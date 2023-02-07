News
Unpacking mental health stigma
Have you ever wondered why mental health is so complex to understand and to work with? I can think of a ton of reasons, specifically language used and attitudes towards mental illness.
I went on a word search for this week’s column. I enlisted the help of friends from various parts of the world. The intention was to establish whether it is a Lesotho specific challenge or if Language used for mental health has a negative connotation in other countries.
Lehlanya in Sesotho, Lewany in Pashto, Khon-Bah in Thai, Batard’’ (Tu es con ou quio?) French, Maluco/Maluca in Portuguese, Louco in Spanish, Were in Yoruba, Kichaa in Swahili, etc.
The sense I got when talking to my friends is that if you go around addressing people with these terms, you are likely to get a beating based on the negative connotation that they carry. This poses a big question of whether individuals can willingly declare their mental illness without being at risk of the stigma it comes with.
I regard the stigma to be rooted in that which people do not understand, not the mental illness itself.
Mental illness is hard to describe, its symptomatology is not physical like it is the case with communicable diseases. Imagine going to a doctor and saying “There is something not right in my head.”
This can be interpreted in so many ways. There is no blood work that can be done, whereby the results indicate a high level of Schizophrenia that requires a change in diet or adopting a healthy lifestyle.
Mental illness is as complex as the neural network that communicates messages to and from the brain. We have excused ourselves from trying to understand factors at play by casting out those that live with mental disorders, a scapegoat that has worked for many years.
You ask yourself, not everyone that lives with a mental disorder faces stigma. Some are supported in their mental health journey. You would be absolutely correct in thinking this way.
Interestingly, stigma is multidimensional. It can also be self-imposed because the person living with the mental illness struggles to deal with the difference in personality, behaviour, physical appearance, illness, and overall functioning. Also, the stigma can come in the form of how other people react towards the person battling a mental illness.
They are faced with stereotypes and prejudice that result from misconceptions about mental illness. On one hand, they struggle with the symptoms and disabilities that result from the disorder. Mental health stigma can be a barrier to treatment. Mental health stigma operates in society.
It is internalised by individuals and is attributed by health professionals.
Here is a double edged sword of how stigma can look like. Thandi is married to Thomas (pseudonyms).
They have been together for ten years and are blessed with two children. Thomas gets a tat bit angry every now and then and as a result he “Lays his hands on Thandi” multiple times in one week. Thandi starts wearing excess make-up to hide the bruises and discoloured skin. This continues for approximately seven years until Thandi starts stonewalling, acting like being assaulted is a norm.
She does not cry anymore. She just sits there and takes her beatings in a true “Mosali o ngalla motseo” style. Thomas finds more aggressive ways to enforce the abuse, to get a reaction out of his wife. Unfortunately, a beating coupled with strangulation sends Thandi to the hospital after she stops breathing.
Thankfully, she survives and is discharged after four days. She goes back home to a sorrowful Thomas who promises to change his ways. However, this is short-lived which results in Thandi’s head getting banged against a wall, resulting in a stroke, impairment of speech, and low functioning.
This is an example of a woman who cannot seek help since it will portray her as a victim of abuse.
This is someone that struggles to seek mental healthcare because “ase lehlanya.” The word lehlanya is too narrow to showcase the unique presentations of how mental illness looks like from one person to the next.
Thandi’s experiences with violence can bring about TBI, PTSD, depression, GAD, etc. How would we determine this? Through creating a safe space for her to talk about the trauma she has experienced while using language that does not continue to victimise her.
It would also require a non-judgmental attitude, one that does not ask why she did not leave. It would require attitudes that are uplifting and empowering.
Ask yourself this, if you were to seek services for your mental health; what would you say when you arrive at a provider’s office? In other parts of the world, it is everyday language to be “on the Spectrum or have ADHD.”
As long as there is stigma attached to mental illnesses as well as negative attitudes towards those that are living with mental illnesses, ours is a journey without a destination.
