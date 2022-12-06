Uncategorized
Leposa squabbles take nasty turn
MASERU – SQUABBLES within the Lesotho Police Staff Association (Leposa) took a nasty turn on Monday when a senior officer allegedly held his colleagues at gunpoint.
There was chaos at the Government Complex, the treasury section, when Inspector ’Makatleho Mphetho came out of the building running, calling for security.
Inspector Mphetho had just sped out of the treasury office allegedly running from Inspector Teboho Molumo whom she said he had pointed a gun at several officers and the treasury officers.
She said Inspector Molumo had pointed a gun at her too. Inspector Mphetho called the police who took Inspector Molumo away with them.
Inspector Molumo, the suspended Leposa deputy president, had taken the association before the accountant general to explain why they are still deducting money from his salary when he had paid what he owed.
Inspector Molumo, in a letter seen by thepost, said he had borrowed money from the association in 2020 and he was to pay M1 100 per month but in October this year M3 000 was deducted from his salary.
The last deduction should have been in November but to his shock, M3 000 was deducted last month, infuriating Inspector Molumo.
He then took the association to the accountant general’s office at Finance House, situated at the Government Complex.
Inspector Mphetho, the Leposa secretary general, told thepost that during the discussions the secretary for Central Region, Mokhethi Mokhethi, was trying to explain why Inspector Molumo should pay when he got really angry.
She said Inspector Molumo used vulgar language and immediately drew a pistol, pointing it at Mokhethi.
It came out that the association was forcing him to pay money which it said he had used when he was in office and bought “unnecessary things”.
It was this explanation that infuriated Inspector Molumo.
“He said he had finished paying the money that they had stolen here at the office, by buying themselves unnecessary things with the association funds unlawfully,” Inspector Mphetho said.
Inspector Mphetho said immediately Inspector Molumo pointed his gun at Mokhethi and told him, U nts’o bua ma***a (You’s talking s**t), when Mokhethi was trying to explain that he had not finished paying his debt.
Inspector Mphetho said she tried to calm down Inspector Molumo.
“Instead of listening to me he shouted at me saying I am a bast**d that needed to be killed first,” she said.
“He then pointed his gun at me.”
“I’ve never been so scared in my life.”
Inspector Mphetho said she ran out through a door that was closer to her while Inspector Molumo ordered everyone in the house not to leave, pointing the gun at them.
“I ran to the entrance where I informed the security and called the police,” she said.
“I had never before seen Molumo like that. He was so wild, even when the police came, he did not want to listen to them.”
Inspector Molumo was taken by the police but released later that day.
“We are still shocked, but we know he will not be arrested because of his friendship with the police management,” she said.
In a statement released on Tuesday, Leposa said not only is the act unfortunate, “but it’s also barbaric and unprofessional in regard to the fact that members of Leposa are police with highest standards of discipline and emotional intelligence”.
Leposa said it has “opened a case of assault at Maseru as per RCI 112/11/22 and the association will also take disciplinary measures against the perpetrator”.
Inspector Molumo declined to comment.
“I have no comment on what you are asking me,” Inspector Molumo said.
His letter to Leposa, copied to the Treasury Office, Commissioner of Police and the salaries department, said when he had only a month to finish paying his debt, he was surprised to find that M3 000 had been deducted from his salary.
He requested that his salary should not be deducted any further and that he should be refunded the extra M798 which he had already paid to Leposa.
He said failure to do so would leave him with no other option but to seek legal remedy. The police were unavailable for comment.
Nkheli Liphoto
News
thepost Newsbot
Uncategorized
The rise of famo gangs
MASERU– WHEN then Home Affairs and Public Safety Minister Thomas Thabane felt that famo gangsterism was getting out of hand in 2003, he established a joint police and military operation to stamp out the rot.
Those were the early years of violence by Marashea (Russians), the names given to gangs of illegal gold miners in the 1950s and beyond. The violence spilled from South Africa into Lesotho.
The gangster wars did not stop as Thabane was only successful in uniting two leading vicious groups – Terene and Fito – with the help of the Mafeteng police commander Senior Superintendent ’Mampho Mokhele and the late businessman, Thabiso Tšosane.
