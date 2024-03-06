Sports
Senatsi in dreamland
Thakane Senatsi is in dreamland after she was roped in to be part of the Lesotho women’s reserve side technical staff that played in a Four Teams Tournament held by the Lesotho Football Association last weekend.
The 23-year-old Bachelor of Laws (LLB) graduate from the National University of Lesotho (NUL), said her decision to prematurely end her playing career was because of the desire to coach.
Her passion to be a football technician was inspired by Mehalalitoe assistant coach Makobo “KB” Kepa, after she handed Senatsi her coaching material on formations to read.
“My passion for the game all started when I was a player, and I valued my coaches so much and the work they did. However, at a young age I never saw myself as a coach, I just wanted to play,” Senatsi said.
“What really changed my journey was my first Under-20 national team call up for the Region 5 Games in 2018. It is through that call up that I got to learn more about football, the right technique to use and to also known tactics.
“Then, one of my coaches gave me some material to read on formations. This made me to fall in love with reading about football. I think it affected me as a player because now I knew a lot of information, but I could not play well compared to what I felt I knew at that time.
“Then I stopped playing football. It is then that I took my first online coaching courses. I later volunteered to coach at one team while I was at university and that’s how my coaching journey took off.”
The Ha-Tsolo born star, who coaches Kick4Life Women’s senior team and their development teams, admitted the call-up to be part of the national reserve team coaching staff caught her by surprise but it’s a moment she will cherish for the rest of her life.
“I am humbled and excited by the opportunity. For me, it is a learning opportunity, and I am honoured to have been found worthy of the opportunity by LEFA and Kick4Life for releasing me to be here and I am eager to learn from the best coaches that I’m working with,” she said.
“The call-up caught me by surprise, I was not expecting a call-up so early in my career although in the end it was a dream to finally get an opportunity to coach at the national level.
“To be able to positively impact the lives of the players I coach, encourage them to be themselves at all times and to always think positively and do positive things.
“To be able to maintain the good integrity of football coaches and be worthy and competent to coach at the highest level any coach could dream of,” she said.
Senatsi revealed that Kepa is among several coaches that inspired her dream to become a football coach and is looking forward to acquiring more knowledge after attending the recent Coaching Refresher Course for Women Super League Clubs conducted by the Lesotho Football Association.
“She (Kepa) did contribute and yes, I have always looked up to her ever since I was a player and got to play with her as well, but most of my former coaches have contributed so much in a kind of coach I would at least want to be in the future,” Senatsi added.
“Coaches like Lire Phiri, Ntate Montšo, Elizabeth Yelimala, who all coached me at U20, and also my high school coach who trusted me so much and would allow me to lead training sessions, coach Teboho (known as Killer).
“Coach Teboho has also contributed so much to my journey since high school and coincidentally he is my coach at my current club. These are the coaches I’d proud say they are all my role models because they all contributed, and some continue to contribute much to who I am and who I want to be as a coach. I feel I would not be doing justice to myself if I don’t mention them all,” she said.
Mikia Kalati
Sports
Madidilane eyes title
Bantu coach James Madidilane says he is aiming for nothing but the Vodacom Premier League title at the end of the season.
The South African coach made a dramatic return to ‘A Matšo Matebele’ in January after first leaving the club in 2019 and Bantu have made a flying start to his second spell.
Bantu are riding a three-match winning streak having beaten Lesotho Correctional Service (LCS), Manonyane and, most recently, ACE Maseru last weekend, all with an aggregate score of 10-1.
The explosive run of form has lifted Bantu to third place in the league, three points behind leaders Matlama and Madidilane said the goal is to claim the championship crown.
Madidilane is fondly remembered in Mafeteng for inspiring Bantu to back-to-back league titles in 2017 and 2018 and he has been tasked with defending the title they won last season under Bob Mafoso who stepped down at the beginning of the year.
Madidilane, who joined the club on a six-month contract, said taking over in the second round is not an easy task, especially when rival teams are already in their stride but it is a challenge he backed his charges to overcome.
“It is not going to be easy but I will give it my best because the only thing that I believe brought me here is a championship. Every coach in whatever he does, they only achieve when they win the league. I don’t think there is any achievement in Lesotho except winning the league,” Madidilane said.
“The only thing I’m looking for is a championship but it’s not going to be easy. We have 10 games to play and we are three points behind (first place) but we are working on how we can bridge the gap,” he added.
Madidilane said every game is going to be challenging and the so-called small teams are the most dangerous ones. That comes with the territory when you are Bantu, Matlama or Lioli, Madidilane said, because every opponent raises their game when they meet the big guns.
