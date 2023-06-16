Insight
Why sport is in a mess
I wake up feeling inspired to find solutions to problems which many people choose to ignore as they continue to lambast sports administrators, myself included.
Allow me to make a reference to this song by the late Ray ‘Chikapa’ Phiri and his band, “Stimela”. The song is “Where did we go wrong”. I further wish to refer to another musical legend, the late Tsepo Mobu Tshola in his song, “Mabelebele”.
To understand the current challenges affecting sport, we need to go back to the time when the Lesotho government through its Cabinet resolved to effect a restructuring of government ministries which yielded the current state of inertia in sports.
1. Dismantling of the Ministry of Education, Youth, Culture and Sport
Prior to the advent of coalition governments, I am told that the Education Ministry was combined with the Sports Ministry before Sports was combined with Tourism, Arts and Culture and then with Gender and Youth.
This led to a malalignment of the guiding instruments to aid the growth of children. Sport and education when put together works well given the adage that “all work and no play makes Johnny a dull boy.” This simply means that if the Education Ministry is all about academics and no sport, the process of learning cannot be properly achieved.
Play is an integral part of growth in a child’s life. It comes naturally and gives the child’s brain an active break from a rigid learning environment. Removing play from the child’s growth process changes the child into something else. From time immemorial ,play has been harnessed to develop a perfect human being by channelling it into something constructive. Play as it mutates into sport becomes a perfect additive to academic pursuit.
2. Removal of Physical Education from the curriculum
I have come to understand why it seems that the Ministry of Education is not supportive of sport initiatives at all. I am inclined to postulate this analogy. Say you had a lover and you break up with the lover and marry a different person.
Should your ex-lover’s brother have a problem at the same time when your incumbent partner’s brother has a problem and you are limited in terms of resources, you will be obligated to help your current partner’s brother.
The same applies at the Education Ministry. It finds itself having to only focus on academic excellence and has nothing to do with sport as that falls within the jurisdiction of a different ministry.
Likewise, the Sports Ministry has no obligation to programme academic matters.
This is clearly antagonistic to the bond between education and play as part of the growth of children. If this is a construct of government, it says very much about the political will of the Government of Lesotho as well a dismal failure to understand the correlation between education and sport.
3. Relegation of the Sports Ministry to be a “Thank You” Ministry
It has become a normal occurrence of late when the allocation of ministerial portfolios is done. With all due respect, let’s all go back in memory and take stock of the Sports Ministries. At times it served as a reserved ministry for Political Party Youth League Leaders or Women’s League Leaders with no consideration for sport acumen.
Yet every minister who gets an opportunity to address the media always promises to professionalise sport, this in spite of the fact that the same ministers before becoming sports ministers spent most of their time dancing to the melodies of political songs and were never really active in sport.
And I say this with utmost respect for people who voluntarily choose to do whatever activities they enjoy.
4. Change of CISR focus to support political relevance against social matters
As the sporting fraternity in Lesotho, we have been fooled for ages about the Sports Rebate Bill.
I have had the opportunity to read the same Bill or Act. That document from its construct has always contradicted itself. It does not consider sport sponsorship as some act that should enjoy tax holidays in the same manner that other investors do.
But then again what would one expect if such a document is written by the taxman?
Oooh yes! It was written by the tax authority, an entity whose sole task is to collect as much tax as possible using whatever means. For them to open opportunities for companies not to pay tax isn’t their brief at all.
Without stroking egos here, me and you know that many companies in the country do not pay taxes accordingly, and are able to get away with this by associating themselves with ministers, PSs and other people of influence by supporting dubious activities purported to be social investment activities which end up enriching the top dogs as a means of protection against the taxman.
Sport has been abused in this regard because many a times on the eve of national elections, flimsy sport tournaments are held where prizes are shabby, non-compliant footballs or netballs, some cheap plastic medals and or unbranded kits where prospective candidates pocket the bulk of the donated money. We know all too well how it goes.
The truth is that Lesotho does not have a CSIR policy and companies do as they wish and craft reports which state CSIR activities at ballooned outlays which would have most probably never happened.
You tell me whether these companies you see in the country do anything in the communities they exist in. The oriental ones are worse. And the government seems to be very happy with this.
And we should believe that the government can really professionalise sport if it doesn’t care whether there is investment coming from these companies in the form of CSIR?
At the beginning I made references to some musical greats hei. Ha a bina BraT o re, ho bala ho leshome ke bothata athe senyesemane lebala, mabelebele he he mabelebele ke likhunoane….
And Ray sings, “tell me tell me where did we go wrong?”
Keo taba Mosotho oeso. Shalom!