Contrary to widely held beliefs, homeless people do not all have mental disorders. Not every homeless person has Schizophrenia. Not every homeless person is lehlanya as we tend to loosely use the word.
If we only focus on this group, we risk missing men in suits and ties, students faced with modern day challenges. We risk missing women in tight pencil skirts and six inched heels. We risk missing the grannies in the villages experiencing dementia and rapid decline in their cognitive abilities.
It is not always boloi as we tend to conclude.
Why does it look like mental health is characterised by hesitancy to openly talk about the things that stress us and affect functioning? The hesitancy is seemingly brought about by fear of being judged, treated poorly, as well as negative attitudes from others.
Language is important, it can produce desirable behavioural change if it is used resourcefully. One of my former Professors once said, “Understanding how to influence behaviour requires a better understanding of the social context.”
Until Next Time!
- The writer works as a psychotherapist. She holds a Master’s in Counseling Psychology. She has certifications in Global Health Delivery, Policy Development & Advocacy in Global Health, Leadership & Management in Health, as well as Fundamentals in Implementation Science.
News
6 more added to Manyokole’s corruption case
MASERU – SIX more officials from the Land Administrative Authority (LAA) and the Maseru City Council (MCC) were this week joined to Lefu Manyokole’s corruption case.
Ntšebo Putsoa, Ntsoaki Matobo, Matlaleha Phahlane, Thakane Tau, Phakoane Pitikoe and Lebaka Matlatsa were formally charged and appeared before Magistrate ’Makopano Rantšo on Monday.
Court papers show that the accused contravened the Land Act between April 2016 and May 2018 at the LAA, they unlawfully and intentionally fraudulently processed the registration or issued a lease or any other document or instrument relating to land plot no. 13291-1110.
The state alleges that Manyokole, who is the former principal secretary in the Ministry of local government, made false representations to the LAA regarding plot number 13291-1110 to acquire illegal title to it.
The charge sheet says Manyokole, at or near the LAA offices in Maseru, registered or obtained a lease of the plot knowing that it did not belong to him.
Manyokole is accused of contravening provisions of section 83 of the Land Act of 2010 by making a false claim to gain the piece of land.
The court released Manyokole on M1 000 bail last week and ordered him to reappear before the same court last Monday.
Manyokole was granted bail under conditions that he should not interfere with the crown witnesses and that he should report to the police.
His co-accused were also granted bail of M1 000 each by the court.
The court papers showed that the said land was situated in Qoaling in Maseru district and Manyokole and his co-accused knew very well that they are not the official owners of that land.
’Malimpho Majoro
News
Storm over fleet maintenance deal
MASERU – Opposition parties are fuming after the government this week picked five companies to maintain its fleet without going through a tender process.
In a January 27, 2023 savingram, the Ministry of Finance said it had appointed Maseru Toyota, Maputsoe Toyota, Lesotho Nissan, Benny Enterprise, and Mdlokovana to maintain the government’s fleet.
The savingram, titled Interim Vehicle Maintenance Guidelines, says the vehicle maintenance contract signed between the Lesotho government and Fleet Services Lesotho (FSL) in 2020 “experienced serious challenges that involved the suspension of services in 2021 which were later resumed partially in 2022”.
“Since then the government made attempts to resolve some issues which were under its control without success,” it reads.
It also says the Ministry of Finance held a meeting with local vehicle service providers accredited by FSL.
“These are Maseru Toyota, Maputsoe Toyota, Lesotho Nissan, Benny Enterprise, and Mdlokovana,” it reads.
It says the purpose of the meeting was to discuss “the possibility of working directly with the government while processes of resolving issues between the government and the FSL shareholders are underway”.
This has however infuriated opposition parties that have accused the government of corruptly dishing out jobs without going through a tender process.
The Democratic Congress (DC)’s deputy leader, Motlalentoa Letsosa, told thepost that the party will soon call a press conference to address the matter.
