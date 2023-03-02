News
Woman challenges inheritance law
MASERU – A young woman born out of wedlock has approached the Constitutional Court seeking the nullification of customary laws that deprived her of her father’s inheritance.
Tholoana Molapo, 22, has told the court in an urgent application that both the customary laws and civil laws of Lesotho have deprived her of her inheritance rights and are discriminatory on account of her age and sex.
If granted, the ruling could have huge implications for children born out of wedlock, especially girls who are often deprived the right to inherit their fathers’ estates under the Laws of Lerotholi and the Children’s Welfare and Protection Act of 2011.
The Laws of Lerotholi provide that “the heir in Basutoland shall be first male child of the first married wife, and if there is no male in the first house then the first born male child of the next wife married in succession shall be the heir”.
“If there is no male issue in any house the senior widow shall be the heir, but according to the custom she is expected to consult the relatives of her deceased husband who are her proper advisers,” the Laws of Lerotholi read.
The Children’s Welfare and Protection Act of 2011 blocks children born out of wedlock from inheriting the properties of their fathers, saying they can only inherit the properties of their mothers.
She is also challenging the Act’s description of a child eligible to inherit an estate as a person below the age of 18-years but the customary law gives a child beyond 18-years the right to claim a parents’ inheritance.
Molapo filed an urgent application in the court this week saying it is wrong that her paternal grandmother, ’Mankuebe Molapo, is benefitting from her late father’s estate to her exclusion.
She also asks the court to stop her paternal uncle, Matlole Molapo, from using the estate to her exclusion.
She has asked the court to direct the grandmother and uncle to restore her late father Bereng Molapo’s properties ranging from household properties and a five-roomed house and its title deed.
“I am discriminated from inheriting property by sections 11 and 19 of The Laws of Lerotholi and the Children Welfare and Protection Act, 2011 respectively,” she told the court in an affidavit.
“I have a right to approach this Honourable Court for redress under section 22 of the Constitution as the said laws violate my rights to dignity, property, equality and freedom from discrimination based on birth, sex, gender and property status,” she said.
“I am alleging violation of my freedom from discrimination based on age, sex, gender, birth and property.”
She said Section 3 of the Children’s Welfare and Protection Act discriminates between children under the age of 18 years and the children beyond 18 years of age.
Section 19 of the Act provides that a child has a right to inherit the property of his parent but the same Act does not describe her as a child because she is above 18-years.
“This is discrimination based on age in violation of section 18 (3) of the Constitution,” she argues.
She challenges Section 19 of the Act of 2011 that provides that a child born outside marriage cannot inherit the property of his or her father.
“I am born out of wedlock without my will and choice between my late father Mr Bereng Molapo and my mother Miss Shoeshoe Mathibeli,” she said.
“Excluding me from inheriting the property of my father on this ground discriminates me on the basis of birth, in violation of section 18 (3) of the Lesotho Constitution, 1993.”
Furthermore, section 11 of the Laws of Lerotholi excludes female children from inheriting the property of their parents in line with the customary rule of primogeniture (the state of being the firstborn child).
“This section violates my (right) not to be discriminated on the basis of my birth and sex,” she said.
“This discrimination is overbroad, unreasonable, and unjustified in a democracy kingdom (sic) like Lesotho based on equality and freedoms.”
She wants these laws declared invalid and unconstitutional.
She asks the court not to conflate the law regulating succession to chieftainship with the law governing succession to property.
The discrimination of a female child to succeed to chieftainship has been held to be permitted by the constitution by reason that the Chieftainship Act perpetuates this discrimination occasioned by the firstborn male’s inheritance right rule.
She argues that the discrimination hindering a female child from inheriting property is not permitted by the Constitution.
She told the court that her parents cohabited in 1998 and she was born out of wedlock in October 2000.
Her mother, she says, told her that the Molapo family made arrangements to go to Mafeteng to customarily make marriage negotiations but never showed up despite that they were expected guests.
However, she says the mother told her that before she was born the Molapos went to her home in Mafeteng to perfom traditional ceremonies for herwhile she was pregnant, which included amongst others, clothing her with selapa ( a traditional cloth) and smearing her with letsoku (ochre soil) and slaughtering a sheep to accept her into the Molapo family.
