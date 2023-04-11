Insight
Unemployment and mental health
How long can you be unemployed before it looks bad? What happens if an unemployed person gives up looking for a job? What happens if you are unemployed for too long?
These are questions I came across when I was preparing to write this piece. I was looking for current data of employment/unemployment rates in Lesotho. I traded that for a more personal take on unemployment.
Therefore, this one will be written from a lived experience perspective. I have been public about my personal struggles with formal employment after I graduated from my undergrad studies. This is not a type of ‘look at me now’, it is an invitation to others to reflect and choose to have takeaways if any of this will resonate.
More so because we tend to make unemployment personal, most if not all times, it is systemic. Also, let us be brutally honest, Unemployment in Africa is an actuality, a reality that we are forced to live with.
Ideally, we were taught to plan on securing employment after completion of our studies. Hold on a minute before breaking a sweat, even if you personally do not subscribe to employment, we are taught to plan on it. Let us go ahead and tease ourselves with this one. At a level of family life and upbringing, a typical Mosotho mother is telling their child that they want them to be a doctor, an engineer, a lawyer, a nurse.
A farmer, a hairdresser, a tailor, a mechanic are a definite no-no! I envision a Mosotho parent holding their chest as they feel for a chair to sit, because, “Lerato u batla ho mpolaea ka pelo ka litoro tsena tsa hao tsaho loha batho meriri.”
For my non-Sesotho speaking readers, this means the parent will be alluding to an early death brought about by their daughter Lerato’s ambitionless dreams of being a hairdresser. Yes, our parents are that extreme in their remarks. Or they are that emotionally vested in seeing their children prosper. With African parents, it can be either-or.
So, we can see that at a family level there are already subtle encouragers of what the African child can and cannot do for work as they grow older. You have a grade 12 student completing their high school with 7A’s, and the subtle encourager is that they need to enroll for medicine because what else can you do with 7A’s, I wonder?
The expectation that families have of their children can lead to negative effects on mental health.
How many of us have sworn to a life where we break generational curses by committing to get our families out the hood? Intention, motivation, long hours reading, graduate top of your class, check-check and check!
Employment opportunities, uhm maybe check later! The point here is that with all that encouraging from parents & preparation for the job market, some get appointed for roles, others do not. Those that do not get appointed end up having one or two things to navigate through, including making sure their mental health does not check-out.
At an academic level, it is a curriculum issue whereby a typical African school-goer is not oriented on how to make/produce. Vocational schools tend to be looked down on because they do not guarantee a suit and tie job. The ones that are taught vocational skills, otherwise known as “mesebetsi ea matsoho” are restricted in terms of where to sell their products.
Imagine the frustration of a tailor with piles of plain t-shirts sewn with the hope of selling to companies that specialise in branded merchandise. Think about a self-made farmer with fields of potatoes, but no food store in sight to buy.
At this level, unemployment becomes an actuality beyond what the skillful farmer or tailor can control. Mind you, with the use of social media, individuals are able to market and promote their products now more than ever. What this does is guaranteed “like, care and love” emojis from friends and connections, but no sales whatsoever.
At this point I am hoping the reader realises that unemployment is not a personal problem, at least not in how it occurs in Lesotho’s context.
Fast forward to national efforts to increase employment rates by this or that number, in however many years.
While I think it works, I sometimes grow curious about the number of youths that are absorbed in innovation funding programmes, in investment capital projects, or even the traditional employment of 9-5.
There are observable efforts at national level to respond to the need of eradicating poverty and promoting sustained, inclusive sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment, and decent work (SDGs 1 & 8). Unfortunately, the results are not immediate for everyone. Which continues to make unemployment in the country a structural and systemic problem.
Now, for those that are faced with unemployment it becomes murky to know how to overcome what sometimes feels like a permanent personal problem. You worry about not doing enough. You worry about being lazy.
You worry about the next door neighbor doing things to block your success. You worry about whether it is your destiny that you are not generating an income when your friend just purchased a brand new SUV.
Me and my background in mental health want to bet that these worries will eat away at your peace, and they will negatively impact your ability to enjoy a normal life. More so when it feels personal that you are not doing enough.