“We always knew that these rich people would start dishing out tenders to themselves,” Letsosa said.
He said they have been warning the nation about the same people even before the general elections “but they called us names saying we have been benefiting too, now look”.
“The time for the rich people to eat in the face of hungry Basotho has come,” he said.
“No one should cry, we warned them not to vote for these people and they did not listen.”
He complained that the companies mentioned on the savingram did not even tender for the job.
“We are surprised that no tendering processes were followed here.”
He added that when giving themselves the tenders the government suspended the initial company that had been awarded the tender.
“It is not fair at all. How can you be the government and do business with yourself?”
Letsosa said the DC is “against the individualism that is being practised by the parties in government by not advertising the tenders so that all interested parties can bid”.
The Socialist Revolutionaries (SR) leader, Teboho Mojapela, said “the RFP heavyweights (made) their riches through corruption”.
“We always warned the people that these rich men would steal tenders at every chance they get, now they are doing just that,” Mojapela said.
“As a rich man I never did business with the government,” he said.
“This country needs rich leaders on the forefront, but not corrupt ones.”
He said time will expose what Basotho have called upon themselves by voting for the current government.
“They are showing their true colours now.”
He added that this will be a lesson to Basotho to start looking at qualities of politicians when voting.
“They must vote for people who fear God and are faithful,” he said.
“The RFP people are corrupt and all of them will never change, they are going to continue enriching themselves.”
The Basotho Action Party (BAP) deputy leader, Lebohang Thotanyana, said the government is “committing a crime by not issuing tenders for the job”.
“Mdlokovana is an interested party, it is a big mistake to give him a tender unless it is now their policy to award themselves tenders,” Thotanyana said.
Clute Mdlokovana, the owner of the car maintenance chain of businesses named after his name, is the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) MP for Mohale’s Hoek constituency.
Thotanyana said Mdlokovana will not be able to keep service providers to the government accountable as an MP “because he too is a service provider to the government”.
He also said the previous governments always advertised tenders “but these people just sit down and award themselves tenders, they did not even tender”.
The Basotho National Party (BNP) secretary general, Moeketsi Hanyane, also condemned the government’s move.
He recalled that during the BNP government, Prime Minister Leabua Jonathan once barred his ministers from being actively involved in running businesses.
“He told Chief Peete Peete to sell all his buses so that he could give a chance to other Basotho to do business,” Hanyane said.
“It is high time Basotho as a nation stood up to condemn the bad behavior of the RFP,” he said.
“It is not fair that the already rich people will be richer while other citizens suffer,” he said.
“Mdlokovana is a Member of Parliament, imagine how many millions he is going to make with this deal with the government.”
Nkheli Liphoto
News
How MP’s wife was killed
MASERU – A suspected love triangle has left an MP’s wife dead.
’Maretšepile Mabote, the wife of Malefane Mabote who is the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) MP for Tsikoane, was allegedly ambushed at her Tsikoane home by a hitman suspected to have been hired by her husband’s long-standing girlfriend.
The girlfriend, Bokang Mahlelehlele, is alleged to have been with the alleged hitman when he sprayed bullets on ’Maretšepile last Friday.
Deputy police spokesperson, Inspector ’Mareabetsoe Mofoka said Maretšepile’s teenage daughter responded to a knock on the door at around 10pm.
Inspector Mofoka said a man at the door asked the daughter to call his mother. She said as ’Maretšepile was approaching the door the man opened fire.
“Unfortunately when the deceased was at the passage to attend to her visitor, she was sprayed with a hail of bullets,” Inspector Mofoka said.
“She died on the spot.”
Inspector Mofoka said the suspect then fled in a 4+1 taxi that was waiting nearby. Alarm was raised and neighbours gave chase.
The neighbours were soon joined by the police. She said as the neighbours approached the car a man who the police suspect to be the hitman jumped out and disappeared into the darkness.
The police and the neighbours however caught up with the car.