She said the Molapo family named her ’Matholoana Molapo after giving birth but later her father changed the name to Tholoana because he had issues with the old woman she had been named after.
She produced her identity document bearing her given names and her address as Katlehong, in Maseru, where her father had properties.
In 2004 her parents separated but she continued living with her late father at Ha-Tsolo in the Maseru Urban Area.
Her mother, Shoeshoe Mathibeli, went to stay at her parents’ home in Mafeteng.
She said she used to visit her mother and grandmother in Mafeteng.
She lived with her father until 2017 when he died.
She says in 2016 her father was struggling to support and take proper care of her as he was unemployed and his rented house at Katlehong was struggling to find tenants.
Realising that he was struggling to take good care of her, the father requested his mother ’Mankuebe Molapo to take care of her.
“Despite his struggle and putting me under the guardianship of my grandmother, my father used to support and maintain me with the little he had,” she said.
“My mother never supported me during the lifetime of my father. My father was always there for me showing me his unwavering love and support.”
After his death, she says, her grandmother took the lease document of the house situated at Katlehong.
“There was a family meeting following my father’s death concerning amongst others succession to my father’s estate and I was never informed of any decisions taken thereat,” she says.
“I was deprived of my father’s household property sounding in beds, mirrors, wardrobes, tables, fridge, washing machine, hover, other household properties and the landed property aforesaid.”
“I have used and enjoyed this household properties during the lifetime of my late father.”
She says her grandmother stopped supporting her and now she is the one collecting rentals from the rented property.
“My mother is struggling to make a living for me despite working in the kitchens in the Republic of South Africa in an endevour to support me, where she earns a pittance which hardly covers her own needs,” she told the court.
“This application will not bring floodgates of properties already passed to male heirs to be returned to female children liable to inherit property.”
She says the court may limit such a possibility by directing that the orders to be issued operate retrospectively in relation to her alone.
Caswell Tlali
News
‘Letsoepa ordered Khetheng killing’
News
Knives out for Senate president, deputy
MASERU – THE President of the Senate Dr ’Mamonaheng Mokitimi and her deputy, Tsukutlane Au, are facing ouster after they were slapped with a no-confidence letter.
A group of senators led by Principal Chief of Leribe, Joel Motšoene, are challenging Dr Mokitimi’s election, four months after she won elections for the Senate’s top job.
Chief Motšoene filed the no-confidence motion last week.
The motion will be raised immediately during the official opening of the Senate on March 7.
Chief Motšoene told thepost last night that there were some irregularities during the election of the Senate presiding officers.
He said they believe the elections were rigged.
“I will therefore present a motion of no-confidence towards the House of Senate before attending the Appropriation Bill which is going to be presented before the MPs,” he said.
Dr Mokitimi dodged a bullet a few months ago when the Senators demanded a recount of the votes.
The votes were recounted and still she came out the winner.
The recount of the ballots was conducted after some 12 Senators demanded that they be verified after alleging that the election might have been rigged.
The senators said they wanted to see the ballots to prove that the numbers tallied and that Dr Mokitimi indeed beat Koeneng Principal Chief Peete Lesaoana Peete in the November 3 election.
Chief Peete said one of the reasons behind the motion against the Senate President is that she does not want peace.
He said the Senate business does not operate well under her supervision.
“She enjoys seeing us separated in the House,” he said, adding that even during the elections, they raised several objections but they were not taken into consideration.
Chief Peete said there was no transparency during the elections as the ballots were seen by the President’s clerk alone.
“During the counting of ballots, the person in charge has to read the votes publicly,” he charged.
But to their surprise, the President’s clerk Advocate Tšeliso Molise was the only one who saw the votes and did not show them.
Chief Peete said they raised an objection and requested a recount which was done but the same thing was still repeated.
He said they requested Advocate Molise to recuse himself but he refused and continued to read the results.
He said this to them was an indication that he was hiding something from them because there was no way they could raise an objection that he should recuse himself during the recount but hesitated to do so and still continued to read the results.
Chief Peete said Advocate Molise was busy canvassing votes for Dr Mokitimi before the elections.
“One could not blame him for that action because Dr Mokitimi was the one who gave him a job,” he said.
“Maybe he was doing that to secure his job,” Chief Peete added.
