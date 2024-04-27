Moment of truth for Matlama

It’s crunch time in the Vodacom Premier League this weekend as the top teams collide and by Sunday evening there could be serious implications on the title race.

The game of the weekend is on Sunday when second placed Matlama will face third-placed Bantu at Bambatha Tšita Sports Arena. Earlier in the day, league leaders Lioli battle it out with Linare who are fourth.

Linare’s chances of winning the league are now over, but they would love nothing more than to dash their neighbours’ title hopes just as they dented Matlama’s plans with a goalless draw on Sunday in Maputsoe.

It is a draw that Matlama head coach Halemakale Mahlaha admitted has complicated their title hopes but he insisted the championship is still within their reach. ‘Tse Putsoa’, with 58 points from 26 games, are two points behind leaders Lioli with four games to go.

Mahlaha remains confident because Matlama are yet to play Lioli and the destiny of the title is still in his side’s hands.

Bantu, on the other hand, are four points behind Lioli and will need favours from others to defend their title.

It has certainly not been smooth sailing for James Madidilane since returning to the club two months ago, and the dressing room has allegedly been rocked by infighting with some players unhappy with reported favouritism by the South African tactician.

Despite all the drama, ‘A Matšo Matebele’ would love to defend their title and claim their third championship in the past four seasons.

Beating Matlama is the first step because Bantu would leapfrog them into second position on the log with a victory.

If Bantu win, they will also complete a double over Matlama after their 2-0 triumph in the first round and the Mafeteng giants would claim precious bragging rights over their Maseru rivals.

Speaking to thepost on Wednesday, Matlama coach Mahlaha said he is expecting a tough game between Lesotho’s dominant clubs for almost a decade.

Matlama (with two titles) and Bantu (four titles) are the only teams to have won the premiership since 2017 and Mahlaha said Sunday’s match will be another mammoth clash between the sides as both juggernauts again vie to be crowned kings of Lesotho.

“There is a possibility these two teams could win the league and they are right behind one another and that’s what makes it tough,” Mahlaha said.

“The weekend’s results have impacted us, it has increased pressure to win this game,” he added.

Mahlaha admitted playing after Lioli also adds pressure because if Lioli win on Saturday, it means Matlama have to win at all costs to keep the gap at two points.

“Of course it does (put pressure), but we will work hard and focus on Sunday,” Mahlaha said.

“It is great though because we still have to play Lioli, so we will see. We like having tough games because this is how we test our players.”

Weekend Fixtures:

Saturday

CCX vs. LMPS (LAC)

LDF vs. Naughty Boys (Ratjomose)

Liphakoe vs. Machokha (LCS Ground)

Lioli vs. Linare (TY)

Sunday

LCS vs. Lifofane (LCS Ground)

LU FC vs. Lijabatho (Ratjomose, 14:00)

Matlama vs. Bantu (Bambatha)

Relebohile Tšepe