We tell new graduates to keep applying for jobs, but we do not follow it up with how they should process the rejection because it is inevitable. There is an employment pool but not big enough for all of us.
I am someone that knows a thing or two about mental health. I have zero knowledge of how we can respond to unemployment in Lesotho. I also know that someone can seek counselling to talk about their challenges with being unemployed, but how can they even afford to pay for their sessions, I wonder!
We talk of cognitive restructuring in the field of psychology, we invite you to change the way you think about the situation, substitute negative thoughts with positive thoughts.
We ask you to unlearn unhelpful thinking styles in forms of “all or nothing thinking.” When you come to me and express emotional exhaustion of having sent out so many application letters, I will encourage you to keep applying, but what else can be the alternative to not applying?
“Re loana ntoa e thata” when it comes to unemployment. We are at a disadvantage where dynamics of whether we get absorbed in the pool or not is largely dependent on selection criteria. Sometimes we meet criteria, other times we do not. If you are a Mosotho young adult facing this challenge, keep on keeping on! Personally, I have adopted a non-victim approach to unemployment, it has heightened my creativity to think of what else I can do in lieu of employment. Cole Sprouse said, “I am not a victim of my circumstances…we trade trauma for wisdom, that’s what we do.”
Until Next Time!!!
’Makamohelo Malimabe works as a Psychotherapist. She holds a Master’s in Counseling Psychology. She has certifications in Global Health Delivery, Policy Development & Advocacy in Global Health, Leadership & Management in Health, as well as Fundamentals in Implementation Science. Her views are independent and not representative of her professional roles. She is ambitious about equitable health delivery, health policy and decolonized mental health approaches.
How to solve the looming energy crisis
It has been a planning school mantra since the inception of town and country planning that “when designing human settlements, make provision for adequate energy efficiency”. Maximum energy efficiency can be achieved through the siting of land parcels to enable buildings to have adequate supply of sunlight and ability to cool off in summers and warm themselves during winters.
In the recent past major power cuts and outages have hit several countries globally and in our immediate region. Explosive population growth coupled with expansive industrial activities have led to ballooning energy demand while energy supply continues to dwindle due to energy supply shortages, destruction of energy infrastructure (including sabotage) and corruption in energy sector procurement.
Lesotho seems to be currently on the safe side of stable electricity supply and caution and economical use of energy should guide us going forward. Reports suggest that Lesotho gets its electricity supply from the ‘Muela Power Plant, Eskom South Africa and Mozambique. If that is the case, it means we have to use our current electricity /energy more efficiently so that we are able to sustain our economy in the long term.
In the modern era, more and more economic activities rely on stable and reliable energy supply. We need reliable energy for our mines, hospitals, industries and for our households. Reliable and stable energy supply also leads to stable democracies which are a necessary prerequisites for viable investment opportunities for both domestic and foreign investors.
Energy satisfied citizens are less likely to become saboteurs of energy infrastructure especially if that energy stability leads to economic growth, employment creation and less inequality.
Given the above discussion, one would ask what the role of the urban and regional planner is. Urban and regional planners are basically the people who design our human settlements for optimal utilisation of resources for satisfaction of our land use needs while also safeguarding the natural environment against our misuse.
Their duty in the energy supply, distribution, transmission and security cannot be overemphasised. Planners decide the suitable location of power plants, transmission lines and appropriate resettlement options paying close attention to the socio economic implications caused by the establishment of these mega infrastructure projects. The very need to generate, distribute and transmit energy is caused by the creation of new and expansion of existing built environment which is the semi-exclusive domain of physical planners. While there are professionals and experts in the energy sector, theirs is to respond to the mess created by the planners by allowing the growth of human settlements which in turn lead to increased energy demand.
Looking into the near future, global energy security will likely be in the doldrums, some blame the Russian invasion of Ukraine for this. What is needed to curb the looming problem of energy insecurity in Lesotho is the proactive engagement of different stakeholders to solve this crisis.
We see the effects of the national blackouts in our neighbouring country which unfortunately affect our siblings in our other districts who use electricity imported directly from our neighbour.
