Senatsi in dreamland

Thakane Senatsi is in dreamland after she was roped in to be part of the Lesotho women’s reserve side technical staff that played in a Four Teams Tournament held by the Lesotho Football Association last weekend.

The 23-year-old Bachelor of Laws (LLB) graduate from the National University of Lesotho (NUL), said her decision to prematurely end her playing career was because of the desire to coach.

Her passion to be a football technician was inspired by Mehalalitoe assistant coach Makobo “KB” Kepa, after she handed Senatsi her coaching material on formations to read.

“My passion for the game all started when I was a player, and I valued my coaches so much and the work they did. However, at a young age I never saw myself as a coach, I just wanted to play,” Senatsi said.

“What really changed my journey was my first Under-20 national team call up for the Region 5 Games in 2018. It is through that call up that I got to learn more about football, the right technique to use and to also known tactics.

“Then, one of my coaches gave me some material to read on formations. This made me to fall in love with reading about football. I think it affected me as a player because now I knew a lot of information, but I could not play well compared to what I felt I knew at that time.

“Then I stopped playing football. It is then that I took my first online coaching courses. I later volunteered to coach at one team while I was at university and that’s how my coaching journey took off.”

The Ha-Tsolo born star, who coaches Kick4Life Women’s senior team and their development teams, admitted the call-up to be part of the national reserve team coaching staff caught her by surprise but it’s a moment she will cherish for the rest of her life.

“I am humbled and excited by the opportunity. For me, it is a learning opportunity, and I am honoured to have been found worthy of the opportunity by LEFA and Kick4Life for releasing me to be here and I am eager to learn from the best coaches that I’m working with,” she said.

“The call-up caught me by surprise, I was not expecting a call-up so early in my career although in the end it was a dream to finally get an opportunity to coach at the national level.

“To be able to positively impact the lives of the players I coach, encourage them to be themselves at all times and to always think positively and do positive things.

“To be able to maintain the good integrity of football coaches and be worthy and competent to coach at the highest level any coach could dream of,” she said.

Senatsi revealed that Kepa is among several coaches that inspired her dream to become a football coach and is looking forward to acquiring more knowledge after attending the recent Coaching Refresher Course for Women Super League Clubs conducted by the Lesotho Football Association.

“She (Kepa) did contribute and yes, I have always looked up to her ever since I was a player and got to play with her as well, but most of my former coaches have contributed so much in a kind of coach I would at least want to be in the future,” Senatsi added.

“Coaches like Lire Phiri, Ntate Montšo, Elizabeth Yelimala, who all coached me at U20, and also my high school coach who trusted me so much and would allow me to lead training sessions, coach Teboho (known as Killer).

“Coach Teboho has also contributed so much to my journey since high school and coincidentally he is my coach at my current club. These are the coaches I’d proud say they are all my role models because they all contributed, and some continue to contribute much to who I am and who I want to be as a coach. I feel I would not be doing justice to myself if I don’t mention them all,” she said.

Mikia Kalati