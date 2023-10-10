Uncategorized
Lebina breaks silence on LCS departure
Last season’s Premier League joint top goal-scorer Hlomelang Lebina has broken his silence on his bold decision to leave boyhood club LCS and join their Vodacom Premier League rivals Matlama.
The 21-year-old’s move from the Correctional Service side he joined as a 15-year-old raised eyebrows in the football fraternity based on his exploits at the club last season, where he was the joint top goal-scorer in the league with 15-goals.
His impressive campaign saw the striker earn a call-up to the national team and was named in the Leslie Notši’s final squad that won silver at the 2023 COSAFA Cup tournament that was held in Durban in July.
The striker has downplayed reports that his move from Masheshena to Matlama was motivated by the departure of coach Shale Lehohla, who gave the young forward his big breakthrough last season.
The Ha-Mantšebo born striker has hit the ground running at Tse Putsoa scoring a goal in the semi-finals of the Alliance Winter Challenge and bagging the Player of the Tournament award two weeks ago.
Matlama were crowned winners of the tournament after beating Lioli in the semi-final and Linare in the final as Lebina got a taste of silverware at his new club.
“I have always loved Matlama since I was a young boy and I thought it was an opportunity to play for the club after my contract with LCS expired,” Lebina said.
“I also wanted to play for a club that regularly challenges and win trophies in the country.”
The diminutive forward believes joining Tse Putsoa will do his career a lot of good having recently won his first national team cap.
“Yes, I think it was the best decision for my career and I’m looking forward to scoring more goals for my new club to win the golden boot again as well as a lot of trophies with the club,” he said.
“The reception from everyone at the club has been amazing and you would even think I’m not new at Matlama.
“Scoring in my first tournament playing for the club was a cherry on top and I believe it’s the first of many to come in the colours of Matlama,” he said.
Hlomelang, who was scouted for LEFA School of Excellence as a 15-year-old before joining the LCS development side, is confident he will get more call ups for Likuena after playing at the recent COSAFA Cup.
He also represented his country at junior level playing at the 2021 COSAFA Youth Championship held in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
The striker was not in the Notši squad for the final fixture of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ivory Coast that played last weekend but he believes he will get his chance again.
“It was a dream come true to finally play for Likuena and earn my first cap for my country. I think it was the first of many caps to come,” Lebina said.
Mikia Kalati
Sports
LDF Ladies boss lauds team’s performance
Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) Ladies head coach, Lengana Nkhethoa, says his club made some significant improvements at this year’s CAF Women’s Champions League COSAFA Qualifiers which concluded in Durban, South Africa, last weekend.
LDF finished third in their four-team group which was an improvement on their debut performance at the regional championship in 2021 when they finished bottom of their pool.
Nkhethoa said LDF were much more competitive this year and playing more international friendly matches will help the team improve further.
LDF, who won last season’s Women Super League (WSL) undefeated, finished Group A with one point from three games which was gained in LDF’s opening game against Malawi’s Ntopwa FC thanks to ‘Maseriti Mohlolo’s late equaliser.
It was a match in which LDF enjoyed good possession and created chances to score, but their inability to find the net let them down.
LDF next faced Double Action Ladies from Botswana and lost 1-0. Their last group game was against Zambia’s Green Buffaloes and LDF were knocked out of the competition after a 2-1 defeat.
In the end, LDF only failed to score in one game and Nkhethoa said creating chances is the main positive they can take away from the competition.
He said now it is time for LDF to work on their finishing.
“I am very happy with our performance given the standard of our league. We also had major injuries to key players, Phuzile (Molefe), (Mosele) Pita, (Thato) Mapepesa who played with injuries while some didn’t play at all,” Nkhethoa said.
“I think any team in the Super League that will have an opportunity to go to this tournament, not just us, should start preparing now by playing a lot of international friendly matches, they need them,” he added.
Many have said LDF were unlucky not to score and maybe win some of their games at CAF Women’s Champions League COSAFA Qualifiers.
The Lesotho champions were not outplayed and the results could have easily gone their way if they took advantage of their chances. Nkhethoa attributed his side’s poor finishing to a lack of confidence.
“In football we like to say we don’t have luck but it’s about the player’s confidence. That moment when they have to make the decision, they need to be confident in front of goals,” Nkhethoa said.
LDF had wanted to progress from the group and into the semi-finals.