Chief Motšoene said he could not get into details of the motion before the sitting of the Senate.
Advocate Molise said he was not surprised by the accusations levelled against him.
He said Chief Peete and Senator Motšoene raised the same allegations before but failed to give evidence to support their allegations.
He denied that he counted the results alone.
“It is not true that I cheated the vote count, it was done live on national television,” he said.
“We conducted the counting for a second time in the presence of the police and LCN and found the same outcome. These people have lobbied each other to vote for them not knowing that some would vote for their opponent, I did nothing wrong,” he said.
Chief Moholobela Seeiso of Matelile said he was not aware of the motion.
He said he had however learnt that there is a group of Senators that is not satisfied with the election results.
He said he fails to understand the fight because Dr Mokitimi won the elections fair and square.
Last night, Dr Mokitimi told thepost that the complainants are angry after she won the election and “they have failed to accept the election results”.
She said it is unfortunate that they are dragging her clerk into the war.
“They just don’t accept the results and they now wrongly accuse my clerk of something he did not do,” she said.
’Malimpho Majoro
News
Fired PS’ take battle to court
MASERU – HIGH Court judge, Justice ’Maliepollo Makhetha, is today expected to hear a case filed by nine Principal Secretaries who were fired by the government this week.
The PS’ rushed to the High Court yesterday to halt their expulsion after they were booted out on Tuesday.
They rushed to the High Court seeking to block the government from firing them since negotiations for their exit were still going on.
However, the government then announced that it was terminating their contracts with immediate effect.
Labour Minister Richards Ramoeletsi announced on radio that the government had decided to terminate the employment contracts of 25 principal secretaries despite their resistance.
He said the government will soon publish vacancies in the offices of all principal secretaries, not only the nine principal secretaries’ positions.
“Every Mosotho including the current principal secretaries are free to apply,” Ramoeletsi said.
The minister said the current government has reduced ministers from 27 to 14 and “this decision was done to strengthen service delivery in the country and to save the government funds to create jobs”.
He said the second step will be to reduce the number of principal secretaries from 27 to 14.
“The government found 22 principal secretaries in office after five resigned before the general elections,” he said.
He added that currently the government has 25 principal secretaries after some vacancies were filled.
He said the government has been in talks with the principal secretaries to discuss the best ways to end their contracts “in a transparent way that aligns with international standards”.
He said negotiations with the PS’ began on January 26, 2023 and ended last Friday without an agreement.
Ramoeletsi said during the negotiations it became clear that the government had to reduce the number of PS’ from 25 to 14.
“The government tabled different ways to succeed in reducing the number.”
He said the methods included contesting for the job, changing jobs and maintaining the same salary, and taking the worker for retirement “or the principal secretaries should be re-interviewed for the jobs”.
Ramoeletsi said they will pay the principal secretaries a three months’ salary for notice and also pay them 25 percent of their contract salary that was still outstanding.
He said the principal secretaries pleaded with him to get all their outstanding salaries on their contracts including all their benefits like electricity, water, phone allowances, accommodation and vehicles.
“But what they want is not supported by the labour law, (and) our negotiations then failed,” he said.
He said after they failed to agree with the principal secretaries the government decided to part ways with them.
“The government is doing it under Section 65 of the Labour Code,” he said.
He advised those who did not take their leave days to do so.
The nine principal secretaries who took the matter to court are Thabo Motoko, Tlhopheho Sefali, Kamoho Matlama, Dira Khama, Bereng Makotoko, Retšelisitsoe Mohale, Lira Moeti, ’Mamonyane Bohloko and ’Masekhobe Moholobela while the respondents are the Prime Minister and the Attorney General.
They argue that the government is terminating their contracts prematurely and that “the subsequent decision of the prime minister to pay us cash in lieu of notice equivalent to three months of notice is a serious matter that must be addressed urgently”.
They also said the government is moving away from the contracts signed with the previous administration “in a manner that constitutes an anticipatory breach, giving rise on the part of the applicants to an immediate entitlement to exercise their remedies in law”.
They said they are unhappy that they have been directed to proceed to take their remaining leave days starting from Monday this week based on speculation that they have been booted out of their public service.
“The applicants maintain that the practical consequences of forced taking of leave days may turn out to be invalid,” the court papers read.
Nkheli Liphoto