What our government can do is simple yet costly. It has to cause people to have a culture of being prepared to pay for the services they consume, whether as individuals in households, businesses or government ministries, departments and agencies.
The national power utility company sometimes have users who default on their due electricity payments causing it to be unable to maintain its plants and fail to procure enough energy for our needs.
The government should therefore set up a system of incentives which would encourage households to use more solar and wind generated energy to run their household needs. These incentives could be in the form of tax breaks for companies that sell and install solar and wind power systems.
There could also be direct grants offered to the actual households who use a certain percentage of these renewable energy sources in order to motivate more households to get off the national grid and lower its burden. Moreover, the government could subsidise renewable energy infrastructure like it is doing with the agricultural inputs for the summer cropping season.
Local authorities should not issue planning and building permits to persons who are desirous of constructing rental housing without being satisfied that new buildings have adequate plans on how they are going to use renewable energy sources. Individual housing should also be highly encouraged to have measures of using renewable energy.
These incentives would go a long way in safeguarding our energy security. The national grid would be left to be used mainly by heavy energy users such as the industrial estates, manufacturers, large businesses, hospitals and the mines.
This way, our productive capacity as a country would be enhanced due to the lack of power outages. Our economic growth would improve and we would be the country in the region that would be competitive enough to attract more foreign investors.
Lastly, it would guarantee our national security. This is not the only solution to the looming energy crisis, but it would be one of the possible solutions to our looming predicament.
Disclaimer: Kelebone Lekunya and Retšelisitsoe Selometsi are qualified urban planners and they write strictly in their personal capacity.
What about insurance companies?
Hothoe, in Lesotho, you will look for a job until looking for a job becomes your permanent job.
Feela, ha nka etsoa letona la Trade and Industry, I can change this narrative. The first thing I would do is to merge LNDC with BEDCO and establish a Development Bank for Basotho.
Nka sebetsa ho hlanya, ebile ke sebetsa mahala. Nka sebetsa bosiu le motšeare. Nka peka hore ho khaohe moo ho khoehlang.
Ache, le Ntate Matekane a kare, “Hee monna ako theo-theole. Khilik! U so sebetsa haholo monna.”
What I mean is that should I be appointed Minister of Trade and Industry, I would work day and night to bring in the FDI, absolutely free of charge. Mahala!
But in all honesty I think the current Ministry of Trade and Industry is clouded by too many functions and roles. Tourism should be merged with sports because in modern-times international games bring in a lot of tourists. The roles are so intertwined.
By the way, before I forget, Lesotho really needs to gear-up and support South Africa’s bid to host the African circuit or leg of the Formula One calendar. Come on guys, it’s long overdue. Africa is the only continent that does not host the Formula One race.
However, having said that, South Africa seems to be preparing itself aggressively to host the Formula One race. And Sir Lewis Hamilton is rallying behind this African campaign. Allendale Road in Midrand, Johannesburg, is already going through a massive construction leading to the Kyalami Racetrack.
I always drive past the Kyalami Race track on Sunday mornings. My Sunday morning routine consists of coffee and newspapers at Kyalami Corner then a drive past Kyalami Race track then Waterfall/ Mall of Africa. I tell you South Africa is more than ready to host the F1. There are cranes all over Waterfall city surrounding the Mall of Africa.
So, Lesotho better get its ducks in a row and be part of this campaign to bring the Formula One to South Africa. I mean name one of the streets after Sir Lewis Hamilton. It will bring in a lot of tourists and potential investment because when the bid gets announced, hey, this will be a real game changer. It can revolutionise Moshoeshoe International Airport.
Speaking, of Moshoeshoe One International Airport, why isn’t there a hotel inside the premises of the Airport instead of those unsightly solar panels right in front of the airport? So unsightly!
So, the headline of this week’s opinion piece was supposed to be: ‘We are farting in the wind’, but I knew that my editor wouldn’t publish such a headline so it took me hours to come up with a more conservative one that you see above.
