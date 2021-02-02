Molibeli, DPP fight rages on

MASERU-POLICE Commissioner Holomo Molibeli has accused the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Hlalefang Motinyane, of “fabricating lies against” him.

In a January 18 savingram, Advocate Motinyane says Commissioner Molibeli is “concerned with the delay of prosecution of the killing of Lipolelo Thabane, the wife of the former Prime Minister of Lesotho”.



“I am consulting on my priority of my intended response to your allegations about me in public media,” Advocate Motinyane wrote.

She was referring to a local newspaper’s article in which Commissioner Molibeli and his Deputy Paseka Mokete allegedly said they were baffled why she had still not charged former Prime Minister Thomas Thabane with the murder of Lipolelo.



The newspaper claimed that the two said the failure to charge Thabane, more than a year since Commissioner Molibeli sensationally revealed that Thabane and his current wife were prime suspects, is despite that the police had played their part in building a water-tight case against him.



“All those allegations are false, I haven’t even received that letter but only saw it on social media,” Commissioner Molibeli told thepost this week.

“It is pure fabrications against me,” he said.

“The letter was never even delivered to me as a commissioner.”

Commissioner Molibeli said the newspaper twisted his words against the DPP.



He said he has since instructed the newspaper to apologise in its next issue.

Advocate Motinyane’s savingram also refers to a case in which she says is “of the outstanding matters that I am avoiding to be blamed by yourself in the near future”.



“I gave a directive on this case on 5 August 2020, and on more than three occasions I requested you to hand over the docket to the investigator ACP Mapola but to date you failed to do so,” she wrote.

She was referring to a case in which a certain Thesele Matela of Ha-Thamae in Maseru was assaulted by Thabane’s wife ’Maesaiah Thabane at the State House in January 2018.



The case was investigated by ACP Motlatsi Mapola and now Advocate Motinyane is accusing Commissioner Molibeli of failing to release its docket to the investigator.

However, Commissioner Molibeli says “even that case number is not related to the said case, they are just imaginary talks against me”.

“What is written in the letter is pure fabrication,” he said, adding that he saw the letter on social media just like any Mosotho as he did not receive it in his office.



“That is a pure lie, there is nothing like that,” he said.

He blamed the newspaper which he said misquoted him for all the confusion between him and the DPP.

“I did not say what they said I said about the DPP and I asked them to retract the article and write it correctly this week,” he said.

Nkheli Liphoto