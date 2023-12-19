Limkokwing boss says all is well

Limkokwing University (LUFC) head coach Ntlaloe Ntlaloe says he is satisfied with his team’s performance in the Vodacom Premier League so far.

LUFC are 10th on the log with eight points from seven games and Ntlaloe says that is a positive for them given this is their debut season in the Premier League.

In their seven games to start the campaign, LUFC have already faced a juggernaut line-up of defending champions Bantu, Lioli and Lesotho Correctional Service (LCS), and despite losing all three of those games, Limkokwing have given a good account of themselves.

Limkokwing won a promotion at the end of last season alongside ACE Maseru and both newcomers have at least managed to garner some points in comparison to CCX and Naughty Boys who are yet to register a single point this term.

Ntlaloe said keeping the core of the team that won promotion has helped the team’s cohesion immensely and while he is disappointed with the manner in which they have conceded goals, Ntlaloe insisted he is impressed with his side’s application.

He said having to face big teams such as Bantu and Lioli challenged his players but the effort they put into the games showed that they are coping with the elite league.

The 2-1 defeat against Lioli last weekend was a game of moments and LUFC’s inexperience showed as they failed to manage the key moments of the game which allowed Lioli to take advantage.

“That (game) should have been a draw, we conceded that second goal in the 98th minute, my players lost concentration and Lioli were lucky to get that goal. But those are the learning curves (in the Premier League), we need to deal with it and play better in our next games,” the Limkokwing mentor said.

Ntlaloe said LUFC have had to adapt their team structure and game-plan on a game-by-game basis due to the unavailability of some players. Some of his players are students and still have to accommodate their studies while others are working.

Limkokwing have another tough game coming up this weekend when they face Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) on Saturday at Ha Ratjomose.

Ntlaloe said they are already plotting how to beat LDF who have been struggling in the Premier League. After an impressive second place finish last season, this campaign has been the complete opposite for ‘Sohle-Sohle’.

The army side are one place above the relegation zone after six games and they will see the game against Limkokwing as a chance for them to bounce back and end a run of two losses in a row.

“LDF must be ready for the weekend,” Ntlaloe countered.

“We are planning for them, the strategies and techniques are going to be different for this game.”

Ntlaloe sang the praises of his captain Lemohang Lintša and backed the striker to break the Premier League’s goal-scoring record.

The single season scoring record is 30 goals which was set by LDF striker Lire Phiri in the 2000/01 league campaign.

So far, Lintša has scored eight goals in seven matches which is 90 percent of the Limkokwing goals have scored this term proving he can also do it in the Premier League after he terrorised defenders in the A-Division last season.

“Playing against big teams or not, Lintša was meant to be a top scorer, so I wish those in power (Lesotho national team) will use him when they see a chance to,” Ntlaloe said.

Relebohile Ts’epe