“For me, now, I believe that every match is important, we need each and every three points so that we can bridge the gap,” he said.
“I cannot single out Matlama and Lioli, no. We are going to beat them ourselves, so I am not expecting anyone to do us a favour,” he says.
Madidilane said the players have responded very well to his methods but he added that credit has to be given to the team of coaches at Bantu who have been with the side from preseason.
“They did a great job,” he said.
“When you are getting into a new team you cannot expect everything to be 100% but we are getting what we want,” he said.
“The club is supporting us as a new technical team and we are also putting our effort to change things where possible.”
The focus now turns to what will be Madidilane’s biggest test now when they travel to face Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) on Saturday.
LDF are on a four-match winning streak of their own and have climbed to sixth place after a poor start to the season.
A win over an in-form LDF side would be a huge statement of Bantu’s credentials.
It would also be a big boost to Madidilane’s plans of domination.
“I want to win every cup that I will compete in,” he said.
“We are also going for the People’s Cup next month and we are going with the aim of winning the championship. I am still looking for some improvements in some departments and individually as players but, so far, so good.”
Relebohile Tšepe
Sports
Tributes pour in for Khojane
The Lesotho football fraternity was plunged into mourning last weekend following the sudden death of Mehalalitoe coach Pule Khojane.
The 47-year-old Khojane, who had been in charge of Mehalalitoe over the last two years, died after a short illness.
He died as the football community gathered in his home town of Teyateyaneng to pay their last respects to former Likuena coach Moses Maliehe.
Apart from his role as the Mehalalitoe coach, Khojane was a highly rated LEFA and CAF’s Coach Educator.
Khojane was recently sent to Ghana by the football mother body to attend the FIFA/ CAF Regional Pathway Coach Educators Development Programme On-site Course in Accra.
LEFA President Advocate Salemane Phafane (KC), on behalf of the football fraternity in the Kingdom, conveyed his sincere condolences and heartfelt sorrow to his family, Mehalitoe players and officials, friends, Rovers FC, NULIS, where he worked as a teacher and the football fraternity at large.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family, friends, Rovers FC, Mehalalitoe players and management for the untimely death of a very talented football technician,” Adv Salemane said.
LEFA Secretary General Mokhosi Mohapi, said the passing of Khojane is a huge loss to the football in the country.
“I think for me, it’s been over 10 years since I have known the late Khojane because remember he served my home team Manonyane as the head coach, where I appointed him to the position,” Mohapi said.
“We came to work together again when he was appointed the head coach of the Lesotho women’s team, where I think I was very influential in that decision because I knew what he could offer.
“He was very humble and because he comes from a teaching profession, where he worked as a teacher at NULIS, he was a suitable candidate to work with the women’s team and helped Mehalalitoe to be a formidable team.”
Mohapi said the fact that Pule was one of the lead instructors who had been graded to conduct CAF A License courses leaves a huge void within the coach instructors of LEFA.
LEFA Technical Director Lehlohonolo Thotanyana said Khojane had left a huge void as he was not only the Mehalalitoe coach, but also one of the country’s top coach instructors having recently conducted the CAF A License Course.
“Let me first express my sincere condolences to the family of Mr Khojane. When it comes to football, he was part of us and we got to know him when he was the assistant coach to Leslie Notši at Lioli,” Thotanyana said.
“He has gone up the ranks over the years working with Rovers before his death as well as being the coach of the Lesotho women’s team, Mehalalitoe.”
Thotanyana praised the late Mehalalitoe coach in the way he was able to transform the Lesotho women’s team and changed its fortunes playing in international competitions.
“He was growing in stature as a coach and his work with Mehalitoe was there for everyone to see. During his journey as a coach, he ended up going through different levels of coaching in the continent, where he acquired the necessary qualification, especially the A License, which is the biggest now,” the LEFA Technical Director said.
“So, after the changes that were implemented by CAF in how we conduct course and they will no longer send instructors to conducts course, he was among coaches that were trained and graded among those that can conduct CAF A License course and it’s not long ago when he did one here at home.”
“We had big expectations based on the training and new skills that he continued to acquire, but unfortunately death has taken him away from us leaving a big void,” he said.
Meanwhile, Notši, who mentored Pule in his early days as a coach when he worked with him as his assistant coach at Lioli, described the late coach as a humble man who was knowledgeable about the game.
“We worked very well together. He was a man who was blessed with good knowledge about the game and passionate about improving young players,” Notsi said.