But we are indeed farting in the wind. Ntate Tšepo Tshola would have said, ‘We are pissing in the wind’. Why am I saying this? Our banks published their financial results and I just saw horror stories. Ka nnete, we don’t have an economy to start with by virtue of studying the performance of most of ‘our banks’. Ka nnete ke bosul* feela.
Most of these banks have very small balance sheets. Li ntšitse mokotsolane. Ekare ha li je hantle. But how do we have a situation where our banks have an aggregate turn-over equal to 2.1 Billion.
Turn over ea libanka? M2.1 billion?
Yes, one of the banks has an annual turn-over of M1.2 Billion. Another only managed to generate a profit of M5.9 million Maloti. Awe shapo!
All our four banks have a combined asset base of about M19.8 billion. US$1 billion to put it into perspective. Awe banna! But the most shocking thing was the aggregate amount of total deposits in all four banks. M13.3 billion! Bo-Ntate! Re bankile 13.3 Billion qha in all our four banks. This is very disappointing. These are the things we need to see that we are a very playful nation and not productive at all.
Talking about productivity, I forgot to mention an important point last week that has to do with nutrition. Poor nutrition leads to poor productivity. In other words, poor nutrition leads to a very low GDP (Gross Domestic Product). Poor nutrition leads to a very low output of good and services.
Now, I always wonder why Lesotho is so obsessed with providing Manyolo’ (fertiliser), year in, year out. Lesotho is also obsessed with providing hybrid seeds to farmers because the seeds germinate quickly and mature fast. Ke tsau-tsau.
But has the Minister/Ministry of Agriculture ever stepped back and thought of this poison being fed to our people called fertiliser and hybrid seeds?
Hee guys! Why is there a sudden explosion of cancer in the country? Ke tsona hybrid seeds tsena le manyolo ana. We are killing our people. In fact, the most nutritious vegetable is sweet potato.
Maize is very low on nutrition content. So, why are we so obsessed with maize? Year in, year out, manyolo. Fok!
Where were we? Yes, financial results. So, I see that banks take the issue of publishing financial results quite seriously. Well, with the insistence of the Central Bank of Lesotho of course.
Yes, the Central Bank is doing a very good job to pressure the banks to publish the financial results. Otherwise, the public, customers wouldn’t know what they are dealing with. Where their money is and how much it is.
But this made me think, what about insurance companies? Why are insurance companies not forced to publish their financial results as well?
I mean this is only fair for ‘us’ the consumers/customers. We need to know the whereabouts of our money and what it is doing. It is only fair! In fact, include Vodacom and Econet in the picture.
What is the value of M-pesa and Eco-cash transactions? We need to know.
Yes, the Central Bank needs to add pressure on the insurance companies because I know of one or two insurance companies that wouldn’t want us to know what the real picture is.
But, also, out of curiosity, why do we have so many insurance companies in the country? I mean, if you walk along Kingsway Road and throw a stone in the air, chances are, it will land on the head of an insurance broker or someone that deals with insurance. What’s up with this insurance industry?
It would really help us to understand what this industry is all about. So, really the Central Bank just needs to add pressure and force the insurance companies to publish results in April 2023. We deserve to know.
Lastly, well done the RFP for reinstating the National Tree Planting Day. Well done! But where are the national flags around the Cathedral Circle?
‘Mako Bohloa
The quintessential in literature
When you sit down to look back at the books that you have enjoyed in your life, you may realise that in each of them there are certain quintessential lines or scenes. These are lines or scenes that carry the most perfect embodiment or the most typical of the essential meaning of the works from which they are drawn.
In 1990, Gary Taylor argued that “Shakespeare was consciously a quotable writer, whose phrases were made to be memorable.” Taylor explains that Shakespeare actually “worked in a repertory system that stood on mutability and variation, with many new plays, frequent revivals, short runs and little rehearsal time” and so he wanted each overworked actor “to remember his sweet and honeyed sentences, so he made them as sticky as possible.”
Therefore literature survives through its capacity to be rhetorical or through striving to paint permanent images on the mind of the reader. There must be something that remains on the mind long after you have closed a book and you walk down the road.