Nkhethoa said while the players were disappointed not to achieve the goals they had set for themselves prior to the competition, they were encouraged by their much improved performance this year.
With the new WSL season ahead, Nkhethoa and LDF will now turn their attention to defending their title which they have won for the past four seasons.
Tlalane Phahla
Uncategorized
Linare players resume training
Linare players resumed training yesterday afternoon after boycotting training sessions last week because of money disputes with the club’s management.
The players were aggrieved that M200 was deducted from their monthly wages without any prior notice or explanation.
The players had a meeting with the management last week where they were told that the deductions were for towels that went missing at a hotel they were staying in when the club travelled to Botswana in August.
One player, who spoke to thepost on condition of anonymity, said they noticed the deduction when they received their wages and had no idea why that had been done.
The player said while Linare were in Botswana for a preseason tournament, towels allegedly went missing at the hotel they were staying in and the finger was pointed at the players.
The player said towels went missing from certain rooms where some players were staying, but the deduction of wages applied to the whole team including the technical team.
The player pleaded innocence to the towel theft and felt it was unfair that the whole team was punished for the mistakes of a few people.
“We have had meetings with the management before and they never mentioned missing towels and that money would be deducted, we just saw deductions and when we enquired why (that had happened) we were told about the theft that happened in Botswana. The towels went missing in other rooms, but all of us have been punished,” the player said.
“We boycotted training but we have been ordered to report for training on Wednesday, so I guess our issue will not be resolved,” he said.
Speaking to thepost this week, Linare spokesperson Bokang Phasumane confirmed that there was a meeting between the management and the players. He said an agreement was reached between the two parties which is why the players will resume training, but he did not go into further details.
Phasumane confirmed that the players boycotted training in protest over the deductions but said the matter is now in the past.
It is unclear how many towels were stolen and the value of the towels. Linare travelled to Botswana as guests in August to play in a pre-season tournament also featuring Gaborone United, VTM FC and Mochudi Centre Chiefs.
Tlalane Phahla
Uncategorized
Tempers flare as MPs clash
TEMPERS flared between two MPs during a Public Accounts Committee (PAC) inquiry on the National Covid-19 Secretariat (Nacosec).
The hearing had to be briefly stopped after a heated exchange between committee member ‘Mamarame Matela and chairman ‘Machabana Lemphane-Letsie.
This was after Matela, the Socialist Revolutionary MP, felt that Lemphane-Letsie was shutting her out from the proceedings.
Matekane renewed the call at his rally in Quthing on Sunday, saying the cases are damaging the image of the party.
The clash started when Matela asked officials from the Disaster Management Authority (DMA) if they had prepared a disaster plan and budget during Covid-19.
“I want to know if you can provide us with a plan and a budget because your mandate says you will design a plan and a budget,” Matela asked.
Instead of allowing the DMA officials to respond, Lemphane-Letsie said Matela was off-tangent with what was being discussed.
“We will talk about this as a committee and decide on how we depart from it,” Lemphane-Letsie.
This enraged Matela who turned on her microphone and started addressing Lemphane-Letsie. She said the DMA’s answer was the basis on which she wanted to ask further questions.
Lemphane-Letsie responded by instructing Matela to turn off the microphone so that proceedings could continue. She also told Mputi Mputi, another committee member, to ask his question.
Matela raised a point of order but Letsie told her that the question was noted.
Matela insisted that she wanted her questions answered.
“I just want some gaps filled”.
“Are you ignoring my questions accidentally or purposely? Please let the DMA answer me”.
Lemphane-Letsie however said the matter had been closed but before she could finish talking Matela yelled: “If you do not allow me to ask then you are making assumptions about things that you should have asked”.
She started pointing at Lemphane-Letsie, telling her that she should remember that she is “just a chairman to give the committee guidance and not to instruct” them.
“We are equal here. We are all Members of Parliament. That you are the chairman does not make you higher than us”.
Lemphane-Letsie ignored her again and called on Mputi to ask his questions.
When Mputi was done Lemphane-Letsie called on Napo Moshoeshoe but Matela interjected.
Moshoeshoe suggested journalists leave the room for a minute while the committee tried to thrash out matters.
Lemphane-Letsie obliged and cleared the room.
When the hearing resumed ‘Matela had cooled down.
Nkheli Liphoto
