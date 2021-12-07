ABC heavyweights fight over billboard

MASERU – TWO All Basotho Convention (ABC) heavyweights have clashed over the erection of a campaign billboard in Moyeni constituency.

Kemiso Mosenene, who is the Minister of Water, and Lebohang Hlaele, who is the party’s secretary general, have exchanged harsh words over the billboard.



In a leaked audio clip, Mosenene says they combined with business leaders in Moyeni constituency to grow the ABC ahead of next year’s elections.

He said they had agreed to design and mount a billboard to the ABC campaign ahead of the elections. He pledged to pay the monthly fee for the advertisement.

Mosenene said the businesspeople have already until February and he will take over from there.



He said he was however shocked when he received a call from his constituency chairman informing him that Hlaele had ordered that the billboard should be removed.

“But that billboard has ABC slogans only. It does not have anyone’s face,” Mosenene was heard saying.



Mosenene said they told Hlaele that he should go to Quthing and remove the billboard himself if he so desired.

But he should bear in mind that he would regret his decision.

A furious Mosenene said they were only trying to promote their party but someone was determined to pull it backward.



“I am saying, if Hlaele goes there, he will leave with ntšoe li sa fohloa,” he said, which translates into, he will leave there in a hurry.

He said he does not know what Hlaele wants from him.

“At least if he was saying we placed the face of someone he does not like,” Mosenene said.

Mosenene said the billboard was only encouraging people to vote for the ABC.



He said Hlaele was not interested in growing the party but on promoting himself.

Contacted for comment yesterday, Hlaele said he was only being guided by the party’s constitution.

He said ever since he joined the party, he has never seen constituencies erecting their own billboards.

“I told the chairman that the initiative is good, but the way it was done is not correct,” he said.



He said the billboards should be mounted by the national executive committee as it is the one that formulates messages to the people because it must be a message for the entire nation.

Hlaele argued that the constituencies should not be allowed to design their messages in silos.



He said the messages should come from the head office.

Hlaele said he has asked the constituency to write a letter to the national executive committee apologising for what they did.

He said they will not tolerate people who do not toe the party line.

Nkheli Liphoto