Today we recall Shakespeare’s Hamlet through his extraordinary “To be, or not to be” soliloquy. It is often considered one of the most quotable passages in world literature. The melancholic “To be, or not to be” is found in Hamlet: Act Three Scene One. It is the opening line of a soliloquy in what is called the nunnery scene. Hamlet is contemplating death and suicide while waiting for his lover Ophelia. He bemoans the challenges of life but contemplates that the alternative — death — could be worse:
“To be, or not to be: that is the question:
Whether ‘tis nobler in the mind to suffer
The slings and arrows of outrageous fortune,
Or to take arms against a sea of troubles,
And by opposing end them? To die: to sleep;
No more; and by a sleep to say we end
The heart-ache and the thousand natural shocks
That flesh is heir to, ‘tis a consummation
Devoutly to be wish’d. To die, to sleep…”
The speech explores Hamlet’s confused mindset as he considers murdering his uncle Claudius, who killed Hamlet’s father and married his mother to become king in his place. Throughout the play, Hamlet has hesitated to kill his uncle and avenge his father’s death.
Whenever I look back at my favourite Ernest Hemingway’s short story, ‘Old Man at the Bridge’, how can I forget the old man’s steel rimmed spectacles and his dusty clothes as he sits by the bridge?
The story begins in medias res with “An old man with steel rimmed spectacles and very dusty clothes sat by the side of the road…” This old man running from the wars and now unable to proceed any further than the bridge in his flight, stands for all people everywhere rendered vulnerable by wars.
The old man’s dusty clothes and thick spectacles constitute what may be called a chorus, the words that a short story returns too regularly in order to bolster its ultimate meaning. A few lines down this story, the soldier narrator who is helping people to cross the bridge to safety looks again at the old man and is told that in his life, the old man had been looking after animals.
Once more the clothes and the spectacles come back as he says once more: “He did not look like a shepherd nor a herdsman and I looked at his black dusty clothes and his gray dusty face and his steel rimmed spectacles and said, “What animals were they?”
When the story ends, the old man is encouraged to stand up and walk. He tries but he falls back into the dust and you have a feeling that he will not go any further. You are left with the conviction that this is a dust-to-dust situation and that the old man is as good as dead. He is dusty and belongs to the dust. I cannot think about this short story without feeling this dust. I actually sneeze as I read this story.
TS Eliot’s iconic poem, ‘The Love songs of J Alfred Prufrock’ is an amazing poem even when it is a work from as far back as the 1920’s. It is very condensed but as soon as you are able to access it, you find that there are particular lines and scenes from it that keep on ringing. They become the permanent stations through which you return to the poem.
‘The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock’ is the inner monologue of a city gentleman who is stricken by feelings of isolation and inadequacy and incapability of taking decisive action.
He goes through community, through rooms full of women as if he is about to declare his love but rambling on and on about either his memories or his expectations. The difficulty is that the unwary reader does not know what exactly this man’s journey is about. The poem begins in a particularly naively laid back but memorable few lines:
“Let us go then, you and I,
When the evening is spread out against the sky
Like a patient etherized upon a table;
Let us go, through certain half-deserted streets…”
There is also here obscure yellow smoke rising in the industrial city and there are also revisions and revisions. The smoke and the indecisions remain with you long after and you may actually smell the choking yellow gas:
“And indeed there will be time
For the yellow smoke that slides along the street,
Rubbing its back upon the window-panes;
There will be time, there will be time
To prepare a face to meet the faces that you meet;”
This reinforces Sigmund Freud’s ideas of the subconscious dimension of the mind, explaining how the subconscious influences the way we think about thought and reality. Freud emphasized on the idea of the life of the mind and he influenced the poet in Eliot. He thought that thought has privilege over action.
Freud wrote about the primacy of the mind and that truth existed beneath the surface and that truth reveals itself through complex abstract symbols and perverted actions.
For Freud, the individual is more important than society. Confessions, meditations and dreams are repositories of deep and privileged truth and therefore art should do the following things: A) art should focus on individuals and show how the individual is in conflict with society. B) art should focus on the inner lives of individuals as they struggle to find their real selves. C) art should use symbols that are abstract and as complex as dreams. D) art should privilege characters who achieve a deeper understanding of the self.
