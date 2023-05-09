Zimbabwean nurse murdered

MASERU-A famo music gangster who was convicted for the 2017 murder of a soldier at the Maseru border gate was yesterday slapped with a 31-year jail sentence.

High Court judge Justice ’Mafelile Ralebese sentenced Motlatsi Rantaoana to 20 years in prison for the murder of Private Katleho Seliane at the border post.

The judge also sentenced the convict to 10 years in prison for the attempted murder of Private Halekhethe Nkonyana who survived the shooting.

She also gave him a further year for the illegal possession of a firearm.

The judge however acquitted Rantaoana for the murder of a street vendor, Moeketsi Makhabane, because the crown failed to provide convincing evidence that it was him who killed the man.

However, Justice Ralebese said Rantaoana’s prison terms will run consecutively, meaning he will be in prison for an effective 31 years.

She said the fact that Rantaoana has been in prison ever since his arrest immediately after committing the crimes would not make her reduce the time he will spend in prison.

She said Rantaoana voluntarily decided to be kept in prison for his own protection, fearing that he would be killed if he was released on bail.

Justice Ralebese said that decision had nothing to do with the court as he voluntarily went to prison.

Private Nkonyana, who survived after he was shot, said he was very pleased with the sentencing.

He however told thepost that he remains “very much traumatised”.

“I felt sorry for him as he never thought he would be sentenced to 31 years,” Private Nkonyana said.

“Somehow, I am pleased but deep down I am traumatised as I have suffered a lot,” he said.

He said he spent the whole year of 2018 without going to work as he was still nursing wounds caused by Rantaoana.

“I have an operation which I am still nursing even today,” he said.

Private Nkonyane said he can now have some rest as justice has been served for him and his loved ones.

Rantaoana rejected an offer by the courts to release him on bail saying he feared that soldiers would abduct and kill him as they had done to three men whom they suspected were his friends.

Nine soldiers are facing three counts of murder and abduction in the High Court after they allegedly abducted, killed and drowned Khothatso Makibinyane, his uncle, Paseka Pakela, and Lekhoele Noko.

All three were working at a construction site in South Africa.

Trouble for them began after they were suspected of having had a hand in the fatal shooting of a soldier at the Maseru Bridge in May 2017.

Private Nkonyana was injured in the shoot-out.

The soldiers, who were in plain clothes, had approached a group of young men and wanted to search them after they suspected that they were carrying unlicensed firearms.

Makibinyane and his uncle Pakela were members of a notorious famo music gang called Phula-Bobete (Eaters of boiled blood).

As the soldiers tried to disarm the gangsters, a gun-fight ensued.

It is said members of the new group thought the soldiers were members of a rival gang.

Although Makibinyane and Pakela were part of the gang, there was no evidence that they took an active part in fighting the soldiers.

The police later released them without pressing any charges.

However, their families have said soldiers abducted them and their bodies were later retrieved from Mohale Dam.

’Malimpho Majoro