The two gangs were led by Matelile-born men. Terene boss was the late Rethabile Mokete, who was also known as Mosotho Chakela, and the late Lebajoa Lephatšoe, also known as Selomo lead the Fito gang.
At the time there was another gang that was popping up, splintering from the two gangs and led by Daniel Rampipi, who was referred to in famo songs as the Deity of Bloemfontein.
The gang, known as Seakhi, had its headquarters in Thabana-Morena, adjacent to Matelile.
Soon men from these two areas started killing each other in South Africa and in the villages in Lesotho.
Things came to a head after Mosoketsi Maketsi, known widely as Rantšo, was killed in Mafeteng in September 2009.
Rantšo was a prominent leader of Seakhi and a famo songster with a large following. In January 2010, Rampipi was also murdered.
This followed a string of murders of other prominent singers and their close friends and families in both Seakhi and Terene camps.
In May 2011 Selomo was murdered as he left a hotel in Maseru, and his Fito camp subsequently merged with Terene.
At the time, leaders in the famo music industry claimed that more than 100 people had been killed in gang wars in less than five years.
The wars have not stopped as more people continue to die, including law enforcement officers.
Starting with this edition, thepost is going to be running a series of stories on famo gangsterism, their origins, activities and leaders.
This week, our Chief Reporter Majara Molupe kicks off the series by taking a look at the Terene gang and what it stands for.
Terene, the largest of the famo groups, is split into two camps. One camp is clinging to the legacy of the late founder Chakela. The other hangs on the coattails of Chakela’s late lieutenant, Molefi Matima, who was widely known as Mokata Lirope.
The Mokata Lirope camp, known as Terene ea Khosi Mokata, is led by Sarele Sello, also known as Lehlanya, while the Terene ea Khosi Chakela was led by Ntei Tšehlana before he was gunned down earlier this year.
The Terene ea Khosi Chakela is now led by Lebona Mokoatsi.
Chakela and his comrades established Terene in the mid-1990s as an informal association through which they would contribute money to repatriate their dead members from South Africa.
During the early 2000s, Terene, whose name and brand have become popular, turned into a formally structured gang and attracted many aspiring famo artistes who registered under Chakela and he became their promoter.
It was at this time that wars over control of abandoned gold mines where they were illegally mining in South Africa started spilling into Lesotho for the first time since Marashea started operations in South Africa.
Marashea, known over the decades as vicious Basotho gangs operating in South Africa, were not known for causing any trouble inside Lesotho’s borders.
It was at this time during the Pakalitha Mosisili-led government that Thabane mobilised the police and the army to stamp out gangsterism, especially in Mafeteng where most of the gangsters were born.
Thabane captured the hearts of Terene and Fito leaders, Chakela and Selomo, and convinced them to work with him to stop famo violence in the district.
When Thabane defected from the Mosisili-led Lesotho Congress for Democracy (LCD) in October 2006 to found the All Basotho Convention (ABC), Terene and Fito became part of his followers.
The two famo gangs, with thousands of followers, especially men who underwent the Basotho traditional initiation school, became instrumental in mobilising support for the party.
Fito’s popularity waned over time as Terene grew from strength to strength until the controversial murder of Selomo in 2011, which led to his gang fully merging with Terene.
Since then, the Terene leader is given a platform to speak at the ABC leader’s rallies as a special guest.
For years this has been Chakela’s eminence in the ABC until he defected and joined the Democratic Congress (DC) in 2020, barely a year before his death from Covid-19 complications in 2021.
Chakela was a prime suspect in the murder of Thabane’s estranged wife Lipolelo in June 2017 and had publicly threatened to spill the beans after his relationships with the ABC leader soured.
Lipolelo was killed by hitmen as she was about to enter her Ha-’Masana home just three days before Thabane was sworn-in as prime minister.
Chakela and several Terene men were suspected of the murder together with Thabane and his then girlfriend Liabiloe Ramoholi whom he later married and renamed ’Maesaiah Thabane.
When Chakela defected to the DC, a faction loyal to his slain right-handman Mokata Lirope remained with the ABC.
Mokata Lirope was killed in South Africa while attending the funeral of another slain Terene member and his followers publicly accused Chakela of masterminding the murder.