“Brother…Brother, what are we? What are we black men who are called French?” Toundi asks in Ferdinand Oyono’s novel, Houseboy and this question is often considered to be the most pertinent question that a character in African Literature has ever asked about identity and belonging. You cannot recall that novel and fail to recall that chilling question.
Toundi, the young Cameroonian narrator, asks that question rather late, on his death bed, when he has just escaped to a neighbouring country for refuge from his very violent white masters.
Although in becoming the priest’s houseboy, Toundi gave up his tribal identity, he finds that he will never fit in among the colonisers. Tragedy ensues when the commandant and his vain wife seek to “dispose” of Toundi when they think he knows too many of their secrets.
Toundi has fled down the path of assimilation, leaving his village for missionary school, then working for the Commandant, becoming the chief European’s houseboy. His dying question shows that his departure from the village precipitated an identity crisis. As a black man who has aspired to be French, Toundi, is now neither fully accepted as French, nor is he fully African anymore.
He fled home just before he was to be initiated as a man into his own ethnic group, only, ironically, to receive a brutal initiation into colonial life instead.
Tsitsi Nomsa Ngwenya’s novel, A Portrait of Emlanjeni, which was published by the UK-based Carnelian Heart Publishing last month, will definitely bring back the literature and environment subject. From a human perspective, it is very easy to declare that this is a story about the rise and fall and rise of one Zanele, the daughter of Hadebe of Matobo, Zimbabwe.
The first time that I read the first phase of this intriguing novel, I kept on saying to myself, but where are the people, where are the people? As what Paton does to Ndotsheni in Cry the Beloved Country, you can only fully see these people if you are ready to feel the pulse of the landscape.
In what many will be able to call an environmental novel, Emlanjeni in Matobo is integral to the story and becomes one of the major and very active characters. It is an art that uses a known geographical area thoroughly, describing and dwelling on its natural features to show that the life, social relations, customs, language, dialect or other aspects of the culture of an area and its people can indeed become overridden by what the environment is becoming.
“To reach Emlanjeni, one has to plan a three-hour drive from Ematojeni, about twenty kilometres south of Bulawayo…” the novel begins and you know that you are already journeying. Then you are warned, “The place is dry. One can smell its dryness. Acacia bushes dot the flat landscape which is littered with little, whitish, dusty stones. The whole surrounding area, all the way to Mwewu River, is mostly gullied and dry, giving the impression of a place being frequently cleaned by nature’s maids.”
Then you are taken into the sky: “If one cared to imagine the aerial view of the two rivers bordering the village, Simphathe and Marabi, with the Kwanike hillocks on the south, the picture would be a breath-taking one, the kind you find framed as a monument in a museum. The sandy loam, some patches of black clay on some areas and red soils on the other, holds the ground together. Grass slowly dies of thirst after the February-March rains only to come to back to life during the October-November planting season…”
Then you are told that the journey has always been bumpy, “That is the bridge that makes bus drivers forbid women and children from occupying the front seats. As the bus descends, fearful passengers on their maiden trips to Bulawayo, koNtuthuziyathunqa, let out shrieks which sometimes cause the driver to lose control of the steering wheel…”
Eventually the people fully pour into the story creating a din – “Most young boys in Emlanjeni do not take school seriously. The schools are far apart such that pupils walk long distances. Even if some, especially girls, want to pursue education, they fail to do so because idlers and school dropouts wait for them on their way from school. These girls are persuaded and forced into love affairs which lead to pregnancies and hastily planned marriages…”
So indeed certain words, phrases, whole passages or a certain rendition of the landscape endears us to the story and they begin to encapsulate the story or become its pith. Everything depends not on the subject itself but on the writer’s treatment of it.
In describing Dickens’ description of London fog in Bleak House, a critic says, “Dickens is enjoying the fog he creates, and that enjoyment is inevitably conveyed to us as we read. In fact, part of what Dickens delights in as he puts the fog together word by word is his very ability to describe so interestingly!”
Memory Chirere
