regularly challenges and win trophies in the country.”

The diminutive forward believes joining Tse Putsoa will do his career a lot of good having recently won his first national team cap.

“Yes, I think it was the best decision for my career and I’m looking forward to scoring more goals for my new club to win the golden boot again as well as a lot of trophies with the club,” he said.

“The reception from everyone at the club has been amazing and you would even think I’m not new at Matlama.

“Scoring in my first tournament playing for the club was a cherry on top and I believe it’s the first of many to come in the colours of Matlama,” he said.

Hlomelang, who was scouted for LEFA School of Excellence as a 15-year-old before joining the LCS development side, is confident he will get more call ups for Likuena after playing at the recent COSAFA Cup.

He also represented his country at junior level playing at the 2021 COSAFA Youth Championship held in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.

The striker was not in the Notši squad for the final fixture of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ivory Coast that played last weekend but he believes he will get his chance again.

“It was a dream come true to finally play for Likuena and earn my first cap for my country. I think it was the first of many caps to come,” Lebina said.