His successor, Kefuoe Letsatsi, known as Lelimo, was also later murdered.
Sarele Sello, known as Lehlanya, who for decades had been Chakela’s close ally, is now officially leading the Mokata Lirope faction of the Terene. He is the one now delivering speeches at ABC rallies as the Terene leader.
Sello told thepost this week that Terene “is not as bad as most people think”. He is a co-founder of the group.
“We were just ten people who founded Terene,” Sello recalled.
He said the association was formed with good intentions and they chose Chakela to lead the group.
The idea of forming the association was birthed after the realisation that many Basotho were moving to South Africa in search of fortunes, a development that gave rise to problems with repatriating the bodies of Basotho who died in that country.
“Terene was an answer to this problem because it did not sit well with us to see Basotho being buried in a foreign land,” said Sello, whose association has grown to attract a multitude of followers in both Lesotho and South Africa.
Sello defended the move to form an alliance with the ABC, adding that Terene members are encouraged to seek positions in the party and in government.
“Before some people became MPs or ministers, they were members of Terene,” Sello said.
Sello said the association has registered many positive strides, noting that members are able to bury their dead with decency.
He said Terene members pay subscriptions every month-end to contribute towards a fund that is used to afford decent burials for members.
“We don’t have to be desperately running around looking for donations each time one of our members dies. We have the money because of the contributions by members. This is one of our biggest achievements,” he said.
He was quick to disassociate Terene members from criminal activities in both Lesotho and South Africa.
Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro in his state of the nation address two weeks ago claimed that members of famo groups kill each other while others are hitmen.
The members openly flaunt their illegal firearms and rifles on social media, he said.
He alleged that they also flaunt stashes of cash that they use to buy their freedom, adding that the government has formed a sub-committee of ministers to deal with the warring famo factions.
Famo artists and their fans in both South Africa and Lesotho are divided into warring groups, distinguishable by the colour of the traditional blankets they wear.
Sello said Terene has formed a database with details of each member in a bid to foster accountability.
“That way we can easily verify if we hear that one of our members has dabbled in crime. As a group we work hard to discourage our members from committing crimes,” he said.
“If we find out that our member is associated with crime of any sort, we encourage him to hand himself or herself to the police,” Sello said, adding that the association often deregisters members who dabble in criminal activities.
“It is malicious for Lesotho leaders to associate us with crimes happening in South Africa such as the recent rape incidents in Krugersdorp. We are far from such incidents,” said Sello, whose association has both male and female members.
Sello said it is difficult for Terene members to return and work in Lesotho due to limited economic opportunities.
He said the group undertakes charity work such as supporting school children in various ways such as buying school uniforms.
“We have done humanitarian work like building schools and building houses for the elderly. These people do not speak when we do good things but they only speak where they want people to think we are criminals,” said Sello.
Majara Molupe
Sports
Team Lesotho leaves for Commonwealth Games
MASERU – On Sunday, Team Lesotho left for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. The games start today and will run until August 8. Lesotho will be represented by a total of 21 athletes in five sporting codes and the sports the country will compete in are athletics, para-athletics (discus), boxing, cycling and weightlifting.
The team has settled in Birmingham and says it is ready to compete at the global games held every four years. Motlokoa Nkhabutlane, one of the country’s most decorated marathon runners, says the challenges the team has faced in the lead up to the Games will not stop them from fighting for victory.
“We are prepared to do what we have come here for. Although there are things I cannot say, I will leave that to the management. We have to do what we need to do as athletes because delays can demotivate us when we meet with countries that are highly prepared,” Nkhabutlane said.
“It is important to prepare on time from home and even when we are here (at the games), but those challenges will not stop us from fighting for what we came here for. It’s my first time (at the Commonwealth Games) and I would be happy to do well,” he added.
For boxer Moroke Mokhotho this will be his last international competition after he announced back in March that he will be retiring to focus on sport development after the Birmingham Games.
The 31-year-old from Lifajaneng has represented Lesotho in several international championships including the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Mokhotho will be competing in the 57kg featherweight category.
“I am so ready to start my journey, I am ready to do what I came here for, and to do all it takes to reach finals,” Mokhotho said.