Mahlelehlele, 32, whose affair with Mabote is said to be a public secret, was in the car. The driver was 27-year-old Matsoso Maekane. Mahlelehlele and Maekane were arrested and appeared in the Leribe magistrate’s court on Tuesday. They were remanded in custody.
The suspected hitman is still at large.
Inspector Mofoka said so far nothing links Mabote to the murder that has left the people of Tsikoane shocked. Mahlelehlele is a nursing lecturer at the National University of Lesotho while ’Maretšepile, 30, was a nurse at Motebang Hospital in Leribe.
Funeral arrangements are yet to be announced but Maretšepile’s grieving relatives are fuming.
thepost spoke to three relatives who all said they saw her death coming. They said they knew that Mabote and ’Maretšepile had several quarrels, some violent, about Mahlelehlele.
Mosa Ngatane, ’Maretšepile’s brother, said his sister lived a life of misery because of Mahlelehlele.
Ngatane said he is not surprised that Mahlelehlele is being implicated in the murder because she was openly having an affair with Mabote.
‘Makhomotso Ngatane, Ngatane’s wife and Maretšepile’s sister-in-law, said she knew Mahlelehlele as Mabote’s lover.
She also said she is not surprised Mahlelehlele has been arrested in connection with Maretšepile’s death.
thepost could not verify some of the allegations that ‘Makhomotso made about the way Mabote treated his wife.
She said Maretšepile once lived with her after a particularly nasty dispute with her husband.
Last night, Mabote said he was not in a position to speak about his wife’s death or the allegations that he was having an affair with Mahlelehlele.
“This is too much for me,” Mabote said, adding that he will only be able to talk to the media after his wife’s funeral.
“I will be ready for the interview after the funeral. I will even tell you the funeral date,” he said.
“We are still discussing the burial date as the family.”
In the aftermath of the incident some people have posted the picture of Mabote and Mahlelehlele on social media.
Staff Reporter
6 more added to Manyokole’s corruption case
Storm over fleet maintenance deal
How MP’s wife was killed
Twitter users lambast Letsosa
The people’s loyal servant
Chief Justice lambasts DPP
SR cancels elective conference
Kabi to stay on as ABC leader
Panic as fish dies in Maqalika
Unpacking mental health stigma
Clean up mess in the judiciary
China initiates strategy to influence African parliaments
Let’s establish a national airline
The Ngugi, Mungoshi dynasties
‘Back to school’ nonsense
I made Matekane rich: Moleleki
Musician dumps ABC
MP dumps party, joins Matekane
The middle class have failed us
Professionalising education
Reforms: time to change hearts and minds
No peace plan, no economic recovery
MP charged with stock-theft
We have lost our moral indignation
Row over army secrets
End of the road for Letsatsi
Kamoli threatened
Testy exchange in Mahao trial
Coalition politics are bad for development
Literature and reality
Bofuma, boimana li nts’a bana likolong
BNP infighting
Mahao o seboko ka ho phahama hoa litheko
Contract Farming Launch
7,5 Million Dollars For Needy Children
Ba ahileng lipuleng ba falle ha nakoana
Ba ahileng lipuleng ba falle ha nakoana
Weekly Police Report
Mahao o re masholu a e ts’oareloe
‘Our Members Voted RFP’ Says Metsing
SENATE OPENS
Matekane’s 100 Days Plan
High Profile Cases in Limbo
130 Law Students Graduate From NUL
Metsing and Mochoboroane Case Postponed
Trending
-
News2 months ago
DCEO raids PS’
-
News4 weeks ago
Twins and their stylish furniture
-
Business2 months ago
Harvard economist seeks to revive Lesotho’s economy
-
News2 months ago
MP wants ‘stolen land’ returned to Lesotho
-
Business2 months ago
Outcry over surge in food prices
-
Business1 month ago
World Bank pledges M2.1 billion to Lesotho
-
News2 months ago
Bereng gets back his mojo
-
Business2 months ago
Sweets that clear your sore throat