Mokhosi Mohapi
Insight
Not every nail needs a hammer
WE may never know why the government abruptly cancelled the curfew last week.
It could be a decision informed by the fierce backlash from the public. That the curfew was deeply unpopular was apparent even to those who reluctantly nursed some hope that it might, at the very least, reduce the murders that have rocked the country over the past few months.
Perhaps there were other internal considerations informed by either economics or politics.
But whatever the reason, it is clear the curfew didn’t work. The less charitable would call it a disaster.
The four murders during the curfew that lasted a week is ample proof of that.
The somersault has been a boon for our frenzied opposition parties always on the lookout for signs of the government’s bungling. And so the chiding of Prime Minister Sam Matekane’s administration as fumbling amateurs is now a gear up.
Never mind that most in the opposition presided over some of the worst waves of murders when they were in power. Hearing them mock the government, you would think the rampant murders are Matekane’s problem to fix alone.
Yet this is a national disaster for everyone to help fix. The focus should not be garnering cheap political capital but on finding solutions.
There are lessons from the curfew’s failure to curb the murders.
First is that strategies should be informed by research to understand the problem.
The second is that just because a solution is drastic doesn’t mean it will work. Not every nail needs a hammer. Third, strategies that seem popular might quickly turn out to be extremely unpopular if they don’t work. Matekane should resist the temptation to reach for populist policies in times of disaster.
Fourth, short-term solutions have never worked in fighting crime. This crisis will be with us for long.
And that is not fearmongering but a reality we should accept.
We hope the government has gone back to the drawing board to come up with a nuanced strategy to fight crime. The discussion on what needs to be done next should be led by experts, not politicians.
The strategy should be informed by research coupled with serious political will from the government to fight crime. We say this because it will be self-sabotage to have a crime-busting strategy implemented on a shoestring.
While it might be tempting and somewhat fashionable to chastise the police for being inept, there is no denying that it has been severely hamstrung by the perennial lack of resources.
Ours is a police force being sent to gun battles with pocket knives. True, their training needs to be overhauled to move with the new trends. Yes, they should care a little more about their work.
But unless you give them the resources, it will be tough to hold them to account because they will always blame their failure on a lack of resources. This is where the political will comes in. And we don’t mean “will’ from the government alone but the opposition as well.
Let’s hear the opposition in parliament fight for the police to get more resources.
The strategy should involve the people, the very victims of crime. They have to be part of the solution.
The elitist idea that the people should be mere recipients of solutions handed down from towers of power is part of the reason the curfew was doomed to fail.
Insight
MPs self-enrichment scheme must be challenged
Late on the afternoon of Saturday May 27, 2023, one of us had a visitor in the person of a woman in her late 30s. She was begging for food, and was almost losing her mind from hunger. She had a baby on her back who, the woman said, was two months old.
The baby was crying incessantly. The mother said it was crying because it was hungry, and it had not eaten the whole day because her breasts had no milk. On one hand she had a plastic bag into which she was collecting empty aluminium cans to sell to recyclers.
This is an example of daily encounters and experiences for people who live in villages and suburbs, and who have no personal bodyguards to keep, or scare, hungry people away.
Two days earlier, two local weekly newspapers carried contrasting headlines; “New perks for Ministers and MPs Challenged”, read a headline in one newspaper and “Job losses shock Lesotho Labour Council” in another. Note that the second headline pointed to trade union leaders, not MPs or government, as the ones who are worried about job losses and the consequent increase and deepening of poverty that Basotho face.
The first headline could have simply been written “Lesotho MPs ladle themselves with further increases in their perks.” The second could have been written “Poverty deepens in Lesotho as more Basotho lose jobs and join many already wading in poverty.”
To form one headline, the two could have been written “Lesotho MPs ladle themselves with more perks as more Basotho lose jobs, and poverty increases and deepens in the rest of society.”
The disappointment of many Basotho must be that these costly practices of MPs’ self-enrichment are continuing under the watch, and clearly with support, of a government led by the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP).
Basotho voted for the RFP in October last year because the party’s leaders promised to stop longstanding practices by Lesotho MPs to treat public money as a trough from which they can feed with total abandon while, around them, the rest of Basotho are suffering from extreme poverty, chronic unemployment has reached crisis proportions, especially among the youth, crime and insecurity are rampant, public institutions are collapsing because of underfunding, and public education and health services on which needy Basotho depend are failing.
As we write, doctors from public hospitals have stopped working after hours because their call allowances have not been paid for over three years. This means those seeking doctors’ attention at night cannot be helped. Students at the NUL have stopped writing examinations because the government is not able to pay their allowances.
