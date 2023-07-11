Uncategorized
LEC boss resigns
THE Managing Director of the Lesotho Electricity Company (LEC), Mohato Seleke, has resigned.
He leaves the power company after two and half years after reaching a mutual separation agreement.
News of his exit is contained in the LEC staff memo released yesterday.
The memo states that the LEC and its managing director had reached a mutual separation agreement from June 1.
“The managing director has started serving notice for a period of one month until the 30th June 2023,” the memo reads.
It says that the recruitment process for the position of the managing director will soon be expedited by the board of directors.
“The board of directors wishes to thank the managing director for his hard work, dedication and professional contribution in ensuring the business continuity for the LEC,” it reads.
Seleke is a former chief executive of the Lesotho National Development Corporation (LNDC). He was appointed to lead the LEC in January 2021.
His stint as the chief executive of the LNDC was largely uneventful.
It was however at the LEC that he was thrust into the headlines for his aggressive debt-collection tactics. Under Seleke, the LEC’s credit department did not have sacred cows.
He once switched off the Government Complex, a move that affected even the prime minister’s offices.
A few months ago the country went for nearly a week without water supplies after the LEC cut power to the Water and Sewerage Company’s pumps.
Other government departments were also forced to clear their debts after being switched off.
Nkheli Liphoto
I didn’t kill Joki, says Lehlanya
MASERU-A feared famo music gangster, Sarele Sello, widely known as Lehlanya, says he did not kill journalist Ralikonelo Joki.
Lehlanya was speaking at the burial of Joki at St Michael’s in Roma last Saturday amid social media rumours that he had a hand in the journalist’s killing.
He told the mourners that he could not have killed Joki who was close to his heart as a friend.
Joki was gunned down shortly after he left his Tsenolo FM studios in Upper Thamae three weeks ago.
His death triggered an outpouring of grief among local journalists as well as international outrage about gun violence in Lesotho.
“I did not kill Leqhashasha,” Lehlanya told the mourners.
Joki was popularly known in media circles as Leqhashasha.
“I could not kill Qhashi, we were very close, like brothers,” he said.
Lehlanya complained bitterly about those who were implicating him in the murder saying they were trying to side-track the police from focusing on the truth.
He said Joki had called him earlier in the week asking him to lend him his car.
“He nearly got killed in my car,” he said.
“I told him that my car was in South Africa.”
Lehlanya, who is wanted in South Africa in connection with the massacre of 16 people at a tavern in Soweto last September, said all murderers must be hanged.
Although he is wanted in South Africa, he has never been arrested despite him visiting the country several times.
Lehlanya was speaking a few weeks after two members of his Terene gang were arrested in connection with murders in Roma and Morija.
Lehlanya said Lesotho is “an unfortunate country”, comparing it with Botswana “where people get hanged for killing”.
“That (death sentence) would deter people from committing these heinous acts,” he said.
Lehlanya told the mourners that the Lesotho government should implement the death sentence adding that “murderers should be treated the same way they treat others”.
Speaking at the funeral, the Basotho Patriotic Party (BPP) leader, Tefo Mapesela, said Joki’s murder was premeditated therefore those responsible should face justice.
He said he wants to know the person who hired the assassins who took Joki’s life.
“He must tell us what pushed him to do so,” Mapesela said.
He also called on the government to bring back the death penalty “to curb the killings because people kill knowing that they will be given bail”.
Communications Minister Nthati Moorosi said she is worried that Joki’s killing will instil fear in journalists.
She told journalists not to despair.
She said those who kill journalists are shaking the pillars of good governance and the rule of law.
“There are many illegal guns in this country, they must be confiscated,” she said.
The Tšenolo FM Station Manager, Mohau Kobile, said the radio station will take care of Joki’s children until they reach Grade 12.
Lesotho still has the provision of death by hanging for capital offences but judges rarely hand down death sentences.
Even when the High Court has imposed a death sentence on a convict it is also extremely rare for the Court of Appeal to uphold the sentences.