“He was a very humble man who respected those around him including the players and had a good working relationship with them. His death is a big loss for football.”
Mikia Kalati
Sports
Likuena avoid Afcon preliminaries
The Lesotho senior national team, Likuena have avoided the preliminary round qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after improving their FIFA ranking.
Likuena have made big strides following the appointment of Leslie Notši and Bob Mafoso as the head coach and assistant respectively.
The two were appointed in June last year.
Lesotho ended 2023 on a high note by holding Nigeria’s Super Eagles to a 1-1 draw in Uyo. It followed that result with a goalless draw with Benin in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.
Both nations rank higher than Lesotho in the FIFA rankings and on the back of their impressive performances, Likuena have improved from 153rd place in the world to 148th.
Notši and Mafoso’s first assignment in charge after they were roped in was the COSAFA Cup held in Durban last July where Likuena reached the final for the first time since 2000.
Likuena suffered a narrow 1-0 loss to Zambia but Notši and several of his players bagged big accolades at the tournament.
Following the successful conclusion of the 34th edition of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire two weeks ago, CAF held the preliminary draw for the 2025 tournament to be held in Morocco.
The eight countries that will play in the preliminary round are Somalia, Eswatini, Sao Tome, South Sudan, Chad, Mauritius, Djibouti, and Liberia.
Likuena coach Leslie Notši said going straight into the group stage of the 2025 tournament will come with more pressure for his technical team and the players.
“For Likuena, not playing in the preliminary qualifiers says it’s a collective effort and hard work of everyone within the (Lesotho Football Association) set up,” Notši said.
“The players’ commitment and dedication in the past eight months (is praiseworthy), (but) at the same time, going straight to the group stage brings more pressure on the players and entire technical team to double their efforts as expectations obviously will be high from the nation,” he said.
“The recent positive results by Likuena will definitely influence the countries that will be in the same group to prepare better than before.”
CAF announced that 52 nations will compete in the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers for the 2025 tournament to be held in Morocco.
In the preliminary stage of the qualifiers, the eight lowest ranked African nations according to FIFA Rankings will compete in a home and away knockout format where the four remaining nations will join the 44 nations in the group stages of the qualifiers.
Both the home and away fixtures of the preliminary qualifiers are scheduled to take place in the next FIFA international break between March 20 and 26, 2024.
The continental football mother body, CAF, said it will announce the official draw of the group stages of the qualifiers after the conclusion of the preliminary qualifiers.
Mikia Kalati
Plot to oust DPP
Drama at illegal miner’s burial
Three Egg Dilemma: Conclusion
Madidilane eyes title
Senatsi in dreamland
RFP in crisis meeting over threats to sue
SA women in court over M57m theft
Time for a new broom at LMPS
A fresh chance to do things differently
MCC cancels M379m Mpilo Boulevard contract
2.5 %
Empowering communities: A life line against hunger and adversity
‘Let’s talk about mental health’
Mahao’s pounding political headache
Rethabile’s weakness and gift
Weekly Police Report
Reforms: time to change hearts and minds
Professionalising education
The middle class have failed us
No peace plan, no economic recovery
Coalition politics are bad for development
Academic leadership, curriculum and pedagogy
We have lost our moral indignation
Mokeki’s road to stardom
DCEO raids PS’
Literature and reality
The ABC blew its chance
Bringing the spark back to schools
I made Matekane rich: Moleleki
Musician dumps ABC
Bofuma, boimana li nts’a bana likolong
BNP infighting
Mahao o seboko ka ho phahama hoa litheko
Contract Farming Launch
7,5 Million Dollars For Needy Children
Ba ahileng lipuleng ba falle ha nakoana
Ba ahileng lipuleng ba falle ha nakoana
Weekly Police Report
Mahao o re masholu a e ts’oareloe
‘Our Members Voted RFP’ Says Metsing
SENATE OPENS
Matekane’s 100 Days Plan
High Profile Cases in Limbo
130 Law Students Graduate From NUL
Metsing and Mochoboroane Case Postponed
ADVERTISEMENT
Trending
-
News1 month ago
Chaos over degree accreditation
-
News1 month ago
Mokhothu hires private security
-
News1 month ago
Fears of power crisis in Lesotho
-
Muckraker1 month ago
Is Kabi a real lekoloane?
-
Insight1 month ago
Getting things right in 2024
-
Comment1 month ago
A disaster for Lesotho
-
Insight1 month ago
Lessons from Israel: Part One
-
Insight1 month ago
LEFA’s strategy will pay off