The question has to be asked: what are MPs rewarding themselves for if as a result of their failure to arrest decline in the economy job losses are reported weekly, the poor face even more hardships daily as prices of basic goods are increasing unchecked in our free market economy and killings and social insecurity are increasing daily?
The truth is that, even without these increases in their perks, Lesotho’s MPs are the best paid public servants in the country. Monthly salaries of Senators and Members of the National Assembly are M38 711 and M40 548, respectively.
Add to this their other incomes from public funds that MPs have shielded away from tax in ways that are undemocratic, anti-social, ethically bankrupt, and lack any morality. Per latest increase of MPs’ perks, their tax-free income amounts to M11 000 Even as MPs shield some of their income from tax, nobody in Lesotho parliament or government, has found it proper to protect the poor in Lesotho from rising prices and to protect them from tax on basic necessities.
The diversion of public funds away public services and institutions, and towards personal enrichment of MPs has left poor Basotho with nowhere to go to when they and their children are sick; when they want good public education for their children and when they need protection from criminals, and protection from MPs’ self-enrichment at public cost.
Most people are not prepared to accept, as RFP-led government’s justification for the latest round of increases to MPs’ perks, the statement that they have inherited and seemingly must doggedly implement, costly and destructive decisions and arrangements of previous governments.
In the last elections, parties including the RFP did not present to the electorate a list of practices that they would inherit and stubbornly cling to if they were elected. Basotho voted for change that they promised. Not an increase in the inequality between publicly well-paid MPs and the incomeless rest of society.
In any case, all MPs and other politicians know how Basotho hate benefits that MPs ladle themselves with all the time; and they know how strongly Basotho are opposed to MPs’ acts of self-enrichment in the face of increasing and deepening poverty among the rest of society.
Typically, just when wealthy Britain’s ruling monarch’s wife is shedding positions such as ladies-in-waiting for reasons including cost, in our poor Kingdom the government is maintaining or introducing feudal positions such as gentleman-in-waiting and spiritedly defending their maintenance or introduction including retention of a staff of 36 for the Prime Minister paid by taxpayers.
We would like to join those who have already condemned the insensitivity and utter contempt towards Basotho that Lesotho MPs continue to show by further enriching themselves while the poor look on in their suffering and misery and women are losing their minds because of hunger and cannot produce milk to suckle their babies.
We commend and pledge our support to members of the RFP who have been brave enough to stand up against their leaders in government.
We commend and pledge our support to, also, MPs Rakuoane and Mojapela, for challenging this latest act of self-enrichment. We hope they have ideas of where to turn next because, as they must be aware, moving a motion in Parliament against increases in MPs’ perks is the same thing as going to a thokolosi’s owners to lay charges against the creature.
As has always been the case, Lesotho MPs are at their quietest at moments like this, when the Executive present them with more and increased perks.
Insight
Black women as leaders
As we emerge out of Africa Day which we celebrated on the 25th of May, there is need for us to go beyond our great black men who are constantly talked about and start to highlight also the exploits of some great black women in history.
Growing up I often heard stories about Queen Nzinga and her heroics against the Portuguese somewhere in present day Angola. Before the telephone and the car came to Africa, a black woman could be deployed by her people to outwit the outsiders whose eyes were set on Africans and their resources.
Nzinga was born about 1583 to the king of the Ndongo people. At that time, they lived around present day Luanda in Angola. Oral tradition says that as a child, the girl Nzinga proved to be intelligent and charismatic.
When Nzinga’s father died, her brother took over as ruler. His name was Mbandi. It so happened that he was a cruel king. For example, Mbandi killed Nzinga’s son because Mbandi considered the boy a threat to his throne. As a result, Nzinga and her husband fled Ndongo.
But years later, Mbandi felt that he needed Nzinga’s help. His kingdom was under attack by Portugal. Portuguese colonisers targeted the Ndongo people, looking for those they could kidnap and enslave. The Portuguese also believed there were silver mines in the region.
Mbandi knew Nzinga was a skilled diplomat. In or around 1623, it is said that Mbandi asked Nzinga to meet the Portuguese leaders and negotiate a way forward. Nzinga agreed. She met Governor Joao Corria de Sousa in the nearby Portuguese settlement.
When she arrived at the meeting place, Nzinga noticed something odd. There was only one chair in the meeting room and it was for Corria de Sousa. He expected Nzinga to either sit on the floor or remain standing throughout the meeting.
There was a plan by the Portuguese to downgrade Nzinga starting with the sitting positions.
It is said that Nzinga quickly motioned to the strongest of the Ndongo men who accompanied her. This man knelt down on his hands and knees as if he were a chair. Nzinga sat on the man’s back at an equal level with Corria de Sousa throughout the meeting.