The last execution in Lesotho was carried out in 1994. For years there were no convicts on death row until 2021 when two people were sentenced to death.
The two have not been executed.
Executions in Lesotho are carried out by hanging. But the country has no professional hangman to carry out the task.
Nkheli Liphoto
M7 million deal for PS’
MASERU – IN a spectacular climb-down, the government has agreed to a settlement deal with the 16 principal secretaries it has been fighting in court over the past four months.
thepost can reveal that the deal was sealed on Tuesday following hours of negotiations between Labour Minister Richard Ramoeletsi and the principal secretaries.
The settlement, which allows the government to appoint new principal secretaries, comes after months of a bruising legal battle punctuated by twists and turns.
The principal secretaries rushed to the High Court after the government announced that it was terminating their contracts as part of a restructuring programme.
The principal secretaries were put on administrative leave pending their termination. The government had also said the principal secretaries were free to reapply for the positions, a move that could have been meant to placate them after the termination.
In initial negotiations, the parties appeared to be on the verge of an amicable separation but the talks collapsed after the government allegedly reneged on its earlier promises.
What followed was a court battle that promised to drag on for months with each party refusing to budge.
The principal secretaries argued that their dismissal was unfair and malicious while the government countered that they were using the courts to hang on to their jobs. The impasse however ended on Tuesday.
Under the deal, the termination dates of all the contracts will be May 31, which is the last day the government will pay their full salaries.
The principal secretaries will reserve 30 percent of their salaries for the duration stipulated in their contracts. The government also agreed to continue contributions to their pensions and pay their utilities for the duration of their contracts. The utilities which include water, electricity, housing and airtime amount to about M8 500 per month.
They will also receive a notice of three months and cash in lieu of their leave days. The principal secretaries will surrender government vehicles and other properties that were part of their benefits.
They will also drop their court case and any other claim against the government.
The contracts of eight principal secretaries were scheduled to end in August, five in May 2024 and four in 2025.
It appears to be a win-win deal for the parties. The principal secretaries get to walk away with something that might give them a soft landing while the government gets to start afresh with its own appointees.
In total, the government is expected to spend nearly M7 million for the principal secretaries to walk away.
That is a total of M2 256 000 for the three months’ notice for the 16. Some M2 658 000 will go towards utilities. The salaries will cost the government about M2 538 000. Their pension contributions and leave days are not known. Advocate Christopher Lephuthing, who represented 10 of the principal secretaries, confirmed that there were “some talks” but refused to give further details for fear of jeopardising the deal.
So did Advocate Sello Tšabeha, who represented the other six.
Malimpho Majoro
LEFA honours Lepono
MASERU – The Lesotho Football Association (LEFA) has paid homage to former Minister of Sport, ‘Mathabiso Lepono, for her work in sports.
The honorary celebration was held at Lepono’s home in Ha Ramokoatsi, Mafeteng, on Monday.
Lepono, who is now 80 years old, was a long-time minister of gender, youth, and sports under former Prime Minister Pakalitha Mosisili led government.
After an illustrious career, she retired in 2012 and LEFA president Advocate Salemane Phafane said after her departure the association has not felt the warmth it felt under her leadership.
Lepono’s name is certainly synonymous with the country’s politics and sport.
The Thibella native first joined cabinet in 1999 when she was appointed as the minister of environment, gender, and youth affairs and, in 2002, she shifted to the ministry of gender, youth, and sports.
While serving as gender minister, Lepono oversaw the passage of the Legal Capacity of Married Persons Act of 2006 which removed men’s marital power over their wives and gave married women more rights.
She also headed the implementation of the 2003 Sexual Offences Act which, among other provisions, recognised marital rape as a crime.
By 2011, Lepono was one of seven women ministers in the cabinet, alongside ‘Mamphono Khaketla, Mannete Ramali, Maphoka Motoboli, Mphu Keneiloe Ramatlapeng, Mpeo Mahase-Moiloa, and Pontso Suzan Matumelo Sekatle.