“Hopefully I will walk away with the gold medal since it has been my dream to. Physically, mentally I am all good and set.”
In the para-athletics (discus) Lesotho will be represented by Limpho Khotlele whose coach, Thabiso Ratšoane, has described as upbeat. He said they are going into the competition expecting to win, like every other athlete.
“We are prepared, we have done (the preparations). We are now in the competition. We left home in fighting spirits; we are expecting to fight with everything we have,” Ratšoane said.
“The expectation when you go into a competition is to win. We are no different, we expect the same. We use strength to throw.”
Athletes representing the country at this year’s Commonwealth Games are Lerato Sechele (triple jump), ‘Mathakane Letsie (5 000m and 10 000m), Mokulubete Makatisi (marathon), ‘Manqabang Tsibela (1 500m and 800m), ‘Neheng Khatala (10 000m), Mojela Koneshe (100m and 200m), Tšepo Mathibelle (marathon), Lebenya Nkoka (marathon), Tebello Ramakongoana (10 000m/marathon), Motlokoa Nkhabutlane (marathon), Limpho Khotlele (discus), Retšelisitsoe Kolobe (boxing 51kg), Moroke Mokhotho (boxing 57kg), Qhobosheane Mohlerepe (63.3kg), Phomolo Lengola (boxing 54kg), Arena Pakela (boxing 71kg), Phetetso Monese and Tumelo Makae (cycling, mountainbike), Kabelo Makatile and Teboho Khantši (cycling, road), Thapelo Sebota (weightlifting, 61kg).
Lesotho has competed in 11 Commonwealth Games beginning in 1974 and missing only the 1982 Games. Lesotho’s first medal was a gold medal in the men’s marathon, won by Thabiso Moqhali in 1998 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
It remains Lesotho’s only gold medal at the Games. The country’s other medal successes are a boxing bronze for Ezekiel Letuka at the 2002 Manchester Games in England and a boxing silver medal for Moses Kopo four years later in Melbourne, Australia.
Tlalane Phahla
Please help the DC
LEC hikes power tariffs by 7.9%
Banks set to hike interest rates on loans
Leposa squabbles take nasty turn
Ntsie’s lawyer challenges extradition
Metsing, Selibe want charges dropped
Matekane demands report on wool debacle
A novice with a dream
HIV/AIDS fight takes a knock
Lesotho’s pocket power app wins in Dubai
The dream to save Earth
Varsity workers temporarily down tools
Mokhotlong villagers strike it rich
Roads Directorate to rehabilitate roads
Sera back on track
I made Matekane rich: Moleleki
Musician dumps ABC
MP dumps party, joins Matekane
MP charged with stock-theft
Row over army secrets
End of the road for Letsatsi
Kamoli threatened
Testy exchange in Mahao trial
The middle class have failed us
Professionalising education
No peace plan, no economic recovery
Reforms: time to change hearts and minds
We have lost our moral indignation
Coalition politics are bad for development
South Africa won’t tolerate illegal immigrants
Contract Farming Launch
7,5 Million Dollars For Needy Children
Ba ahileng liphuleng ba falle ha nakoana
Ba ahileng liphuleng ba falle ha nakoana
Weekly Police Report
Mahao o re masholu a e ts’oareloe
‘Our Members Voted RFP’ Says Metsing
SENATE OPENS
Matekane’s 100 Days Plan
High Profile Cases in Limbo
130 Law Students Graduate From NUL
Metsing and Mochoboroane Case Postponed
The Socialist Revolution (SR) leader Teboho Mojapela, held a brief celebration in his Motete Constituency to thank voters over the weekend. Listen to his full speech.
1 Power to Electrify 7 000 Homes
Prof Mahao Full interview
Trending
-
News2 months ago
Why ABC lost the elections
-
News1 month ago
Matekane ouster plot collapses
-
News1 month ago
‘Sex work is work’
-
Business2 months ago
Artistes cry foul over discrimination
-
Business2 months ago
Mokhotlong farmers open lodge
-
Insight1 month ago
The secretive lives of diplomats
-
Business1 month ago
Storm over new tourism levy
-
Business2 months ago
Mamoth introduces ‘legal will’ package