This baffled the Portuguese!
In this meeting Nzinga was able to stop the Portuguese from the practice of kidnapping the Ndongo people and selling them in the slave trade. But she managed to get the promise to continue trade between the Portuguese and the Ndongo people so that they could acquire weapons.
In return, the Portuguese abandoned a fortress on Ndongo land. They also released several chiefs they had taken as prisoners.
When Nzinga’s brother died in 1624, she became Queen. By 1626, though, the Portuguese had gone back on their word. They recognised a different person as the Ndongo leader, a man who aligned with Portugal’s mission. The Portuguese continued to raid Ndongo lands, capturing people and selling them into slavery.
Nzinga and those loyal to her fled westwards. They founded a new state and called it Matamba. There, Nzinga welcomed people who had escaped enslavement and others wronged by the Portuguese.
In 1641, Nzinga’s forces were able to push the Portuguese out of Ndongo. They did so with help from the Netherlands. However, the Portuguese returned and retook control in 1648. Nzinga then focused on building her power in Matamba.
Over the next two decades, Matamba became a well-established state that negotiated on equal footing with European powers because of the genius of Nzinga.
Nzinga lived to the age of 81, dying in 1663. Her sister, Kambu, replaced her as ruler. Today, Nzinga is remembered as an example of a great black woman, a rare African queen who stood up to European colonisers and did her best to protect her people from the evils of the Atlantic Slave Trade. The trading of enslaved people ended in Angola in 1836.
In the land that is called Zimbabwe today lived a woman called Charwe. She is often called Nehanda Charwe Nyakasikana because she was considered to be a medium of Nehanda, a female Shona mhondoro (powerful and revered ancestral spirit).
Nehanda was one of the major spiritual leaders of African resistance to white rule during the late 19th century.
Nehanda Charwe, along with the mediums of two other mhondoros, Mukwati in Matabeleland but especially Kagubi in western Mashonaland found herself organising and directing her people’s resistance to assaults and take over by the British colonialists.
Charwe Nehanda is remembered as a dominant influence during the uprisings of 1896-97, particularly in the Mazowe area of present day Zimbabwe. Charwe is renowned for executing the Native Commissioner of the Mazowe district, Pollard, in protest over the ill-treatment of the indigenous people.
Although she was later executed for her actions in 1898, she has been renowned for being the one responsible for fuelling the liberation war struggle. Charwe’s resistance later led to her execution by hanging whereupon she made a declaration that ‘mapfupa angu achamuka’ (my bones shall rise). This declaration has become well known across the black world, from Africa to the Caribbean region.
As a result, when black people started to become more organised against the white settlers in the 1970’s till Zimbabwe’s independence in 1980, Nehanda became an icon of this struggle which is often called the Second Chimurenga.
Some people have even argued that the liberation struggle in Zimbabwe was borne from the labour pains of this woman called Nehanda. Through Charwe, it can thus be argued that women were the first to resist white colonial rule as she played a very influential role in Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle.
Despite the fact that she was a woman, she nonetheless became the icon of the struggle.
In Harare today, a three-metre high statue has been erected at the centre of the city in honour of Nehanda Mbuya Charwe. Construction of this statue began in June 2020 and portions of Harare CBD roads including Samora Machel Avenue between Leopold Takawira Street and First Street and Julius Nyerere Way between Sam Nujoma Street and Kwame Nkurumah Avenue were temporarily closed.
In the US itself, a woman, Harriet Tubman, a runaway slave led many slaves to freedom through the network of safe houses known as the Underground Railroad. After escaping slavery herself, Tubman made some 13 missions to rescue enslaved people, including her family and friends, using the network of antislavery activists and safe houses.
Born in Tubman Maryland, Tubman was beaten and whipped by various enslavers as a child. Early in life, she suffered a traumatic head wound when an angry overseer threw a heavy metal weight, intending to hit another slave, but hit Tubman instead.
The injury caused dizziness, pain, and spells of hallucinations which occurred throughout her life. Tubman began experiencing strange visions and vivid dreams, which she ascribed to premonitions from God. These experiences, combined with her Methodist upbringing, led her to become devoutly religious.
She later said about the incident,
“The weight broke my skull … They carried me to the house all bleeding and fainting. I had no bed, no place to lie down on at all, and they laid me on the seat of the loom, and I stayed there all day and the next.”
Seeing an opportunity when her enslaver, Edward Brodess, died, Ms. Tubman fled to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Over the next decade, she returned to Maryland 13 times to liberate family and friends from bondage. Dubbed “Moses” for leading her people to freedom, she famously never lost a passenger on her secretive, night time escapes.