As he honoured Lepono, Phafane said LEFA felt it would be irresponsible to overlook what the former minister has done for sports in Lesotho, especially football.
It was under her leadership that the national stadium, Setsoto, and the Leshoboro Stadium in Mafeteng were revamped.
The Rapokolana High Altitude Sports Training Centre located on the outskirts of Maseru was also Lepono’s brainchild. The M55 million sports facility was built by the government in 2005 to develop local athletes.
The facility comprises a state-of the-art gymnasium, indoor swimming pool, football pitch, running-track as well as netball and tennis courts, among its amenities.
“We have not had the warmth we had under your leadership, we have not felt the love we had during your time,” Phafane said to Lepono.
“There has not been one (minister) to match or even come close to what Mme ‘Malepono did as minister. The (Setsoto) stadium we have now was built (by her), it was her vision for us as a country to have a stadium. She built Leshoboro as well. Tell me which stadium was built by another minister besides the two?” he said.
Phafane said unfortunately the Rapokolana centre, along with several other of Lepono’s ideas, has now been turned into a white elephant.
Phafane said LEFA will not honour any other minister until they have made their mark.
“Rapokolana was her idea and it started during her time, there is no minister that can stand here and be proud about Rapokolana except her. It was her wish for football to get the benefit of training there, (but) I am not sure whether that will happen. We know nothing and there are no signs that we will benefit anything there,” Phafane said.
The LEFA president said football no longer has a home in Lesotho because the national team, Likuena, now play their games in Johannesburg, South Africa, because Setsoto is banned by Africa’s football governing body, CAF, for being below the required international standards.
The time to renovate the stadium came and passed. Even the stadium’s artificial turf is no longer up to standard because the sports ministry refused to let LEFA maintain it, Phafane said.
LEFA no longer receives a subvention from the ministry and Phafane said the last time they received it was back in 2012 which was the same time Lepono retired.
Phafane said the money from parliament ends up at the sports ministry and the allowances that players get come from the association itself. The government has all but abandoned its responsibility to the national teams.
“You also took responsibility for the national teams, the last time we received a subvention was in 2012,” Phafane said in reference to Lepono.
“I dare the LSRC (Lesotho Sport and Recreation Commission) president to say we are not telling the truth; we don’t get (a subvention). After you left, they started singing a new song that there is no money,” he said.
“The ministry and their workers point fingers when the players don’t do well, shame on them. If I was them, I would hide my finger knowing I did nothing for the team,” he said.
The association gifted Lepono with a trophy, three footballs and a brand new Likuena kit. Accepting the presents, the former minister said it hurts to see Setsoto in the state it is in now, as well as many other projects that she started.
Lepono said she did not think anyone would notice the things she did while she was in office.
She thanked LEFA and proclaimed her love for sport.
“I don’t know what to say, thank you so much,” Lepono said.
“When we were doing these things, we didn’t realise that there were people seeing them. I love football. I love all sports because there is nothing that brings people together like football. Football comes first, people love it, they come together,” she added.
“This is a big thing you have done for me; I thank you,” Lepono said.
Lepono said when she built Setsoto, her ministry had no money but they were willing to make it happen.
“I am not here to criticise anyone but we built Setsoto with tears,” Lepono said.
“Ntate Mosisili was not playing with me, I fought tooth and nail and I prayed that even though there was no money, God would give me money. There was no money given to build the grounds, but
I prayed we would build them, it was unfortunate that I left,” she said.
Lepono said the Rapokolana centre has a football ground which was meant to benefit football but the centre, like Setsoto, has become the white elephant. The centre was also built to take advantage of the country’s high altitude but it is of no use to Lesotho’s athletes at present time.
“This country is not going anywhere if you build a ground it turns into a white elephant,” Lepono said.
“When a new person arrives, they draw up their own priorities, they don’t say: let’s finish the ongoing projects.”
Tlalane Phahla
