Leposa squabbles take nasty turn

MASERU– WHEN then Home Affairs and Public Safety Minister Thomas Thabane felt that famo gangsterism was getting out of hand in 2003, he established a joint police and military operation to stamp out the rot.

Those were the early years of violence by Marashea (Russians), the names given to gangs of illegal gold miners in the 1950s and beyond. The violence spilled from South Africa into Lesotho.

The gangster wars did not stop as Thabane was only successful in uniting two leading vicious groups – Terene and Fito – with the help of the Mafeteng police commander Senior Superintendent ’Mampho Mokhele and the late businessman, Thabiso Tšosane.

The two gangs were led by Matelile-born men. Terene boss was the late Rethabile Mokete, who was also known as Mosotho Chakela, and the late Lebajoa Lephatšoe, also known as Selomo lead the Fito gang.

At the time there was another gang that was popping up, splintering from the two gangs and led by Daniel Rampipi, who was referred to in famo songs as the Deity of Bloemfontein.

The gang, known as Seakhi, had its headquarters in Thabana-Morena, adjacent to Matelile.

Soon men from these two areas started killing each other in South Africa and in the villages in Lesotho.

Things came to a head after Mosoketsi Maketsi, known widely as Rantšo, was killed in Mafeteng in September 2009.

Rantšo was a prominent leader of Seakhi and a famo songster with a large following. In January 2010, Rampipi was also murdered.

This followed a string of murders of other prominent singers and their close friends and families in both Seakhi and Terene camps.

In May 2011 Selomo was murdered as he left a hotel in Maseru, and his Fito camp subsequently merged with Terene.

At the time, leaders in the famo music industry claimed that more than 100 people had been killed in gang wars in less than five years.

The wars have not stopped as more people continue to die, including law enforcement officers.

Starting with this edition, thepost is going to be running a series of stories on famo gangsterism, their origins, activities and leaders.

This week, our Chief Reporter Majara Molupe kicks off the series by taking a look at the Terene gang and what it stands for.

Terene, the largest of the famo groups, is split into two camps. One camp is clinging to the legacy of the late founder Chakela. The other hangs on the coattails of Chakela’s late lieutenant, Molefi Matima, who was widely known as Mokata Lirope.

The Mokata Lirope camp, known as Terene ea Khosi Mokata, is led by Sarele Sello, also known as Lehlanya, while the Terene ea Khosi Chakela was led by Ntei Tšehlana before he was gunned down earlier this year.

The Terene ea Khosi Chakela is now led by Lebona Mokoatsi.

Chakela and his comrades established Terene in the mid-1990s as an informal association through which they would contribute money to repatriate their dead members from South Africa.

During the early 2000s, Terene, whose name and brand have become popular, turned into a formally structured gang and attracted many aspiring famo artistes who registered under Chakela and he became their promoter.

It was at this time that wars over control of abandoned gold mines where they were illegally mining in South Africa started spilling into Lesotho for the first time since Marashea started operations in South Africa.

Marashea, known over the decades as vicious Basotho gangs operating in South Africa, were not known for causing any trouble inside Lesotho’s borders.

It was at this time during the Pakalitha Mosisili-led government that Thabane mobilised the police and the army to stamp out gangsterism, especially in Mafeteng where most of the gangsters were born.

Thabane captured the hearts of Terene and Fito leaders, Chakela and Selomo, and convinced them to work with him to stop famo violence in the district.

When Thabane defected from the Mosisili-led Lesotho Congress for Democracy (LCD) in October 2006 to found the All Basotho Convention (ABC), Terene and Fito became part of his followers.

The two famo gangs, with thousands of followers, especially men who underwent the Basotho traditional initiation school, became instrumental in mobilising support for the party.

Fito’s popularity waned over time as Terene grew from strength to strength until the controversial murder of Selomo in 2011, which led to his gang fully merging with Terene.

Since then, the Terene leader is given a platform to speak at the ABC leader’s rallies as a special guest.

For years this has been Chakela’s eminence in the ABC until he defected and joined the Democratic Congress (DC) in 2020, barely a year before his death from Covid-19 complications in 2021.

Chakela was a prime suspect in the murder of Thabane’s estranged wife Lipolelo in June 2017 and had publicly threatened to spill the beans after his relationships with the ABC leader soured.

Lipolelo was killed by hitmen as she was about to enter her Ha-’Masana home just three days before Thabane was sworn-in as prime minister.

Chakela and several Terene men were suspected of the murder together with Thabane and his then girlfriend Liabiloe Ramoholi whom he later married and renamed ’Maesaiah Thabane.

When Chakela defected to the DC, a faction loyal to his slain right-handman Mokata Lirope remained with the ABC.

Mokata Lirope was killed in South Africa while attending the funeral of another slain Terene member and his followers publicly accused Chakela of masterminding the murder.

His successor, Kefuoe Letsatsi, known as Lelimo, was also later murdered.

Sarele Sello, known as Lehlanya, who for decades had been Chakela’s close ally, is now officially leading the Mokata Lirope faction of the Terene. He is the one now delivering speeches at ABC rallies as the Terene leader.

Sello told thepost this week that Terene “is not as bad as most people think”. He is a co-founder of the group.

“We were just ten people who founded Terene,” Sello recalled.

He said the association was formed with good intentions and they chose Chakela to lead the group.

The idea of forming the association was birthed after the realisation that many Basotho were moving to South Africa in search of fortunes, a development that gave rise to problems with repatriating the bodies of Basotho who died in that country.

“Terene was an answer to this problem because it did not sit well with us to see Basotho being buried in a foreign land,” said Sello, whose association has grown to attract a multitude of followers in both Lesotho and South Africa.

Sello defended the move to form an alliance with the ABC, adding that Terene members are encouraged to seek positions in the party and in government.

“Before some people became MPs or ministers, they were members of Terene,” Sello said.

Sello said the association has registered many positive strides, noting that members are able to bury their dead with decency.

He said Terene members pay subscriptions every month-end to contribute towards a fund that is used to afford decent burials for members.

“We don’t have to be desperately running around looking for donations each time one of our members dies. We have the money because of the contributions by members. This is one of our biggest achievements,” he said.

He was quick to disassociate Terene members from criminal activities in both Lesotho and South Africa.

Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro in his state of the nation address two weeks ago claimed that members of famo groups kill each other while others are hitmen.

The members openly flaunt their illegal firearms and rifles on social media, he said.

He alleged that they also flaunt stashes of cash that they use to buy their freedom, adding that the government has formed a sub-committee of ministers to deal with the warring famo factions.

Famo artists and their fans in both South Africa and Lesotho are divided into warring groups, distinguishable by the colour of the traditional blankets they wear.

Sello said Terene has formed a database with details of each member in a bid to foster accountability.

“That way we can easily verify if we hear that one of our members has dabbled in crime. As a group we work hard to discourage our members from committing crimes,” he said.

“If we find out that our member is associated with crime of any sort, we encourage him to hand himself or herself to the police,” Sello said, adding that the association often deregisters members who dabble in criminal activities.

“It is malicious for Lesotho leaders to associate us with crimes happening in South Africa such as the recent rape incidents in Krugersdorp. We are far from such incidents,” said Sello, whose association has both male and female members.

Sello said it is difficult for Terene members to return and work in Lesotho due to limited economic opportunities.

He said the group undertakes charity work such as supporting school children in various ways such as buying school uniforms.

“We have done humanitarian work like building schools and building houses for the elderly. These people do not speak when we do good things but they only speak where they want people to think we are criminals,” said Sello.