She carried a gun for both her own protection and to “encourage” her charges who might be having second thoughts. She often drugged babies and young children to prevent slave catchers from hearing their cries.
As shown in great African-American novels like Black Boy by Richard Wright, if you were a former slave in the US, during Emancipation there was the Jim Crow matter to consider. The emancipation of the slaves in 1863 angered the defeated whites of the South who had benefitted immensely from slave labour.
One of the white judges called Jim Crow, drafted laws that pretended to define the rights of the freed slaves and yet these laws limited the freedom of the former slaves.
For example, no blacks were allowed in white places. Blacks were not supposed to vote until further notice. It took up to the Second World War before blacks could vote in America. Blacks could not secure the same seats and carriages with whites on the buses and trains.
These became normal American practices up to the 1960’s when they were abolished through the civil rights movements led by women like Correta Scott, Rosa Parks and others.
For instance, Rosa Parks (1913—2005) helped initiate the civil rights movement in the United States when she refused to give up her seat to a white man on a Montgomery, Alabama bus in 1955. Her actions inspired the leaders of the local Black community to organise the Montgomery Bus Boycott. Parks became a nationally recognised symbol of dignity and strength in the struggle to end entrenched racial segregation.
On December 1, 1955, Rosa Parks boarded a bus in Montgomery, Alabama. Instead of going to the back of the bus, which was designated for African-Americans, she sat in the front. When the bus started to fill up with white passengers, the bus driver asked Parks to move. She refused.
Her resistance set in motion one of the largest social movements in history.
Many have tried to diminish Parks’ role in the boycott by depicting her as a seamstress who simply did not want to move because she was tired. Parks denied the claim and years later revealed her true motivation:
“People always say that I didn’t give up my seat because I was tired, but that isn’t true. I was not tired physically, or no more tired than I usually was at the end of a working day. I was not old, although some people have an image of me as being old then. I was forty-two. No, the only tired I was, was tired of giving in.”
Parks courageous act and the subsequent Montgomery Bus Boycott led to the integration of public transportation in Montgomery. Her actions were not without consequence. She was jailed for refusing to give up her seat and lost her job for participating in the boycott.
A more contemporary great black woman is Samora Machel’s first wife, Josina Abiathar Machel (nee Muthemba). She tragically died on 7 April 1971, at the very young age of 25. She was a poet and a key member of the Front for the Liberation of Mozambique (FRELIMO).
It is not known how many poems of Josina have survived, but she was a distinguished guerilla and “an exemplary educationist and a high quality cadre…” During the struggle for the freedom of Mozambique, Josina was to write a poem that has actually gone viral over the years. It is called “This Is The Time.” It goes:
“This is the time we were waiting for
Our guns are light in our hands
The reasons and aims of the struggle
Clear in our minds
The bloodshed by our heroes
make us sad but resolute.
It is the price of our freedom
We keep them close in our hearts…
revolutionary generations
are already being born.
Ahead of us we see bitter hardships
But we see also
Our children running free
Our country plundered nomore.
This is the time to be ready
And to be firm.
The time to give ourselves
to the revolution”
Josina was born in Vilanculos, Inhambane, in the southern part of Mozambique into a family committed to anti-colonial activism. She once observed:
“The colonialists wanted to deceive us with their teaching; they taught us only the history of Portugal, the geography of Portugal; they wanted to form in us a passive mentality, to make us resigned to their domination. We couldn’t react openly, but we were aware of their lie; we knew that what they said was false; that we were Mozambicans and we could never be Portuguese.”
At the age of 13, while at school, she became active in politics. At the age of 18, the politicised Josina fled the country with other students in order to join FRELIMO in Tanzania. Among her comrades were the future President of Mozambique Samora Machel, Armando Guebuza, and seven others (both young men and women).
Josina went to Nachingwea, the name of the military training camp in southern Tanzania for training in 1967.
It was in the liberated area of Cabo Delgado in Northern Mozambique where Josina trained that she met Samora Machel. He was director of the training centre in the province. In May 1969 she married Samora Machel in Southern Tanzania. In November of that year they had a son named Samito. She died in Dar es Salaam from leukaemia.
Josina’s photographs are often used as iconic embodiments of what a woman can do and achieve if she sets her sights to it. Together with Samora Machel, they scribbled a few poems in the middle of the night for Mozambique Revolution, FRELIMO’S official organ/journal and these have survived to the present day.
All these black women make us realise that the struggles of black people in this unjust world were sometimes fought and led by very strong black women.
Memory Chirere
